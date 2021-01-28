Columbia Banking System Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Notable Items for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Full year 2020 net income of $154.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.17

Record fourth quarter net income of $58.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.82

Deposits increased $269.6 million , or 2%, during the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.19 billion , or 30%, compared to December 31, 2019

Net interest margin of 3.52%, an increase of 5 basis points from the linked quarter

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to 0.21%

Loan balances subject to deferral were down 91% from June 30, 2020

Regular cash dividend declared of $0.28 per share

Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. and Columbia Bank (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), said today upon the release of Columbia's fourth quarter 2020 earnings, "Our financial performance for the quarter and the year is a direct reflection of our bankers' determination and tireless efforts to maintain our normal business operations throughout the extended duration of the pandemic. Our account officers worked collectively with our credit administration team to create tailored solutions that best served our client's needs during these challenging times." Mr. Stein continued, "I would also like to recognize the efforts of our full team for the innovation and dedication they demonstrated in meeting the needs of our clients and communities amid the myriad challenges of 2020."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $16.58 billion, an increase of $351.4 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $9.43 billion, down $261.3 million from September 30, 2020 as loan originations of $468.1 million were more than offset by loan payments and a decrease in loan utilization as well as a decrease in PPP loans of $301.7 million principally due to loan forgiveness. Total PPP loans decreased from $953.2 million at September 30, 2020 to $651.6 million at December 31, 2020. Interest-earning deposits with banks were $434.9 million, a decrease of $301.6 million from the linked quarter. Debt securities available for sale were $5.21 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $928.4 million from $4.28 billion at September 30, 2020 as a result of substantial purchases during the quarter. Total deposits at December 31, 2020 were $13.87 billion, an increase of $269.6 million from September 30, 2020 largely due to an increase of $253.4 million in interest-bearing deposits. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from September 30, 2020 with 50% noninterest-bearing and 50% interest-bearing.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Our teams worked diligently during the fourth quarter to process new loan requests and PPP forgiveness. We are very proud of their efforts to put our clients' needs first."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $131.1 million, an increase of $6.4 million and $6.3 million from the linked quarter and the prior-year period, respectively. The increase in interest income from loans as compared to the linked quarter was a result of an increase of $4.0 million in PPP loan interest and fee income principally due to the forgiveness of PPP loans as well as a $1.7 million recovery of interest related to a nonaccrual loan that paid-off during the quarter. The increase in net interest income compared to the linked quarter also benefited from an increase in interest income from securities due to two securities that had prepayment activity which contributed $2.5 million in additional interest income. Higher average balances of securities as a result of recent purchases also contributed to the increase in net interest income.

Net interest income compared to the prior-year period increased as a result of a reduction in interest expense of $4.2 million on deposits due to the lower rate environment. Interest income from investment securities increased approximately $3.0 million primarily due to higher average balances. Net interest income also benefited from lower interest expense of $1.8 million on FHLB advances due to lower average balances. Partially offsetting these increases to net interest income was a $3.0 million decrease to interest income from loans due to the lower rate environment. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a net provision recovery for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $4.7 million compared to net provisions of $7.4 million for the linked quarter and $1.6 million for the comparable quarter in 2019. The net provision recovery for credit losses for the current quarter was primarily due to an improved economic forecast.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "We are obviously pleased with the credit metrics posted this quarter. The decline in NPAs and problem loans is notable along with the release from the provision. But, we understand we must remain diligent with respect to credit as government stimulus and other actions may have a delayed effect on the possible impacts to our loan portfolio."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $23.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.1 million from the linked quarter and $1.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase compared to the linked quarter was principally due to loan revenue, specifically, mortgage banking revenue, as a result of a change in the way we sold a portion of our loans held for sale, during the quarter, resulting in more favorable pricing. Additionally, included in the current quarter is an increase of $758 thousand to the fair value of the mortgage loan pipeline. The increase in noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019 was principally due to an increase in loan revenue partially offset by a decrease in deposit account and treasury management fees. The increase in loan revenue was due to mortgage banking revenue which increased $3.8 million due to higher loan volume. Partially offsetting this increase was a decrease in treasury management fees of $863 thousand and a decrease in overdraft fees of $889 thousand compared to the same quarter in 2019. The decrease in overdraft fees was due to an overall decrease in the number of transactions amidst the pandemic as well as clients generally carrying higher cash balances in their deposit accounts.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $84.3 million, a decrease of $815 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2020 principally due to lower other noninterest expense as a result of the provision recapture for unfunded loan commitments totaling $1.3 million.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest expense decreased $2.7 million principally due to decreases in other noninterest expense and legal and professional fees partially offset by an increase in regulatory premiums. Other noninterest expense decreased as a result of the provision recapture for unfunded loan commitments similar to the reduction for the linked quarter and a reduction of $857 thousand in travel and entertainment expense due to COVID-19. The decrease in legal and professional fees was principally due to lower fees on reciprocal money market accounts in 2020. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in regulatory premiums. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Bank utilized a portion of its Small Bank Assessment Credit to pay for FDIC deposit insurance premiums. The final portion of the credit was utilized during the second quarter of 2020.

