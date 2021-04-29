Columbia Banking System Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

TACOMA, Wash., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Notable Items for First Quarter 2021

Quarterly net income of $51.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.73

Net loans increased $248.7 million , or 3%, during the first quarter of 2021

Deposits increased $897.6 million , or 6%, during the first quarter of 2021

Net interest margin of 3.31%, a decrease of 21 basis points from the linked quarter

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to 0.20%

Loan balances subject to deferral were down 51% from December 31, 2020

Regular cash dividend declared of $0.28 per share

Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. and Columbia Bank (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), said today upon the release of Columbia's first quarter 2021 earnings, "The momentum gained by our bankers at the end of 2020 accelerated during the quarter, resulting in record first-quarter, non-PPP loan production, exceptional deposit inflows, and record performance for the financial services group. Creating this momentum was intentional. Throughout the pandemic we remained forward-looking and focused on keeping our operations open safely while supporting the unique needs of both existing and new clients."

Mr. Stein continued, "I cannot be more proud of our team's efforts. Every one of our employees has helped our clients and communities weather the difficulties of an unprecedented year. During the quarter, we handled a higher number of PPP loan applications in the second round than we did in the first round, supporting existing and gaining new clients, and we handled the forgiveness process for first round PPP clients. Those not directly involved in the PPP program focused on growing our business. As the pandemic eases and communities fully reopen, we are well-positioned to take advantage of new opportunities."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $17.34 billion, an increase of $750.3 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $9.68 billion, up $248.7 million from December 31, 2020 as loan originations of $894.6 million were partially offset by loan payments and a decrease in loan utilization. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans increased from $651.6 million at December 31, 2020 to $894.1 million at March 31, 2021, which includes $399.3 million from the first round of PPP loans from 2020 and $494.8 million from the more recent round of PPP loans in 2021. Interest-earning deposits with banks were $706.4 million, an increase of $271.5 million from the linked quarter. Debt securities available for sale were $5.50 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $286.2 million from $5.21 billion at December 31, 2020 as a result of purchases during the quarter partially offset by principal pay downs and a decline in unrealized gains. Total deposits at March 31, 2021 were $14.77 billion, an increase of $897.6 million from December 31, 2020 largely due to an increase in demand and other noninterest-bearing deposits. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from December 31, 2020 with 50% noninterest-bearing and 50% interest-bearing.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $124.0 million, a decrease of $7.1 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $1.6 million from the prior-year period. The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily due to interest income from loans, which decreased mainly due to lower average rates. In addition, the linked quarter included a $1.7 million recovery of interest related to a nonaccrual loan that paid off during the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income from the prior year period was primarily a result of a reduction in interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and deposits, partially offset by a decline in interest income on loans. The decrease in interest expense was due to lower average balances of FHLB advances and lower rates on deposits. The decline in interest income from loans was mainly due to lower average rates. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a net provision recovery for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 of $800 thousand compared to a net provision recovery of $4.7 million for the linked quarter and a net provision of $41.5 million for the comparable quarter in 2020.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "Overall credit metrics for the quarter were relatively stable. There were no material changes in our nonaccruals or nonperforming assets or within the loan portfolio, and we saw a modest release from the provision stemming from the improving economic forecast. We are seeing positive signs that the economy is recovering from the pandemic, and our focus with our clients has shifted to their longer-term cash flow needs."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $396 thousand from the linked quarter and an increase of $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was principally due to lower loan revenue. The increase in noninterest income during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020 was principally due to an increase in loan revenue partially offset by a decrease in deposit account and treasury management fees. The increase in loan revenue compared to the first quarter of 2020 was due to mortgage banking revenue, which increased $3.4 million due to higher loan volume and increased premium per loan on sold loans. The decrease in deposit account and treasury management fees was driven by a decrease in overdraft fees of $988 thousand compared to the same quarter in 2020 due to an overall decrease in the number of transactions amidst the pandemic as well as clients generally carrying higher cash balances in their deposit accounts.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Our bankers have been busy delivering products and services that our clients value as we exit the pandemic. Our approach of staying open while maintaining the health and safety of our clients and our employees during the past year has resulted in expanded relationships and solid fee income. Mortgage volumes and sale executions continued to be very strong during the quarter, and our investment professional teams' performance was the best in our history."

