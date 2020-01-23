Columbia Banking System Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results, and Quarterly and Special Cash Dividends

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Record full year 2019 net income of $194.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.68

Fourth Quarter net income of $46.1 million ; diluted earnings per share of $0.64

Record full year loan production of $1.58 billion and fourth quarter loan production of $427.0 million

Nonperforming assets to period end assets ratio improved for the eighth consecutive quarter to 0.24%

Exceeded our five-year fund-raising milestone, raising more than $1.0 million for local communities through our annual Warm Hearts fund-raiser

Successfully completed leadership transition as planned

Regular and special cash dividends declared of $0.28 and $0.22 per share, respectively

Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. and Columbia Bank (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), said today upon the release of Columbia's fourth quarter 2019 earnings, "I want to thank the entire team for a remarkable year in which we had record net income, despite the three rate cuts that occurred during the year. We also had record loan production in addition to progressing on a number of strategic initiatives. It is a testament to our bench strength and our succession planning process that we were able to have these results while going through a leadership transition during the fourth quarter."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $14.08 billion, an increase of $321.8 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $8.74 billion, down $12.9 million from September 30, 2019 as a result of loan originations of $427.0 million offset by a decrease in seasonal line utilization and payments. Securities available for sale were $3.75 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $378.6 million from $3.37 billion at September 30, 2019. Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $10.68 billion, a decrease of $171.0 million from September 30, 2019 principally due to a decrease of $328.6 million in public funds, excluding certificates of deposit. Deposit mix remained fairly consistent from September 30, 2019 with 50% noninterest-bearing and 50% interest-bearing. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 21 basis points, a decrease of 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. For additional information regarding this calculation, see the "Net Interest Margin" section.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We were able to achieve record loan production for both the fourth quarter and the full year while maintaining our credit disciplines thanks to our talented bankers. Over the past year, we have relied on our strong performers as well as have invested in new teams that have hit the ground running and contributed to a very successful year."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $124.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million and $929 thousand from the linked quarter and the prior year period, respectively. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher interest income on securities as a result of higher average balances combined with lower premium amortization on securities as well as lower interest expense on deposits and borrowings resulting from a lower rate environment. These benefits to net interest income were partially offset by lower interest income from loans principally due to the lower rate environment. Net interest income compared to the prior year period increased as a result of interest income from the higher average balances of securities partially offset by higher interest expense due to the higher average balances of interest-bearing public funds, excluding certificates of deposit, and FHLB advances. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $6.2 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $1.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease was principally due to a $5.9 million gain from the sale-leaseback of owned real estate during the third quarter of 2019. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to higher loan revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $87.0 million, relatively unchanged from the linked quarter and the prior year period.

Net Interest Margin

Beginning January 2019, our net interest margin was calculated using the actual number of days on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 4.11%, a decrease of 3 basis points and 25 basis points from the linked quarter and prior year period, respectively. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was driven by lower rates on the loan portfolio partially offset by lower premium amortization on taxable securities. The decrease was also partially offset by lower rates on deposits and FHLB advances. Compared to the prior year period, the decreased net interest margin (tax equivalent) was driven by lower rates on loans and higher rates on deposits partially offset by lower rates on FHLB advances.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)(2) was 4.09% for the fourth quarter of 2019, which decreased 3 and 25 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the prior year period, respectively. The decreases in the operating net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter were due to the items noted in the preceding paragraph.

The following table shows the impact to interest income resulting from income accretion on acquired loan portfolios as well as the net interest margin and operating net interest margin:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(dollars in thousands) Incremental accretion income due to:

























Purchased credit impaired loans $ 304



$ 113



$ 579



$ 288



$ 395



$ 1,284



$ 1,635

Other acquired loans 2,012



1,959



2,084



1,747



2,218



7,802



10,921

Incremental accretion income $ 2,316



$ 2,072



$ 2,663



$ 2,035



$ 2,613



$ 9,086



$ 12,556





























Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 4.11 %

4.14 %

4.40 %

4.32 %

4.36 %

4.24 %

4.33 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2) 4.09 %

4.12 %

4.38 %

4.33 %

4.34 %

4.23 %

4.30 %

_________ (1) Beginning January 2019, net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) were calculated using the actual number of days on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.



(2) Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2019, nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.24% compared to 0.27% at September 30, 2019. Total nonperforming assets decreased $4.0 million from the linked quarter due to a decrease in both nonaccrual loans and OREO.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "We continue to be pleased with our loan portfolio trends. Credit costs continue to be low and reflect the strong performance which we enjoyed in the fourth quarter and for the full year. Net charge-offs were approximately 1 basis point for the quarter and 3 basis points for the full year. These results, combined with stable credit metrics relative to problem loans and impaired assets, drove provisioning to very modest levels in 2019. From a credit perspective, it was a great year thanks to the diligent efforts of our bankers and work by our special asset teams."

