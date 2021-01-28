Columbia Banking System Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

Notable Items for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

  • Full year 2020 net income of $154.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.17
  • Record fourth quarter net income of $58.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.82
  • Deposits increased $269.6 million, or 2%, during the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.19 billion, or 30%, compared to December 31, 2019
  • Net interest margin of 3.52%, an increase of 5 basis points from the linked quarter
  • Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to 0.21%
  • Loan balances subject to deferral were down 91% from June 30, 2020
  • Regular cash dividend declared of $0.28 per share

Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. and Columbia Bank (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), said today upon the release of Columbia's fourth quarter 2020 earnings, "Our financial performance for the quarter and the year is a direct reflection of our bankers' determination and tireless efforts to maintain our normal business operations throughout the extended duration of the pandemic. Our account officers worked collectively with our credit administration team to create tailored solutions that best served our client's needs during these challenging times." Mr. Stein continued, "I would also like to recognize the efforts of our full team for the innovation and dedication they demonstrated in meeting the needs of our clients and communities amid the myriad challenges of 2020."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $16.58 billion, an increase of $351.4 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $9.43 billion, down $261.3 million from September 30, 2020 as loan originations of $468.1 million were more than offset by loan payments and a decrease in loan utilization as well as a decrease in PPP loans of $301.7 million principally due to loan forgiveness. Total PPP loans decreased from $953.2 million at September 30, 2020 to $651.6 million at December 31, 2020. Interest-earning deposits with banks were $434.9 million, a decrease of $301.6 million from the linked quarter. Debt securities available for sale were $5.21 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $928.4 million from $4.28 billion at September 30, 2020 as a result of substantial purchases during the quarter. Total deposits at December 31, 2020 were $13.87 billion, an increase of $269.6 million from September 30, 2020 largely due to an increase of $253.4 million in interest-bearing deposits. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from September 30, 2020 with 50% noninterest-bearing and 50% interest-bearing. 

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Our teams worked diligently during the fourth quarter to process new loan requests and PPP forgiveness. We are very proud of their efforts to put our clients' needs first."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $131.1 million, an increase of $6.4 million and $6.3 million from the linked quarter and the prior-year period, respectively. The increase in interest income from loans as compared to the linked quarter was a result of an increase of $4.0 million in PPP loan interest and fee income principally due to the forgiveness of PPP loans as well as a $1.7 million recovery of interest related to a nonaccrual loan that paid-off during the quarter. The increase in net interest income compared to the linked quarter also benefited from an increase in interest income from securities due to two securities that had prepayment activity which contributed $2.5 million in additional interest income. Higher average balances of securities as a result of recent purchases also contributed to the increase in net interest income.

Net interest income compared to the prior-year period increased as a result of a reduction in interest expense of $4.2 million on deposits due to the lower rate environment. Interest income from investment securities increased approximately $3.0 million primarily due to higher average balances. Net interest income also benefited from lower interest expense of $1.8 million on FHLB advances due to lower average balances. Partially offsetting these increases to net interest income was a $3.0 million decrease to interest income from loans due to the lower rate environment. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a net provision recovery for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $4.7 million compared to net provisions of $7.4 million for the linked quarter and $1.6 million for the comparable quarter in 2019. The net provision recovery for credit losses for the current quarter was primarily due to an improved economic forecast.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "We are obviously pleased with the credit metrics posted this quarter. The decline in NPAs and problem loans is notable along with the release from the provision. But, we understand we must remain diligent with respect to credit as government stimulus and other actions may have a delayed effect on the possible impacts to our loan portfolio."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $23.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.1 million from the linked quarter and $1.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase compared to the linked quarter was principally due to loan revenue, specifically, mortgage banking revenue, as a result of a change in the way we sold a portion of our loans held for sale, during the quarter, resulting in more favorable pricing. Additionally, included in the current quarter is an increase of $758 thousand to the fair value of the mortgage loan pipeline. The increase in noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019 was principally due to an increase in loan revenue partially offset by a decrease in deposit account and treasury management fees. The increase in loan revenue was due to mortgage banking revenue which increased $3.8 million due to higher loan volume. Partially offsetting this increase was a decrease in treasury management fees of $863 thousand and a decrease in overdraft fees of $889 thousand compared to the same quarter in 2019. The decrease in overdraft fees was due to an overall decrease in the number of transactions amidst the pandemic as well as clients generally carrying higher cash balances in their deposit accounts.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $84.3 million, a decrease of $815 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2020 principally due to lower other noninterest expense as a result of the provision recapture for unfunded loan commitments totaling $1.3 million.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest expense decreased $2.7 million principally due to decreases in other noninterest expense and legal and professional fees partially offset by an increase in regulatory premiums. Other noninterest expense decreased as a result of the provision recapture for unfunded loan commitments similar to the reduction for the linked quarter and a reduction of $857 thousand in travel and entertainment expense due to COVID-19. The decrease in legal and professional fees was principally due to lower fees on reciprocal money market accounts in 2020. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in regulatory premiums. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Bank utilized a portion of its Small Bank Assessment Credit to pay for FDIC deposit insurance premiums. The final portion of the credit was utilized during the second quarter of 2020.