The provision for unfunded loan commitments for the periods indicated are as follows:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019



(in thousands) Provision (recapture) for unfunded loan commitments

$ (1,300)



$ 800



$ (150)



$ 3,300



$ (900)













































Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.52%, an increase of 5 basis points and a decrease of 59 basis points from the linked quarter and prior-year period, respectively. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was due to increased income on PPP loans due to forgiveness activity as well as a recovery of interest on a nonaccrual loan that paid-off during the quarter. Interest income on the securities portfolio also contributed to the rise in the net interest margin due to two securities that had prepayment activity. These increases were partially offset by a shift in the mix of interest-earning assets towards lower-yielding investment securities. Notably, the average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 5 basis points, a decrease of 1 basis point from the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the prior-year period was driven by higher average interest-earning deposits with banks at an average rate of 10 basis points as well as lower rates on the loan and securities portfolios. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 was 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2020, which increased 5 points compared to the linked quarter and decreased 58 basis points compared to the prior-year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the linked quarter and the decrease compared to the prior-year period were due to the items noted in the preceding paragraph.

The following table highlights the yield on our PPP loans for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020 Paycheck Protection Program loans

(dollars in thousands) Interest income

$ 9,218



$ 5,263



$ 19,071

Average balance

$ 822,970



$ 948,034



$ 601,602

Yield

4.46 %

2.21 %

3.17 %

Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We had a nice increase in the margin during the fourth quarter, although it was largely due to accelerated PPP fee amortization. The recent improvement in the rate outlook gives us some optimism for future asset yield improvement, but the near-term expectation is that loan and securities yields will remain under pressure."

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2020, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.21% compared to 0.29% at September 30, 2020. Total nonperforming assets decreased $12.5 million from the linked quarter due to decreases in commercial business, agriculture and commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:





December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019



(in thousands) Nonaccrual loans:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate

$ 7,712



$ 10,362



$ 3,799

Commercial business

13,222



19,313



20,937

Agriculture

11,614



14,913



5,023

Construction

217



217



—

Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate

2,001



2,405



3,292

Other consumer

40



21



9

Total nonaccrual loans

34,806



47,231



33,060

OREO and other personal property owned

553



623



552

Total nonperforming assets

$ 35,359



$ 47,854



$ 33,612



Nonperforming assets to total loans was 0.37% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.49% at September 30, 2020.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019



(in thousands) Beginning balance

$ 156,968



$ 151,546



$ 82,660



$ 83,968



$ 83,369

Impact of adopting ASC 326

—



—



—



1,632



—

Charge-offs:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

(1,318)



—



(452)



(1,419)



(2,160)

Commercial business

(2,106)



(3,164)



(2,845)



(12,396)



(11,290)

Agriculture

(432)



(1,269)



(51)



(6,427)



(245)

Construction

—



—



(10)



—



(242)

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

(58)



(16)



(192)



(84)



(1,196)

Other consumer

(167)



(133)



(18)



(766)



(82)

Total charge-offs

(4,081)



(4,582)



(3,568)



(21,092)



(15,215)

Recoveries:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

39



65



576



131



3,377

Commercial business

643



1,124



1,698



3,438



3,066

Agriculture

103



27



110



172



299

Construction

21



11



312



709



3,641

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

78



1,301



549



2,083



1,773

Other consumer

69



76



17



399



165

Total recoveries

953



2,604



3,262



6,932



12,321

Net charge-offs

(3,128)



(1,978)



(306)



(14,160)



(2,894)

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(4,700)



7,400



1,614



77,700



3,493

Ending balance

$ 149,140



$ 156,968



$ 83,968



$ 149,140



$ 83,968

























The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.58% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.62% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loan2] was 1.70% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.80% at September 30, 2020.

Loan Deferrals

The following table shows the loan balances subject to deferral for the periods indicated:





December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020



(in thousands) Loan balances subject to deferral

$ 146,725



$ 114,372



$ 1,595,615





























Organizational Update

Two New Directors

The appointment of two new directors was announced following a regional search during the quarter. Laura Alvarez Schrag and Tracy Mack-Askew formally joined the board on January 1, 2021. Ms. Alvarez Schrag is President of Pondera Consulting and a resident of Nampa, Idaho and Ms. Mack-Askew is General Manager-HD Vocational Platform Development of Daimler Trucks North America and a resident of Portland, Oregon.

