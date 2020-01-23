Columbia Banking System Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results, and Quarterly and Special Cash Dividends

Highlights

  • Record full year 2019 net income of $194.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.68
  • Fourth Quarter net income of $46.1 million; diluted earnings per share of $0.64
  • Record full year loan production of $1.58 billion and fourth quarter loan production of $427.0 million
  • Nonperforming assets to period end assets ratio improved for the eighth consecutive quarter to 0.24%
  • Exceeded our five-year fund-raising milestone, raising more than $1.0 million for local communities through our annual Warm Hearts fund-raiser
  • Successfully completed leadership transition as planned
  • Regular and special cash dividends declared of $0.28 and $0.22 per share, respectively

Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. and Columbia Bank (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), said today upon the release of Columbia's fourth quarter 2019 earnings, "I want to thank the entire team for a remarkable year in which we had record net income, despite the three rate cuts that occurred during the year. We also had record loan production in addition to progressing on a number of strategic initiatives. It is a testament to our bench strength and our succession planning process that we were able to have these results while going through a leadership transition during the fourth quarter."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $14.08 billion, an increase of $321.8 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $8.74 billion, down $12.9 million from September 30, 2019 as a result of loan originations of $427.0 million offset by a decrease in seasonal line utilization and payments. Securities available for sale were $3.75 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $378.6 million from $3.37 billion at September 30, 2019. Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $10.68 billion, a decrease of $171.0 million from September 30, 2019 principally due to a decrease of $328.6 million in public funds, excluding certificates of deposit. Deposit mix remained fairly consistent from September 30, 2019 with 50% noninterest-bearing and 50% interest-bearing. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 21 basis points, a decrease of 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. For additional information regarding this calculation, see the "Net Interest Margin" section.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We were able to achieve record loan production for both the fourth quarter and the full year while maintaining our credit disciplines thanks to our talented bankers. Over the past year, we have relied on our strong performers as well as have invested in new teams that have hit the ground running and contributed to a very successful year."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $124.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million and $929 thousand from the linked quarter and the prior year period, respectively. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher interest income on securities as a result of higher average balances combined with lower premium amortization on securities as well as lower interest expense on deposits and borrowings resulting from a lower rate environment. These benefits to net interest income were partially offset by lower interest income from loans principally due to the lower rate environment. Net interest income compared to the prior year period increased as a result of interest income from the higher average balances of securities partially offset by higher interest expense due to the higher average balances of interest-bearing public funds, excluding certificates of deposit, and FHLB advances. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $6.2 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $1.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease was principally due to a $5.9 million gain from the sale-leaseback of owned real estate during the third quarter of 2019. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to higher loan revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $87.0 million, relatively unchanged from the linked quarter and the prior year period.

Net Interest Margin

Beginning January 2019, our net interest margin was calculated using the actual number of days on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 4.11%, a decrease of 3 basis points and 25 basis points from the linked quarter and prior year period, respectively. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was driven by lower rates on the loan portfolio partially offset by lower premium amortization on taxable securities. The decrease was also partially offset by lower rates on deposits and FHLB advances. Compared to the prior year period, the decreased net interest margin (tax equivalent) was driven by lower rates on loans and higher rates on deposits partially offset by lower rates on FHLB advances.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)(2) was 4.09% for the fourth quarter of 2019, which decreased 3 and 25 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the prior year period, respectively. The decreases in the operating net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter were due to the items noted in the preceding paragraph.

The following table shows the impact to interest income resulting from income accretion on acquired loan portfolios as well as the net interest margin and operating net interest margin:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(dollars in thousands)

Incremental accretion income due to:












Purchased credit impaired loans

$

304

$

113

$

579

$

288

$

395

$

1,284

$

1,635

Other acquired loans

2,012

1,959

2,084

1,747

2,218

7,802

10,921

Incremental accretion income

$

2,316

$

2,072

$

2,663

$

2,035

$

2,613

$

9,086

$

12,556














Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

4.11

%

4.14

%

4.40

%

4.32

%

4.36

%

4.24

%

4.33

%

Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2)

4.09

%

4.12

%

4.38

%

4.33

%

4.34

%

4.23

%

4.30

%

_________

(1)

Beginning January 2019, net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) were calculated using the actual number of days on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.


(2)

Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2019, nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.24% compared to 0.27% at September 30, 2019. Total nonperforming assets decreased $4.0 million from the linked quarter due to a decrease in both nonaccrual loans and OREO.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "We continue to be pleased with our loan portfolio trends. Credit costs continue to be low and reflect the strong performance which we enjoyed in the fourth quarter and for the full year. Net charge-offs were approximately 1 basis point for the quarter and 3 basis points for the full year. These results, combined with stable credit metrics relative to problem loans and impaired assets, drove provisioning to very modest levels in 2019. From a credit perspective, it was a great year thanks to the diligent efforts of our bankers and work by our special asset teams."