The provision for unfunded loan commitments for the periods indicated are as follows:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019


(in thousands)

Provision (recapture) for unfunded loan commitments

$

(1,300)

$

800

$

(150)

$

3,300

$

(900)





















Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.52%, an increase of 5 basis points and a decrease of 59 basis points from the linked quarter and prior-year period, respectively. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was due to increased income on PPP loans due to forgiveness activity as well as a recovery of interest on a nonaccrual loan that paid-off during the quarter. Interest income on the securities portfolio also contributed to the rise in the net interest margin due to two securities that had prepayment activity. These increases were partially offset by a shift in the mix of interest-earning assets towards lower-yielding investment securities. Notably, the average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 5 basis points, a decrease of 1 basis point from the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the prior-year period was driven by higher average interest-earning deposits with banks at an average rate of 10 basis points as well as lower rates on the loan and securities portfolios. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 was 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2020, which increased 5 points compared to the linked quarter and decreased 58 basis points compared to the prior-year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the linked quarter and the decrease compared to the prior-year period were due to the items noted in the preceding paragraph.

The following table highlights the yield on our PPP loans for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

Paycheck Protection Program loans

(dollars in thousands)

Interest income

$

9,218

$

5,263

$

19,071

Average balance

$

822,970

$

948,034

$

601,602

Yield

4.46

%

2.21

%

3.17

%

Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We had a nice increase in the margin during the fourth quarter, although it was largely due to accelerated PPP fee amortization. The recent improvement in the rate outlook gives us some optimism for future asset yield improvement, but the near-term expectation is that loan and securities yields will remain under pressure."

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2020, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.21% compared to 0.29% at September 30, 2020. Total nonperforming assets decreased $12.5 million from the linked quarter due to decreases in commercial business, agriculture and commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019


(in thousands)

Nonaccrual loans:





Commercial loans:





Commercial real estate

$

7,712

$

10,362

$

3,799

Commercial business

13,222

19,313

20,937

Agriculture

11,614

14,913

5,023

Construction

217

217


Consumer loans:





One-to-four family residential real estate

2,001

2,405

3,292

Other consumer

40

21

9

Total nonaccrual loans

34,806

47,231

33,060

OREO and other personal property owned

553

623

552

Total nonperforming assets

$

35,359

$

47,854

$

33,612

Nonperforming assets to total loans was 0.37% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.49% at September 30, 2020.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019


(in thousands)

Beginning balance

$

156,968

$

151,546

$

82,660

$

83,968

$

83,369

Impact of adopting ASC 326







1,632


Charge-offs:









Commercial loans:









Commercial real estate

(1,318)



(452)

(1,419)

(2,160)

Commercial business

(2,106)

(3,164)

(2,845)

(12,396)

(11,290)

Agriculture

(432)

(1,269)

(51)

(6,427)

(245)

Construction





(10)



(242)

Consumer loans:









One-to-four family residential real estate

(58)

(16)

(192)

(84)

(1,196)

Other consumer

(167)

(133)

(18)

(766)

(82)

Total charge-offs

(4,081)

(4,582)

(3,568)

(21,092)

(15,215)

Recoveries:









Commercial loans:









Commercial real estate

39

65

576

131

3,377

Commercial business

643

1,124

1,698

3,438

3,066

Agriculture

103

27

110

172

299

Construction

21

11

312

709

3,641

Consumer loans:









One-to-four family residential real estate

78

1,301

549

2,083

1,773

Other consumer

69

76

17

399

165

Total recoveries

953

2,604

3,262

6,932

12,321

Net charge-offs

(3,128)

(1,978)

(306)

(14,160)

(2,894)

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(4,700)

7,400

1,614

77,700

3,493

Ending balance

$

149,140

$

156,968

$

83,968

$

149,140

$

83,968











The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.58% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.62% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loan2] was 1.70% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.80% at September 30, 2020.

Loan Deferrals

The following table shows the loan balances subject to deferral for the periods indicated:

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020


(in thousands)

Loan balances subject to deferral

$

146,725

$

114,372

$

1,595,615













Organizational Update

Two New Directors

The appointment of two new directors was announced following a regional search during the quarter. Laura Alvarez Schrag and Tracy Mack-Askew formally joined the board on January 1, 2021. Ms. Alvarez Schrag is President of Pondera Consulting and a resident of Nampa, Idaho and Ms. Mack-Askew is General Manager-HD Vocational Platform Development of Daimler Trucks North America and a resident of Portland, Oregon.

"Ms. Alvarez Schrag and Ms. Mack-Askew bring a wealth of expertise in organizational development, governance and operations to the Board," said Mr. Stein. "We look forward to benefiting from their business expertise and their knowledge of key Northwest markets."

COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 continues to impact our communities. We continue to monitor changing guidance from state and local healthcare officials and adjust our protocols accordingly. Social distancing, additional cleaning protocols and other safety measures we have taken enabled us to keep our branch lobbies open to serve clients throughout the quarter. Investments in additional video conferencing tools provided a smooth transition for team members resuming remote work arrangements as states reinstituted recommendations from earlier in the spring. Employees continue to balance the challenges of life and work amidst the pandemic, such as managing distance learning routines for their children. The variety of flexibility options we have provided have supported employees while maintaining service standards.

Warm Hearts Winter Drive

Our sixth annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive to benefit families and individuals struggling with homelessness during the winter months raised $315,025 for more than 65 homeless and relief shelters across the Northwest.

"In a year made particularly difficult by the pandemic, the Warm Hearts Winter Drive was as important as ever," said David Moore Devine, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer. "I could not be prouder of the way our bankers and other employees across the Northwest stepped up to help their neighbors. Their efforts will make a tremendous difference in the communities we serve this winter."

The annual drive has raised nearly $1.5 million in combined donations since the program started in 2016.

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.28 per common share on February 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the fourth quarter 2020 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may join the live-streamed event by using the site: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vcquk5yf  

The conference call can also be accessed on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET) by calling 833-301-1160; Conference ID password:  3936658.

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, January 29, 2021 using the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vcquk5yf  

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was recently honored as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power3 in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

1 Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.
2 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.
3 Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com, including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) local, national and international economic conditions may be less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on Columbia than expected and adversely affect Columbia's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant uncertainties in U.S. and global markets, is expected to continue to adversely affect the businesses in which Columbia is engaged; (3) changes in interest rates could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect funding sources; (4) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new branches may be lower than expected; (5) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions may be greater than expected; (6) competitive pressure among financial institutions may increase significantly; (7) failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures may adversely affect our business; (8) reliance on and cost of technology may increase; and (9) changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19, have adversely affected and may continue to adversely affect the businesses in which Columbia is engaged. We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. The factors noted above and the risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings should be considered when reading any forward-looking statements in this release.

Contacts:

Clint Stein,

Aaron James Deer,

President and

Executive Vice President and

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer





Investor Relations


[email protected]




253-305-1921


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





Columbia Banking System, Inc.






Unaudited





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,







2020

2020

2019







(in thousands)

ASSETS



Cash and due from banks





$

218,899

$

193,823

$

223,541

Interest-earning deposits with banks





434,867

736,422

24,132

Total cash and cash equivalents





653,766

930,245

247,673

Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $4,997,529, $4,081,118 and $3,703,096, respectively)








5,210,134

4,281,720

3,746,142

Equity securities





13,425

13,425


Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost




10,280

10,280

48,120

Loans held for sale





26,481

24,407

17,718

Loans, net of unearned income





9,427,660

9,688,947

8,743,465

Less: Allowance for credit losses






149,140

156,968

83,968

Loans, net





9,278,520

9,531,979

8,659,497

Interest receivable





54,831

56,718

46,839

Premises and equipment, net





162,059

164,049

165,408

Other real estate owned





553

623

552

Goodwill





765,842

765,842

765,842

Other intangible assets, net





26,734

28,745

35,458

Other assets





382,154

425,391

346,275

Total assets





$

16,584,779

$

16,233,424

$

14,079,524

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits:










Noninterest-bearing





$

6,913,214

$

6,897,054

$

5,328,146

Interest-bearing





6,956,648

6,703,206

5,356,562

Total deposits





13,869,862

13,600,260

10,684,708

FHLB advances





7,414

7,427

953,469

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase






73,859

26,966

64,437

Subordinated debentures





35,092

35,139

35,277

Other liabilities





250,945

261,651

181,671

Total liabilities





14,237,172

13,931,443

11,919,562

Commitments and contingent liabilities










Shareholders' equity:











December 31,

September 30,

December 31,






2020

2020

2019






(in thousands)





Preferred stock (no par value)










Authorized shares

2,000

2,000

2,000






Common stock (no par value)










Authorized shares

115,000

115,000

115,000






Issued

73,782

73,797

73,577

1,660,998

1,658,203

1,650,753

Outstanding

71,598

71,613

72,124






Retained earnings





575,248

537,011

519,676

Accumulated other comprehensive income






182,195

177,601

40,367

Treasury stock at cost

2,184

2,184

1,453

(70,834)

(70,834)

(50,834)

Total shareholders' equity





2,347,607

2,301,981

2,159,962

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity






$

16,584,779

$

16,233,424

$

14,079,524

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME












Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts)