"Ms. Alvarez Schrag and Ms. Mack-Askew bring a wealth of expertise in organizational development, governance and operations to the Board," said Mr. Stein. "We look forward to benefiting from their business expertise and their knowledge of key Northwest markets."

COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 continues to impact our communities. We continue to monitor changing guidance from state and local healthcare officials and adjust our protocols accordingly. Social distancing, additional cleaning protocols and other safety measures we have taken enabled us to keep our branch lobbies open to serve clients throughout the quarter. Investments in additional video conferencing tools provided a smooth transition for team members resuming remote work arrangements as states reinstituted recommendations from earlier in the spring. Employees continue to balance the challenges of life and work amidst the pandemic, such as managing distance learning routines for their children. The variety of flexibility options we have provided have supported employees while maintaining service standards.

Warm Hearts Winter Drive

Our sixth annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive to benefit families and individuals struggling with homelessness during the winter months raised $315,025 for more than 65 homeless and relief shelters across the Northwest.

"In a year made particularly difficult by the pandemic, the Warm Hearts Winter Drive was as important as ever," said David Moore Devine, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer. "I could not be prouder of the way our bankers and other employees across the Northwest stepped up to help their neighbors. Their efforts will make a tremendous difference in the communities we serve this winter."

The annual drive has raised nearly $1.5 million in combined donations since the program started in 2016.

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.28 per common share on February 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the fourth quarter 2020 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may join the live-streamed event by using the site: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vcquk5yf

The conference call can also be accessed on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET) by calling 833-301-1160; Conference ID password: 3936658.

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, January 29, 2021 using the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vcquk5yf

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was recently honored as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power3 in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com .

1 Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

2 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.

3 Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com , including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) local, national and international economic conditions may be less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on Columbia than expected and adversely affect Columbia's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant uncertainties in U.S. and global markets, is expected to continue to adversely affect the businesses in which Columbia is engaged; (3) changes in interest rates could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect funding sources; (4) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new branches may be lower than expected; (5) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions may be greater than expected; (6) competitive pressure among financial institutions may increase significantly; (7) failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures may adversely affect our business; (8) reliance on and cost of technology may increase; and (9) changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19, have adversely affected and may continue to adversely affect the businesses in which Columbia is engaged. We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. The factors noted above and the risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings should be considered when reading any forward-looking statements in this release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











Columbia Banking System, Inc.













Unaudited











December 31,

September 30,

December 31,













2020

2020

2019













(in thousands) ASSETS







Cash and due from banks











$ 218,899



$ 193,823



$ 223,541

Interest-earning deposits with banks











434,867



736,422



24,132

Total cash and cash equivalents











653,766



930,245



247,673

Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $4,997,529, $4,081,118 and $3,703,096, respectively)

















5,210,134



4,281,720



3,746,142

Equity securities











13,425



13,425



—

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost









10,280



10,280



48,120

Loans held for sale











26,481



24,407



17,718

Loans, net of unearned income











9,427,660



9,688,947



8,743,465

Less: Allowance for credit losses













149,140



156,968



83,968

Loans, net











9,278,520



9,531,979



8,659,497

Interest receivable











54,831



56,718



46,839

Premises and equipment, net











162,059



164,049



165,408

Other real estate owned











553



623



552

Goodwill











765,842



765,842



765,842

Other intangible assets, net











26,734



28,745



35,458

Other assets











382,154



425,391



346,275

Total assets











$ 16,584,779



$ 16,233,424



$ 14,079,524

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing











$ 6,913,214



$ 6,897,054



$ 5,328,146

Interest-bearing











6,956,648



6,703,206



5,356,562

Total deposits











13,869,862



13,600,260



10,684,708

FHLB advances











7,414



7,427



953,469

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













73,859



26,966



64,437

Subordinated debentures











35,092



35,139



35,277

Other liabilities











250,945



261,651



181,671

Total liabilities











14,237,172



13,931,443



11,919,562

Commitments and contingent liabilities





















Shareholders' equity:























December 31,

September 30,

December 31,













2020

2020

2019













(in thousands)











Preferred stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 2,000



2,000



2,000













Common stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 115,000



115,000



115,000













Issued 73,782



73,797



73,577



1,660,998



1,658,203



1,650,753

Outstanding 71,598



71,613



72,124













Retained earnings











575,248



537,011



519,676

Accumulated other comprehensive income













182,195



177,601



40,367

Treasury stock at cost 2,184



2,184



1,453



(70,834)



(70,834)



(50,834)