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:



December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(in thousands) Nonaccrual loans:









Commercial business $ 26,974



$ 24,408



$ 35,513

Real estate:









One-to-four family residential 591



574



1,158

Commercial and multifamily residential 3,477



10,083



14,904

Total real estate 4,068



10,657



16,062

Real estate construction:









One-to-four family residential —



—



318

Consumer 2,018



1,956



2,949

Total nonaccrual loans 33,060



37,021



54,842

OREO and other personal property owned 552



625



6,049

Total nonperforming assets $ 33,612



$ 37,646



$ 60,891



The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for loan and lease losses:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(in thousands) Beginning balance, loans excluding PCI loans $ 79,602



$ 77,248



$ 79,770



$ 79,758



$ 68,739

Beginning balance, PCI loans 3,058



3,269



4,017



3,611



6,907

Beginning balance 82,660



80,517



83,787



83,369



75,646

Charge-offs:

















Commercial business (2,592)



(2,365)



(2,861)



(10,324)



(11,719)

One-to-four family residential real estate —



—



—



(2)



—

Commercial and multifamily residential real estate —



—



(557)



—



(780)

One-to-four family residential real estate construction —



—



—



(170)



—

Consumer (283)



(285)



(421)



(1,400)



(1,194)

Purchased credit impaired (693)



(722)



(1,076)



(3,319)



(4,862)

Total charge-offs (3,568)



(3,372)



(4,915)



(15,215)



(18,555)

Recoveries:

















Commercial business 1,720



358



535



3,105



3,427

One-to-four family residential real estate 140



65



19



242



408

Commercial and multifamily residential real estate 362



184



19



610



1,031

One-to-four family residential real estate construction 262



2,471



1,000



3,454



1,616

Commercial and multifamily residential real estate construction —



—



—



1



—

Consumer 188



326



384



930



1,180

Purchased credit impaired 590



1,812



751



3,979



3,847

Total recoveries 3,262



5,216



2,708



12,321



11,509

Net (charge-offs) recoveries (306)



1,844



(2,207)



(2,894)



(7,046)

Provision for loan and lease losses, excluding PCI loans 1,725



1,600



1,870



4,920



17,050

Recapture of loan and lease losses, PCI loans (111)



(1,301)



(81)



(1,427)



(2,281)

Provision for loan and lease losses 1,614



299



1,789



3,493



14,769

Ending balance, loans excluding PCI loans 81,124



79,602



79,758



81,124



79,758

Ending balance, PCI loans 2,844



3,058



3,611



2,844



3,611

Ending balance $ 83,968



$ 82,660



$ 83,369



$ 83,968



$ 83,369



The allowance for loan and lease losses to period end loans was 0.96% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.94% at September 30, 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2019, Columbia recorded a net provision for loan and lease losses of $1.6 million compared to a net provision of $299 thousand for the linked quarter and a net provision of $1.8 million for the comparable quarter last year. The net provision for loan and lease losses recorded during the fourth quarter of 2019 consisted of $1.7 million of provision expense for loans, excluding PCI loans, and a provision recapture of $111 thousand for PCI loans.

Organizational Update

The close of 2019 also brought about a change to our leadership team as Clint Stein assumed the role of CEO and other leadership changes were announced. Mr. Stein stated, "The leadership transition went seamlessly as a result of our succession planning process that has been in the works for years. I look forward to working with this very talented group of professionals as we execute on our long-term strategic vision."

During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Bank received the following accolades:

Received the Community Commitment Award from the American Bankers Association Foundation;

Received the IDEA Award for Outstanding Leader of the Year from South Sound Business Magazine;

Our Portland Office was named Top SBA Lender by the Small Business Association;

Our Seattle Office was named as one of the Top Three SBA Lenders by the Small Business Association;

Columbia board members Michelle Lantow , Mae Fujita Numata , Elizabeth Seaton and Janine Terrano were added to the annual list of Most Influential Corporate Directors by WomenInc. Magazine;

board members , , and were added to the annual list of Most Influential Corporate Directors by Hadley Robbins was named to the inaugural Power 100 list of the most influential leaders in the region by the Puget Sound Business Journal;

was named to the inaugural Power 100 list of the most influential leaders in the region by the Selected as one of the Top Corporate Philanthropists for 2019 by the Portland Business Journal ;

; Received an Extraordinary Banking Award for 2019 by the Institute of Extraordinary Banking ;

; Named to the list of Top Workplaces in 2018 by Portland's Oregonian ;

; Honored as one of Oregon's Most Admired Companies in 2018 by the Portland Business Journal ;

Most Admired Companies in 2018 by the ; For the 13th consecutive year, named as one of Washington's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal;

Best Workplaces by the Winner of the 2018 Corporate Citizenship Award for midsize companies in Washington state from the Puget Sound Business Journal;

from the Selected as Best Bank and Best Large Business in The Best of South Sound reader's choice poll for 2019 by So uth Sound Magazine;

Received the Corporate Award of the Year for work with Small Business Association Loans to minority owned businesses from the Or egon Association of Minority Entrepreneurs;

Selected as one of the Best Banks in the Best of The Mid-Valley, in the annual reader's poll by the Salem Statesman Journal;

Columbia's Board of Directors awarded the Governance Award for their service to the Bank and the community by Seattle Business Magazine ;

Board of Directors awarded the Governance Award for their service to the Bank and the community by ; Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Idaho by Populus Marketing Research ;

by ; Awarded the 2018 National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion for outstanding work to improve lives in Washington communities from The State of Washington Secretary of State's Office; and

communities from and Selected as one of America's Best Banks of 2019 among the nation's 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts by Forbes.