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $83.6 million, a decrease of $741 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, principally due to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense partially offset by an increase in data processing and software expense. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was mostly attributable to labor costs related to the origination of PPP loans. These labor costs are capitalized and amortized as a reduction to interest income over the life of the loan. The increase in data processing and software expense was driven by additional data processing expense associated with PPP loans.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased $712 thousand, principally due to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense partially offset by increases in data processing and software expense and regulatory premiums. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense and the increase in data processing and software expense are due to the items described in the preceding paragraph. The increase in regulatory premiums was the result of the Bank utilizing a portion of its Small Bank Assessment Credit during the first quarter of 2020 to pay for Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") deposit insurance premiums. The final portion of the credit was utilized during the second quarter of 2020.

The provision for unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020



(in thousands) Provision (recapture) for unfunded loan commitments

$ 1,500



$ (1,300)



$ 1,000





























Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.31%, a decrease of 21 basis points and 69 basis points from the linked quarter and prior-year period, respectively. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was due to a decrease in interest income from loans as result of the lower rate environment, as well as the linked quarter including additional interest income related to a nonaccrual loan that was paid off during the quarter. Notably, the average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 4 basis points, a decrease of 1 basis point from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the prior-year period was driven by higher average interest-earning deposits with banks at an average rate of 10 basis points as well as lower rates on the loan and securities portfolios. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 was 3.30% for the first quarter of 2021, which decreased 21 basis points compared to the linked quarter and decreased 72 basis points compared to the prior-year period. The decrease in the operating net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the linked quarter and the decrease compared to the prior-year period were due to the items noted in the preceding paragraph.

The following table highlights the yield on our PPP loans for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Paycheck Protection Program loans

(dollars in thousands) Interest income

$ 9,097



$ 9,218

Average balance

$ 828,051



$ 822,970

Yield

4.46 %

4.46 %

Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "While we are very encouraged by the strengthening economic outlook and steepening yield curve, our net interest margin may remain under modest pressure over the near term with some volatility stemming from PPP forgiveness. Longer term, we expect the margin to stabilize and ultimately expand as the rate environment improves and earning asset growth shifts back toward loans."

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2021, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.20% compared to 0.21% at December 31, 2020. Total nonperforming assets decreased $1.3 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to a decrease in agriculture nonaccrual loans.

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:





March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(in thousands) Nonaccrual loans:







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

$ 7,317



$ 7,712

Commercial business

13,551



13,222

Agriculture

10,629



11,614

Construction

191



217

Consumer loans:







One-to-four family residential real estate

1,751



2,001

Other consumer

142



40

Total nonaccrual loans

33,581



34,806

OREO and other personal property owned

521



553

Total nonperforming assets

$ 34,102



$ 35,359



Nonperforming assets to total loans was 0.35% at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.37% at December 31, 2020.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020



(in thousands) Beginning balance

$ 149,140



$ 156,968



$ 83,968

Impact of adopting ASC 326

—



—



1,632

Charge-offs:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate

—



(1,318)



(101)

Commercial business

(3,339)



(2,106)



(1,684)

Agriculture

—



(432)



(4,726)

Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate

—



(58)



(10)

Other consumer

(127)



(167)



(268)

Total charge-offs

(3,466)



(4,081)



(6,789)

Recoveries:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate

36



39



14

Commercial business

3,214



643



860

Agriculture

12



103



41

Construction

46



21



442

Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate

51



78



282

Other consumer

61



69



124

Total recoveries

3,420



953



1,763

Net charge-offs

(46)



(3,128)



(5,026)

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(800)



(4,700)



41,500

Ending balance

$ 148,294



$ 149,140



$ 122,074



The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.53% at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.58% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans2 was 1.69% at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.70% at December 31, 2020.

Loan Deferrals

The following table shows the loan balances subject to deferral for the periods indicated:





March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(in thousands) Loan balances subject to deferral

$ 71,426



$ 146,725





















Organizational Update

COVID-19 Update

Columbia continues to adapt to evolving COVID-19 guidance from federal, state and local healthcare officials as the availability of vaccines increases throughout the Northwest. Throughout the quarter, we periodically updated team members on vaccination information, directing them to government and local resources for appointment instructions, efficacy and safety information. All social distancing, cleaning protocols and other safety measures taken by Columbia remain in place and the Bank's branch lobbies continue to serve clients in accordance with local guidance.