Loans

$

107,402

$

105,739

$

110,384

$

426,003

$

448,041

Taxable securities

23,045

19,102

20,074

81,578

69,864

Tax-exempt securities

2,668

2,340

2,498

9,567

10,735

Deposits in banks

181

203

153

661

1,312

Total interest income

133,296

127,384

133,109

517,809

529,952

Interest Expense









Deposits

1,626

2,005

5,809

9,367

22,146

FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings

73

166

1,899

6,264

11,861

Subordinated debentures

467

468

467

1,871

1,871

Other borrowings

18

19

117

196

669

Total interest expense

2,184

2,658

8,292

17,698

36,547

Net Interest Income

131,112

124,726

124,817

500,111

493,405

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(4,700)

7,400

1,614

77,700

3,493

Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses

135,812

117,326

123,203

422,411

489,912

Noninterest Income









Deposit account and treasury management fees

6,481

6,658

8,665

27,019

35,695

Card revenue

3,497

3,834

3,767

13,928

15,198

Financial services and trust revenue

3,349

3,253

3,191

12,830

12,799

Loan revenue

7,960

6,645

3,625

24,802

13,465

Bank owned life insurance

1,619

1,585

1,650

6,418

6,294

Investment securities gains, net

36





16,710

2,132

Other

620

497

909

2,793

11,598

Total noninterest income

23,562

22,472

21,807

104,500

97,181

Noninterest Expense









Compensation and employee benefits

53,704

55,133

54,308

209,722

212,867

Occupancy

9,270

8,734

9,010

36,013

35,176

Data processing

4,566

4,510

4,792

19,370

19,164

Legal and professional fees

3,573

3,000

4,835

12,158

21,645

Amortization of intangibles

2,011

2,193

2,450

8,724

10,479

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

1,543

1,559

1,234

4,970

5,846

Advertising and promotion

1,644

680

1,329

4,466

4,925

Regulatory premiums

1,062

826

18

2,956

1,920

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

33

(160)

(10)

(315)

(692)

Other

6,894

8,640

9,012

36,455

34,152

Total noninterest expense

84,300

85,115

86,978

334,519

345,482

Income before income taxes

75,074

54,683

58,032

192,392

241,611

Provision for income taxes

16,774

9,949

11,903

38,148

47,160

Net Income

$

58,300

$

44,734

$

46,129

$

154,244

$

194,451

Earnings per common share









Basic

$

0.82

$

0.63

$

0.64

$

2.17

$

2.68

Diluted

$

0.82

$

0.63

$

0.64

$

2.17

$

2.68

Dividends declared per common share - regular

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

1.12

$

1.12

Dividends declared per common share - special







0.22

0.28

Dividends declared per common share - total

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

1.34

$

1.40

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

70,732

70,726

71,238

70,835

71,999

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding

70,838

70,762

71,310

70,880

72,032

FINANCIAL STATISTICS









Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Net interest income

$

131,112

$

124,726

$

124,817

$

500,111

$

493,405

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$

(4,700)

$

7,400

$

1,614

$

77,700

$

3,493

Noninterest income

$

23,562

$

22,472

$

21,807

$

104,500

$

97,181

Noninterest expense

$

84,300

$

85,115

$

86,978

$

334,519

$

345,482

Net income

$

58,300

$

44,734

$

46,129

$

154,244

$

194,451

Per Common Share









Earnings (basic)

$

0.82

$

0.63

$

0.64

$

2.17

$

2.68

Earnings (diluted)

$

0.82

$

0.63

$

0.64

$

2.17

$

2.68

Book value

$

32.79

$

32.14

$

29.95

$

32.79

$

29.95

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$

21.72

$

21.05

$

18.84

$

21.72

$

18.84

Averages









Total assets

$

16,477,246

$

15,965,485

$

13,750,840

$

15,401,219

$

13,341,024

Interest-earning assets

$

15,010,392

$

14,492,435

$

12,231,779

$

13,916,611

$

11,837,633

Loans

$

9,533,655

$

9,744,336

$

8,742,246

$

9,411,213

$

8,612,478

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$

4,765,158

$

3,948,041

$

3,453,554

$

3,982,918

$

3,167,112

Deposits

$

13,864,027

$

13,318,485

$

10,959,434

$

12,512,255

$

10,523,687

Interest-bearing deposits

$

6,873,405

$

6,527,695

$

5,610,850

$

6,208,058

$

5,383,746

Interest-bearing liabilities

$

6,954,287

$

6,659,119

$

6,058,319

$

6,626,825

$

5,923,818

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

6,990,622

$

6,790,790

$

5,348,584

$

6,304,197

$

5,139,941

Shareholders' equity

$

2,311,070

$

2,293,771

$

2,170,879

$

2,263,276

$

2,116,642

Financial Ratios









Return on average assets

1.42

%

1.12

%

1.34

%

1.00

%

1.46

%

Return on average common equity

10.09

%

7.80

%

8.50

%

6.82

%

9.19

%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

15.79

%

12.41

%

14.05

%

10.99

%

15.47

%

Average equity to average assets

14.03

%

14.37

%

15.79

%

14.70

%

15.87

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

14.16

%

14.18

%

15.34

%

14.16

%

15.34

%

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

9.85

%

9.76

%

10.23

%

9.85

%

10.23

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.52

%

3.47

%

4.11

%

3.65

%

4.24

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)