Total shareholders' equity











2,347,607



2,301,981



2,159,962

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity













$ 16,584,779



$ 16,233,424



$ 14,079,524



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

























Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts) Loans

$ 107,402



$ 105,739



$ 110,384



$ 426,003



$ 448,041

Taxable securities

23,045



19,102



20,074



81,578



69,864

Tax-exempt securities

2,668



2,340



2,498



9,567



10,735

Deposits in banks

181



203



153



661



1,312

Total interest income

133,296



127,384



133,109



517,809



529,952

Interest Expense



















Deposits

1,626



2,005



5,809



9,367



22,146

FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings

73



166



1,899



6,264



11,861

Subordinated debentures

467



468



467



1,871



1,871

Other borrowings

18



19



117



196



669

Total interest expense

2,184



2,658



8,292



17,698



36,547

Net Interest Income

131,112



124,726



124,817



500,111



493,405

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(4,700)



7,400



1,614



77,700



3,493

Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses

135,812



117,326



123,203



422,411



489,912

Noninterest Income



















Deposit account and treasury management fees

6,481



6,658



8,665



27,019



35,695

Card revenue

3,497



3,834



3,767



13,928



15,198

Financial services and trust revenue

3,349



3,253



3,191



12,830



12,799

Loan revenue

7,960



6,645



3,625



24,802



13,465

Bank owned life insurance

1,619



1,585



1,650



6,418



6,294

Investment securities gains, net

36



—



—



16,710



2,132

Other

620



497



909



2,793



11,598

Total noninterest income

23,562



22,472



21,807



104,500



97,181

Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

53,704



55,133



54,308



209,722



212,867

Occupancy

9,270



8,734



9,010



36,013



35,176

Data processing

4,566



4,510



4,792



19,370



19,164

Legal and professional fees

3,573



3,000



4,835



12,158



21,645

Amortization of intangibles

2,011



2,193



2,450



8,724



10,479

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

1,543



1,559



1,234



4,970



5,846

Advertising and promotion

1,644



680



1,329



4,466



4,925

Regulatory premiums

1,062



826



18



2,956



1,920

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

33



(160)



(10)



(315)



(692)

Other

6,894



8,640



9,012



36,455



34,152

Total noninterest expense

84,300



85,115



86,978



334,519



345,482

Income before income taxes

75,074



54,683



58,032



192,392



241,611

Provision for income taxes

16,774



9,949



11,903



38,148



47,160

Net Income

$ 58,300



$ 44,734



$ 46,129



$ 154,244



$ 194,451

Earnings per common share



















Basic

$ 0.82



$ 0.63



$ 0.64



$ 2.17



$ 2.68

Diluted

$ 0.82



$ 0.63



$ 0.64



$ 2.17



$ 2.68

Dividends declared per common share - regular

$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 1.12



$ 1.12

Dividends declared per common share - special

—



—



—



0.22



0.28

Dividends declared per common share - total

$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 1.34



$ 1.40

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

70,732



70,726



71,238



70,835



71,999

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding

70,838



70,762



71,310



70,880



72,032



FINANCIAL STATISTICS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 131,112



$ 124,726



$ 124,817



$ 500,111



$ 493,405

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ (4,700)



$ 7,400



$ 1,614



$ 77,700



$ 3,493

Noninterest income

$ 23,562



$ 22,472



$ 21,807



$ 104,500



$ 97,181

Noninterest expense

$ 84,300



$ 85,115



$ 86,978



$ 334,519



$ 345,482

Net income

$ 58,300



$ 44,734



$ 46,129



$ 154,244



$ 194,451

Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.82



$ 0.63



$ 0.64



$ 2.17



$ 2.68

Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.82



$ 0.63



$ 0.64



$ 2.17



$ 2.68

Book value

$ 32.79



$ 32.14



$ 29.95



$ 32.79



$ 29.95

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 21.72



$ 21.05



$ 18.84



$ 21.72



$ 18.84

Averages



















Total assets

$ 16,477,246



$ 15,965,485



$ 13,750,840



$ 15,401,219



$ 13,341,024

Interest-earning assets

$ 15,010,392



$ 14,492,435



$ 12,231,779



$ 13,916,611



$ 11,837,633

Loans

$ 9,533,655



$ 9,744,336



$ 8,742,246



$ 9,411,213



$ 8,612,478

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 4,765,158



$ 3,948,041



$ 3,453,554



$ 3,982,918



$ 3,167,112

Deposits

$ 13,864,027



$ 13,318,485



$ 10,959,434



$ 12,512,255



$ 10,523,687

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 6,873,405



$ 6,527,695



$ 5,610,850



$ 6,208,058



$ 5,383,746

Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 6,954,287



$ 6,659,119



$ 6,058,319



$ 6,626,825



$ 5,923,818

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 6,990,622



$ 6,790,790



$ 5,348,584



$ 6,304,197



$ 5,139,941

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,311,070



$ 2,293,771



$ 2,170,879



$ 2,263,276



$ 2,116,642

Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.42 %

1.12 %

1.34 %

1.00 %

1.46 % Return on average common equity

10.09 %

7.80 %

8.50 %

6.82 %

9.19 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)

