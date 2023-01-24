Columbia Banking System Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

Jan 24, 2023, 08:00 ET
Notable Items for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022
- Record full year net income of $250.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.20
- Record quarterly net income of $68.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88, which included a $0.05 per share reduction stemming from merger-related expenses
- Net interest margin of 3.64%, an increase of 17 basis points from the linked quarter
- Fourth quarter loan production of $402.5 million and full year production of $2.20 billion
- Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio of 0.07%
- Expect to close the merger with Umpqua Holdings after close of business on February 28, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions
- Regular cash dividend declared of $0.30 per share
TACOMA, Wash, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia", "we" or "us"), the parent company of Columbia Bank (the "Bank"), announced record earnings for the fourth quarter of $68.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88. Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer said today upon the release of Columbia's earnings, "Words cannot describe how proud I am of what our team accomplished in 2022. Their determination and commitment to our stakeholders resulted in record performance for the quarter and year while preparing for our transformative merger with Umpqua Holdings." He continued, "Record annual and quarterly revenue and earnings reflect the continued energy, commitment and discipline of our bankers on our frontline and in our back office as they continue to concentrate on doing what is best for our customers and communities over the long term."
Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $20.27 billion, a decrease of $139.5 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $11.61 billion, down $81.3 million from September 30, 2022, mainly attributable to loan payments partially offset by loan originations of $402.5 million. Debt securities in total were $6.62 billion, a decrease of $156.2 million from $6.78 billion at September 30, 2022 substantially driven by maturities and repayments partially offset by fair value movement related to the available-for-sale portfolio. Total deposits at December 31, 2022 were $16.71 billion, a decrease of $1.23 billion from September 30, 2022. The deposit mix remained consistent from September 30, 2022 with 50% noninterest-bearing and 50% interest-bearing.
Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "While loans declined slightly during the quarter from normal seasonality, loan growth for the year was strong and the overall loan portfolio yield rose as we selectively considered the long-term impact of deals in our pipeline." He continued, "We continue to focus on the whole client relationship including loans, deposits and investments."
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $166.7 million, an increase of $4.2 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $21.2 million from the prior-year period. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher loan interest income as a result of increased average rates partially offset by lower interest income from securities due to decreased average balances. In addition, there was higher interest expense due to increased average balances and higher rates of FHLB advances and increased deposit interest expense driven by higher average rates. The increase in net interest income from the prior-year period was mainly due to higher interest income from loans partially offset by higher deposit interest expense due to higher average rates, increased average balances of FHLB advances and lower interest income from securities. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.
Provision for Credit Losses
Columbia recorded a $2.4 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a $5.3 million provision for the linked quarter and an $11.1 million provision for the comparable quarter in 2021. The provision for credit losses was mainly due to a less favorable economic forecast.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $23.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $3.3 million from the linked quarter and a decrease of $909 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2021. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to a $3.7 million gain from the sale-leaseback of owned real estate recorded in the prior period partially offset by current quarter bank owned life insurance gains of $354 thousand. The decrease in noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 was mainly due to lower loan revenue, principally a result of lower mortgage banking revenue and loan-related fees. This was partially offset by higher financial services revenue and increased deposit account and treasury management fees.
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $100.5 million, a decrease of $941 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2022. Total merger-related expenses for the quarter were $4.9 million, which compares to the linked quarter of $3.2 million. The largest contributor to the decrease in noninterest expense was related to lower net loan expenses and lower compensation and employee benefits driven by decreased incentive expense. This was partially offset by increased merger-related data processing and legal expenses incurred during the quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense decreased $2.1 million, mostly attributable to a decrease in merger-related compensation and employee benefit expenses related to our fourth quarter 2021 acquisition of Bank of Commerce Holdings. Decreased merger-related expenses also contributed to the decrease from the prior-year period.
The provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(in thousands)
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded
|
$ (500)
|
$ (500)
|
$ (2,000)
|
$ (500)
|
$ 200
Net Interest Margin
Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.64%, an increase of 17 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 59 basis points from the prior-year period. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter and prior-year period was predominantly driven by higher average loan rates and a stronger earning assets mix. This was partially offset by a shift in the funding mix from deposits to higher-costing FHLB advances. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 18 basis points compared to 10 basis points for the linked quarter. The increase was predominantly related to higher rates associated with public funds deposits and money market accounts. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.
Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 was 3.67% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 17 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 59 basis points from the prior-year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter and the prior-year period were both due to higher average loan rates and a stronger earning assets mix partially offset by a higher-costing funding mix as noted above.
Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our margin benefited from the continued impact of rising rates on the loan portfolio, which was partly offset by the impact of the shift in funding mix from deposits to higher-costing borrowings." He continued, "Our cost of funds is still among the lowest in the industry on the strength of our low-cost, relationship-focused deposit base."
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.07% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $44 thousand from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial business, commercial real estate and other consumer nonaccrual loans, nearly offset by increases in agriculture and one-to-four family residential real estate nonaccrual loans.
The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:
|
December 31, 2022
|
September 30, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
(in thousands)
|
Nonaccrual loans:
|
Commercial loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
$ 3,244
|
$ 3,431
|
$ 1,872
|
Commercial business
|
5,133
|
7,181
|
13,321
|
Agriculture
|
4,367
|
2,179
|
5,396
|
Consumer loans:
|
One-to-four family residential real estate
|
685
|
602
|
2,433
|
Other consumer
|
12
|
92
|
19
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
13,441
|
13,485
|
23,041
|
OREO and other personal property owned
|
—
|
—
|
381
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 13,441
|
$ 13,485
|
$ 23,422
Nonperforming assets to total loans were 0.12% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.
