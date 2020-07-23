Columbia Banking System Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

TACOMA, Wash., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. and Columbia Bank (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), said today upon the release of Columbia's second quarter 2020 earnings, "I'm proud of the accomplishments by our team of bankers during one of the most challenging quarters in our 27 year history. They came together to execute on our pandemic response plan while supporting each other through the professional and personal challenges of COVID-19." Mr. Stein continued, "In addition, our bankers continued to support our clients and our communities through uninterrupted access to our banking services as well as our ongoing philanthropic activities."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $15.92 billion, an increase of $1.88 billion from the linked quarter. Loans were $9.77 billion, up $838.6 million from March 31, 2020 as a result of loan originations of $1.26 billion partially offset by payments. Included in the loan originations for the quarter were $962.0 million of loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Interest-earning deposits with banks were $880.2 million, an increase of $854.9 million from the linked quarter due to the surge in deposits. Debt securities available for sale were $3.69 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $140.7 million from $3.55 billion at March 31, 2020. Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $13.13 billion, an increase of $2.32 billion from March 31, 2020 largely due to an increase of $1.40 billion in demand and other noninterest-bearing deposits. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from March 31, 2020 with 51% noninterest-bearing and 49% interest-bearing. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 7 basis points, a decrease of 7 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. For additional information regarding this calculation, see the "Net Interest Margin" section.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Our dedicated team of bankers worked tirelessly during the quarter assisting our clients with their PPP loan applications and loan deferral requests while providing an exceptional level of customer service during these challenging times. Their efforts resulted in robust growth in our balance sheet increasing both loans and deposits while also reducing our cost of deposits by 50%."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $121.9 million, a decrease of $571 thousand and $3.3 million from the linked quarter and the prior-year period, respectively. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to lower interest income on loans as the lower rate environment more than offset the increase in interest income from the rise in average loan balances. Interest income from securities decreased as a result of $1.9 million of interest income and discount accretion, in the first quarter of 2020, related to the early payoff of three securities as well as lower rates in the current quarter. Partially offsetting these decreases in interest income was a favorable variance in deposit interest expense due to the lower rate environment and lower interest expense on FHLB borrowings as a result of lower average borrowing balances. Net interest income compared to the prior-year period decreased as a result of interest income on loans being down due to the lower rate environment partially offset by an increase in interest income on securities due to higher average balances. The decrease in interest income was partially offset by favorable decreases in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits and FHLB advances resulting from lower rates. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank's provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $33.5 million compared to $41.5 million for the linked quarter and $218 thousand for the comparable quarter in 2019. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 remained elevated relative to the prior year principally as a result of COVID-19 and the downturn in the national and global economies. As a result, we added $33.5 million to our allowance for credit losses. For more information, please see the "COVID-19 Update" section of this earnings release.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "We continue to see modest downward pressure in credit quality migration in our loan portfolio, relative to the first quarter. Weaknesses in the retail and hospitality sectors were the primary cause, which is not surprising given the current pandemic environment. Loans migrating to nonaccrual status and net charge-offs during the quarter continue to be from issues with clients that arose prior to COVID-19. Currently, loan payment deferral requests have declined. To illustrate, in June, we extended loan payment deferrals on approximately $58 million in loans as compared to over $1.2 billion in loans in April. While our credit metrics remained stable in the second quarter, we recognize that many challenges associated with the current downturn may not materialize until later this year or next year due to uncertainty with respect to how the pandemic evolves, additional government stimulus, and the effectiveness of loan deferrals, among other factors."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $37.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $16.1 million from the linked quarter and $11.6 million from the second quarter of 2019, respectively. The increases compared to the linked quarter and the same quarter in 2019 were principally due to the sale of 17,360 shares of Visa Class B restricted stock by the Bank for a gain of $3.0 million, which resulted in an observable market price. As a result, the Company wrote up its remaining 77,683 Visa Class B restricted shares to fair value resulting in a gain of $13.4 million, for a total gain of $16.4 million. Based on the existing transfer restriction and uncertainty of Visa's litigation, the shares were previously carried at a zero-cost basis. We also recognized an $875 thousand gain on the sale of a loan that had previously been charge-off. Partially offsetting these gains were decreases in overdraft fees of $1.1 million and $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and second quarter of 2019, respectively. The decrease in overdraft fees was due to an overall decrease in the number of transactions during this pandemic time period as well as clients generally carrying higher cash balances in their deposit accounts. In addition, the increase from the prior-year period was partially offset by a $1.1 million current period decrease in treasury management fees and a $3.0 million bank-owned life insurance benefit that was recognized during the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $80.8 million, a decrease of $3.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 principally due to lower compensation and benefits expense. Labor costs related to the origination of PPP loans during the quarter are treated as a contra expense and reduce compensation and benefits expense. These labor costs are capitalized and amortized as a reduction to interest income over the life of the loan. This decrease in noninterest expense was partially offset by an increase in regulatory premiums and provision for unfunded loan commitments. We utilized the remaining $283 thousand of our Small Bank Assessment Credit this quarter related to our FDIC deposit insurance premiums compared to an applied credit of $967 thousand during the first quarter of 2020. The provision for unfunded loan commitments increased by $1.8 million compared to the linked quarter.