15.79 %

12.41 %

14.05 %

10.99 %

15.47 % Average equity to average assets

14.03 %

14.37 %

15.79 %

14.70 %

15.87 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

14.16 %

14.18 %

15.34 %

14.16 %

15.34 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

9.85 %

9.76 %

10.23 %

9.85 %

10.23 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.52 %

3.47 %

4.11 %

3.65 %

4.24 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)

53.70 %

56.95 %

58.34 %

54.50 %

57.52 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

53.03 %

56.33 %

58.07 %

55.34 %

57.64 % Noninterest expense ratio

2.05 %

2.13 %

2.53 %

2.17 %

2.59 %



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,







Period-end

2020

2020

2019







Total assets

$ 16,584,779



$ 16,233,424



$ 14,079,524









Loans, net of unearned income

$ 9,427,660



$ 9,688,947



$ 8,743,465









Allowance for credit losses

$ 149,140



$ 156,968



$ 83,968









Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 5,233,839



$ 4,305,425



$ 3,794,262









Deposits

$ 13,869,862



$ 13,600,260



$ 10,684,708









Shareholders' equity

$ 2,347,607



$ 2,301,981



$ 2,159,962









Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 34,806



$ 47,231



$ 33,060









Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")

553



623



552









Total nonperforming assets

$ 35,359



$ 47,854



$ 33,612









Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.37 %

0.49 %

0.38 %







Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.21 %

0.29 %

0.24 %







Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.58 %

1.62 %

0.96 %







Net loan charge-offs (for the three months ended)

$ 3,128



$ 1,978



$ 306



























(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. (2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 131,112



$ 124,726



$ 121,851



$ 122,422



$ 124,817

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ (4,700)