53.70

%

56.95

%

58.34

%

54.50

%

57.52

%

Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

53.03

%

56.33

%

58.07

%

55.34

%

57.64

%

Noninterest expense ratio

2.05

%

2.13

%

2.53

%

2.17

%

2.59

%


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



Period-end

2020

2020

2019



Total assets

$

16,584,779

$

16,233,424

$

14,079,524




Loans, net of unearned income

$

9,427,660

$

9,688,947

$

8,743,465




Allowance for credit losses

$

149,140

$

156,968

$

83,968




Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$

5,233,839

$

4,305,425

$

3,794,262




Deposits

$

13,869,862

$

13,600,260

$

10,684,708




Shareholders' equity

$

2,347,607

$

2,301,981

$

2,159,962




Nonperforming assets









Nonaccrual loans

$

34,806

$

47,231

$

33,060




Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")

553

623

552




Total nonperforming assets

$

35,359

$

47,854

$

33,612




Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.37

%

0.49

%

0.38

%



Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.21

%

0.29

%

0.24

%



Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.58

%

1.62

%

0.96

%



Net loan charge-offs (for the three months ended)

$

3,128

$

1,978

$

306












(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

(2)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS









Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Net interest income

$

131,112

$

124,726

$

121,851

$

122,422

$

124,817

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$

(4,700)

$

7,400

$

33,500

$

41,500

$

1,614

Noninterest income

$

23,562

$

22,472

$

37,259

$

21,207

$

21,807

Noninterest expense

$

84,300

$

85,115

$

80,833

$

84,271

$

86,978

Net income

$

58,300

$

44,734

$

36,582

$

14,628

$

46,129

Per Common Share









Earnings (basic)

$

0.82

$

0.63

$

0.52

$

0.20

$

0.64

Earnings (diluted)

$

0.82

$

0.63

$

0.52

$

0.20

$

0.64

Book value

$

32.79

$

32.14

$

31.80

$

30.93

$

29.95

Averages









Total assets

$

16,477,246

$

15,965,485

$

15,148,488

$

13,995,632

$

13,750,840

Interest-earning assets

$

15,010,392

$

14,492,435

$

13,657,719

$

12,487,550

$

12,231,779

Loans

$

9,533,655

$

9,744,336

$

9,546,099

$

8,815,755

$

8,742,246

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$

4,765,158

$

3,948,041

$

3,591,693

$

3,618,567

$

3,453,554

Deposits

$

13,864,027

$

13,318,485

$

12,220,415

$

10,622,379

$

10,959,434

Interest-bearing deposits

$

6,873,405

$

6,527,695

$

6,037,107

$

5,383,203

$

5,610,850

Interest-bearing liabilities

$

6,954,287

$

6,659,119

$

6,514,012

$

6,375,931

$

6,058,319

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

6,990,622

$

6,790,790

$

6,183,308

$

5,239,176

$

5,348,584

Shareholders' equity

$

2,311,070

$

2,293,771

$

2,254,349

$

2,193,051

$

2,170,879

Financial Ratios









Return on average assets

1.42

%

1.12

%

0.97

%

0.42

%

1.34

%

Return on average common equity

10.09

%

7.80

%

6.49

%

2.67

%

8.50

%

Average equity to average assets

14.03

%

14.37

%

14.88

%

15.67

%

15.79

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

14.16

%

14.18

%

14.30

%

15.77

%

15.34

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.52

%

3.47

%

3.64

%

4.00

%

4.11

%

Period-end









Total assets

$

16,584,779

$

16,233,424

$

15,920,944

$

14,038,503

$

14,079,524

Loans, net of unearned income

$

9,427,660

$

9,688,947

$

9,771,898

$

8,933,321

$

8,743,465

Allowance for credit losses

$

149,140

$

156,968

$

151,546

$

122,074

$

83,968

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$

5,233,839

$

4,305,425

$

3,723,492

$

3,591,408

$

3,794,262

Deposits

$

13,869,862

$

13,600,260

$

13,131,477

$

10,812,756

$

10,684,708

Shareholders' equity

$

2,347,607

$

2,301,981

$

2,276,755

$

2,213,602

$

2,159,962

Goodwill


$

765,842

$

765,842

$

765,842

$

765,842

$

765,842

Other intangible assets, net

$

26,734

$

28,745

$

30,938

$

33,148

$

35,458

Nonperforming assets









Nonaccrual loans

$

34,806

$

47,231

$

53,732

$

47,647

$

33,060

OREO and OPPO

553

623

747

510

552

Total nonperforming assets

$

35,359

$

47,854

$

54,479

$

48,157

$

33,612

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.37

%

0.49

%

0.55

%

0.53

%

0.38

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.21

%

0.29

%

0.34

%

0.34

%

0.24

%

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.58

%

1.62

%

1.55

%

1.37

%

0.96

%

Net loan charge-offs

$

3,128

$

1,978

$

4,028

$

5,026

$

306

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION









Columbia Banking System, Inc.









Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands)

Commercial loans:









Commercial real estate

$

4,062,313

$

4,027,035

$

4,032,643

$

3,969,974

$

3,945,853

Commercial business

3,597,968

3,836,009

3,859,513

3,169,668

2,989,613

Agriculture

779,627

850,290

845,950

754,491

765,371

Construction

268,663

273,176

304,015

308,186

361,533

Consumer loans:









One-to-four family residential real estate

683,570

665,432

692,837

690,506

637,325

Other consumer

35,519

37,005

36,940

40,496

43,770

Total loans

9,427,660

9,688,947

9,771,898

8,933,321

8,743,465

Less:  Allowance for credit losses

(149,140)

(156,968)

(151,546)

(122,074)

(83,968)

Total loans, net

$

9,278,520

$

9,531,979

$

9,620,352

$

8,811,247

$

8,659,497

Loans held for sale

$

26,481

$

24,407

$

28,803

$

9,701

$

17,718


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Commercial loans:









Commercial real estate

43.0

%

41.5

%

41.2

%

44.5

%

45.1

%

Commercial business

38.2

%

39.6

%

39.5

%

35.5

%

34.2

%

Agriculture

8.3

%

8.8

%

8.7

%

8.4

%

8.8

%

Construction

2.8

%

2.8

%

3.1

%

3.4

%

4.1

%

Consumer loans:









One-to-four family residential real estate

7.3

%

6.9

%

7.1

%

7.7

%

7.3

%

Other consumer

0.4

%

0.4

%

0.4

%

0.5

%

0.5

%

Total loans

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION









Columbia Banking System, Inc.









Unaudited











December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Deposit Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands)

Demand and other noninterest-bearing

$

6,913,214

$

6,897,054

$

6,719,437

$

5,323,908

$

5,328,146

Money market

2,780,922

2,708,949

2,586,376

2,313,717

2,322,644

Interest-bearing demand

1,433,083

1,322,618

1,274,058

1,131,874

1,150,437

Savings

1,169,721

1,109,155

1,035,723

905,931

882,050

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

656,273

635,980

623,496

405,810

301,203

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

201,805

204,578

210,357

214,449

218,764

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

108,935

105,041

104,330

109,659

151,995

Certificates of deposit insured by CDARS®


23,105

22,609

17,078

17,171

17,065

Brokered certificates of deposit

5,000

5,000

8,427

12,259

12,259

Reciprocal money market accounts


577,804

589,276

552,195

377,980

300,158

Subtotal

13,869,862

13,600,260

13,131,477

10,812,758

10,684,721

Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition accounting







(2)

(13)

Total deposits

$

13,869,862

$

13,600,260

$

13,131,477

$

10,812,756

$

10,684,708


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Deposit Composition - Percentages

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Demand and other noninterest-bearing

49.8

%

50.7

%

51.2

%

49.2

%

49.9

%

Money market

20.1

%

19.9

%

19.7

%

21.4

%

21.7

%

Interest-bearing demand

10.3

%

9.7

%

9.7

%

10.5

%

10.8

%

Savings


8.4

%

8.2

%

7.9

%

8.4

%

8.3

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

4.7

%

4.7

%

4.7

%

3.8

%

2.8

%

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

1.5

%

1.5

%

1.6

%

2.0

%

2.0

%

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

0.8

%

0.8

%

0.8

%

1.0

%

1.4

%

Certificates of deposit insured by CDARS®

0.2

%

0.2

%

0.1

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

Brokered certificates of deposit

%

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

Reciprocal money market accounts


4.2

%

4.3

%

4.2

%

3.4

%

2.8

%

Total

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES













Columbia Banking System, Inc.













Unaudited













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019


Average
Balances

Interest
Earned / Paid

Average
Rate

Average
Balances

Interest
Earned / Paid

Average
Rate


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS











Loans, net (1)(2)

$

9,533,655

$

108,576

4.53

%

$

8,742,246

$

111,754

5.07

%

Taxable securities


4,207,607

23,045

2.18

%

3,011,521

20,074

2.64

%

Tax exempt securities (2)