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense decreased $5.9 million principally due to the deferral of loan origination costs related to the PPP loans discussed above. Legal and professional fees also declined compared to one year. Partially offsetting these decreases was the $2.6 million increase in the provision for unfunded loan commitments due to higher estimated loss rates and higher amounts of unfunded loan commitments.

The provision for unfunded loan commitments for the periods indicated are as follows:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

(in thousands) Provision (recapture) for unfunded loan commitments $ 2,800



$ 1,000



$ 200



$ 3,800



$ (350)











































Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.64%, a decrease of 36 basis points and 76 basis points from the linked quarter and prior-year period, respectively. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter and prior-year period was driven by higher average interest-earning deposits with banks at an average rate of 11 basis points as well as lower rates on the loan and securities portfolios, which were exacerbated by PPP.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 was 3.64% for the second quarter of 2020, which decreased 38 and 74 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the prior-year period, respectively. The decreases in the operating net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the linked quarter and the prior-year period were due to the items noted in the preceding paragraph.

1 Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

The following table highlights the yield on our paycheck protection program loans:





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020 Paycheck Protection Program loans

(dollars in thousands) Interest income

$ 4,590

Average balance

$ 643,966

Yield

2.87 %

Aaron Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "The margin compression we experienced during the quarter was largely due to excess liquidity created by record deposit inflows. Of course, historically low interest rates also contributed to the pressure and, unfortunately, the rate environment may remain a challenge for some time. We will take a measured approach in deploying our excess liquidity given uncertainty as to PPP funds utilization and depositor behavior generally in the current environment."

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2020, nonperforming assets to total assets remained unchanged at 0.34% compared to March 31, 2020. Total nonperforming assets increased $6.3 million from the linked quarter due to a modest increase in commercial real estate and agriculture nonaccrual loans.

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:





June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



(in thousands) Nonaccrual loans:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate

$ 11,155



$ 5,518



$ 3,799

Commercial business

20,525



24,395



20,937

Agriculture

19,162



15,083



5,023

Construction

217



—



—

Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate

2,662



2,643



3,292

Other consumer

11



8



9

Total nonaccrual loans

53,732



47,647



33,060

OREO and other personal property owned

747



510



552

Total nonperforming assets

$ 54,479



$ 48,157



$ 33,612



The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019



(in thousands) Beginning balance

$ 122,074



$ 83,968



$ 83,274



$ 83,968



$ 83,369

Impact of adopting ASC 326

—



1,632



—



1,632



—

Charge-offs:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

—



(101)



(564)



(101)



(1,242)

Commercial business

(5,442)



(1,684)



(4,316)



(7,126)



(5,822)

Agriculture

—



(4,726)



(61)



(4,726)



(139)

Construction

—



—



(20)



—



(215)

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

—



(10)



(321)



(10)



(802)

Other consumer

(198)



(268)



(5)



(466)



(55)

Total charge-offs

(5,640)



(6,789)



(5,287)



(12,429)



(8,275)

Recoveries:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

13



14



556



27



1,070

Commercial business

811



860



492



1,671



1,019

Agriculture

1



41



64



42



122

Construction

235



442



691



677



774

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

422



282



450



704



784

Other consumer

130



124



59



254



74

Total recoveries

1,612



1,763



2,312



3,375



3,843

Net charge-offs

(4,028)



(5,026)



(2,975)



(9,054)



(4,432)

Provision for credit losses

33,500



41,500



218



75,000



1,580

Ending balance

$ 151,546



$ 122,074



$ 80,517



$ 151,546



$ 80,517

























The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.55% at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.37% at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans2 was 1.72%.