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.28 per common share and a special cash dividend of $0.22 per common share on February 19, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2020.

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the fourth quarter 2019 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may join the live-streamed event by using the site:

https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc~01232020

The conference call can also be accessed on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET) by calling 888-286-8956; Conference ID: 6169965.

A replay of the call can be accessed beginning Friday, January 24, 2020 using the site:

https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc~01232020

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the 13th consecutive year, the bank was named in 2019 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces." For the 8th consecutive year, Columbia was included in the 2019 Forbes America's Best Banks list.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com , include the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) local, national and international economic conditions may be less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on Columbia than expected and adversely affect Columbia's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new branches may be lower than expected; (4) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions may be greater than expected; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions may increase significantly; (6) failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures may adversely affect our business; (7) reliance on and cost of technology may increase; and (8) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes may adversely affect the businesses in which Columbia is engaged. We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. The factors noted above and the risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings should be considered when reading any forward-looking statements in this release.

Contacts: Clint Stein,

President and

Chief Executive Officer





Greg Sigrist,

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer





Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com

253-305-1921













































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Columbia Banking System, Inc. Unaudited











December 31,

September 30,

December 31,













2019

2019

2018













(in thousands) ASSETS



Cash and due from banks











$ 223,541



$ 278,461



$ 260,180

Interest-earning deposits with banks











24,132



20,144



17,407

Total cash and cash equivalents











247,673



298,605



277,587

Debt securities available for sale at fair value









3,746,142



3,367,572



3,167,448

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost









48,120



29,680



25,960

Loans held for sale











17,718



15,036



3,849

Loans, net of unearned income











8,743,465



8,756,355



8,391,511

Less: allowance for loan and lease losses









83,968



82,660



83,369

Loans, net











8,659,497



8,673,695



8,308,142

Interest receivable











46,839



48,503



45,323

Premises and equipment, net











165,408



165,431



168,788

Other real estate owned











552



625



6,019

Goodwill











765,842



765,842



765,842

Other intangible assets, net











35,458



37,908



45,937

Other assets











346,275



354,863



280,250

Total assets











$ 14,079,524



$ 13,757,760



$ 13,095,145

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing











$ 5,328,146



$ 5,320,435



$ 5,227,216

Interest-bearing











5,356,562



5,535,281



5,230,910

Total deposits











10,684,708



10,855,716



10,458,126

FHLB advances











953,469



492,482



399,523

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









64,437



24,489



61,094

Subordinated debentures











35,277



35,323



35,462

Other liabilities











181,671



188,173



107,291

Total liabilities











11,919,562



11,596,183



11,061,496

Commitments and contingent liabilities























December 31,

September 30,

December 31,













2019

2019

2018













(in thousands)











Preferred stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 2,000



2,000



2,000













Common stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 115,000



115,000



115,000













Issued 73,577



73,588



73,249



1,650,753



1,648,335



1,642,246

Outstanding 72,124



72,288



73,249













Retained earnings











519,676



493,738



426,708

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









40,367



64,884



(35,305)

Treasury stock at cost 1,453



1,300



—



(50,834)



(45,380)



—

Total shareholders' equity











2,159,962



2,161,577



2,033,649

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$ 14,079,524



$ 13,757,760



$ 13,095,145































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Columbia Banking System, Inc. Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended Unaudited December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest Income (in thousands except per share amounts) Loans $ 110,384



$ 112,656



$ 110,010



$ 448,041



$ 428,197

Taxable securities 20,074



16,457



16,684



69,864



55,969

Tax-exempt securities 2,498



2,556



3,005



10,735



12,201

Deposits in banks 153



864



102



1,312



702

Total interest income 133,109



132,533



129,801



529,952



497,069

Interest Expense

















Deposits 5,809



6,863



3,831



22,146



12,105

FHLB advances 1,899



2,569



1,399



11,861



3,750

Subordinated debentures 467



468



467



1,871



1,871

Other borrowings 117



183



216



669



504

Total interest expense 8,292



10,083



5,913



36,547



18,230

Net Interest Income 124,817



122,450



123,888



493,405



478,839

Provision for loan and lease losses 1,614



299



1,789



3,493



14,769

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 123,203



122,151



122,099



489,912



464,070

Noninterest Income

















Deposit account and treasury management fees 8,665



9,015



9,383



35,695



36,072

Card revenue 3,767



4,006



3,576



15,198



19,719

Financial services and trust revenue 3,191



3,226



3,211



12,799



12,135

Loan revenue 3,625



3,855



2,344



13,465



11,866

Bank owned life insurance 1,650



1,528



1,467



6,294



6,007

Investment securities gains (losses), net —



—



(16)



2,132



(89)