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.28 per common share on May 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2021.

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may join the live-streamed event by using the site:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bqd4pgqe

The conference call can also be accessed on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET) by calling 833-301-1160; Conference ID password: 2249249.

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, April 30, 2021 using the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bqd4pgqe

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power3 in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com .

______________________________

1 Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

2 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.

3 Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com , including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets;

the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges;

the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates;

the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions and infrastructure may not be realized;

interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources;

the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR;

results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations;

changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;

changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect;

changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies;

increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services;

continued consolidation in the Northwest financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital;

our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft;

any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems;

inability to keep pace with technological changes;

our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk;

failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;

the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks;

our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital;

natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events;

the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets;

changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and

the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above.

We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. The factors noted above and the risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings should be considered when reading any forward-looking statements in this release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











Columbia Banking System, Inc.













Unaudited







March 31,

December 31,









2021

2020









(in thousands) ASSETS



Cash and due from banks







$ 178,096



$ 218,899

Interest-earning deposits with banks







706,389



434,867

Total cash and cash equivalents







884,485



653,766

Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $5,417,373 and $4,997,529, respectively)

5,496,290



5,210,134

Equity securities







13,425



13,425

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost





10,280



10,280

Loans held for sale







26,176



26,481

Loans, net of unearned income







9,676,318



9,427,660

Less: Allowance for credit losses





148,294



149,140

Loans, net







9,528,024



9,278,520

Interest receivable







52,667



54,831

Premises and equipment, net







160,179



162,059

Other real estate owned







521



553

Goodwill







765,842



765,842

Other intangible assets, net







24,810



26,734

Other assets







372,417



382,154

Total assets







$ 17,335,116



$ 16,584,779

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing







$ 7,424,472



$ 6,913,214

Interest-bearing







7,342,994



6,956,648

Total deposits







14,767,466



13,869,862

FHLB advances







7,400



7,414

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase





38,624



73,859

Subordinated debentures







35,046



35,092

Other liabilities







211,517



250,945

Total liabilities







15,060,053



14,237,172

Commitments and contingent liabilities













Shareholders' equity:















March 31,

December 31,









2021

2020









(in thousands)







Preferred stock (no par value)













Authorized shares 2,000



2,000









Common stock (no par value)













Authorized shares 115,000



115,000









Issued 73,923



73,782



1,661,129



1,660,998

Outstanding 71,739



71,598









Retained earnings







607,040



575,248

Accumulated other comprehensive income





77,728



182,195

Treasury stock at cost 2,184



2,184



(70,834)



(70,834)

Total shareholders' equity







2,275,063



2,347,607

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$ 17,335,116



$ 16,584,779



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020 Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts) Loans

$ 100,315



$ 107,402



$ 107,366

Taxable securities

22,816



23,045



21,088

Tax-exempt securities

2,759



2,668



2,302

Deposits in banks

152



181



141

Total interest income

126,042



133,296



130,897

Interest Expense











Deposits

1,485



1,626



3,642

FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings

72



73



4,229

Subordinated debentures

468



467



468

Other borrowings

23



18



136

Total interest expense

2,048



2,184



8,475

Net Interest Income

123,994



131,112



122,422

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(800)



(4,700)



41,500

Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses

124,794



135,812



80,922

Noninterest Income











Deposit account and treasury management fees

6,358



6,481



7,788

Card revenue

3,733



3,497



3,518

Financial services and trust revenue

3,381



3,349



3,065

Loan revenue

7,369



7,960



4,590

Bank owned life insurance

1,560



1,619



1,596

Investment securities gains, net

—



36



249

Other

765



620



401

Total noninterest income

23,166



23,562



21,207

Noninterest Expense











Compensation and employee benefits

51,736



53,704



54,842

Occupancy

9,006



9,270



9,197

Data processing and software (1)

8,451



7,274



7,099

Legal and professional fees

2,815



3,573



2,102

Amortization of intangibles

1,924



2,011



2,310

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

1,259



1,543



624

Advertising and promotion

760



1,644



1,305

Regulatory premiums

1,105



1,062



34

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

(63)



33



12

Other (1)