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(in thousands)

Nonaccrual loans:




Commercial business

$

26,974

$

24,408

$

35,513

Real estate:




One-to-four family residential

591

574

1,158

Commercial and multifamily residential

3,477

10,083

14,904

Total real estate

4,068

10,657

16,062

Real estate construction:




One-to-four family residential





318

Consumer

2,018

1,956

2,949

Total nonaccrual loans

33,060

37,021

54,842

OREO and other personal property owned

552

625

6,049

Total nonperforming assets

$

33,612

$

37,646

$

60,891

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for loan and lease losses:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(in thousands)

Beginning balance, loans excluding PCI loans

$

79,602

$

77,248

$

79,770

$

79,758

$

68,739

Beginning balance, PCI loans

3,058

3,269

4,017

3,611

6,907

Beginning balance

82,660

80,517

83,787

83,369

75,646

Charge-offs:








Commercial business

(2,592)

(2,365)

(2,861)

(10,324)

(11,719)

One-to-four family residential real estate







(2)


Commercial and multifamily residential real estate





(557)



(780)

One-to-four family residential real estate construction







(170)


Consumer

(283)

(285)

(421)

(1,400)

(1,194)

Purchased credit impaired

(693)

(722)

(1,076)

(3,319)

(4,862)

Total charge-offs

(3,568)

(3,372)

(4,915)

(15,215)

(18,555)

Recoveries:








Commercial business

1,720

358

535

3,105

3,427

One-to-four family residential real estate

140

65

19

242

408

Commercial and multifamily residential real estate

362

184

19

610

1,031

One-to-four family residential real estate construction

262

2,471

1,000

3,454

1,616

Commercial and multifamily residential real estate construction







1


Consumer

188

326

384

930

1,180

Purchased credit impaired

590

1,812

751

3,979

3,847

Total recoveries

3,262

5,216

2,708

12,321

11,509

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(306)

1,844

(2,207)

(2,894)

(7,046)

Provision for loan and lease losses, excluding PCI loans

1,725

1,600

1,870

4,920

17,050

Recapture of loan and lease losses, PCI loans

(111)

(1,301)

(81)

(1,427)

(2,281)

Provision for loan and lease losses

1,614

299

1,789

3,493

14,769

Ending balance, loans excluding PCI loans

81,124

79,602

79,758

81,124

79,758

Ending balance, PCI loans

2,844

3,058

3,611

2,844

3,611

Ending balance

$

83,968

$

82,660

$

83,369

$

83,968

$

83,369

The allowance for loan and lease losses to period end loans was 0.96% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.94% at September 30, 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2019, Columbia recorded a net provision for loan and lease losses of $1.6 million compared to a net provision of $299 thousand for the linked quarter and a net provision of $1.8 million for the comparable quarter last year. The net provision for loan and lease losses recorded during the fourth quarter of 2019 consisted of $1.7 million of provision expense for loans, excluding PCI loans, and a provision recapture of $111 thousand for PCI loans.

Organizational Update

The close of 2019 also brought about a change to our leadership team as Clint Stein assumed the role of CEO and other leadership changes were announced. Mr. Stein stated, "The leadership transition went seamlessly as a result of our succession planning process that has been in the works for years. I look forward to working with this very talented group of professionals as we execute on our long-term strategic vision."

During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Bank received the following accolades:

  • Received the Community Commitment Award from the American Bankers Association Foundation;
  • Received the IDEA Award for Outstanding Leader of the Year from South Sound Business Magazine;
  • Our Portland Office was named Top SBA Lender by the Small Business Association;
  • Our Seattle Office was named as one of the Top Three SBA Lenders by the Small Business Association;
  • Columbia board members Michelle Lantow, Mae Fujita Numata, Elizabeth Seaton and Janine Terrano were added to the annual list of Most Influential Corporate Directors by WomenInc. Magazine;
  • Hadley Robbins was named to the inaugural Power 100 list of the most influential leaders in the region by the Puget Sound Business Journal;
  • Selected as one of the Top Corporate Philanthropists for 2019 by the Portland Business Journal;
  • Received an Extraordinary Banking Award for 2019 by the Institute of Extraordinary Banking;
  • Named to the list of Top Workplaces in 2018 by Portland's Oregonian;
  • Honored as one of Oregon's Most Admired Companies in 2018 by the Portland Business Journal;
  • For the 13th consecutive year, named as one of Washington's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal;
  • Winner of the 2018 Corporate Citizenship Award for midsize companies in Washington state from the Puget Sound Business Journal;
  • Selected as Best Bank and Best Large Business in The Best of South Sound reader's choice poll for 2019 by South Sound Magazine;
  • Received the Corporate Award of the Year for work with Small Business Association Loans to minority owned businesses from the Oregon Association of Minority Entrepreneurs;
  • Selected as one of the Best Banks in the Best of The Mid-Valley, in the annual reader's poll by the Salem Statesman Journal;
  • Columbia's Board of Directors awarded the Governance Award for their service to the Bank and the community by Seattle Business Magazine;
  • Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Idaho by Populus Marketing Research;
  • Awarded the 2018 National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion for outstanding work to improve lives in Washington communities from The State of Washington Secretary of State's Office; and
  • Selected as one of America's Best Banks of 2019 among the nation's 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts by Forbes.