Other 909



6,400



437



11,598



2,546

Total noninterest income 21,807



28,030



20,402



97,181



88,256

Noninterest Expense

















Compensation and employee benefits 54,308



54,459



51,261



212,867



200,199

Occupancy 9,010



8,645



8,858



35,176



36,576

Data processing 4,792



5,102



5,278



19,164



20,235

Legal and professional fees 4,835



5,683



5,941



21,645



18,044

Amortization of intangibles 2,450



2,632



2,890



10,479



12,236

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes (1) 1,234



1,325



1,410



5,846



5,664

Advertising and promotion 1,329



1,752



1,061



4,925



5,584

Regulatory premiums 18



(38)



932



1,920



3,710

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned (10)



(90)



(26)



(692)



1,218

Other (1) 9,012



7,606



9,414



34,152



37,024

Total noninterest expense 86,978



87,076



87,019



345,482



340,490

Income before income taxes 58,032



63,105



55,482



241,611



211,836

Provision for income taxes 11,903



12,378



10,734



47,160



38,954

Net Income $ 46,129



$ 50,727



$ 44,748



$ 194,451



$ 172,882

Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.64



$ 0.70



$ 0.61



$ 2.68



$ 2.36

Diluted $ 0.64



$ 0.70



$ 0.61



$ 2.68



$ 2.36

Dividends declared per common share - regular $ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.26



$ 1.12



$ 1.00

Dividends declared per common share - special —



—



0.14



0.28



0.14

Dividends declared per common share - total $ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.40



$ 1.40



$ 1.14

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 71,238



71,803



72,434



71,999



72,385

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 71,310



71,803



72,438



72,032



72,390



________ (1) Beginning the first quarter of 2019, B&O taxes were reported separately from other taxes, licenses and fees, which are now reported under "other noninterest expense." Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.













FINANCIAL STATISTICS





Columbia Banking System, Inc. Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended Unaudited December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Earnings (dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 124,817



$ 122,450



$ 123,888



$ 493,405



$ 478,839

Provision for loan and lease losses $ 1,614



$ 299



$ 1,789



$ 3,493



$ 14,769

Noninterest income $ 21,807



$ 28,030



$ 20,402



$ 97,181



$ 88,256

Noninterest expense $ 86,978



$ 87,076



$ 87,019



$ 345,482



$ 340,490

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense) $ —



$ —



$ 493



$ —



$ 8,661

Net income $ 46,129



$ 50,727



$ 44,748



$ 194,451



$ 172,882

Per Common Share

















Earnings (basic) $ 0.64



$ 0.70



$ 0.61



$ 2.68



$ 2.36

Earnings (diluted) $ 0.64



$ 0.70



$ 0.61



$ 2.68



$ 2.36

Book value $ 29.95



$ 29.90



$ 27.76



$ 29.95



$ 27.76

Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 18.84



$ 18.78



$ 16.68



$ 18.84



$ 16.68

Averages

















Total assets $ 13,750,840



$ 13,459,774



$ 12,957,754



$ 13,341,024



$ 12,725,086

Interest-earning assets $ 12,231,779



$ 11,941,578



$ 11,458,470



$ 11,837,633



$ 11,241,321

Loans $ 8,742,246



$ 8,694,592



$ 8,441,354



$ 8,612,478



$ 8,409,373

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock $ 3,453,554



$ 3,102,213



$ 2,998,638



$ 3,167,112



$ 2,790,700

Deposits $ 10,959,434



$ 10,668,767



$ 10,560,280



$ 10,523,687



$ 10,410,404

Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,610,850



$ 5,517,171



$ 5,298,590



$ 5,383,746



$ 5,367,602

Interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,058,319



$ 5,989,042



$ 5,599,646



$ 5,923,818



$ 5,614,827

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,348,584



$ 5,151,596



$ 5,261,690



$ 5,139,941



$ 5,042,802

Shareholders' equity $ 2,170,879



$ 2,152,916



$ 1,988,981



$ 2,116,642



$ 1,969,179

Financial Ratios

















Return on average assets 1.34 %

1.51 %

1.38 %

1.46 %

1.36 % Return on average common equity 8.50 %

9.42 %

9.00 %

9.19 %

8.78 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.05 %

15.67 %

16.00 %

15.47 %

15.85 % Average equity to average assets 15.79 %

16.00 %

15.35 %

15.87 %

15.47 % Shareholders equity to total assets 15.34 %

15.71 %

15.53 %

15.34 %

15.53 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 10.23 %

10.48 %

9.95 %

10.23 %

9.95 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (2) 4.11 %

4.14 %

4.36 %

4.24 %

4.33 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (3) 58.34 %

56.91 %

59.31 %

57.52 %

59.06 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1) 58.07 %

58.65 %

58.10 %

57.64 %

56.63 % Noninterest expense ratio 2.53 %

2.59 %

2.69 %

2.59 %

2.68 % Core noninterest expense ratio (1) 2.53 %

2.59 %

2.67 %

2.59 %

2.61 %

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,







Period end 2019

2019

2018







Total assets $ 14,079,524



$ 13,757,760



$ 13,095,145









Loans, net of unearned income $ 8,743,465



$ 8,756,355



$ 8,391,511









Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 83,968



$ 82,660



$ 83,369









Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock $ 3,794,262



$ 3,397,252



$ 3,193,408









Deposits $ 10,684,708



$ 10,855,716



$ 10,458,126









Shareholders' equity $ 2,159,962



$ 2,161,577



$ 2,033,649









Nonperforming assets

















Nonaccrual loans $ 33,060



$ 37,021



$ 54,842









Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO") 552



625



6,049









Total nonperforming assets $ 33,612



$ 37,646



$ 60,891









Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.38 %

0.42 %

0.65 %







Nonperforming assets to period-end assets 0.24 %

0.27 %

0.46 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 0.96 %

0.94 %

0.99 %







Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (for the three months ended) $ 306



$ (1,844)



$ 2,207











________ (1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.



(2) Beginning January 2019, net interest margin was calculated using the actual number of days and on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.