6,566



4,186



6,746

Total noninterest expense

83,559



84,300



84,271

Income before income taxes

64,401



75,074



17,858

Provision for income taxes

12,548



16,774



3,230

Net Income

$ 51,853



$ 58,300



$ 14,628

Earnings per common share











Basic

$ 0.73



$ 0.82



$ 0.20

Diluted

$ 0.73



$ 0.82



$ 0.20

Dividends declared per common share - regular

$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.28

Dividends declared per common share - special

—



—



0.22

Dividends declared per common share - total

$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.50

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

70,869



70,732



71,206

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding

71,109



70,838



71,264

__________ (1) Prior periods adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

FINANCIAL STATISTICS











Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020 Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 123,994



$ 131,112



$ 122,422

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ (800)



$ (4,700)



$ 41,500

Noninterest income

$ 23,166



$ 23,562



$ 21,207

Noninterest expense

$ 83,559



$ 84,300



$ 84,271

Net income

$ 51,853



$ 58,300



$ 14,628

Per Common Share











Earnings (basic)

$ 0.73



$ 0.82



$ 0.20

Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.73



$ 0.82



$ 0.20

Book value

$ 31.71



$ 32.79



$ 30.93

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 20.69



$ 21.72



$ 19.76

Averages











Total assets

$ 16,891,682



$ 16,477,246



$ 13,995,632

Interest-earning assets

$ 15,419,371



$ 15,010,392



$ 12,487,550

Loans

$ 9,586,984



$ 9,533,655



$ 8,815,755

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 5,230,304



$ 4,765,158



$ 3,618,567

Deposits

$ 14,212,616



$ 13,864,027



$ 10,622,379

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 7,121,300



$ 6,873,405



$ 5,383,203

Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 7,217,471



$ 6,954,287



$ 6,375,931

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 7,091,316



$ 6,990,622



$ 5,239,176

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,346,593



$ 2,311,070



$ 2,193,051

Financial Ratios











Return on average assets

1.23 %

1.42 %

0.42 % Return on average common equity

8.84 %

10.09 %

2.67 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)

13.73 %

15.79 %

4.72 % Average equity to average assets

13.89 %

14.03 %

15.67 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

13.12 %

14.16 %

15.77 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.97 %

9.85 %

10.68 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.31 %

3.52 %

4.00 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)

55.90 %

53.70 %

57.73 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

55.30 %

53.03 %

57.24 % Noninterest expense ratio

1.98 %

2.05 %

2.41 %

















March 31,

December 31,



Period-end

2021

2020



Total assets

$ 17,335,116



$ 16,584,779





Loans, net of unearned income

$ 9,676,318



$ 9,427,660





Allowance for credit losses

$ 148,294



$ 149,140





Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 5,519,995



$ 5,233,839





Deposits

$ 14,767,466



$ 13,869,862





Shareholders' equity

$ 2,275,063



$ 2,347,607





Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 33,581



$ 34,806





Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")

521



553





Total nonperforming assets

$ 34,102



$ 35,359





Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.35 %

0.37 %



Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.20 %

0.21 %



Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.53 %

1.58 %



Net loan charge-offs (for the three months ended)

$ 46



$ 3,128





__________ (1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the

most comparable GAAP measure. (2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 123,994



$ 131,112



$ 124,726



$ 121,851



$ 122,422

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ (800)



$ (4,700)