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.28 per common share and a special cash dividend of $0.22 per common share on February 19, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2020.

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the fourth quarter 2019 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may join the live-streamed event by using the site:
https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc~01232020

The conference call can also be accessed on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET) by calling 888-286-8956; Conference ID: 6169965.

A replay of the call can be accessed beginning Friday, January 24, 2020 using the site:
https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc~01232020

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the 13th consecutive year, the bank was named in 2019 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces." For the 8th consecutive year, Columbia was included in the 2019 Forbes America's Best Banks list.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com, include the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) local, national and international economic conditions may be less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on Columbia than expected and adversely affect Columbia's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new branches may be lower than expected; (4) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions may be greater than expected; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions may increase significantly; (6) failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures may adversely affect our business; (7) reliance on and cost of technology may increase; and (8) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes may adversely affect the businesses in which Columbia is engaged. We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. The factors noted above and the risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings should be considered when reading any forward-looking statements in this release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Unaudited





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,







2019

2019

2018







(in thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks





$

223,541

$

278,461

$

260,180

Interest-earning deposits with banks





24,132

20,144

17,407

Total cash and cash equivalents





247,673

298,605

277,587

Debt securities available for sale at fair value




3,746,142

3,367,572

3,167,448

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost




48,120

29,680

25,960

Loans held for sale





17,718

15,036

3,849

Loans, net of unearned income





8,743,465

8,756,355

8,391,511

Less: allowance for loan and lease losses




83,968

82,660

83,369

Loans, net





8,659,497

8,673,695

8,308,142

Interest receivable





46,839

48,503

45,323

Premises and equipment, net





165,408

165,431

168,788

Other real estate owned





552

625

6,019

Goodwill





765,842

765,842

765,842

Other intangible assets, net





35,458

37,908

45,937

Other assets





346,275

354,863

280,250

Total assets





$

14,079,524

$

13,757,760

$

13,095,145

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits:










Noninterest-bearing





$

5,328,146

$

5,320,435

$

5,227,216

Interest-bearing





5,356,562

5,535,281

5,230,910

Total deposits





10,684,708

10,855,716

10,458,126

FHLB advances





953,469

492,482

399,523

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase




64,437

24,489

61,094

Subordinated debentures





35,277

35,323

35,462

Other liabilities





181,671

188,173

107,291

Total liabilities





11,919,562

11,596,183

11,061,496

Commitments and contingent liabilities











December 31,

September 30,

December 31,






2019

2019

2018






(in thousands)





Preferred stock (no par value)










Authorized shares

2,000

2,000

2,000






Common stock (no par value)










Authorized shares

115,000

115,000

115,000






Issued

73,577

73,588

73,249

1,650,753

1,648,335

1,642,246

Outstanding

72,124

72,288

73,249






Retained earnings





519,676

493,738

426,708

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)




40,367

64,884

(35,305)

Treasury stock at cost

1,453

1,300



(50,834)

(45,380)


Total shareholders' equity





2,159,962

2,161,577

2,033,649

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity




$

14,079,524

$

13,757,760

$

13,095,145






























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts)

Loans

$

110,384

$

112,656

$

110,010

$

448,041

$

428,197

Taxable securities

20,074

16,457

16,684

69,864

55,969

Tax-exempt securities

2,498

2,556

3,005

10,735

12,201

Deposits in banks

153

864

102

1,312

702

Total interest income

133,109

132,533

129,801

529,952

497,069

Interest Expense








Deposits

5,809

6,863

3,831

22,146

12,105

FHLB advances

1,899

2,569

1,399

11,861

3,750

Subordinated debentures

467

468

467

1,871

1,871

Other borrowings

117

183

216

669

504

Total interest expense

8,292

10,083

5,913

36,547

18,230

Net Interest Income

124,817

122,450

123,888

493,405

478,839

Provision for loan and lease losses

1,614

299

1,789

3,493

14,769

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

123,203

122,151

122,099

489,912

464,070

Noninterest Income








Deposit account and treasury management fees

8,665

9,015

9,383

35,695

36,072

Card revenue

3,767

4,006

3,576

15,198

19,719

Financial services and trust revenue

3,191

3,226

3,211

12,799

12,135

Loan revenue

3,625

3,855

2,344

13,465

11,866

Bank owned life insurance

1,650

1,528

1,467

6,294

6,007

Investment securities gains (losses), net





(16)

2,132

(89)

Other

909

6,400

437

11,598

2,546

Total noninterest income

21,807

28,030

20,402

97,181

88,256

Noninterest Expense








Compensation and employee benefits

54,308

54,459

51,261

212,867

200,199

Occupancy

9,010

8,645

8,858

35,176

36,576

Data processing

4,792

5,102

5,278

19,164

20,235

Legal and professional fees

4,835

5,683

5,941

21,645

18,044

Amortization of intangibles

2,450

2,632

2,890

10,479

12,236

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes (1)