557,551

3,377

2.41

%

442,033

3,163

2.84

%

Interest-earning deposits with banks

711,579

181

0.10

%

35,979

153

1.69

%

Total interest-earning assets

15,010,392

135,179

3.58

%

12,231,779

135,144

4.38

%

Other earning assets

239,798





231,456




Noninterest-earning assets

1,227,056





1,287,605




Total assets

$

16,477,246





$

13,750,840




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts

$

3,395,343

$

732

0.09

%

$

2,649,404

$

2,277

0.34

%

Interest-bearing demand

1,359,222

293

0.09

%

1,065,531

446

0.17

%

Savings accounts

1,141,165

36

0.01

%

888,895

47

0.02

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

638,107

310

0.19

%

616,938

2,413

1.55

%

Certificates of deposit

339,568

255

0.30

%

390,082

626

0.64

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,873,405

1,626

0.09

%

5,610,850

5,809

0.41

%

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,420

73

3.91

%

379,975

1,899

1.98

%

Subordinated debentures

35,115

467

5.29

%

35,299

467

5.25

%

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

38,347

18

0.19

%

32,195

117

1.44

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,954,287

2,184

0.12

%

6,058,319

8,292

0.54

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

6,990,622





5,348,584




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

221,267





173,058




Shareholders' equity

2,311,070





2,170,879




Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

16,477,246





$

13,750,840




Net interest income (tax equivalent)




$

132,995





$

126,852


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)










3.52

%




4.11

%







(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $9.1 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The incremental accretion income on acquired loans was $1.3 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $709 thousand and $665 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES













Columbia Banking System, Inc.













Unaudited













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020


 

Average
Balances

Interest
Earned / Paid

Average
Rate

 

Average
Balances

Interest
Earned / Paid

Average
Rate


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS











Loans, net (1)(2)

$

9,533,655

$

108,576

4.53

%

$

9,744,336

$

106,945

4.37

%

Taxable securities


4,207,607

23,045

2.18

%

3,511,690

19,102

2.16

%

Tax exempt securities (2)

557,551

3,377

2.41

%

436,351

2,962

2.70

%

Interest-earning deposits with banks

711,579

181

0.10

%

800,058

203

0.10

%

Total interest-earning assets

15,010,392

135,179

3.58

%

14,492,435

129,212

3.55

%

Other earning assets

239,798





235,735




Noninterest-earning assets

1,227,056





1,237,315




Total assets

$

16,477,246





$

15,965,485




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts

$

3,395,343

$

732

0.09

%

$

3,200,407

$

947

0.12

%

Interest-bearing demand

1,359,222

293

0.09

%

1,296,076

337

0.10

%

Savings accounts

1,141,165

36

0.01

%

1,072,472

36

0.01

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

638,107

310

0.19

%

621,786

397

0.25

%

Certificates of deposit

339,568

255

0.30

%

336,954

288

0.34

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,873,405

1,626

0.09

%

6,527,695

2,005

0.12

%

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,420

73

3.91

%

54,173

166

1.22

%

Subordinated debentures

35,115

467

5.29

%

35,161

468

5.30

%

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

38,347

18

0.19

%

42,090

19

0.18

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,954,287

2,184

0.12

%

6,659,119

2,658

0.16

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

6,990,622





6,790,790




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

221,267





221,805




Shareholders' equity

2,311,070





2,293,771




Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

16,477,246





$

15,965,485




Net interest income (tax equivalent)




$

132,995





$

126,554


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)








3.52

%




3.47

%














(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $9.1 million and $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $1.3 million and $1.7 million the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $709 thousand and $622 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES













Columbia Banking System, Inc.













Unaudited













Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019


Average
Balances

Interest
Earned / Paid

Average
Rate

Average
Balances

Interest
Earned / Paid

Average
Rate


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS











Loans, net (1)(2)

$

9,411,213

$

430,923

4.58

%

$

8,612,478

$

453,552

5.27

%

Taxable securities

3,531,357

81,578

2.31

%

2,703,423

69,864

2.58

%

Tax exempt securities (2)

451,561

12,110

2.68

%

463,689

13,589

2.93

%

Interest-earning deposits with banks

522,480

661

0.13

%

58,043

1,312

2.26

%

Total interest-earning assets

13,916,611

$

525,272

3.77

%

11,837,633

$

538,317

4.55

%

Other earning assets

235,491





231,731




Noninterest-earning assets

1,249,117





1,271,660




Total assets

$

15,401,219





$

13,341,024




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts


$

3,043,731

$

4,381

0.14

%

$

2,591,303

$

10,598

0.41

%

Interest-bearing demand


1,248,975

1,453

0.12

%

1,064,145

1,676

0.16

%

Savings accounts

1,022,388

153

0.01

%

892,518

183

0.02

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

544,109

2,003

0.37

%

440,359

7,244

1.65

%

Certificates of deposit

348,855

1,377

0.39

%

395,421

2,445

0.62

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,208,058

9,367

0.15

%

5,383,746

22,146

0.41

%

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

342,721

6,264

1.83

%

470,082

11,861

2.52

%

Subordinated debentures

35,184

1,871

5.32

%

35,368

1,871

5.29

%

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

40,862

196

0.48

%

34,622

669

1.93

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,626,825

$

17,698

0.27

%

5,923,818

$

36,547

0.62

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

6,304,197





5,139,941




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

206,921





160,623




Shareholders' equity

2,263,276





2,116,642




Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

15,401,219





$

13,341,024




Net interest income (tax equivalent)