$ 7,400



$ 33,500



$ 41,500

Noninterest income

$ 23,166



$ 23,562



$ 22,472



$ 37,259



$ 21,207

Noninterest expense

$ 83,559



$ 84,300



$ 85,115



$ 80,833



$ 84,271

Net income

$ 51,853



$ 58,300



$ 44,734



$ 36,582



$ 14,628

Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.73



$ 0.82



$ 0.63



$ 0.52



$ 0.20

Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.73



$ 0.82



$ 0.63



$ 0.52



$ 0.20

Book value

$ 31.71



$ 32.79



$ 32.14



$ 31.80



$ 30.93

Averages



















Total assets

$ 16,891,682



$ 16,477,246



$ 15,965,485



$ 15,148,488



$ 13,995,632

Interest-earning assets

$ 15,419,371



$ 15,010,392



$ 14,492,435



$ 13,657,719



$ 12,487,550

Loans

$ 9,586,984



$ 9,533,655



$ 9,744,336



$ 9,546,099



$ 8,815,755

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 5,230,304



$ 4,765,158



$ 3,948,041



$ 3,591,693



$ 3,618,567

Deposits

$ 14,212,616



$ 13,864,027



$ 13,318,485



$ 12,220,415



$ 10,622,379

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 7,121,300



$ 6,873,405



$ 6,527,695



$ 6,037,107



$ 5,383,203

Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 7,217,471



$ 6,954,287



$ 6,659,119



$ 6,514,012



$ 6,375,931

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 7,091,316



$ 6,990,622



$ 6,790,790



$ 6,183,308



$ 5,239,176

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,346,593



$ 2,311,070



$ 2,293,771



$ 2,254,349



$ 2,193,051

Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.23 %

1.42 %

1.12 %

0.97 %

0.42 % Return on average common equity

8.84 %

10.09 %

7.80 %

6.49 %

2.67 % Average equity to average assets

13.89 %

14.03 %

14.37 %

14.88 %

15.67 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

13.12 %

14.16 %

14.18 %

14.30 %

15.77 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.31 %

3.52 %

3.47 %

3.64 %

4.00 % Period-end



















Total assets

$ 17,335,116



$ 16,584,779



$ 16,233,424



$ 15,920,944



$ 14,038,503

Loans, net of unearned income

$ 9,676,318



$ 9,427,660



$ 9,688,947



$ 9,771,898



$ 8,933,321

Allowance for credit losses

$ 148,294



$ 149,140



$ 156,968



$ 151,546



$ 122,074

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 5,519,995



$ 5,233,839



$ 4,305,425



$ 3,723,492



$ 3,591,408

Deposits

$ 14,767,466



$ 13,869,862



$ 13,600,260



$ 13,131,477



$ 10,812,756

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,275,063



$ 2,347,607



$ 2,301,981



$ 2,276,755



$ 2,213,602

Goodwill

$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842

Other intangible assets, net

$ 24,810



$ 26,734



$ 28,745



$ 30,938



$ 33,148

Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 33,581



$ 34,806



$ 47,231



$ 53,732



$ 47,647

OREO and OPPO

521



553



623



747



510

Total nonperforming assets

$ 34,102



$ 35,359



$ 47,854



$ 54,479



$ 48,157

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.35 %

0.37 %

0.49 %

0.55 %

0.53 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.29 %

0.34 %

0.34 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.53 %

1.58 %

1.62 %

1.55 %

1.37 % Net loan charge-offs

$ 46



$ 3,128



$ 1,978



$ 4,028



$ 5,026



LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

$ 4,081,915



$ 4,062,313



$ 4,027,035



$ 4,032,643



$ 3,969,974

Commercial business

3,792,813



3,597,968



3,836,009



3,859,513



3,169,668

Agriculture

751,800



779,627



850,290



845,950



754,491

Construction

282,534



268,663



273,176



304,015



308,186

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

735,314



683,570



665,432



692,837



690,506

Other consumer

31,942



35,519



37,005



36,940



40,496

Total loans

9,676,318



9,427,660



9,688,947



9,771,898



8,933,321

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(148,294)



(149,140)



(156,968)



(151,546)



(122,074)

Total loans, net

$ 9,528,024



$ 9,278,520



$ 9,531,979



$ 9,620,352



$ 8,811,247

Loans held for sale

$ 26,176



$ 26,481



$ 24,407



$ 28,803



$ 9,701









March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

42.2 %

43.0 %

41.5 %

41.2 %

44.5 % Commercial business

39.2 %

38.2 %

39.6 %

39.5 %

35.5 % Agriculture

7.8 %

8.3 %

8.8 %

8.7 %

8.4 % Construction

2.9 %

2.8 %

2.8 %

3.1 %

3.4 % Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

7.6 %

7.3 %

6.9 %

7.1 %

7.7 % Other consumer

0.3 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.5 % Total loans

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Deposit Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Demand and other noninterest-bearing