2 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.

Organizational Update

COVID-19 Update

Columbia launched two community focused initiatives in response to the pandemic, putting more than $1 million to work in support of our local communities. The Pass It On Project is designed to provide small businesses more than $500,000 to perform services for community members whose lives have been adversely impacted by the pandemic or the economic downturn it caused. The program will support more than 350 small businesses and many more individuals in the Northwest as we continue to manage through the pandemic and economic recovery. The COVID-19 Community Relief fund put more than $500,000 in the hands of 25 non-profit organizations working to provide relief for those affected by the pandemic in the Northwest.

"Each of our community programs developed in response to the pandemic honor our deep commitment to support businesses and respond to the evolving needs in our local communities," said David Moore Devine, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer. "Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and by helping them thrive through the Pass It On Project, we create a ripple effect of support throughout the Northwest."

Recognition

Columbia was honored to earn recognition as the #1 bank in the Northwest region by JD Powers in the 2020 Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. The award reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of our clients with exceptional service.

Boise NeighborHub

The Bank recently announced the expansion of its new retail branch service concept to the Boise, Idaho market with the construction of a new NeighborHub, located in downtown Boise. The NeighborHub concept combines sales and support focused technology with the elevated skill set of a team of bankers with universal knowledge and expertise in handling all business and consumer needs. The location will open in the fall of 2020 and will also serve the broader community as a hub for educational seminars, local events and community functions in the evenings.

"We are excited to bring our signature NeighborHub style of banking to downtown Boise this year," said Mr. Stein. "The new location will expand our presence in the Treasure Valley and further build upon the success of the first NeighborHub location in the Seattle market."

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.28 per common share on August 19, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2020.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









Columbia Banking System, Inc.











Unaudited





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,













2020

2020

2019













(in thousands) ASSETS







Cash and due from banks











$ 217,461



$ 190,399



$ 223,541

Interest-earning deposits with banks











880,232



25,357



24,132

Total cash and cash equivalents











1,097,693



215,756



247,673

Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $3,491,307, $3,406,492 and $3,703,096, respectively)

3,693,787



3,553,128



3,746,142

Equity securities











13,425



—



—

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost









16,280



38,280



48,120

Loans held for sale











28,803



9,701



17,718

Loans, net of unearned income











9,771,898



8,933,321



8,743,465

Less: Allowance for credit losses









151,546



122,074



83,968

Loans, net











9,620,352



8,811,247



8,659,497

Interest receivable











59,149



44,577



46,839

Premises and equipment, net











164,362



164,626



165,408

Other real estate owned











747



510



552

Goodwill











765,842



765,842



765,842

Other intangible assets, net











30,938



33,148



35,458

Other assets











429,566



401,688



346,275

Total assets











$ 15,920,944



$ 14,038,503



$ 14,079,524

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing











$ 6,719,437



$ 5,323,908



$ 5,328,146

Interest-bearing











6,412,040



5,488,848



5,356,562

Total deposits











13,131,477



10,812,756



10,684,708

FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings

157,441



712,455



953,469

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









51,479



29,252



64,437

Subordinated debentures











35,185



35,231



35,277

Revolving line of credit











—



5,000



—

Other liabilities











268,607



230,207



181,671

Total liabilities











13,644,189



11,824,901



11,919,562

Commitments and contingent liabilities





















Shareholders' equity:























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,













2020

2020

2019













(in thousands)











Preferred stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 2,000



2,000



2,000













Common stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 115,000



115,000



115,000













Issued 73,770



73,759



73,577



1,654,129



1,651,399



1,650,753

Outstanding 71,586



71,575



72,124













Retained earnings











512,383



495,830



519,676

Accumulated other comprehensive income









181,077



137,207



40,367

Treasury stock at cost 2,184



2,184



1,453



(70,834)



(70,834)