1,234

1,325

1,410

5,846

5,664

Advertising and promotion

1,329

1,752

1,061

4,925

5,584

Regulatory premiums

18

(38)

932

1,920

3,710

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

(10)

(90)

(26)

(692)

1,218

Other (1)

9,012

7,606

9,414

34,152

37,024

Total noninterest expense

86,978

87,076

87,019

345,482

340,490

Income before income taxes

58,032

63,105

55,482

241,611

211,836

Provision for income taxes

11,903

12,378

10,734

47,160

38,954

Net Income

$

46,129

$

50,727

$

44,748

$

194,451

$

172,882

Earnings per common share








Basic

$

0.64

$

0.70

$

0.61

$

2.68

$

2.36

Diluted

$

0.64

$

0.70

$

0.61

$

2.68

$

2.36

Dividends declared per common share - regular

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.26

$

1.12

$

1.00

Dividends declared per common share - special





0.14

0.28

0.14

   Dividends declared per common share - total

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.40

$

1.40

$

1.14

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

71,238

71,803

72,434

71,999

72,385

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding

71,310

71,803

72,438

72,032

72,390

________

(1)

Beginning the first quarter of 2019, B&O taxes were reported separately from other taxes, licenses and fees, which are now reported under "other noninterest expense." Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.






FINANCIAL STATISTICS


Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Net interest income

$

124,817

$

122,450

$

123,888

$

493,405

$

478,839

Provision for loan and lease losses

$

1,614

$

299

$

1,789

$

3,493

$

14,769

Noninterest income

$

21,807

$

28,030

$

20,402

$

97,181

$

88,256

Noninterest expense

$

86,978

$

87,076

$

87,019

$

345,482

$

340,490

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$



$



$

493

$



$

8,661

Net income

$

46,129

$

50,727

$

44,748

$

194,451

$

172,882

Per Common Share








Earnings (basic)

$

0.64

$

0.70

$

0.61

$

2.68

$

2.36

Earnings (diluted)

$

0.64

$

0.70

$

0.61

$

2.68

$

2.36

Book value

$

29.95

$

29.90

$

27.76

$

29.95

$

27.76

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$

18.84

$

18.78

$

16.68

$

18.84

$

16.68

Averages








Total assets

$

13,750,840

$

13,459,774

$

12,957,754

$

13,341,024

$

12,725,086

Interest-earning assets

$

12,231,779

$

11,941,578

$

11,458,470

$

11,837,633

$

11,241,321

Loans

$

8,742,246

$

8,694,592

$

8,441,354

$

8,612,478

$

8,409,373

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$

3,453,554

$

3,102,213

$

2,998,638

$

3,167,112

$

2,790,700

Deposits

$

10,959,434

$

10,668,767

$

10,560,280

$

10,523,687

$

10,410,404

Interest-bearing deposits

$

5,610,850

$

5,517,171

$

5,298,590

$

5,383,746

$

5,367,602

Interest-bearing liabilities

$

6,058,319

$

5,989,042

$

5,599,646

$

5,923,818

$

5,614,827

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

5,348,584

$

5,151,596

$

5,261,690

$

5,139,941

$

5,042,802

Shareholders' equity

$

2,170,879

$

2,152,916

$

1,988,981

$

2,116,642

$

1,969,179

Financial Ratios








Return on average assets

1.34

%

1.51

%

1.38

%

1.46

%

1.36

%

Return on average common equity

8.50

%

9.42

%

9.00

%

9.19

%

8.78

%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

14.05

%

15.67

%

16.00

%

15.47

%

15.85

%

Average equity to average assets

15.79

%

16.00

%

15.35

%

15.87

%

15.47

%

Shareholders equity to total assets

15.34

%

15.71

%

15.53

%

15.34

%

15.53

%

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

10.23

%

10.48

%

9.95

%

10.23

%

9.95

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (2)

4.11

%

4.14

%

4.36

%

4.24

%

4.33

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (3)

58.34

%

56.91

%

59.31

%

57.52

%

59.06

%

Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

58.07

%

58.65

%

58.10

%

57.64

%

56.63

%

Noninterest expense ratio

2.53

%

2.59

%

2.69

%

2.59

%

2.68

%

Core noninterest expense ratio (1)

2.53

%

2.59

%

2.67

%

2.59

%

2.61

%

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



Period end

2019

2019

2018



Total assets

$

14,079,524

$

13,757,760

$

13,095,145




Loans, net of unearned income

$

8,743,465

$

8,756,355

$

8,391,511




Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

83,968

$

82,660

$

83,369




Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$

3,794,262

$

3,397,252

$

3,193,408




Deposits

$

10,684,708

$

10,855,716

$

10,458,126




Shareholders' equity

$

2,159,962

$

2,161,577

$

2,033,649




Nonperforming assets








Nonaccrual loans

$

33,060

$

37,021

$

54,842




Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")

552

625

6,049




Total nonperforming assets

$

33,612

$

37,646

$

60,891




Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.38

%

0.42

%

0.65

%



Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.24

%

0.27

%

0.46

%



Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

0.96

%

0.94

%

0.99

%



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (for the three months ended)

$

306

$

(1,844)

$

2,207




________

(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.