The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(in thousands)
|
Beginning balance
|
$ 154,871
|
$ 149,935
|
$ 142,785
|
$ 155,578
|
$ 149,140
|
Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period
|
—
|
—
|
2,616
|
—
|
2,616
|
Charge-offs:
|
Commercial loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
—
|
—
|
(728)
|
(299)
|
(1,044)
|
Commercial business
|
(89)
|
(296)
|
(871)
|
(2,108)
|
(6,364)
|
Agriculture
|
(69)
|
(706)
|
(200)
|
(799)
|
(322)
|
Consumer loans:
|
One-to-four family residential real estate
|
—
|
—
|
(24)
|
(3)
|
(170)
|
Other consumer
|
(322)
|
(430)
|
(355)
|
(1,240)
|
(1,163)
|
Total charge-offs
|
(480)
|
(1,432)
|
(2,178)
|
(4,449)
|
(9,063)
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
35
|
11
|
63
|
207
|
633
|
Commercial business
|
613
|
482
|
446
|
2,183
|
4,862
|
Agriculture
|
622
|
98
|
332
|
869
|
355
|
Construction
|
234
|
9
|
18
|
387
|
593
|
Consumer loans:
|
One-to-four family residential real estate
|
27
|
331
|
150
|
943
|
907
|
Other consumer
|
116
|
187
|
246
|
770
|
735
|
Total recoveries
|
1,647
|
1,118
|
1,255
|
5,359
|
8,085
|
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|
1,167
|
(314)
|
(923)
|
910
|
(978)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,400
|
5,250
|
11,100
|
1,950
|
4,800
|
Ending balance
|
$ 158,438
|
$ 154,871
|
$ 155,578
|
$ 158,438
|
$ 155,578
The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.36% at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.32% at September 30, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans2 was 1.37% at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.33% at September 30, 2022.
Organizational Update
Umpqua Merger
On January 9, 2023, we announced that we had received approval of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") related to the merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation, the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the transaction, and the deal is expected to close after close of business on February 28, 2023 with a core-system conversion anticipated soon thereafter. "The dedication and perseverance of each and every one of our associates over the past 15 months as they worked to build on the existing relationships while simultaneously supporting and executing merger integration planning efforts has been outstanding," said Clint Stein. He continued, "Every single associate has contributed, and I could not be more confident in what we will accomplish as we work to serve all of our clients and communities as a premier western regional bank."
Warm Hearts
The 2022 "Warm Hearts Winter Drive" to end homelessness raised $278 thousand in the fourth quarter, bringing our eight-year drive total to $2.1 million. Funds raised this year benefited nearly 70 shelters across the Columbia Bank footprint. "The commitment and passion of our associates and clients to help families struggling with homelessness during the difficult winter months is inspiring," said David Moore Devine, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. He continued, "It has been especially gratifying to see our associates' care, focus and dedication to supporting the drive and their communities notwithstanding responsibilities associated with the merger and other activities."
Cash Dividend Announcement
Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.30 per common share on February 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2023.
Conference Call Information
Columbia's management will discuss the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may register for the call to receive dial-in details and their own unique PIN using the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb1b0b02fb69840d9bf7c2798adcdc01a
Alternatively, the webcast can be joined by using the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sgycoxq4
A replay of the webcast will be accessible beginning Wednesday, January 25, 2023 using the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sgycoxq4
About Columbia
Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 11 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.
More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com, including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:
- national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets;
- the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges;
- the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates;
- continued increases in inflation, and the risk that information may differ, possibly materially, from expectations, and actions taken by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in response to inflation and their potential impact on economic conditions including the possibility of a recession or economic downturn;
- risks related to the proposed merger with Umpqua including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with Umpqua or unexpected delays related to the merger or either party's inability to satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction with Umpqua that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iii) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (iv) cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (v) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vi) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the proposed merger, and (vii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected;
- the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions and infrastructure may not be realized;
- the ability to successfully integrate future acquired entities;
- interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources;
- the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR;
- results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations;
- changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;
- changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect;
- changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies;
- increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services;
- continued consolidation in the financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
- the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital;
- our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft;
- any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems;
- inability to keep pace with technological changes;
- our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk;
- failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;
- the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks, including the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine;
- our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital;
- the risks from climate change and its potential to disrupt our business and adversely impact the operations and creditworthiness of our customers;
- natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events;
- the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets;
- changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and
- the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above.
Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Columbia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Columbia's website, www.columbiabank.com, under the heading "Financial Information" and in other documents Columbia files with the SEC, and in Umpqua's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Umpqua's investor relations website, www.umpquabank.com, under the heading "Financials," and in other documents Umpqua files with the SEC.