$ 7,424,472



$ 6,913,214



$ 6,897,054



$ 6,719,437



$ 5,323,908

Money market

2,913,689



2,780,922



2,708,949



2,586,376



2,313,717

Interest-bearing demand

1,512,808



1,433,083



1,322,618



1,274,058



1,131,874

Savings

1,282,151



1,169,721



1,109,155



1,035,723



905,931

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of

deposit

662,461



656,273



635,980



623,496



405,810

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

198,568



201,805



204,578



210,357



214,449

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

107,421



108,935



105,041



104,330



109,659

Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of

IntraFi Network Deposits

25,929



23,105



22,609



17,078



17,171

Brokered certificates of deposit

5,000



5,000



5,000



8,427



12,259

Reciprocal money market accounts

634,967



577,804



589,276



552,195



377,980

Subtotal

14,767,466



13,869,862



13,600,260



13,131,477



10,812,758

Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition

accounting

—



—



—



—



(2)

Total deposits

$ 14,767,466



$ 13,869,862



$ 13,600,260



$ 13,131,477



$ 10,812,756







March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Deposit Composition - Percentages

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Demand and other noninterest-bearing

50.4 %

49.8 %

50.7 %

51.2 %

49.2 % Money market

19.7 %

20.1 %

19.9 %

19.7 %

21.4 % Interest-bearing demand

10.2 %

10.3 %

9.7 %

9.7 %

10.5 % Savings

8.7 %

8.4 %

8.2 %

7.9 %

8.4 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of

deposit

4.5 %

4.7 %

4.7 %

4.7 %

3.8 % Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

1.3 %

1.5 %

1.5 %

1.6 %

2.0 % Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

0.7 %

0.8 %

0.8 %

0.8 %

1.0 % Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of

IntraFi Network Deposits

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.2 % Brokered certificates of deposit

— %

— %

— %

0.1 %

0.1 % Reciprocal money market accounts

4.3 %

4.2 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

3.4 % Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,586,984



$ 101,477



4.29 %

$ 8,815,755



$ 108,665



4.96 % Taxable securities

4,624,175



22,816



2.00 %

3,209,110



21,088



2.64 % Tax exempt securities (2)

606,129



3,492



2.34 %

409,457



2,914



2.86 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

602,083



152



0.10 %

53,228



141



1.07 % Total interest-earning assets

15,419,371



127,937



3.36 %

12,487,550



132,808



4.28 % Other earning assets

242,684











232,361









Noninterest-earning assets

1,229,627











1,275,721









Total assets

$ 16,891,682











$ 13,995,632









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 3,450,750



$ 699



0.08 %

$ 2,633,931



$ 1,728



0.26 % Interest-bearing demand

1,449,642



265



0.07 %

1,125,691



484



0.17 % Savings accounts

1,221,431



40



0.01 %

897,276



43



0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than

certificates of deposit

663,158



276



0.17 %

355,401



903



1.02 % Certificates of deposit

336,319



205



0.25 %

370,904



484



0.52 % Total interest-bearing deposits

7,121,300



1,485



0.08 %

5,383,203



3,642



0.27 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,408



72



3.94 %

909,110



4,229



1.87 % Subordinated debentures

35,072



468



5.41 %

35,253



468



5.34 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing

liabilities

53,691



23



0.17 %

48,365



136



1.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,217,471



2,048



0.12 %

6,375,931



8,475



0.53 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

7,091,316











5,239,176









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

236,302











187,474









Shareholders' equity

2,346,593











2,193,051









Total liabilities & shareholders'

equity

$ 16,891,682











$ 13,995,632









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 125,889











$ 124,333





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.31 %









4.00 % __________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned

discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $8.3

million and $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion income on

acquired loans was $1.1 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2

million and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to

interest earned on tax exempt securities was $733 thousand and $612 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020,

respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,586,984



$ 101,477



4.29 %

$ 9,533,655



$ 108,576



4.53 % Taxable securities

4,624,175



22,816



2.00 %

4,207,607



23,045



2.18 % Tax exempt securities (2)