(2)

Beginning January 2019, net interest margin was calculated using the actual number of days and on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.


(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.






QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Net interest income

$

124,817

$

122,450

$

125,116

$

121,022

$

123,888

Provision for loan and lease losses

$

1,614

$

299

$

218

$

1,362

$

1,789

Noninterest income

$

21,807

$

28,030

$

25,648

$

21,696

$

20,402

Noninterest expense

$

86,978

$

87,076

$

86,728

$

84,700

$

87,019

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$



$



$



$



$

493

Net income

$

46,129

$

50,727

$

51,724

$

45,871

$

44,748

Per Common Share








Earnings (basic)

$

0.64

$

0.70

$

0.71

$

0.63

$

0.61

Earnings (diluted)

$

0.64

$

0.70

$

0.71

$

0.63

$

0.61

Book value

$

29.95

$

29.90

$

29.26

$

28.39

$

27.76

Averages








Total assets

$

13,750,840

$

13,459,774

$

13,096,413

$

13,048,041

$

12,957,754

Interest-earning assets

$

12,231,779

$

11,941,578

$

11,606,727

$

11,561,627

$

11,458,470

Loans

$

8,742,246

$

8,694,592

$

8,601,819

$

8,406,664

$

8,441,354

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$

3,453,554

$

3,102,213

$

2,969,749

$

3,140,201

$

2,998,638

Deposits

$

10,959,434

$

10,668,767

$

10,186,371

$

10,271,016

$

10,560,280

Interest-bearing deposits

$

5,610,850

$

5,517,171

$

5,174,875

$

5,226,396

$

5,298,590

Interest-bearing liabilities

$

6,058,319

$

5,989,042

$

5,841,425

$

5,802,965

$

5,599,646

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

5,348,584

$

5,151,596

$

5,011,496

$

5,044,620

$

5,261,690

Shareholders' equity

$

2,170,879

$

2,152,916

$

2,096,157

$

2,044,832

$

1,988,981

Financial Ratios








Return on average assets

1.34

%

1.51

%

1.58

%

1.41

%

1.38

%

Return on average common equity

8.50

%

9.42

%

9.87

%

8.97

%

9.00

%

Average equity to average assets

15.79

%

16.00

%

16.01

%

15.67

%

15.35

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

15.34

%

15.71

%

16.30

%

15.99

%

15.53

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

4.11

%

4.14

%

4.40

%

4.32

%

4.36

%

Period end








Total assets

$

14,079,524

$

13,757,760

$

13,090,808

$

13,064,436

$

13,095,145

Loans, net of unearned income

$

8,743,465

$

8,756,355

$

8,646,990

$

8,520,798

$

8,391,511

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

83,968

$

82,660

$

80,517

$

83,274

$

83,369

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$

3,794,262

$

3,397,252

$

2,894,218

$

3,052,870

$

3,193,408

Deposits

$

10,684,708

$

10,855,716

$

10,211,599

$

10,369,009

$

10,458,126

Shareholders' equity

$

2,159,962

$

2,161,577

$

2,133,638

$

2,088,620

$

2,033,649

Goodwill

$

765,842

$

765,842

$

765,842

$

765,842

$

765,842

Other intangible assets, net

$

35,458

$

37,908

$

40,540

$

43,189

$

45,937

Nonperforming assets








Nonaccrual loans

$

33,060

$

37,021

$

39,038

$

52,615

$

54,842

OREO and OPPO

552

625

1,118

6,075

6,049

Total nonperforming assets

$

33,612

$

37,646

$

40,156

$

58,690

$

60,891

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.38

%

0.42

%

0.45

%

0.62

%

0.65

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.24

%

0.27

%

0.31

%

0.45

%

0.46

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

0.96

%

0.94

%

0.93

%

0.98

%

0.99

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

306

$

(1,844)

$

2,975

$

1,457

$

2,207

________

(1)

Beginning January 2019, net interest margin was calculated using the actual number of days and on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.






LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

Columbia Banking System, Inc.








Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands)

Commercial business

$

3,602,597

$

3,707,314

$

3,644,051

$

3,509,472

$

3,438,422

Real estate:








One-to-four family residential

265,144

273,079

279,091

282,673

238,367

Commercial and multifamily residential

4,183,961

3,975,647

3,913,546

3,917,833

3,846,027

Total real estate

4,449,105

4,248,726

4,192,637

4,200,506

4,084,394

Real estate construction:








One-to-four family residential

192,762

195,198

201,783

207,900

217,790

Commercial and multifamily residential

163,103

261,786

255,452

240,458

284,394

Total real estate construction

355,865

456,984

457,235

448,358

502,184

Consumer

292,697

297,009

305,752

312,886

318,945

Purchased credit impaired

77,516

81,777

84,730

88,257

89,760

Subtotal loans

8,777,780

8,791,810

8,684,405

8,559,479

8,433,705

Less:  Net unearned income

(34,315)