$ 7,400



$ 33,500



$ 41,500



$ 1,614

Noninterest income

$ 23,562



$ 22,472



$ 37,259



$ 21,207



$ 21,807

Noninterest expense

$ 84,300



$ 85,115



$ 80,833



$ 84,271



$ 86,978

Net income

$ 58,300



$ 44,734



$ 36,582



$ 14,628



$ 46,129

Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.82



$ 0.63



$ 0.52



$ 0.20



$ 0.64

Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.82



$ 0.63



$ 0.52



$ 0.20



$ 0.64

Book value

$ 32.79



$ 32.14



$ 31.80



$ 30.93



$ 29.95

Averages



















Total assets

$ 16,477,246



$ 15,965,485



$ 15,148,488



$ 13,995,632



$ 13,750,840

Interest-earning assets

$ 15,010,392



$ 14,492,435



$ 13,657,719



$ 12,487,550



$ 12,231,779

Loans

$ 9,533,655



$ 9,744,336



$ 9,546,099



$ 8,815,755



$ 8,742,246

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 4,765,158



$ 3,948,041



$ 3,591,693



$ 3,618,567



$ 3,453,554

Deposits

$ 13,864,027



$ 13,318,485



$ 12,220,415



$ 10,622,379



$ 10,959,434

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 6,873,405



$ 6,527,695



$ 6,037,107



$ 5,383,203



$ 5,610,850

Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 6,954,287



$ 6,659,119



$ 6,514,012



$ 6,375,931



$ 6,058,319

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 6,990,622



$ 6,790,790



$ 6,183,308



$ 5,239,176



$ 5,348,584

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,311,070



$ 2,293,771



$ 2,254,349



$ 2,193,051



$ 2,170,879

Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.42 %

1.12 %

0.97 %

0.42 %

1.34 % Return on average common equity

10.09 %

7.80 %

6.49 %

2.67 %

8.50 % Average equity to average assets

14.03 %

14.37 %

14.88 %

15.67 %

15.79 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

14.16 %

14.18 %

14.30 %

15.77 %

15.34 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.52 %

3.47 %

3.64 %

4.00 %

4.11 % Period-end



















Total assets

$ 16,584,779



$ 16,233,424



$ 15,920,944



$ 14,038,503



$ 14,079,524

Loans, net of unearned income

$ 9,427,660



$ 9,688,947



$ 9,771,898



$ 8,933,321



$ 8,743,465

Allowance for credit losses

$ 149,140



$ 156,968



$ 151,546



$ 122,074



$ 83,968

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 5,233,839



$ 4,305,425



$ 3,723,492



$ 3,591,408



$ 3,794,262

Deposits

$ 13,869,862



$ 13,600,260



$ 13,131,477



$ 10,812,756



$ 10,684,708

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,347,607



$ 2,301,981



$ 2,276,755



$ 2,213,602



$ 2,159,962

Goodwill

$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842

Other intangible assets, net

$ 26,734



$ 28,745



$ 30,938



$ 33,148



$ 35,458

Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 34,806



$ 47,231



$ 53,732



$ 47,647



$ 33,060

OREO and OPPO

553



623



747



510



552

Total nonperforming assets

$ 35,359



$ 47,854



$ 54,479



$ 48,157



$ 33,612

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.37 %

0.49 %

0.55 %

0.53 %

0.38 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.21 %

0.29 %

0.34 %

0.34 %

0.24 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.58 %

1.62 %

1.55 %

1.37 %

0.96 % Net loan charge-offs

$ 3,128



$ 1,978



$ 4,028



$ 5,026



$ 306



LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

$ 4,062,313



$ 4,027,035



$ 4,032,643



$ 3,969,974



$ 3,945,853

Commercial business

3,597,968



3,836,009



3,859,513



3,169,668



2,989,613

Agriculture

779,627



850,290



845,950



754,491



765,371

Construction

268,663



273,176



304,015



308,186



361,533

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

683,570



665,432



692,837



690,506



637,325

Other consumer

35,519



37,005



36,940



40,496



43,770

Total loans

9,427,660



9,688,947



9,771,898



8,933,321



8,743,465

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(149,140)



(156,968)



(151,546)



(122,074)



(83,968)

Total loans, net

$ 9,278,520



$ 9,531,979



$ 9,620,352



$ 8,811,247



$ 8,659,497

Loans held for sale

$ 26,481



$ 24,407



$ 28,803



$ 9,701



$ 17,718







December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

43.0 %

41.5 %

41.2 %

44.5 %

45.1 % Commercial business

38.2 %

39.6 %

39.5 %

35.5 %

34.2 % Agriculture

8.3 %

8.8 %

8.7 %

8.4 %

8.8 % Construction

2.8 %

2.8 %

3.1 %

3.4 %

4.1 % Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

7.3 %

6.9 %

7.1 %

7.7 %

7.3 % Other consumer

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.5 %

0.5 % Total loans

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Deposit Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Demand and other noninterest-bearing

$ 6,913,214



$ 6,897,054



$ 6,719,437



$ 5,323,908



$ 5,328,146

Money market

2,780,922



2,708,949



2,586,376



2,313,717



2,322,644

Interest-bearing demand

1,433,083



1,322,618



1,274,058



1,131,874



1,150,437

Savings

1,169,721



1,109,155



1,035,723



905,931



882,050

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

656,273



635,980



623,496



405,810



301,203

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

201,805



204,578



210,357



214,449



218,764

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

108,935



105,041



104,330



109,659



151,995

Certificates of deposit insured by CDARS®

23,105



22,609



17,078



17,171



17,065

Brokered certificates of deposit

5,000



5,000



8,427



12,259



12,259

Reciprocal money market accounts

577,804



589,276



552,195



377,980



300,158

Subtotal

13,869,862



13,600,260



13,131,477



10,812,758



10,684,721

Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition accounting

—



—



—



(2)



(13)

Total deposits

$ 13,869,862



$ 13,600,260



$ 13,131,477



$ 10,812,756



$ 10,684,708







December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Deposit Composition - Percentages

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Demand and other noninterest-bearing

49.8 %

50.7 %

51.2 %

49.2 %

49.9 % Money market

20.1 %

19.9 %

19.7 %

21.4 %

21.7 % Interest-bearing demand

10.3 %

9.7 %

9.7 %

10.5 %

10.8 % Savings

8.4 %

8.2 %

7.9 %

8.4 %

8.3 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

4.7 %

4.7 %

4.7 %

3.8 %

2.8 % Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

1.5 %

1.5 %

1.6 %

2.0 %

2.0 % Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

0.8 %

0.8 %

0.8 %

1.0 %

1.4 % Certificates of deposit insured by CDARS®

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.2 % Brokered certificates of deposit

— %

— %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 % Reciprocal money market accounts

4.2 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

3.4 %

2.8 % Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



























Columbia Banking System, Inc.



























Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate

Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,533,655



$ 108,576



4.53 %

$ 8,742,246



$ 111,754



5.07 % Taxable securities

4,207,607



23,045



2.18 %

3,011,521



20,074



2.64 % Tax exempt securities (2)

557,551



3,377



2.41 %

442,033



3,163



2.84 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

711,579



181



0.10 %

35,979



153



1.69 % Total interest-earning assets

15,010,392



135,179



3.58 %

12,231,779



135,144



4.38 % Other earning assets

239,798











231,456









Noninterest-earning assets

1,227,056











1,287,605









Total assets

$ 16,477,246











$ 13,750,840









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 3,395,343



$ 732



0.09 %

$ 2,649,404



$ 2,277



0.34 % Interest-bearing demand

1,359,222



293



0.09 %

1,065,531



446



0.17 % Savings accounts

1,141,165



36



0.01 %

888,895



47



0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

638,107



310



0.19 %

616,938



2,413



1.55 % Certificates of deposit

339,568



255



0.30 %

390,082



626



0.64 % Total interest-bearing deposits

6,873,405



1,626



0.09 %

5,610,850



5,809



0.41 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,420



73



3.91 %

379,975



1,899



1.98 % Subordinated debentures

35,115



467



5.29 %

35,299



467



5.25 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

38,347



18



0.19 %

32,195



117



1.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,954,287



2,184



0.12 %

6,058,319



8,292



0.54 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

6,990,622











5,348,584









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

221,267











173,058









Shareholders' equity

2,311,070











2,170,879









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,477,246











$ 13,750,840









Net interest income (tax equivalent)









$ 132,995











$ 126,852





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

















3.52 %









4.11 %















(1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $9.1 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The incremental accretion income on acquired loans was $1.3 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $709 thousand and $665 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



























Columbia Banking System, Inc.



























Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020



Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate

Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,533,655



$ 108,576



4.53 %

$ 9,744,336



$ 106,945



4.37 % Taxable securities

4,207,607



23,045



2.18 %

3,511,690



19,102



2.16 % Tax exempt securities (2)

557,551



3,377



2.41 %

436,351



2,962



2.70 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

711,579



181



0.10 %

800,058



203



0.10 % Total interest-earning assets

15,010,392



135,179



3.58 %

14,492,435



129,212



3.55 % Other earning assets

239,798











235,735









Noninterest-earning assets

1,227,056











1,237,315









Total assets

$ 16,477,246











$ 15,965,485









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 3,395,343



$ 732



0.09 %

$ 3,200,407



$ 947



0.12 % Interest-bearing demand

1,359,222



293



0.09 %

1,296,076



337



0.10 % Savings accounts

1,141,165



36



0.01 %

1,072,472



36



0.01 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

638,107



310



0.19 %

621,786



397



0.25 % Certificates of deposit

339,568



255



0.30 %

336,954



288



0.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits

6,873,405



1,626



0.09 %

6,527,695



2,005



0.12 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,420



73



3.91 %

54,173



166



1.22 % Subordinated debentures

35,115



467



5.29 %

35,161



468



5.30 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

38,347



18



0.19 %

42,090



19



0.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,954,287



2,184



0.12 %

6,659,119



2,658



0.16 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

6,990,622











6,790,790









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

221,267











221,805









Shareholders' equity

2,311,070











2,293,771









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,477,246











$ 15,965,485









Net interest income (tax equivalent)









$ 132,995











$ 126,554





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

















3.52 %









3.47 %





























(1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $9.1 million and $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $1.3 million and $1.7 million the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $709 thousand and $622 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



























Columbia Banking System, Inc.



























Unaudited



























Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate

Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,411,213



$ 430,923



4.58 %

$ 8,612,478



$ 453,552



5.27 % Taxable securities

3,531,357



81,578



2.31 %

2,703,423



69,864



2.58 % Tax exempt securities (2)

451,561



12,110



2.68 %

463,689



13,589



2.93 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

522,480



661



0.13 %

58,043



1,312



2.26 % Total interest-earning assets

13,916,611



$ 525,272



3.77 %

11,837,633



$ 538,317



4.55 % Other earning assets

235,491











231,731









Noninterest-earning assets

1,249,117











1,271,660









Total assets

$ 15,401,219











$ 13,341,024









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 3,043,731



$ 4,381



0.14 %

$ 2,591,303



$ 10,598



0.41 % Interest-bearing demand

1,248,975



1,453



0.12 %

1,064,145



1,676



0.16 % Savings accounts

1,022,388



153



0.01 %

892,518



183



0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

544,109



2,003



0.37 %

440,359



7,244



1.65 % Certificates of deposit

348,855



1,377



0.39 %

395,421



2,445



0.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits

6,208,058



9,367



0.15 %

5,383,746



22,146



0.41 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

342,721



6,264



1.83 %

470,082



11,861



2.52 % Subordinated debentures

35,184



1,871



5.32 %

35,368



1,871



5.29 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

40,862



196



0.48 %

34,622



669



1.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,626,825



$ 17,698



0.27 %

5,923,818



$ 36,547



0.62 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

6,304,197











5,139,941









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

206,921











160,623









Shareholders' equity

2,263,276











2,116,642









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 15,401,219











$ 13,341,024









Net interest income (tax equivalent)