We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Columbia nor Umpqua assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
|
Unaudited
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
(in thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 262,458
|
$ 263,551
|
$ 153,414
|
Interest-earning deposits with banks
|
29,283
|
54,124
|
671,300
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
291,741
|
317,675
|
824,714
|
Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $5,282,846,
|
4,589,099
|
4,700,821
|
5,910,999
|
Debt securities held to maturity at amortized cost (fair value of $1,722,778,
|
2,034,792
|
2,079,285
|
2,148,327
|
Equity securities
|
13,425
|
13,425
|
13,425
|
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost
|
48,160
|
10,560
|
10,280
|
Loans held for sale
|
76,843
|
1,251
|
9,774
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
11,610,973
|
11,692,261
|
10,641,937
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses
|
158,438
|
154,871
|
155,578
|
Loans, net
|
11,452,535
|
11,537,390
|
10,486,359
|
Interest receivable
|
64,908
|
61,652
|
56,019
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
160,578
|
161,853
|
172,144
|
Other real estate owned
|
—
|
—
|
381
|
Goodwill
|
823,172
|
823,172
|
823,172
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
25,949
|
27,921
|
34,647
|
Other assets
|
684,641
|
670,364
|
455,092
|
Total assets
|
$ 20,265,843
|
$ 20,405,369
|
$ 20,945,333
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$ 8,373,350
|
$ 8,911,267
|
$ 8,856,714
|
Interest-bearing
|
8,338,100
|
9,030,058
|
9,153,401
|
Total deposits
|
16,711,450
|
17,941,325
|
18,010,115
|
FHLB advances
|
954,315
|
14,322
|
7,359
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
95,168
|
48,733
|
86,013
|
Subordinated debentures
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
Other liabilities
|
271,447
|
265,198
|
232,794
|
Total liabilities
|
18,052,690
|
18,289,888
|
18,356,591
|
Commitments and contingent liabilities
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
(in thousands)
|
Preferred stock (no par value)
|
Authorized shares
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
Common stock (no par value)
|
Authorized shares
|
115,000
|
115,000
|
115,000
|
Issued
|
80,830
|
80,831
|
80,695
|
1,944,471
|
1,940,385
|
1,930,187
|
Outstanding
|
78,646
|
78,647
|
78,511
|
Retained earnings
|
850,011
|
804,774
|
694,227
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(510,495)
|
(558,844)
|
35,162
|
Treasury stock at cost
|
2,184
|
2,184
|
2,184
|
(70,834)
|
(70,834)
|
(70,834)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,213,153
|
2,115,481
|
2,588,742
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 20,265,843
|
$ 20,405,369
|
$ 20,945,333
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Unaudited
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Interest Income
|
(in thousands except per share amounts)
|
Loans
|
$ 146,769
|
$ 130,908
|
$ 110,575
|
$ 495,829
|
$ 415,770
|
Taxable securities
|
29,313
|
31,987
|
33,654
|
133,084
|
107,594
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
3,678
|
3,662
|
3,447
|
14,820
|
11,746
|
Deposits in banks
|
375
|
1,191
|
360
|
2,748
|
955
|
Total interest income
|
180,135
|
167,748
|
148,036
|
646,481
|
536,065
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
7,827
|
4,446
|
1,807
|
16,533
|
6,186
|
FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")
|
4,406
|
109
|
74
|
4,659
|
291
|
Subordinated debentures
|
271
|
220
|
561
|
807
|
1,932
|
Other borrowings
|
938
|
481
|
71
|
1,646
|
137
|
Total interest expense
|
13,442
|
5,256
|
2,513
|
23,645
|
8,546
|
Net Interest Income
|
166,693
|
162,492
|
145,523
|
622,836
|
527,519
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,400
|
5,250
|
11,100
|
1,950
|
4,800
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
164,293
|
157,242
|
134,423
|
620,886
|
522,719
|
Noninterest Income
|
Deposit account and treasury management fees
|
7,992
|
8,181
|
7,155
|
31,498
|
27,107
|
Card revenue
|
5,200
|
4,988
|
5,108
|
20,186
|
18,503
|
Financial services and trust revenue
|
4,543
|
4,292
|
3,877
|
17,659
|
15,753
|
Loan revenue
|
2,655
|
2,853
|
4,977
|
12,582
|
22,044
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
1,885
|
1,939
|
1,753
|
7,636
|
6,533
|
Investment securities gains (losses), net
|
(9)
|
—
|
—
|
(9)
|
314
|
Other
|
1,065
|
4,374
|
1,370
|
9,592
|
3,840
|
Total noninterest income
|
23,331
|
26,627
|
24,240
|
99,144
|
94,094
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Compensation and employee benefits
|
59,930
|
60,744
|
64,169
|
241,139
|
224,034
|
Occupancy
|
10,040
|
10,469
|
10,076
|
41,150
|
37,815
|
Data processing and software
|
11,060
|
10,548
|
9,130
|
41,117
|
33,498
|
Legal and professional fees
|
4,839
|
4,022
|
7,937
|
20,578
|
18,910
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
1,972
|
2,219
|
2,376
|
8,698
|
7,987
|
Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes
|
1,853
|
1,771
|
1,571
|
6,797
|
5,903
|
Advertising and promotion
|
1,198
|
830
|
1,357
|
3,962
|
3,383
|
Regulatory premiums
|
1,840
|
1,782
|
1,481
|
6,619
|
4,912
|
Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate
|
(8)
|
(4)
|
14
|
114
|
66
|
Other
|
7,781
|
9,065
|
4,511
|
32,209
|
23,796
|
Total noninterest expense
|
100,505
|
101,446
|
102,622
|
402,383
|
360,304
|
Income before income taxes
|
87,119
|
82,423
|
56,041
|
317,647
|
256,509
|
Provision for income taxes
|
18,213
|
17,481
|
13,130
|
67,469
|
53,689
|
Net Income
|
$ 68,906
|
$ 64,942
|
$ 42,911
|
$ 250,178
|
$ 202,820
|
Earnings per common share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 3.20
|
$ 2.79
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 3.20
|
$ 2.78
|
Dividends declared per common share (1)
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.30
|
$ —
|
$ 1.20
|
$ 1.14
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
78,104
|
78,100
|
77,784
|
78,047
|
72,683
|
Weighted average number of diluted common shares
|
78,371
|
78,233
|
77,977
|
78,193
|
72,873
|
___________
|
(1)
|
No dividends were declared during the three months ended December 31, 2021 as dividends were declared on September 30, 2021.