(35,455)

(37,415)

(38,681)

(42,194)

Loans, net of unearned income

8,743,465

8,756,355

8,646,990

8,520,798

8,391,511

Less:  Allowance for loan and lease losses

(83,968)

(82,660)

(80,517)

(83,274)

(83,369)

Total loans, net

8,659,497

8,673,695

8,566,473

8,437,524

8,308,142

Loans held for sale

$

17,718

$

15,036

$

12,189

$

4,017

$

3,849




















Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Commercial business

41.2

%

42.3

%

42.1

%

41.2

%

41.0

%

Real estate:








One-to-four family residential

3.0

%

3.1

%

3.2

%

3.3

%

2.8

%

Commercial and multifamily residential

47.9

%

45.5

%

45.3

%

46.1

%

45.8

%

Total real estate

50.9

%

48.6

%

48.5

%

49.4

%

48.6

%

Real estate construction:








One-to-four family residential

2.2

%

2.2

%

2.3

%

2.4

%

2.6

%

Commercial and multifamily residential

1.9

%

3.0

%

3.0

%

2.8

%

3.4

%

Total real estate construction

4.1

%

5.2

%

5.3

%

5.2

%

6.0

%

Consumer

3.3

%

3.4

%

3.5

%

3.7

%

3.8

%

Purchased credit impaired

0.9

%

0.9

%

1.0

%

1.0

%

1.1

%

Subtotal loans

100.4

%

100.4

%

100.4

%

100.5

%

100.5

%

Less:  Net unearned income

(0.4)

%

(0.4)

%

(0.4)

%

(0.5)

%

(0.5)

%

Loans, net of unearned income

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%






























DEPOSIT COMPOSITION


Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Unaudited









December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Deposit Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands)

Demand and other noninterest-bearing

$

5,328,146

$

5,320,435

$

5,082,219

$

5,106,568

$

5,227,216

Money market (1)

2,322,644

2,295,229

2,240,522

2,311,937

2,294,125

Interest-bearing demand (1)

1,150,437

1,059,502

1,058,545

1,078,849

1,084,863

Savings (1)

882,050

892,438

887,172

896,458

889,849

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit (1)

301,203

629,797

270,398

269,156

233,938

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

218,764

223,249

228,920

236,014

243,849

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

151,995

107,506

105,782

101,965

89,473

Certificates of deposit insured by CDARS®

17,065

17,252

16,559

22,890

23,580

Brokered certificates of deposit

12,259

18,852

40,502

51,375

57,930

Reciprocal money market accounts

300,158

291,542

281,247

294,096

313,692

Subtotal

10,684,721

10,855,802

10,211,866

10,369,308

10,458,515

Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition accounting

(13)

(86)

(267)

(299)

(389)

Total deposits

$

10,684,708

$

10,855,716

$

10,211,599

$

10,369,009

$

10,458,126




















Deposit Composition - Percentages

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

 

March 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2018

Demand and other noninterest-bearing

49.9

%

49.0

%

49.8

%

49.2

%

50.0

%

Money market (1)

21.7

%

21.1

%

21.9

%

22.3

%

21.9

%

Interest-bearing demand (1)

10.8

%

9.8

%

10.4

%

10.4

%

10.4

%

Savings (1)

8.3

%

8.2

%

8.7

%

8.6

%

8.5

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit (1)

2.8

%

5.8

%

2.7

%

2.6

%

2.2

%

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

2.0

%

2.1

%

2.2

%

2.3

%

2.3

%

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

1.4

%

1.0

%

1.0

%

1.0

%

0.9

%

Certificates of deposit insured by CDARS®

0.2

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

Brokered certificates of deposit

0.1

%

0.2

%

0.4

%

0.5

%

0.6

%

Reciprocal money market accounts

2.8

%

2.6

%

2.7

%

2.9

%

3.0

%

Total

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

________

(1)

Beginning July 2019, interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit, are presented separately in this table. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.






AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Unaudited













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018


Average
Balances

Interest
Earned / Paid

Average
Rate (3)

Average
Balances

Interest
Earned / Paid

Average
Rate (3)


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS











Loans, net (1)(2)

$

8,742,246

$

111,754

5.07

%

$

8,441,354

$

111,239

5.23

%

Taxable securities

3,011,521

20,074

2.64

%

2,493,683

16,684

2.65

%

Tax exempt securities (2)

442,033

3,163

2.84

%

504,955

3,805

2.99

%

Interest-earning deposits with banks

35,979

153

1.69

%

18,478

102

2.19

%

Total interest-earning assets

12,231,779

135,144

4.38

%

11,458,470

131,830

4.56

%

Other earning assets

231,456





230,601




Noninterest-earning assets

1,287,605





1,268,683




Total assets

$

13,750,840





$

12,957,754




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts (4)

2,649,404

2,277

0.34

%

2,669,217

2,191

0.33

%

Interest-bearing demand (4)

1,065,531

446

0.17

%

1,065,883

383

0.14

%

Savings accounts (4)

888,895

47

0.02

%

897,260

36

0.02

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit (4)