(3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.













QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS



Columbia Banking System, Inc. Three Months Ended Unaudited December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Earnings (dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 124,817



$ 122,450



$ 125,116



$ 121,022



$ 123,888

Provision for loan and lease losses $ 1,614



$ 299



$ 218



$ 1,362



$ 1,789

Noninterest income $ 21,807



$ 28,030



$ 25,648



$ 21,696



$ 20,402

Noninterest expense $ 86,978



$ 87,076



$ 86,728



$ 84,700



$ 87,019

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense) $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 493

Net income $ 46,129



$ 50,727



$ 51,724



$ 45,871



$ 44,748

Per Common Share

















Earnings (basic) $ 0.64



$ 0.70



$ 0.71



$ 0.63



$ 0.61

Earnings (diluted) $ 0.64



$ 0.70



$ 0.71



$ 0.63



$ 0.61

Book value $ 29.95



$ 29.90



$ 29.26



$ 28.39



$ 27.76

Averages

















Total assets $ 13,750,840



$ 13,459,774



$ 13,096,413



$ 13,048,041



$ 12,957,754

Interest-earning assets $ 12,231,779



$ 11,941,578



$ 11,606,727



$ 11,561,627



$ 11,458,470

Loans $ 8,742,246



$ 8,694,592



$ 8,601,819



$ 8,406,664



$ 8,441,354

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock $ 3,453,554



$ 3,102,213



$ 2,969,749



$ 3,140,201



$ 2,998,638

Deposits $ 10,959,434



$ 10,668,767



$ 10,186,371



$ 10,271,016



$ 10,560,280

Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,610,850



$ 5,517,171



$ 5,174,875



$ 5,226,396



$ 5,298,590

Interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,058,319



$ 5,989,042



$ 5,841,425



$ 5,802,965



$ 5,599,646

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,348,584



$ 5,151,596



$ 5,011,496



$ 5,044,620



$ 5,261,690

Shareholders' equity $ 2,170,879



$ 2,152,916



$ 2,096,157



$ 2,044,832



$ 1,988,981

Financial Ratios

















Return on average assets 1.34 %

1.51 %

1.58 %

1.41 %

1.38 % Return on average common equity 8.50 %

9.42 %

9.87 %

8.97 %

9.00 % Average equity to average assets 15.79 %

16.00 %

16.01 %

15.67 %

15.35 % Shareholders' equity to total assets 15.34 %

15.71 %

16.30 %

15.99 %

15.53 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 4.11 %

4.14 %

4.40 %

4.32 %

4.36 % Period end

















Total assets $ 14,079,524



$ 13,757,760



$ 13,090,808



$ 13,064,436



$ 13,095,145

Loans, net of unearned income $ 8,743,465



$ 8,756,355



$ 8,646,990



$ 8,520,798



$ 8,391,511

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 83,968



$ 82,660



$ 80,517



$ 83,274



$ 83,369

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock $ 3,794,262



$ 3,397,252



$ 2,894,218



$ 3,052,870



$ 3,193,408

Deposits $ 10,684,708



$ 10,855,716



$ 10,211,599



$ 10,369,009



$ 10,458,126

Shareholders' equity $ 2,159,962



$ 2,161,577



$ 2,133,638



$ 2,088,620



$ 2,033,649

Goodwill $ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842

Other intangible assets, net $ 35,458



$ 37,908



$ 40,540



$ 43,189



$ 45,937

Nonperforming assets

















Nonaccrual loans $ 33,060



$ 37,021



$ 39,038



$ 52,615



$ 54,842

OREO and OPPO 552



625



1,118



6,075



6,049

Total nonperforming assets $ 33,612



$ 37,646



$ 40,156



$ 58,690



$ 60,891

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.38 %

0.42 %

0.45 %

0.62 %

0.65 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets 0.24 %

0.27 %

0.31 %

0.45 %

0.46 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 0.96 %

0.94 %

0.93 %

0.98 %

0.99 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 306



$ (1,844)



$ 2,975



$ 1,457



$ 2,207



________ (1) Beginning January 2019, net interest margin was calculated using the actual number of days and on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.













LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

















Unaudited December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars (dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 3,602,597



$ 3,707,314



$ 3,644,051



$ 3,509,472



$ 3,438,422

Real estate:

















One-to-four family residential 265,144



273,079



279,091



282,673



238,367

Commercial and multifamily residential 4,183,961



3,975,647



3,913,546



3,917,833



3,846,027

Total real estate 4,449,105



4,248,726



4,192,637



4,200,506



4,084,394

Real estate construction:

















One-to-four family residential 192,762



195,198



201,783



207,900



217,790

Commercial and multifamily residential 163,103



261,786



255,452



240,458



284,394

Total real estate construction 355,865



456,984



457,235



448,358



502,184

Consumer 292,697



297,009



305,752



312,886



318,945

Purchased credit impaired 77,516



81,777



84,730



88,257



89,760

Subtotal loans 8,777,780



8,791,810



8,684,405



8,559,479



8,433,705

Less: Net unearned income (34,315)



(35,455)



(37,415)



(38,681)



(42,194)

Loans, net of unearned income 8,743,465



8,756,355



8,646,990



8,520,798



8,391,511

Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (83,968)



(82,660)



(80,517)



(83,274)



(83,369)

Total loans, net 8,659,497



8,673,695



8,566,473



8,437,524



8,308,142

Loans held for sale $ 17,718



$ 15,036



$ 12,189



$ 4,017



$ 3,849











































Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Commercial business 41.2 %

42.3 %

42.1 %

41.2 %

41.0 % Real estate:

















One-to-four family residential 3.0 %

3.1 %

3.2 %

3.3 %

2.8 % Commercial and multifamily residential 47.9 %

45.5 %

45.3 %

46.1 %

45.8 % Total real estate 50.9 %

48.6 %

48.5 %

49.4 %

48.6 % Real estate construction:

















One-to-four family residential 2.2 %

2.2 %

2.3 %

2.4 %

2.6 % Commercial and multifamily residential 1.9 %

3.0 %

3.0 %

2.8 %

3.4 % Total real estate construction 4.1 %

5.2 %

5.3 %

5.2 %

6.0 % Consumer 3.3 %

3.4 %

3.5 %

3.7 %

3.8 % Purchased credit impaired 0.9 %

0.9 %

1.0 %

1.0 %

1.1 % Subtotal loans 100.4 %

100.4 %

100.4 %

100.5 %

100.5 % Less: Net unearned income (0.4) %

(0.4) %

(0.4) %

(0.5) %

(0.5) % Loans, net of unearned income 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %





























































DEPOSIT COMPOSITION





Columbia Banking System, Inc.



Unaudited



















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Deposit Composition - Dollars (dollars in thousands) Demand and other noninterest-bearing $ 5,328,146



$ 5,320,435



$ 5,082,219



$ 5,106,568



$ 5,227,216

Money market (1) 2,322,644



2,295,229



2,240,522



2,311,937



2,294,125

Interest-bearing demand (1) 1,150,437



1,059,502



1,058,545



1,078,849



1,084,863

Savings (1) 882,050



892,438



887,172



896,458



889,849

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit (1) 301,203



629,797



270,398



269,156



233,938

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000 218,764



223,249



228,920



236,014



243,849

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more 151,995



107,506



105,782



101,965



89,473

Certificates of deposit insured by CDARS® 17,065



17,252



16,559



22,890



23,580

Brokered certificates of deposit 12,259



18,852



40,502



51,375



57,930

Reciprocal money market accounts 300,158



291,542



281,247



294,096



313,692

Subtotal 10,684,721



10,855,802



10,211,866



10,369,308



10,458,515

Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition accounting (13)



(86)



(267)



(299)



(389)

Total deposits $ 10,684,708



$ 10,855,716



$ 10,211,599



$ 10,369,009



$ 10,458,126











































Deposit Composition - Percentages December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Demand and other noninterest-bearing 49.9 %

49.0 %

49.8 %

49.2 %

50.0 % Money market (1) 21.7 %

21.1 %

21.9 %

22.3 %

21.9 % Interest-bearing demand (1) 10.8 %

9.8 %

10.4 %

10.4 %

10.4 % Savings (1) 8.3 %

8.2 %

8.7 %

8.6 %

8.5 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit (1) 2.8 %

5.8 %

2.7 %

2.6 %

2.2 % Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000 2.0 %

2.1 %

2.2 %

2.3 %

2.3 % Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more 1.4 %

1.0 %

1.0 %

1.0 %

0.9 % Certificates of deposit insured by CDARS® 0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 % Brokered certificates of deposit 0.1 %

0.2 %

0.4 %

0.5 %

0.6 % Reciprocal money market accounts 2.8 %

2.6 %

2.7 %

2.9 %

3.0 % Total 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

________ (1) Beginning July 2019, interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit, are presented separately in this table. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.













AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES

Columbia Banking System, Inc.



Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate (3)

Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate (3)



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 8,742,246



$ 111,754



5.07 %

$ 8,441,354



$ 111,239



5.23 % Taxable securities

3,011,521



20,074



2.64 %

2,493,683



16,684



2.65 % Tax exempt securities (2)

442,033



3,163



2.84 %

504,955



3,805



2.99 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

35,979



153



1.69 %

18,478



102



2.19 % Total interest-earning assets

12,231,779



135,144



4.38 %

11,458,470



131,830



4.56 % Other earning assets

231,456











230,601









Noninterest-earning assets

1,287,605











1,268,683









Total assets

$ 13,750,840











$ 12,957,754









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts (4)

2,649,404



2,277



0.34 %

2,669,217



2,191



0.33 % Interest-bearing demand (4)

1,065,531



446



0.17 %

1,065,883



383



0.14 % Savings accounts (4)

888,895



47



0.02 %

897,260



36



0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit (4)

616,938



2,413



1.55 %

238,638



634



1.05 % Certificates of deposit

390,082



626



0.64 %

427,592



587



0.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits

5,610,850



5,809



0.41 %

5,298,590



3,831



0.29 % FHLB advances

379,975



1,899



1.98 %

215,606



1,399



2.57 % Subordinated debentures

35,299



467



5.25 %

35,484



467



5.22 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

32,195



117



1.44 %

49,966



216



1.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,058,319



8,292



0.54 %

5,599,646



5,913



0.42 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

5,348,584











5,261,690









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

173,058











107,437









Shareholders' equity

2,170,879











1,988,981









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 13,750,840











$ 12,957,754









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 126,852











$ 125,917





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.11 %









4.36 %

________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.1 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The incremental accretion income on acquired loans was $2.3 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



(2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.4 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $665 thousand and $800 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



(3) Beginning January 2019, average rates were calculated using the actual number of days and on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.



(4) Beginning July 2019, interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit, are presented separately in this table. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.













AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES





Columbia Banking System, Inc.







Unaudited



















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019



Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate

Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 8,742,246



$ 111,754



5.07 %

$ 8,694,592



$ 114,099



5.21 % Taxable securities

3,011,521



20,074



2.64 %

2,654,490



16,457



2.46 % Tax exempt securities (2)

442,033



3,163



2.84 %

447,723



3,235



2.87 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

35,979



153



1.69 %

144,773



864



2.37 % Total interest-earning assets

12,231,779



135,144



4.38 %

11,941,578



134,655



4.47 % Other earning assets

231,456











230,140









Noninterest-earning assets

1,287,605











1,288,056









Total assets

$ 13,750,840











$ 13,459,774









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts (3)

$ 2,649,404



$ 2,277



0.34 %

$ 2,589,390



$ 2,840



0.44 % Interest-bearing demand (3)

1,065,531



446



0.17 %

1,049,833



438



0.17 % Savings accounts (3)

888,895



47



0.02 %

893,395



49



0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit (3)

616,938



2,413



1.55 %

602,674



2,879



1.90 % Certificates of deposit

390,082



626



0.64 %

381,879



657



0.68 % Total interest-bearing deposits

5,610,850



5,809



0.41 %

5,517,171



6,863



0.49 % FHLB advances

379,975



1,899



1.98 %

400,956



2,569



2.54 % Subordinated debentures

35,299



467



5.25 %

35,346



468



5.25 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

32,195



117



1.44 %

35,569



183



2.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,058,319



8,292



0.54 %

5,989,042



10,083



0.67 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

5,348,584











5,151,596









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

173,058











166,220









Shareholders' equity

2,170,879











2,152,916









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 13,750,840











$ 13,459,774









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 126,852











$ 124,572





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.11 %









4.14 %

_______ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.1 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $2.3 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.



(2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.4 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $665 thousand and $679 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.



(3) Beginning July 2019, interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit, are presented separately in this table. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.













AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES





Columbia Banking System, Inc.







Unaudited



















Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate (3)

Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate (3)



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 8,612,478



$ 453,552



5.27 %

$ 8,409,373



$ 432,781



5.15 % Taxable securities

2,703,423



69,864



2.58 %

2,275,892



55,969



2.46 % Tax exempt securities (2)

463,689



13,589



2.93 %

514,808



15,445



3.00 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

58,043



1,312



2.26 %

41,248



702



1.70 % Total interest-earning assets

11,837,633



$ 538,317



4.55 %

11,241,321



$ 504,897



4.49 % Other earning assets

231,731











224,595









Noninterest-earning assets

1,271,660











1,259,170









Total assets

$ 13,341,024











$ 12,725,086









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts (4)

$ 2,591,303



$ 10,598



0.41 %

$ 2,695,585



$ 6,216



0.23 % Interest-bearing demand (4)

1,064,145



1,676



0.16 %

1,089,548



1,543



0.14 % Savings accounts (4)

892,518



183



0.02 %

884,770



138



0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit (4)

440,359



7,244



1.65 %

244,943



2,002



0.82 % Certificates of deposit

395,421



2,445



0.62 %

452,756



2,206



0.49 % Total interest-bearing deposits

5,383,746



22,146



0.41 %

5,367,602



12,105



0.23 % FHLB advances

470,082



11,861



2.52 %

166,577



3,750



2.25 % Subordinated debentures

35,368



1,871



5.29 %

35,553



1,871



5.26 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

34,622



669



1.93 %

45,095



504



1.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,923,818



$ 36,547



0.62 %

5,614,827



$ 18,230



0.32 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

5,139,941











5,042,802









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

160,623











98,278









Shareholders' equity

2,116,642











1,969,179









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 13,341,024











$ 12,725,086









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 501,770











$ 486,667





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.24 %









4.33 %

________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $8.4 million and $9.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $9.1 million and $12.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



(2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $5.5 million and $4.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $2.9 million and $3.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



(3) Beginning January 2019, average rate was calculated using the actual number of days to be on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.