|
FINANCIAL STATISTICS
|
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Unaudited
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Earnings
|
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
|
Net interest income
|
$ 166,693
|
$ 162,492
|
$ 145,523
|
$ 622,836
|
$ 527,519
|
Provision for credit losses
|
$ 2,400
|
$ 5,250
|
$ 11,100
|
$ 1,950
|
$ 4,800
|
Noninterest income
|
$ 23,331
|
$ 26,627
|
$ 24,240
|
$ 99,144
|
$ 94,094
|
Noninterest expense
|
$ 100,505
|
$ 101,446
|
$ 102,622
|
$ 402,383
|
$ 360,304
|
Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense)
|
$ 4,897
|
$ 3,246
|
$ 11,812
|
$ 19,101
|
$ 14,514
|
Net income
|
$ 68,906
|
$ 64,942
|
$ 42,911
|
$ 250,178
|
$ 202,820
|
Per Common Share
|
Earnings (basic)
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 3.20
|
$ 2.79
|
Earnings (diluted)
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 3.20
|
$ 2.78
|
Book value
|
$ 28.14
|
$ 26.90
|
$ 32.97
|
$ 28.14
|
$ 32.97
|
Tangible book value per common share (1)
|
$ 17.34
|
$ 16.08
|
$ 22.05
|
$ 17.34
|
$ 22.05
|
Averages
|
Total assets
|
$ 20,270,911
|
$ 20,698,252
|
$ 20,857,983
|
$ 20,671,949
|
$ 18,448,135
|
Interest-earning assets
|
$ 18,378,384
|
$ 18,864,445
|
$ 19,186,398
|
$ 18,868,795
|
$ 16,910,818
|
Loans
|
$ 11,663,093
|
$ 11,513,653
|
$ 10,545,172
|
$ 11,211,442
|
$ 9,832,385
|
Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB
|
$ 6,666,850
|
$ 7,130,114
|
$ 7,693,659
|
$ 7,320,503
|
$ 6,353,278
|
Deposits
|
$ 17,367,875
|
$ 18,075,358
|
$ 17,935,311
|
$ 17,922,958
|
$ 15,722,403
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 8,671,874
|
$ 9,196,381
|
$ 9,147,184
|
$ 9,149,447
|
$ 7,910,523
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 9,173,526
|
$ 9,292,615
|
$ 9,255,214
|
$ 9,342,996
|
$ 8,008,221
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 8,696,001
|
$ 8,878,977
|
$ 8,788,127
|
$ 8,773,511
|
$ 7,811,880
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,129,671
|
$ 2,271,012
|
$ 2,584,110
|
$ 2,307,453
|
$ 2,402,455
|
Financial Ratios
|
Return on average assets
|
1.36 %
|
1.26 %
|
0.82 %
|
1.21 %
|
1.10 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
12.94 %
|
11.44 %
|
6.64 %
|
10.84 %
|
8.44 %
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
22.03 %
|
18.81 %
|
10.36 %
|
17.68 %
|
13.10 %
|
Average equity to average assets
|
10.51 %
|
10.97 %
|
12.39 %
|
11.16 %
|
13.02 %
|
Shareholders' equity to total assets
|
10.92 %
|
10.37 %
|
12.36 %
|
10.92 %
|
12.36 %
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
|
7.03 %
|
6.47 %
|
8.62 %
|
7.03 %
|
8.62 %
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.64 %
|
3.47 %
|
3.05 %
|
3.34 %
|
3.17 %
|
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)
|
52.29 %
|
52.84 %
|
59.57 %
|
54.95 %
|
57.09 %
|
Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)
|
48.38 %
|
50.73 %
|
51.48 %
|
51.14 %
|
53.92 %
|
Noninterest expense ratio
|
1.98 %
|
1.96 %
|
1.97 %
|
1.95 %
|
1.95 %
|
Core noninterest expense ratio (1)
|
1.89 %
|
1.90 %
|
1.74 %
|
1.85 %
|
1.87 %
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
Period-end
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Total assets
|
$ 20,265,843
|
$ 20,405,369
|
$ 20,945,333
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
$ 11,610,973
|
$ 11,692,261
|
$ 10,641,937
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
$ 158,438
|
$ 154,871
|
$ 155,578
|
Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB
|
$ 6,685,476
|
$ 6,804,091
|
$ 8,083,031
|
Deposits
|
$ 16,711,450
|
$ 17,941,325
|
$ 18,010,115
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,213,153
|
$ 2,115,481
|
$ 2,588,742
|
Nonperforming assets
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 13,441
|
$ 13,485
|
$ 23,041
|
Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property
|
—
|
—
|
381
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 13,441
|
$ 13,485
|
$ 23,422
|
Nonperforming loans to period-end loans
|
0.12 %
|
0.12 %
|
0.22 %
|
Nonperforming assets to period-end assets
|
0.07 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.11 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
|
1.36 %
|
1.32 %
|
1.46 %
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (for the three months ended)
|
$ (1,167)
|
$ 314
|
$ 923
|
__________
|
(1)
|
This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable
|
(2)
|
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.