616,938

2,413

1.55

%

238,638

634

1.05

%

Certificates of deposit

390,082

626

0.64

%

427,592

587

0.54

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

5,610,850

5,809

0.41

%

5,298,590

3,831

0.29

%

FHLB advances

379,975

1,899

1.98

%

215,606

1,399

2.57

%

Subordinated debentures

35,299

467

5.25

%

35,484

467

5.22

%

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

32,195

117

1.44

%

49,966

216

1.72

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,058,319

8,292

0.54

%

5,599,646

5,913

0.42

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

5,348,584





5,261,690




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

173,058





107,437




Shareholders' equity

2,170,879





1,988,981




Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

13,750,840





$

12,957,754




Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$

126,852





$

125,917


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.11

%




4.36

%

________

(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.1 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The incremental accretion income on acquired loans was $2.3 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.


(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.4 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $665 thousand and $800 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.


(3)

Beginning January 2019, average rates were calculated using the actual number of days and on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.


(4)

Beginning July 2019, interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit, are presented separately in this table. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.






AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES


Columbia Banking System, Inc.



Unaudited









Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019


Average
Balances

Interest
Earned / Paid

Average
Rate

Average
Balances

Interest
Earned / Paid

Average
Rate


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS











Loans, net (1)(2)

$

8,742,246

$

111,754

5.07

%

$

8,694,592

$

114,099

5.21

%

Taxable securities

3,011,521

20,074

2.64

%

2,654,490

16,457

2.46

%

Tax exempt securities (2)

442,033

3,163

2.84

%

447,723

3,235

2.87

%

Interest-earning deposits with banks

35,979

153

1.69

%

144,773

864

2.37

%

Total interest-earning assets

12,231,779

135,144

4.38

%

11,941,578

134,655

4.47

%

Other earning assets

231,456





230,140




Noninterest-earning assets

1,287,605





1,288,056




Total assets

$

13,750,840





$

13,459,774




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts (3)

$

2,649,404

$

2,277

0.34

%

$

2,589,390

$

2,840

0.44

%

Interest-bearing demand (3)

1,065,531

446

0.17

%

1,049,833

438

0.17

%

Savings accounts (3)

888,895

47

0.02

%

893,395

49

0.02

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit (3)

616,938

2,413

1.55

%

602,674

2,879

1.90

%

Certificates of deposit

390,082

626

0.64

%

381,879

657

0.68

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

5,610,850

5,809

0.41

%

5,517,171

6,863

0.49

%

FHLB advances

379,975

1,899

1.98

%

400,956

2,569

2.54

%

Subordinated debentures

35,299

467

5.25

%

35,346

468

5.25

%

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

32,195

117

1.44

%

35,569

183

2.04

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,058,319

8,292

0.54

%

5,989,042

10,083

0.67

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

5,348,584





5,151,596




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

173,058





166,220




Shareholders' equity

2,170,879





2,152,916




Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

13,750,840





$

13,459,774




Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$

126,852





$

124,572


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.11

%




4.14

%

_______

(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.1 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $2.3 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.


(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.4 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $665 thousand and $679 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.


(3)

Beginning July 2019, interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit, are presented separately in this table. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.






AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES


Columbia Banking System, Inc.



Unaudited









Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018


Average
Balances

Interest
Earned / Paid

Average
Rate (3)

Average
Balances

Interest
Earned / Paid

Average
Rate (3)


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS











Loans, net (1)(2)

$

8,612,478

$

453,552

5.27

%

$

8,409,373

$

432,781

5.15

%

Taxable securities

2,703,423

69,864

2.58

%

2,275,892

55,969

2.46

%

Tax exempt securities (2)

463,689

13,589

2.93

%

514,808

15,445

3.00

%

Interest-earning deposits with banks

58,043

1,312

2.26

%

41,248

702

1.70

%

Total interest-earning assets

11,837,633

$

538,317

4.55

%

11,241,321

$

504,897

4.49

%

Other earning assets

231,731





224,595




Noninterest-earning assets

1,271,660





1,259,170




Total assets

$

13,341,024





$

12,725,086




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts (4)

$

2,591,303

$

10,598

0.41

%

$

2,695,585

$

6,216

0.23

%

Interest-bearing demand (4)

1,064,145

1,676

0.16

%

1,089,548

1,543

0.14

%

Savings accounts (4)

892,518

183

0.02

%

884,770

138

0.02

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit (4)

440,359

7,244

1.65

%

244,943

2,002

0.82

%

Certificates of deposit

395,421

2,445

0.62

%

452,756

2,206

0.49

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

5,383,746

22,146

0.41

%

5,367,602

12,105

0.23

%

FHLB advances

470,082

11,861

2.52

%

166,577

3,750

2.25

%

Subordinated debentures

35,368

1,871

5.29

%

35,553

1,871

5.26

%

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

34,622

669

1.93

%

45,095

504

1.12

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,923,818

$

36,547

0.62

%

5,614,827

$

18,230

0.32

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

5,139,941





5,042,802




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

160,623





98,278




Shareholders' equity

2,116,642





1,969,179




Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

13,341,024





$

12,725,086




Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$

501,770





$

486,667


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.24

%




4.33

%

________

(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $8.4 million and $9.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $9.1 million and $12.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.