(50,834)

Total shareholders' equity











2,276,755



2,213,602



2,159,962

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$ 15,920,944



$ 14,038,503



$ 14,079,524





































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts) Loans

$ 105,496



$ 107,366



$ 116,585



$ 212,862



$ 225,001

Taxable securities

18,343



21,088



15,918



39,431



33,333

Tax-exempt securities

2,257



2,302



2,712



4,559



5,681

Deposits in banks

136



141



207



277



295

Total interest income

126,232



130,897



135,422



257,129



264,310

Interest Expense



















Deposits

2,094



3,642



4,976



5,736



9,474

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

1,796



4,229



4,708



6,025



7,393

Subordinated debentures

468



468



468



936



936

Other borrowings

23



136



154



159



369

Total interest expense

4,381



8,475



10,306



12,856



18,172

Net Interest Income

121,851



122,422



125,116



244,273



246,138

Provision for credit losses

33,500



41,500



218



75,000



1,580

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

88,351



80,922



124,898



169,273



244,558

Noninterest Income



















Deposit account and treasury management fees

6,092



7,788



9,035



13,880



18,015

Card revenue

3,079



3,518



3,763



6,597



7,425

Financial services and trust revenue

3,163



3,065



3,425



6,228



6,382

Loan revenue

5,607



4,590



3,596



10,197



5,985

Bank owned life insurance

1,618



1,596



1,597



3,214



3,116

Investment securities gains, net

16,425



249



285



16,674



2,132

Other

1,275



401



3,947



1,676



4,289

Total noninterest income

37,259



21,207



25,648



58,466



47,344

Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

46,043



54,842



52,015



100,885



104,100

Occupancy

8,812



9,197



8,712



18,009



17,521

Data processing

5,454



4,840



4,601



10,294



9,270

Legal and professional fees

3,483



2,102



6,554



5,585



11,127

Amortization of intangibles

2,210



2,310



2,649



4,520



5,397

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

1,244



624



1,411



1,868



3,287

Advertising and promotion

837



1,305



870



2,142



1,844

Regulatory premiums

1,034



34



956



1,068



1,940

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

(200)



12



(705)



(188)



(592)