$

507,574





$

501,770


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)








3.65

%




4.24

%








(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $21.6 million and $8.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $6.2 million and $9.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $4.9 million and $5.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $2.5 million and $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for them. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$

132,995

$

126,554

$

126,852

$

507,574

$

501,770

Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):









Incremental accretion income on acquired loans (2)

(1,323)

(1,665)

(2,316)

(6,154)

(9,086)

Premium amortization on acquired securities

606

701

1,204

3,409

6,020

Interest reversals on nonaccrual loans

146

393

209

2,000

1,671

Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$

132,424

$

125,983

$

125,949

$

506,829

$

500,375

Average interest earning assets

$

15,010,392

$

14,492,435

$

12,231,779

$

13,916,611

$

11,837,633

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.52

%

3.47

%

4.11

%

3.65

%

4.24

%

Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.51

%

3.46

%

4.09

%

3.64

%

4.23

%




Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$

84,300

$

85,115

$

86,978

$

334,519

$

345,482

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:









Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO

(32)

160

10

324

714

Loss on asset disposals







(224)

(5)

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

(1,543)

(1,559)

(1,234)

(4,970)

(5,846)

Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)

$

82,725

$

83,716

$

85,754

$

329,649

$

340,345











Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$

132,995

$

126,554

$

126,852

$

507,574

$

501,770

Noninterest income

23,562

22,472

21,807

104,500

97,181

Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment

430

422

439

1,706

1,673

Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)

$

156,987

$

149,448

$

149,098

$

613,780

$

600,624











Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$

132,424

$

125,983

$

125,949

$

506,829

$

500,375

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):









Investment securities gain, net

(36)





(16,710)

(2,132)

Gain on asset disposals

(381)

(247)

(530)

(675)

(6,634)

Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)

23,575

22,647

21,716

88,821

90,088

Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)

$

155,999

$

148,630

$

147,665

$

595,650

$

590,463

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)

53.70

%

56.95

%

58.34

%

54.50

%

57.52

%

Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B)

53.03

%

56.33

%

58.07

%

55.34

%

57.64

%








(1)

Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $1.9 million, $1.8 million, and $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively; and $7.5 million and $8.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2)

Beginning January 2020, incremental accretion income on purchased credit impaired loans is no longer presented separate from incremental accretion income on other acquired loans. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

(in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$

75,074

$

54,683

$

58,032

$

192,392

$

241,611

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(4,700)

7,400

1,614

77,700

3,493

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$

70,374

$

62,083

$

59,646

$

270,092

$

245,104

The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for them. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio:

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,


2020

2020

2019

Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$

2,347,607

$

2,301,981

$

2,159,962

Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:





Goodwill

(765,842)

(765,842)

(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(26,734)

(28,745)

(35,458)

Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$

1,555,031

$

1,507,394

$

1,358,662

Total assets (denominator A)

$

16,584,779

$

16,233,424

$

14,079,524

Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:





Goodwill

(765,842)

(765,842)

(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(26,734)

(28,745)

(35,458)

Tangible assets (denominator B)

$

15,792,203

$

15,438,837

$

13,278,224

Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

14.16

%

14.18

%

15.34

%

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

9.85

%

9.76

%

10.23

%

Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

71,598

71,613

72,124

Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$

32.79

$

32.14

$

29.95

Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$

21.72

$

21.05

$

18.84

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans:

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,


2020

2020

2019

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)

$

149,140

$

156,968

$

83,968







Total loans, net of unearned income (denominator A)

9,427,660

9,688,947

8,743,465

Less: PPP loans, net of unearned income (0% ACL)

651,585

953,244


Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)

$

8,776,075

$

8,735,703

$

8,743,465







ACL to period-end loans (numerator / denominator A)

1.58

%

1.62

%

0.96

%

ACL to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)

1.70

%

1.80

%

0.96

%

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Net income (numerator A)

$

58,300

$

44,734

$

46,129

$

154,244

$

194,451

Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:









Amortization of intangibles

2,011

2,193

2,450

8,724

10,479

Tax effect on intangible amortization

(422)

(461)

(515)

(1,832)

(2,201)

Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)

$

59,889

$

46,466

$

48,064

161,136

$

202,729

Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$

2,311,070

$

2,293,771

$

2,170,879

2,263,276

$

2,116,642

Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:









Average intangibles

(793,510)

(795,650)

(802,446)

(796,762)

(806,358)

Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$

1,517,560

$

1,498,121

$

1,368,433

$

1,466,514

$

1,310,284

Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)

10.09

%

7.80

%

8.50

%

6.82

%

9.19

%

Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)

15.79

%

12.41

%

14.05

%

10.99

%

15.47

%








(1)

 For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized.

(2)

 For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