(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $5.5 million and $4.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $2.9 million and $3.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.


(3)

Beginning January 2019, average rate was calculated using the actual number of days to be on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.


(4)

Beginning July 2019, interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit, are presented separately in this table. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for them and, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin and operating efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$

126,852

$

124,572

$

125,917

$

501,770

$

486,667

Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):








Incremental accretion income on purchased credit impaired loans

(304)

(113)

(395)

(1,284)

(1,635)

Incremental accretion income on other acquired loans

(2,012)

(1,959)

(2,218)

(7,802)

(10,921)

Premium amortization on acquired securities

1,204

1,386

1,671

6,020

7,736

Interest reversals on nonaccrual loans

209

174

417

1,671

1,564

Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$

125,949

$

124,060

$

125,392

$

500,375

$

483,411

Average interest earning assets

$

12,231,779

$

11,941,578

$

11,458,470

$

11,837,633

$

11,241,321

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2)

4.11

%

4.14

%

4.36

%

4.24

%

4.33

%

Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2)

4.09

%

4.12

%

4.34

%

4.23

%

4.30

%





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$

86,978

$

87,076

$

87,019

$

345,482

$

340,490

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:








Acquisition-related expenses





(493)



(8,661)

Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO

10

113

(23)

714

(1,262)

Loss on asset disposals



(5)

(166)

(5)

(277)

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

(1,234)

(1,325)

(1,410)

(5,846)

(5,664)

Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)

$

85,754

$

85,859

$

84,927

$

340,345

$

324,626










Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$

126,852

$

124,572

$

125,917

$

501,770

$

486,667

Noninterest income

21,807

28,030

20,402

97,181

88,256

Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment

439

406

390

1,673

1,597

Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)

$

149,098

$

153,008

$

146,709

$

600,624

$

576,520










Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$

125,949

$

124,060

$

125,392

$

500,375

$

483,411

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):








Investment securities loss (gain), net





16

(2,132)

89

Gain on asset disposals

(530)

(6,104)

(30)

(6,634)

(141)

Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)

21,716

22,332

20,778

90,088

89,801

Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)

$

147,665

$

146,392

$

146,170

$

590,463

$

573,212

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)

58.34

%

56.91

%

59.31

%

57.52

%

59.06

%

Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B)

58.07

%

58.65

%

58.10

%

57.64

%

56.63

%

_________

(1)

Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $2.0 million, $2.1 million, and $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively; and $8.4 million and $7.8 million for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.


(2)

Beginning January 2019, net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) were calculated using the actual number of days and on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$

86,978

$

87,076

$

87,019

$

345,482

$

340,490

Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:









Acquisition-related expenses





(493)



(8,661)

Core noninterest expense (numerator B)

$

86,978

$

87,076

$

86,526

$

345,482

$

331,829

Average assets (denominator)

$

13,750,840

$

13,459,774

$

12,957,754

$

13,341,024

$

12,725,086

Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)

2.53

%

2.59

%

2.69

%

2.59

%

2.68

%

Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator) (2)

2.53

%

2.59

%

2.67

%

2.59

%

2.61

%

__________

(1)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized.


(2)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.


The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for them, as a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

 The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio:

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,


2019

2019

2018

Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$

2,159,962

$

2,161,577

$

2,033,649

Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:





Goodwill

(765,842)

(765,842)

(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(35,458)

(37,908)

(45,937)

Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$

1,358,662

$

1,357,827

$

1,221,870

Total assets (denominator A)

$

14,079,524

$

13,757,760

$

13,095,145

Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:





Goodwill

(765,842)

(765,842)

(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(35,458)

(37,908)

(45,937)

Tangible assets (denominator B)

$

13,278,224

$

12,954,010

$

12,283,366

Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

15.34

%

15.71

%

15.53

%

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

10.23

%

10.48

%

9.95

%

Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

72,124

72,288

73,249

Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$

29.95

$

29.90

$

27.76

Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$

18.84

$

18.78

$

16.68

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, and, as a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

 The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Net income (numerator A)

$

46,129

$

50,727

$

44,748

$

194,451

$

172,882

Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:









Amortization of intangibles

2,450

2,632

2,890

10,479

12,236

Tax effect on intangible amortization

(515)

(553)

(607)

(2,201)

(2,570)

Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)

$

48,064

$

52,806

$

47,031

202,729

$

182,548

Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$

2,170,879

$

2,152,916

$

1,988,981

2,116,642

$

1,969,179

Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:









Average intangibles

(802,446)

(805,033)

(813,145)

(806,358)

(817,685)

Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$

1,368,433

$

1,347,883

$

1,175,836

$

1,310,284

$

1,151,494

Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)

8.50

%

9.42

%

9.00

%

9.19

%

8.78

%

Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)

14.05

%

15.67

%

16.00

%

15.47

%

15.85

%

__________

(1)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized.


(2)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