|
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS
|
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Unaudited
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Earnings
|
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
|
Net interest income
|
$ 166,693
|
$ 162,492
|
$ 147,451
|
$ 146,200
|
$ 145,523
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
|
$ 2,400
|
$ 5,250
|
$ 2,100
|
$ (7,800)
|
$ 11,100
|
Noninterest income
|
$ 23,331
|
$ 26,627
|
$ 25,006
|
$ 24,180
|
$ 24,240
|
Noninterest expense
|
$ 100,505
|
$ 101,446
|
$ 95,379
|
$ 105,053
|
$ 102,622
|
Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense)
|
$ 4,897
|
$ 3,246
|
$ 3,901
|
$ 7,057
|
$ 11,812
|
Net income
|
$ 68,906
|
$ 64,942
|
$ 58,808
|
$ 57,522
|
$ 42,911
|
Per Common Share
|
Earnings (basic)
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 0.74
|
$ 0.55
|
Earnings (diluted)
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 0.74
|
$ 0.55
|
Book value
|
$ 28.14
|
$ 26.90
|
$ 28.53
|
$ 30.02
|
$ 32.97
|
Averages
|
Total assets
|
$ 20,270,911
|
$ 20,698,252
|
$ 20,770,202
|
$ 20,955,666
|
$ 20,857,983
|
Interest-earning assets
|
$ 18,378,384
|
$ 18,864,445
|
$ 18,975,517
|
$ 19,266,644
|
$ 19,186,398
|
Loans
|
$ 11,663,093
|
$ 11,513,653
|
$ 10,989,493
|
$ 10,665,242
|
$ 10,545,172
|
Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and
|
$ 6,666,850
|
$ 7,130,114
|
$ 7,491,299
|
$ 8,010,607
|
$ 7,693,659
|
Deposits
|
$ 17,367,875
|
$ 18,075,358
|
$ 18,157,075
|
$ 18,097,872
|
$ 17,935,311
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 8,671,874
|
$ 9,196,381
|
$ 9,335,004
|
$ 9,402,040
|
$ 9,147,184
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 9,173,526
|
$ 9,292,615
|
$ 9,414,361
|
$ 9,495,579
|
$ 9,255,214
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 8,696,001
|
$ 8,878,977
|
$ 8,822,071
|
$ 8,695,832
|
$ 8,788,127
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,129,671
|
$ 2,271,012
|
$ 2,298,611
|
$ 2,535,376
|
$ 2,584,110
|
Financial Ratios
|
Return on average assets
|
1.36 %
|
1.26 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.10 %
|
0.82 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
12.94 %
|
11.44 %
|
10.23 %
|
9.08 %
|
6.64 %
|
Average equity to average assets
|
10.51 %
|
10.97 %
|
11.07 %
|
12.10 %
|
12.39 %
|
Shareholders' equity to total assets
|
10.92 %
|
10.37 %
|
10.91 %
|
11.26 %
|
12.36 %
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.64 %
|
3.47 %
|
3.16 %
|
3.12 %
|
3.05 %
|
Period-end
|
Total assets
|
$ 20,265,843
|
$ 20,405,369
|
$ 20,564,390
|
$ 20,963,958
|
$ 20,945,333
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
$ 11,610,973
|
$ 11,692,261
|
$ 11,322,387
|
$ 10,759,684
|
$ 10,641,937
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
$ 158,438
|
$ 154,871
|
$ 149,935
|
$ 146,949
|
$ 155,578
|
Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and
|
$ 6,685,476
|
$ 6,804,091
|
$ 7,295,528
|
$ 7,753,513
|
$ 8,083,031
|
Deposits
|
$ 16,711,450
|
$ 17,941,325
|
$ 17,956,926
|
$ 18,299,213
|
$ 18,010,115
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,213,153
|
$ 2,115,481
|
$ 2,243,218
|
$ 2,360,779
|
$ 2,588,742
|
Goodwill
|
$ 823,172
|
$ 823,172
|
$ 823,172
|
$ 823,172
|
$ 823,172
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
$ 25,949
|
$ 27,921
|
$ 30,140
|
$ 32,359
|
$ 34,647
|
Nonperforming assets
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 13,441
|
$ 13,485
|
$ 16,998
|
$ 17,441
|
$ 23,041
|
OREO and OPPO
|
—
|
—
|
33
|
381
|
381
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 13,441
|
$ 13,485
|
$ 17,031
|
$ 17,822
|
$ 23,422
|
Nonperforming loans to period-end loans
|
0.12 %
|
0.12 %
|
0.15 %
|
0.16 %
|
0.22 %
|
Nonperforming assets to period-end assets
|
0.07 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.11 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
|
1.36 %
|
1.32 %
|
1.32 %
|
1.37 %
|
1.46 %
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$ (1,167)
|
$ 314
|
$ (886)
|
$ 829
|
$ 923
|
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
|
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
|
Unaudited
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Commercial loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
$ 5,352,785
|
$ 5,375,051
|
$ 5,251,100
|
$ 5,047,472
|
$ 4,981,263
|
Commercial business
|
3,750,564
|
3,783,696
|
3,646,956
|
3,492,307
|
3,423,268
|
Agriculture
|
848,903
|
903,260
|
853,099
|
765,319
|
795,715
|
Construction
|
540,861
|
512,308
|
482,211
|
409,242
|
384,755
|
Consumer loans:
|
One-to-four family residential real estate
|
1,077,494
|
1,071,222
|
1,042,190
|
1,003,157
|
1,013,908
|
Other consumer
|
40,366
|
46,724
|
46,831
|
42,187
|
43,028
|
Total loans
|
11,610,973
|
11,692,261
|
11,322,387
|
10,759,684
|
10,641,937
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses
|
(158,438)
|
(154,871)
|
(149,935)
|
(146,949)
|
(155,578)
|
Total loans, net
|
$ 11,452,535
|
$ 11,537,390
|
$ 11,172,452
|
$ 10,612,735
|
$ 10,486,359
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ 76,843
|
$ 1,251
|
$ 3,718
|
$ 4,271
|
$ 9,774
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Commercial loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
46.1 %
|
45.9 %
|
46.4 %
|
46.9 %
|
46.8 %
|
Commercial business
|
32.3 %
|
32.4 %
|
32.2 %
|
32.5 %
|
32.2 %
|
Agriculture
|
7.3 %
|
7.7 %
|
7.5 %
|
7.1 %
|
7.5 %
|
Construction
|
4.7 %
|
4.4 %
|
4.3 %
|
3.8 %
|
3.6 %
|
Consumer loans:
|
One-to-four family residential real estate
|
9.3 %
|
9.2 %
|
9.2 %
|
9.3 %
|
9.5 %
|
Other consumer
|
0.3 %
|
0.4 %
|
0.4 %
|
0.4 %
|
0.4 %
|
Total loans
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
|
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
|
Unaudited