(4) Beginning July 2019, interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit, are presented separately in this table. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for them and, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin and operating efficiency ratio:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation: (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) $ 126,852



$ 124,572



$ 125,917



$ 501,770



$ 486,667

Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):

















Incremental accretion income on purchased credit impaired loans (304)



(113)



(395)



(1,284)



(1,635)

Incremental accretion income on other acquired loans (2,012)



(1,959)



(2,218)



(7,802)



(10,921)

Premium amortization on acquired securities 1,204



1,386



1,671



6,020



7,736

Interest reversals on nonaccrual loans 209



174



417



1,671



1,564

Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) $ 125,949



$ 124,060



$ 125,392



$ 500,375



$ 483,411

Average interest earning assets $ 12,231,779



$ 11,941,578



$ 11,458,470



$ 11,837,633



$ 11,241,321

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2) 4.11 %

4.14 %

4.36 %

4.24 %

4.33 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2) 4.09 %

4.12 %

4.34 %

4.23 %

4.30 %









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation: (dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A) $ 86,978



$ 87,076



$ 87,019



$ 345,482



$ 340,490

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:

















Acquisition-related expenses —



—



(493)



—



(8,661)

Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO 10



113



(23)



714



(1,262)

Loss on asset disposals —



(5)



(166)



(5)



(277)

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes (1,234)



(1,325)



(1,410)



(5,846)



(5,664)

Operating noninterest expense (numerator B) $ 85,754



$ 85,859



$ 84,927



$ 340,345



$ 324,626





















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) $ 126,852



$ 124,572



$ 125,917



$ 501,770



$ 486,667

Noninterest income 21,807



28,030



20,402



97,181



88,256

Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment 439



406



390



1,673



1,597

Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A) $ 149,098



$ 153,008



$ 146,709



$ 600,624



$ 576,520





















Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) $ 125,949



$ 124,060



$ 125,392



$ 500,375



$ 483,411

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):

















Investment securities loss (gain), net —



—



16



(2,132)



89

Gain on asset disposals (530)



(6,104)



(30)



(6,634)



(141)

Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent) 21,716



22,332



20,778



90,088



89,801

Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B) $ 147,665



$ 146,392



$ 146,170



$ 590,463



$ 573,212

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A) 58.34 %

56.91 %

59.31 %

57.52 %

59.06 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B) 58.07 %

58.65 %

58.10 %

57.64 %

56.63 %

_________ (1) Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $2.0 million, $2.1 million, and $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively; and $8.4 million and $7.8 million for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



(2) Beginning January 2019, net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) were calculated using the actual number of days and on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 86,978



$ 87,076



$ 87,019



$ 345,482



$ 340,490

Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:



















Acquisition-related expenses

—



—



(493)



—



(8,661)

Core noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 86,978



$ 87,076



$ 86,526



$ 345,482



$ 331,829

Average assets (denominator)

$ 13,750,840



$ 13,459,774



$ 12,957,754



$ 13,341,024



$ 12,725,086

Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)

2.53 %

2.59 %

2.69 %

2.59 %

2.68 % Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator) (2)

2.53 %

2.59 %

2.67 %

2.59 %

2.61 %

__________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized.



(2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.





The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for them, as a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio:





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018 Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$ 2,159,962



$ 2,161,577



$ 2,033,649

Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:











Goodwill

(765,842)



(765,842)



(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(35,458)



(37,908)



(45,937)

Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$ 1,358,662



$ 1,357,827



$ 1,221,870

Total assets (denominator A)

$ 14,079,524



$ 13,757,760



$ 13,095,145

Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:











Goodwill

(765,842)



(765,842)



(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(35,458)



(37,908)



(45,937)

Tangible assets (denominator B)

$ 13,278,224



$ 12,954,010



$ 12,283,366

Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

15.34 %

15.71 %

15.53 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

10.23 %

10.48 %

9.95 % Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

72,124



72,288



73,249

Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$ 29.95



$ 29.90



$ 27.76

Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$ 18.84



$ 18.78



$ 16.68



Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, and, as a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net income (numerator A)

$ 46,129



$ 50,727



$ 44,748



$ 194,451



$ 172,882

Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:



















Amortization of intangibles

2,450



2,632



2,890



10,479



12,236

Tax effect on intangible amortization

(515)



(553)



(607)



(2,201)



(2,570)

Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)

$ 48,064



$ 52,806



$ 47,031



202,729



$ 182,548

Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$ 2,170,879



$ 2,152,916



$ 1,988,981



2,116,642



$ 1,969,179

Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:



















Average intangibles

(802,446)



(805,033)



(813,145)



(806,358)



(817,685)

Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$ 1,368,433



$ 1,347,883



$ 1,175,836



$ 1,310,284



$ 1,151,494

Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)

8.50 %

9.42 %

9.00 %

9.19 %

8.78 % Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)

14.05 %

15.67 %

16.00 %

15.47 %

15.85 %

__________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized.



(2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.columbiabank.com/