$ 507,574











$ 501,770





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

















3.65 %









4.24 %

















(1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $21.6 million and $8.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $6.2 million and $9.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $4.9 million and $5.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $2.5 million and $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for them. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 132,995



$ 126,554



$ 126,852



$ 507,574



$ 501,770

Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):



















Incremental accretion income on acquired loans (2)

(1,323)



(1,665)



(2,316)



(6,154)



(9,086)

Premium amortization on acquired securities

606



701



1,204



3,409



6,020

Interest reversals on nonaccrual loans

146



393



209



2,000



1,671

Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 132,424



$ 125,983



$ 125,949



$ 506,829



$ 500,375

Average interest earning assets

$ 15,010,392



$ 14,492,435



$ 12,231,779



$ 13,916,611



$ 11,837,633

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.52 %

3.47 %

4.11 %

3.65 %

4.24 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.51 %

3.46 %

4.09 %

3.64 %

4.23 %







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 84,300



$ 85,115



$ 86,978



$ 334,519



$ 345,482

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:



















Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO

(32)



160



10



324



714

Loss on asset disposals

—



—



—



(224)



(5)

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

(1,543)



(1,559)



(1,234)



(4,970)



(5,846)

Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 82,725



$ 83,716



$ 85,754



$ 329,649



$ 340,345























Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 132,995



$ 126,554



$ 126,852



$ 507,574



$ 501,770

Noninterest income

23,562



22,472



21,807



104,500



97,181

Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment

430



422



439



1,706



1,673

Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)

$ 156,987



$ 149,448



$ 149,098



$ 613,780



$ 600,624























Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 132,424



$ 125,983



$ 125,949



$ 506,829



$ 500,375

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):



















Investment securities gain, net

(36)



—



—



(16,710)



(2,132)

Gain on asset disposals

(381)



(247)



(530)



(675)



(6,634)

Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)

23,575



22,647



21,716



88,821



90,088

Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)

$ 155,999



$ 148,630



$ 147,665



$ 595,650



$ 590,463

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)

53.70 %

56.95 %

58.34 %

54.50 %

57.52 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B)

53.03 %

56.33 %

58.07 %

55.34 %

57.64 %

















(1) Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $1.9 million, $1.8 million, and $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively; and $7.5 million and $8.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Beginning January 2020, incremental accretion income on purchased credit impaired loans is no longer presented separate from incremental accretion income on other acquired loans. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

(in thousands) Income before income taxes

$ 75,074



$ 54,683



$ 58,032



$ 192,392



$ 241,611

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(4,700)



7,400



1,614



77,700



3,493

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 70,374



$ 62,083



$ 59,646



$ 270,092



$ 245,104



The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for them. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio:





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019 Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$ 2,347,607



$ 2,301,981



$ 2,159,962

Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:











Goodwill

(765,842)



(765,842)



(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(26,734)



(28,745)



(35,458)

Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$ 1,555,031



$ 1,507,394



$ 1,358,662

Total assets (denominator A)

$ 16,584,779



$ 16,233,424



$ 14,079,524

Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:











Goodwill

(765,842)



(765,842)



(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(26,734)



(28,745)



(35,458)

Tangible assets (denominator B)

$ 15,792,203



$ 15,438,837



$ 13,278,224

Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

14.16 %

14.18 %

15.34 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

9.85 %

9.76 %

10.23 % Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

71,598



71,613



72,124

Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$ 32.79



$ 32.14



$ 29.95

Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$ 21.72



$ 21.05



$ 18.84



Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans:





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)

$ 149,140



$ 156,968



$ 83,968















Total loans, net of unearned income (denominator A)

9,427,660



9,688,947



8,743,465

Less: PPP loans, net of unearned income (0% ACL)

651,585



953,244



—

Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)

$ 8,776,075



$ 8,735,703



$ 8,743,465















ACL to period-end loans (numerator / denominator A)

1.58 %

1.62 %

0.96 % ACL to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)

1.70 %

1.80 %

0.96 %

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net income (numerator A)

$ 58,300



$ 44,734



$ 46,129



$ 154,244



$ 194,451

Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:



















Amortization of intangibles

2,011



2,193



2,450



8,724



10,479

Tax effect on intangible amortization

(422)



(461)



(515)



(1,832)



(2,201)

Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)

$ 59,889



$ 46,466



$ 48,064



161,136



$ 202,729

Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$ 2,311,070



$ 2,293,771



$ 2,170,879



2,263,276



$ 2,116,642

Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:



















Average intangibles

(793,510)



(795,650)



(802,446)



(796,762)



(806,358)

Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$ 1,517,560



$ 1,498,121



$ 1,368,433



$ 1,466,514



$ 1,310,284

Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)

10.09 %

7.80 %

8.50 %

6.82 %

9.19 % Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)

15.79 %

12.41 %

14.05 %

10.99 %

15.47 %

















(1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