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Deposit Composition - Dollars
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Demand and other noninterest-bearing
|
$ 8,373,350
|
$ 8,911,267
|
$ 8,741,488
|
$ 8,790,138
|
$ 8,856,714
|
Money market
|
2,972,838
|
3,355,705
|
3,402,555
|
3,501,723
|
3,525,299
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
1,980,631
|
2,047,169
|
2,104,118
|
2,103,053
|
1,999,407
|
Savings
|
1,555,765
|
1,657,799
|
1,646,363
|
1,637,451
|
1,617,546
|
Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit
|
670,580
|
701,741
|
737,297
|
775,048
|
779,146
|
Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000
|
215,848
|
221,087
|
232,063
|
239,863
|
249,120
|
Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more
|
124,411
|
127,229
|
138,945
|
145,372
|
160,490
|
Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi
|
21,828
|
22,730
|
29,178
|
32,608
|
35,611
|
Reciprocal money market accounts
|
796,199
|
896,414
|
924,552
|
1,073,405
|
786,046
|
Subtotal
|
16,711,450
|
17,941,141
|
17,956,559
|
18,298,661
|
18,009,379
|
Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition
|
—
|
184
|
367
|
552
|
736
|
Total deposits
|
$ 16,711,450
|
$ 17,941,325
|
$ 17,956,926
|
$ 18,299,213
|
$ 18,010,115
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Deposit Composition - Percentages
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Demand and other noninterest-bearing
|
50.1 %
|
49.8 %
|
48.7 %
|
48.1 %
|
49.1 %
|
Money market
|
17.8 %
|
18.7 %
|
18.9 %
|
19.1 %
|
19.6 %
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
11.9 %
|
11.4 %
|
11.7 %
|
11.5 %
|
11.1 %
|
Savings
|
9.3 %
|
9.2 %
|
9.2 %
|
8.9 %
|
9.0 %
|
Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of
|
4.0 %
|
3.9 %
|
4.1 %
|
4.2 %
|
4.3 %
|
Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000
|
1.3 %
|
1.2 %
|
1.3 %
|
1.3 %
|
1.4 %
|
Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more
|
0.7 %
|
0.7 %
|
0.8 %
|
0.8 %
|
0.9 %
|
Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi
|
0.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
0.2 %
|
0.2 %
|
Reciprocal money market accounts
|
4.8 %
|
5.0 %
|
5.1 %
|
5.9 %
|
4.4 %
|
Total
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
|
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
|
Unaudited
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Average
Balances
|
Interest
Earned / Paid
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balances
|
Interest
Earned / Paid
|
Average
Rate
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
Loans, net (1)(2)
|
$ 11,663,093
|
$ 147,487
|
5.02 %
|
$ 10,545,172
|
$ 111,709
|
4.20 %
|
Taxable securities
|
5,998,033
|
29,313
|
1.94 %
|
6,934,477
|
33,654
|
1.93 %
|
Tax exempt securities (2)
|
668,817
|
4,656
|
2.76 %
|
759,182
|
4,364
|
2.28 %
|
Interest-earning deposits with banks
|
48,441
|
375
|
3.07 %
|
947,567
|
360
|
0.15 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
18,378,384
|
181,831
|
3.93 %
|
19,186,398
|
150,087
|
3.10 %
|
Other earning assets
|
307,831
|
276,828
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
1,584,696
|
1,394,757
|
Total assets
|
$ 20,270,911
|
$ 20,857,983
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Money market accounts
|
$ 4,025,034
|
$ 2,760
|
0.27 %
|
$ 4,339,959
|
$ 951
|
0.09 %
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
1,991,397
|
673
|
0.13 %
|
1,967,559
|
376
|
0.08 %
|
Savings accounts
|
1,604,668
|
69
|
0.02 %
|
1,593,434
|
78
|
0.02 %
|
Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit
|
681,829
|
3,961
|
2.30 %
|
787,395
|
252
|
0.13 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
368,946
|
364
|
0.39 %
|
458,837
|
150
|
0.13 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
8,671,874
|
7,827
|
0.36 %
|
9,147,184
|
1,807
|
0.08 %
|
FHLB advances and FRB borrowings
|
425,059
|
4,406
|
4.11 %
|
7,368
|
74
|
3.98 %
|
Subordinated debentures
|
10,000
|
271
|
10.75 %
|
43,859
|
561
|
5.07 %
|
Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities
|
66,593
|
938
|
5.59 %
|
56,803
|
71
|
0.50 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
9,173,526
|
13,442
|
0.58 %
|
9,255,214
|
2,513
|
0.11 %
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
8,696,001
|
8,788,127
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
271,713
|
230,532
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,129,671
|
2,584,110
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
$ 20,270,911
|
$ 20,857,983
|
Net interest income (tax equivalent)
|
$ 168,389
|
$ 147,574
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.64 %
|
3.05 %
|
__________
|
(1)
|
Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned
|
(2)
|
Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $718
|
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
|
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
|
Unaudited
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
September 30, 2022
|
Average
Balances
|
Interest
Earned / Paid
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balances
|
Interest
Earned / Paid
|
Average
Rate
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
Loans, net (1)(2)
|
$ 11,663,093
|
$ 147,487
|
5.02 %
|
$ 11,513,653
|
$ 132,302
|
4.56 %
|
Taxable securities
|
5,998,033
|
29,313
|
1.94 %
|
6,419,977
|
31,987
|
1.98 %
|
Tax exempt securities (2)
|
668,817
|
4,656
|
2.76 %
|
710,137
|
4,635
|
2.59 %
|
Interest-earning deposits with banks
|
48,441
|
375
|
3.07 %
|
220,678
|
1,191
|
2.14 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
18,378,384
|
181,831
|
3.93 %
|
18,864,445
|
170,115
|
3.58 %
|
Other earning assets
|
307,831
|
306,200
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
1,584,696
|
1,527,607
|