606,129



3,492



2.34 %

557,551



3,377



2.41 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

602,083



152



0.10 %

711,579



181



0.10 % Total interest-earning assets

15,419,371



127,937



3.36 %

15,010,392



135,179



3.58 % Other earning assets

242,684











239,798









Noninterest-earning assets

1,229,627











1,227,056









Total assets

$ 16,891,682











$ 16,477,246









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 3,450,750



$ 699



0.08 %

$ 3,395,343



$ 732



0.09 % Interest-bearing demand

1,449,642



265



0.07 %

1,359,222



293



0.09 % Savings accounts

1,221,431



40



0.01 %

1,141,165



36



0.01 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

663,158



276



0.17 %

638,107



310



0.19 % Certificates of deposit

336,319



205



0.25 %

339,568



255



0.30 % Total interest-bearing deposits

7,121,300



1,485



0.08 %

6,873,405



1,626



0.09 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,408



72



3.94 %

7,420



73



3.91 % Subordinated debentures

35,072



468



5.41 %

35,115



467



5.29 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

53,691



23



0.17 %

38,347



18



0.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,217,471



2,048



0.12 %

6,954,287



2,184



0.12 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

7,091,316











6,990,622









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

236,302











221,267









Shareholders' equity

2,346,593











2,311,070









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,891,682











$ 16,477,246









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 125,889











$ 132,995





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.31 %









3.52 % __________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned

discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $8.3

million and $9.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion

income on acquired loans was $1.1 million and $1.3 million the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2

million for both the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned

on tax exempt securities was $733 thousand and $709 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for them. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020 Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 125,889



$ 132,995



$ 124,333

Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):











Incremental accretion income on acquired loans

(1,055)



(1,323)



(1,491)

Premium amortization on acquired securities

520



606



1,127

Interest reversals on nonaccrual loans (2)

—



146



788

Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 125,354



$ 132,424



$ 124,757

Average interest earning assets

$ 15,419,371



$ 15,010,392



$ 12,487,550

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.31 %

3.52 %

4.00 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.30 %

3.51 %

4.02 %







Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020 Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 83,559



$ 84,300



$ 84,271

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:











Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO

73



(32)



(4)

Loss on asset disposals

(6)



—



(4)

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

(1,259)



(1,543)



(624)

Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 82,367



$ 82,725



$ 83,639















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 125,889



$ 132,995



$ 124,333

Noninterest income

23,166



23,562



21,207

Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment

415



430



424

Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)

$ 149,470



$ 156,987



$ 145,964















Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 125,354



$ 132,424



$ 124,757

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):











Investment securities gain, net

—



(36)



(249)

Gain on asset disposals

—



(381)



(21)

Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)

23,581



23,575



21,361

Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)

$ 148,935



$ 155,999



$ 146,118

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)

55.90 %

53.70 %

57.73 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B)

55.30 %

53.03 %

57.24 % __________ (1) Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $1.9

million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020. (2) Beginning January 2021, interest reversals on nonaccrual loans is no longer a component of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

(in thousands) Income before income taxes

$ 64,401



$ 75,074



$ 17,858

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(800)



(4,700)



41,500

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 63,601



$ 70,374



$ 59,358



The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for them. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio:





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020 Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP

reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$ 2,275,063



$ 2,347,607



$ 2,213,602

Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:











Goodwill

(765,842)



(765,842)



(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(24,810)



(26,734)



(33,148)

Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$ 1,484,411



$ 1,555,031



$ 1,414,612

Total assets (denominator A)

$ 17,335,116



$ 16,584,779



$ 14,038,503

Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:











Goodwill

(765,842)



(765,842)



(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(24,810)



(26,734)



(33,148)

Tangible assets (denominator B)

$ 16,544,464



$ 15,792,203



$ 13,239,513

Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

13.12 %

14.16 %

15.77 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

8.97 %

9.85 %

10.68 % Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

71,739



71,598



71,575

Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$ 31.71



$ 32.79



$ 30.93

Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$ 20.69



$ 21.72



$ 19.76



Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans:





March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020 Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)

$ 148,294



$ 149,140











Total loans (denominator A)

9,676,318



9,427,660

Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)

894,080



651,585

Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)

$ 8,782,238



$ 8,776,075











ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)

1.53 %

1.58 % ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)

1.69 %

1.70 %

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020 Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net income (numerator A)

$ 51,853



$ 58,300



$ 14,628

Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:











Amortization of intangibles

1,924



2,011



2,310

Tax effect on intangible amortization

(404)



(422)



(485)

Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)

$ 53,373



$ 59,889



$ 16,453

Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$ 2,346,593



$ 2,311,070



$ 2,193,051

Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:











Average intangibles

(791,714)



(793,510)



(800,079)

Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$ 1,554,879



$ 1,517,560



$ 1,392,972

Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)

8.84 %

10.09 %

2.67 % Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)

13.73 %

15.79 %

4.72 % __________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

SOURCE Columbia Banking System