Other

11,916



9,005



9,665



20,921



17,534

Total noninterest expense

80,833



84,271



86,728



165,104



171,428

Income before income taxes

44,777



17,858



63,818



62,635



120,474

Provision for income taxes

8,195



3,230



12,094



11,425



22,879

Net Income

$ 36,582



$ 14,628



$ 51,724



$ 51,210



$ 97,595

Earnings per common share



















Basic

$ 0.52



$ 0.20



$ 0.71



$ 0.72



$ 1.33

Diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.20



$ 0.71



$ 0.72



$ 1.33

Dividends declared per common share - regular

$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.56



$ 0.56

Dividends declared per common share - special

—



0.22



0.14



0.22



0.28

Dividends declared per common share - total

$ 0.28



$ 0.50



$ 0.42



$ 0.78



$ 0.84

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

70,679



71,206



72,451



70,942



72,486

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding

70,711



71,264



72,451



70,981



72,487





































































FINANCIAL STATISTICS













Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 121,851



$ 122,422



$ 125,116



$ 244,273



$ 246,138

Provision for credit losses

$ 33,500



$ 41,500



$ 218



$ 75,000



$ 1,580

Noninterest income

$ 37,259



$ 21,207



$ 25,648



$ 58,466



$ 47,344

Noninterest expense

$ 80,833



$ 84,271



$ 86,728



$ 165,104



$ 171,428

Net income

$ 36,582



$ 14,628



$ 51,724



$ 51,210



$ 97,595

Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.52



$ 0.20



$ 0.71



$ 0.72



$ 1.33

Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.52



$ 0.20



$ 0.71



$ 0.72



$ 1.33

Book value

$ 31.80



$ 30.93



$ 29.26



$ 31.80



$ 29.26

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 20.67



$ 19.76



$ 18.20



$ 20.67



$ 18.20

Averages



















Total assets

$ 15,148,488



$ 13,995,632



$ 13,096,413



$ 14,572,060



$ 13,072,360

Interest-earning assets

$ 13,657,719



$ 12,487,550



$ 11,606,727



$ 13,072,635



$ 11,584,301

Loans

$ 9,546,099



$ 8,815,755



$ 8,601,819



$ 9,180,927



$ 8,504,781

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 3,591,693



$ 3,618,567



$ 2,969,749



$ 3,605,131



$ 3,054,504

Deposits

$ 12,220,415



$ 10,622,379



$ 10,186,371



$ 11,421,397



$ 10,228,459

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 6,037,107



$ 5,383,203



$ 5,174,875



$ 5,710,155



$ 5,200,493

Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 6,514,012



$ 6,375,931



$ 5,841,425



$ 6,444,971



$ 5,822,301

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 6,183,308



$ 5,239,176



$ 5,011,496



$ 5,711,242



$ 5,027,966

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,254,349



$ 2,193,051



$ 2,096,157



$ 2,223,700



$ 2,070,636

Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

0.97 %

0.42 %

1.58 %

0.70 %

1.49 % Return on average common equity

6.49 %

2.67 %

9.87 %

4.61 %

9.43 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)

10.53 %

4.72 %

16.71 %

7.69 %

16.15 % Average equity to average assets

14.88 %

15.67 %

16.01 %

15.26 %

15.84 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

14.30 %

15.77 %

16.30 %

14.30 %

16.30 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

9.79 %

10.68 %

10.80 %

9.79 %

10.80 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.64 %

4.00 %

4.40 %

3.82 %

4.36 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)

50.09 %

57.73 %

56.57 %

53.72 %

57.43 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

54.91 %

57.24 %

56.34 %

56.08 %

56.93 % Noninterest expense ratio

2.13 %

2.41 %

2.65 %

2.27 %

2.62 %

























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,







Period-end

2020

2020

2019







Total assets

$ 15,920,944



$ 14,038,503



$ 14,079,524









Loans, net of unearned income

$ 9,771,898



$ 8,933,321



$ 8,743,465









Allowance for credit losses

$ 151,546



$ 122,074



$ 83,968









Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 3,723,492



$ 3,591,408



$ 3,794,262









Deposits

$ 13,131,477



$ 10,812,756



$ 10,684,708









Shareholders' equity

$ 2,276,755



$ 2,213,602



$ 2,159,962









Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 53,732



$ 47,647



$ 33,060









Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")

747



510



552









Total nonperforming assets

$ 54,479



$ 48,157



$ 33,612









Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.55 %

0.53 %

0.38 %







Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.34 %

0.34 %

0.24 %







Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.55 %

1.37 %

0.96 %







Net loan charge-offs (for the three months ended)

$ 4,028



$ 5,026



$ 306















(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. (2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.



































































QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS











Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 121,851



$ 122,422



$ 124,817



$ 122,450



$ 125,116

Provision for credit losses

$ 33,500



$ 41,500



$ 1,614



$ 299



$ 218

Noninterest income

$ 37,259



$ 21,207



$ 21,807



$ 28,030



$ 25,648

Noninterest expense

$ 80,833



$ 84,271



$ 86,978



$ 87,076



$ 86,728

Net income

$ 36,582



$ 14,628



$ 46,129



$ 50,727



$ 51,724

Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.52



$ 0.20



$ 0.64



$ 0.70



$ 0.71

Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.52



$ 0.20



$ 0.64



$ 0.70



$ 0.71

Book value

$ 31.80



$ 30.93



$ 29.95



$ 29.90



$ 29.26

Averages



















Total assets

$ 15,148,488



$ 13,995,632



$ 13,750,840



$ 13,459,774



$ 13,096,413

Interest-earning assets

$ 13,657,719



$ 12,487,550



$ 12,231,779



$ 11,941,578



$ 11,606,727

Loans

$ 9,546,099



$ 8,815,755



$ 8,742,246



$ 8,694,592



$ 8,601,819

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 3,591,693



$ 3,618,567



$ 3,453,554



$ 3,102,213



$ 2,969,749

Deposits

$ 12,220,415



$ 10,622,379



$ 10,959,434



$ 10,668,767



$ 10,186,371

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 6,037,107



$ 5,383,203



$ 5,610,850



$ 5,517,171



$ 5,174,875

Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 6,514,012



$ 6,375,931



$ 6,058,319



$ 5,989,042



$ 5,841,425

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 6,183,308



$ 5,239,176



$ 5,348,584



$ 5,151,596



$ 5,011,496

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,254,349



$ 2,193,051



$ 2,170,879



$ 2,152,916



$ 2,096,157

Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

0.97 %

0.42 %

1.34 %

1.51 %

1.58 % Return on average common equity

6.49 %

2.67 %

8.50 %

9.42 %

9.87 % Average equity to average assets

14.88 %

15.67 %

15.79 %

16.00 %

16.01 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

14.30 %

15.77 %

15.34 %

15.71 %

16.30 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.64 %

4.00 %

4.11 %

4.14 %

4.40 % Period-end



















Total assets

$ 15,920,944



$ 14,038,503



$ 14,079,524



$ 13,757,760



$ 13,090,808

Loans, net of unearned income

$ 9,771,898



$ 8,933,321



$ 8,743,465



$ 8,756,355



$ 8,646,990

Allowance for credit losses

$ 151,546



$ 122,074



$ 83,968



$ 82,660



$ 80,517

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 3,723,492



$ 3,591,408



$ 3,794,262



$ 3,397,252



$ 2,894,218

Deposits

$ 13,131,477



$ 10,812,756



$ 10,684,708



$ 10,855,716



$ 10,211,599

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,276,755



$ 2,213,602



$ 2,159,962



$ 2,161,577



$ 2,133,638

Goodwill

$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842

Other intangible assets, net

$ 30,938



$ 33,148



$ 35,458



$ 37,908



$ 40,540

Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 53,732



$ 47,647



$ 33,060



$ 37,021



$ 39,038

OREO and OPPO

747



510



552



625



1,118

Total nonperforming assets

$ 54,479



$ 48,157



$ 33,612



$ 37,646



$ 40,156

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.55 %

0.53 %

0.38 %

0.42 %

0.45 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.34 %

0.34 %

0.24 %

0.27 %

0.31 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.55 %

1.37 %

0.96 %

0.94 %

0.93 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 4,028



$ 5,026



$ 306



$ (1,844)



$ 2,975





































































LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION











Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

$ 4,032,643



$ 3,969,974



$ 3,945,853



$ 3,746,365



$ 3,689,282

Commercial business

3,859,513



3,169,668



2,989,613



3,057,669



3,059,066

Agriculture

845,950



754,491



765,371



777,619



744,481

Construction

304,015



308,186



361,533



479,171



446,101

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

692,837



690,506



637,325



654,077



667,037

Other consumer

36,940



40,496



43,770



41,454



41,023

Total loans

9,771,898



8,933,321



8,743,465



8,756,355



8,646,990

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(151,546)



(122,074)



(83,968)



(82,660)



(80,517)

Total loans, net

$ 9,620,352



$ 8,811,247



$ 8,659,497



$ 8,673,695



$ 8,566,473

Loans held for sale

$ 28,803



$ 9,701



$ 17,718



$ 15,036



$ 12,189



















































June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

41.2 %

44.5 %

45.1 %

42.7 %

42.6 % Commercial business

39.5 %

35.5 %

34.2 %

34.9 %

35.4 % Agriculture

8.7 %

8.4 %

8.8 %

8.9 %

8.6 % Construction

3.1 %

3.4 %

4.1 %

5.5 %

5.2 % Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

7.1 %

7.7 %

7.3 %

7.5 %

7.7 % Other consumer

0.4 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.5 % Total loans

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %



































































DEPOSIT COMPOSITION











Columbia Banking System, Inc.











Unaudited























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Deposit Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Demand and other noninterest-bearing

$ 6,719,437



$ 5,323,908



$ 5,328,146



$ 5,320,435



$ 5,082,219

Money market

2,586,376



2,313,717



2,322,644



2,295,229



2,240,522

Interest-bearing demand

1,274,058



1,131,874



1,150,437



1,059,502



1,058,545

Savings

1,035,723



905,931



882,050



892,438



887,172

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

623,496



405,810



301,203



629,797



270,398

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

210,357



214,449



218,764



223,249



228,920

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

104,330



109,659



151,995



107,506



105,782

Certificates of deposit insured by CDARS®

17,078



17,171



17,065



17,252



16,559

Brokered certificates of deposit

8,427



12,259



12,259



18,852



40,502

Reciprocal money market accounts

552,195



377,980



300,158



291,542



281,247

Subtotal

13,131,477



10,812,758



10,684,721



10,855,802



10,211,866

Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition accounting

—



(2)