Total assets
|
$ 20,270,911
|
$ 20,698,252
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Money market accounts
|
$ 4,025,034
|
$ 2,760
|
0.27 %
|
$ 4,342,054
|
$ 1,378
|
0.13 %
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
1,991,397
|
673
|
0.13 %
|
2,085,124
|
419
|
0.08 %
|
Savings accounts
|
1,604,668
|
69
|
0.02 %
|
1,658,078
|
82
|
0.02 %
|
Interest-bearing public funds, other than
|
681,829
|
3,961
|
2.30 %
|
724,502
|
2,410
|
1.32 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
368,946
|
364
|
0.39 %
|
386,623
|
157
|
0.16 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
8,671,874
|
7,827
|
0.36 %
|
9,196,381
|
4,446
|
0.19 %
|
FHLB advances and FRB borrowings
|
425,059
|
4,406
|
4.11 %
|
11,512
|
109
|
3.76 %
|
Subordinated debentures
|
10,000
|
271
|
10.75 %
|
10,000
|
220
|
8.73 %
|
Other borrowings and interest-bearing
|
66,593
|
938
|
5.59 %
|
74,722
|
481
|
2.55 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
9,173,526
|
13,442
|
0.58 %
|
9,292,615
|
5,256
|
0.22 %
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
8,696,001
|
8,878,977
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
271,713
|
255,648
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,129,671
|
2,271,012
|
Total liabilities & shareholders'
|
$ 20,270,911
|
$ 20,698,252
|
Net interest income (tax equivalent)
|
$ 168,389
|
$ 164,859
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.64 %
|
3.47 %
|
__________
|
(1)
|
Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned
|
(2)
|
Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $718
|
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
|
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
|
Unaudited
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Average
Balances
|
Interest
Earned / Paid
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balances
|
Interest
Earned / Paid
|
Average
Rate
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
Loans, net (1)(2)
|
$ 11,211,442
|
$ 500,112
|
4.46 %
|
$ 9,832,385
|
$ 420,439
|
4.28 %
|
Taxable securities
|
6,595,476
|
133,084
|
2.02 %
|
5,701,810
|
107,594
|
1.89 %
|
Tax exempt securities (2)
|
725,027
|
18,759
|
2.59 %
|
651,468
|
14,869
|
2.28 %
|
Interest-earning deposits with banks
|
336,850
|
2,748
|
0.82 %
|
725,155
|
955
|
0.13 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
18,868,795
|
$ 654,703
|
3.47 %
|
16,910,818
|
$ 543,857
|
3.22 %
|
Other earning assets
|
305,683
|
252,476
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
1,497,471
|
1,284,841
|
Total assets
|
$ 20,671,949
|
$ 18,448,135
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Money market accounts
|
$ 4,324,611
|
$ 6,098
|
0.14 %
|
$ 3,805,723
|
$ 3,083
|
0.08 %
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
2,056,059
|
1,877
|
0.09 %
|
1,637,531
|
1,225
|
0.07 %
|
Savings accounts
|
1,633,354
|
306
|
0.02 %
|
1,382,277
|
217
|
0.02 %
|
Interest-bearing public funds, other than
|
734,667
|
7,582
|
1.03 %
|
721,090
|
1,005
|
0.14 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
400,756
|
670
|
0.17 %
|
363,902
|
656
|
0.18 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
9,149,447
|
16,533
|
0.18 %
|
7,910,523
|
6,186
|
0.08 %
|
FHLB advances and FRB borrowings
|
113,683
|
4,659
|
4.10 %
|
7,388
|
291
|
3.94 %
|
Subordinated debentures
|
10,000
|
807
|
8.07 %
|
37,258
|
1,932
|
5.19 %
|
Other borrowings and interest-bearing
|
69,866
|
1,646
|
2.36 %
|
53,052
|
137
|
0.26 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
9,342,996
|
$ 23,645
|
0.25 %
|
8,008,221
|
$ 8,546
|
0.11 %
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
8,773,511
|
7,811,880
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
247,989
|
225,579
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,307,453
|
2,402,455
|
Total liabilities & shareholders'
|
$ 20,671,949
|
$ 18,448,135
|
Net interest income (tax equivalent)
|
$ 631,058
|
$ 535,311
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.34 %
|
3.17 %
|
__________
|
(1)
|
Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned
|
(2)
|
Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $4.3
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
|
$ 168,389
|
$ 164,859
|
$ 147,574
|
$ 631,058
|
$ 535,311
|
Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax
|
Premium amortization (discount accretion) on acquired loans
|
669
|
871
|
(16)
|
3,943
|
(2,811)
|
Premium amortization on acquired securities
|
812
|
877
|
1,278
|
3,852
|
2,752
|
Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
|
$ 169,870
|
$ 166,607
|
$ 148,836
|
$ 638,853
|
$ 535,252
|
Average interest earning assets
|
$ 18,378,384
|
$ 18,864,445
|
$ 19,186,398
|
$ 18,868,795
|
$ 16,910,818
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)
|
3.64 %
|
3.47 %
|
3.05 %
|
3.34 %
|
3.17 %
|
Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)
|
3.67 %
|
3.50 %
|
3.08 %
|
3.39 %
|
3.17 %
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Noninterest expense (numerator A)
|
$ 100,505
|
$ 101,446
|
$ 102,622
|
$ 402,383
|
$ 360,304
|
Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:
|
Merger-related expenses
|
(4,897)
|
(3,246)
|
(11,812)
|
(19,101)
|
(14,514)
|
Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO
|
8
|
4
|
(14)
|
(114)
|
(56)
|
Loss on asset disposals
|
(46)
|
(13)
|
(10)
|
(99)
|
(29)
|
B&O taxes
|
(1,853)
|
(1,771)
|
(1,571)
|
(6,797)
|
(5,903)
|
Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)
|
$ 93,717
|
$ 96,420
|
$ 89,215
|
$ 376,272
|
$ 339,802
|
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
|
$ 168,389
|
$ 164,859
|
$ 147,574
|
$ 631,058
|
$ 535,311
|
Noninterest income
|
23,331
|
26,627
|
24,240
|
99,144
|
94,094
|
Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment
|
501
|
516
|
466
|
2,030
|
1,737
|
Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)
|
$ 192,221
|
$ 192,002
|
$ 172,280
|
$ 732,232
|
$ 631,142
|
Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
|
$ 169,870
|
$ 166,607
|
$ 148,836
|
$ 638,853
|
$ 535,252
|
Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax
|
Investment securities loss (gain), net
|
9
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
(314)
|
Gain on asset disposals
|
(11)
|
(3,696)
|
(242)
|
(4,218)
|
(529)
|
Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)
|
23,830
|
23,447
|
24,464
|
96,965
|
94,988
|
Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)
|
$ 193,700
|
$ 190,054
|
$ 173,300
|
$ 735,818
|
$ 630,240
|
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)
|
52.29 %
|
52.84 %
|
59.57 %
|
54.95 %
|
57.09 %
|
Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator
|
48.38 %
|
50.73 %
|
51.48 %
|
51.14 %
|
53.92 %
|
__________
|
(1)
|
Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $1.7
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued
The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Noninterest expense (numerator A)
|
$ 100,505
|
$ 101,446
|
$ 102,622
|
$ 402,383
|
$ 360,304
|
Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:
|
Merger-related expenses
|
(4,897)
|
(3,246)
|
(11,812)
|
(19,101)
|
(14,514)
|
Core noninterest expense (numerator B)
|
$ 95,608
|
$ 98,200
|
$ 90,810
|
$ 383,282
|
$ 345,790
|
Average assets (denominator)
|
$ 20,270,911
|
$ 20,698,252
|
$ 20,857,983
|
$ 20,671,949
|
$ 18,448,135
|
Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)
|
1.98 %
|
1.96 %
|
1.97 %
|
1.95 %
|
1.95 %
|
Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator)
|
1.89 %
|
1.90 %
|
1.74 %
|
1.85 %
|
1.87 %
|
__________
|
(1)
|
For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized.
|
(2)
|
For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.
The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
|
(in thousands)
|
Income before income taxes
|
$ 87,119
|
$ 82,423
|
$ 56,041
|
$ 317,647
|
$ 256,509
|
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
|
2,400
|
5,250
|
11,100
|
1,950
|
4,800
|
Provision (recapture) for unfunded commitments
|
(500)
|
(500)
|
(2,000)
|
(500)
|
200
|
B&O taxes
|
1,853
|
1,771
|
1,571
|
6,797
|
5,903
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|
$ 90,872
|
$ 88,944
|
$ 66,712
|
$ 325,894
|
$ 267,412
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued
The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio:
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP
|
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
|
Shareholders' equity (numerator A)
|
$ 2,213,153
|
$ 2,115,481
|
$ 2,588,742
|
Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:
|
Goodwill
|
(823,172)
|
(823,172)
|
(823,172)
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
(25,949)
|
(27,921)
|
(34,647)
|
Tangible common equity (numerator B)
|
$ 1,364,032
|
$ 1,264,388
|
$ 1,730,923
|
Total assets (denominator A)
|
$ 20,265,843
|
$ 20,405,369
|
$ 20,945,333
|
Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(823,172)
|
(823,172)
|
(823,172)
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
(25,949)
|
(27,921)
|
(34,647)
|
Tangible assets (denominator B)
|
$ 19,416,722
|
$ 19,554,276
|
$ 20,087,514
|
Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)
|
10.92 %
|
10.37 %
|
12.36 %
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)
|
7.03 %
|
6.47 %
|
8.62 %
|
Common shares outstanding (denominator C)
|
78,646
|
78,647
|
78,511
|
Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)
|
$ 28.14
|
$ 26.90
|
$ 32.97
|
Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)
|
$ 17.34
|
$ 16.08
|
$ 22.05
The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company, as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans:
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)
|
$ 158,438
|
$ 154,871
|
$ 155,578
|
Total loans (denominator A)
|
11,610,973
|
11,692,261
|
10,641,937
|
Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)
|
9,997
|
15,378
|
184,132
|
Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)
|
$ 11,600,976
|
$ 11,676,883
|
$ 10,457,805
|
ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)
|
1.36 %
|
1.32 %
|
1.46 %
|
ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)
|
1.37 %
|
1.33 %
|
1.49 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued
The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Net income (numerator A)
|
$ 68,906
|
$ 64,942
|
$ 42,911
|
$ 250,178
|
$ 202,820
|
Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
1,972
|
2,219
|
2,376
|
8,698
|
7,987
|
Tax effect on intangible amortization
|
(414)
|
(466)
|
(499)
|
(1,827)
|
(1,677)
|
Tangible income applicable to common shareholders
|
$ 70,464
|
$ 66,695
|
$ 44,788
|
257,049
|
$ 209,130
|
Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)
|
$ 2,129,671
|
$ 2,271,012
|
$ 2,584,110
|
2,307,453
|
$ 2,402,455
|
Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:
|
Average intangibles
|
(850,331)
|
(852,468)
|
(854,985)
|
(853,622)
|
(806,345)
|
Average tangible common equity (denominator B)
|
$ 1,279,340
|
$ 1,418,544
|
$ 1,729,125
|
$ 1,453,831
|
$ 1,596,110
|
Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator
|
12.94 %
|
11.44 %
|
6.64 %
|
10.84 %
|
8.44 %
|
Return on average tangible common equity (numerator
B/denominator B) (2)
|
22.03 %
|
18.81 %
|
10.36 %
|
17.68 %
|
13.10 %
|
__________
|
(1)
|
For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized.
|
(2)
|
For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.
|
1
|
Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.
|
2
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.