(13)



(86)



(267)

Total deposits

$ 13,131,477



$ 10,812,756



$ 10,684,708



$ 10,855,716



$ 10,211,599



















































June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Deposit Composition - Percentages

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Demand and other noninterest-bearing

51.2 %

49.2 %

49.9 %

49.0 %

49.8 % Money market

19.7 %

21.4 %

21.7 %

21.1 %

21.9 % Interest-bearing demand

9.7 %

10.5 %

10.8 %

9.8 %

10.4 % Savings

7.9 %

8.4 %

8.3 %

8.2 %

8.7 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

4.7 %

3.8 %

2.8 %

5.8 %

2.7 % Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

1.6 %

2.0 %

2.0 %

2.1 %

2.2 % Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

0.8 %

1.0 %

1.4 %

1.0 %

1.0 % Certificates of deposit insured by CDARS®

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 % Brokered certificates of deposit

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.4 % Reciprocal money market accounts

4.2 %

3.4 %

2.8 %

2.6 %

2.7 % Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %



































































AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES















Columbia Banking System, Inc.















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,546,099



$ 106,737



4.50 %

$ 8,601,819



$ 117,984



5.50 % Taxable securities

3,189,805



18,343



2.31 %

2,506,672



15,918



2.55 % Tax exempt securities (2)

401,888



2,857



2.86 %

463,077



3,433



2.97 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

519,927



136



0.11 %

35,159



207



2.36 % Total interest-earning assets

13,657,719



128,073



3.77 %

11,606,727



137,542



4.75 % Other earning assets

234,019











233,273









Noninterest-earning assets

1,256,750











1,256,413









Total assets

$ 15,148,488











$ 13,096,413









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts (3)

$ 2,939,657



$ 974



0.13 %

$ 2,539,757



$ 2,896



0.46 % Interest-bearing demand (3)

1,213,182



339



0.11 %

1,066,876



428



0.16 % Savings accounts (3)

976,785



38



0.02 %

891,341



43



0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit (3)

559,256



393



0.28 %

273,387



1,023



1.50 % Certificates of deposit

348,227



350



0.40 %

403,514



586



0.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits

6,037,107



2,094



0.14 %

5,174,875



4,976



0.39 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

407,035



1,796



1.77 %

602,041



4,708



3.14 % Subordinated debentures

35,207



468



5.35 %

35,392



468



5.30 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

34,663



23



0.27 %

29,117



154



2.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,514,012



4,381



0.27 %

5,841,425



10,306



0.71 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

6,183,308











5,011,496









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

196,819











147,335









Shareholders' equity

2,254,349











2,096,157









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 15,148,488











$ 13,096,413









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 123,692











$ 127,236





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.64 %









4.40 %





(1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $5.1 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The incremental accretion income on acquired loans was $1.7 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $600 thousand and $721 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (3) Beginning July 2019, interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit, are presented separately in this table. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.



































































AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES















Columbia Banking System, Inc.















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,546,099



$ 106,737



4.50 %

$ 8,815,755



$ 108,665



4.96 % Taxable securities

3,189,805



18,343



2.31 %

3,209,110



21,088



2.64 % Tax exempt securities (2)

401,888



2,857



2.86 %

409,457



2,914



2.86 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

519,927



136



0.11 %

53,228



141



1.07 % Total interest-earning assets

13,657,719



128,073



3.77 %

12,487,550



132,808



4.28 % Other earning assets

234,019











232,361









Noninterest-earning assets

1,256,750











1,275,721









Total assets

$ 15,148,488











$ 13,995,632









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 2,939,657



$ 974



0.13 %

$ 2,633,931



$ 1,728



0.26 % Interest-bearing demand

1,213,182



339



0.11 %

1,125,691



484



0.17 % Savings accounts

976,785



38



0.02 %

897,276



43



0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

559,256



393



0.28 %

355,401



903



1.02 % Certificates of deposit

348,227



350



0.40 %

370,904



484



0.52 % Total interest-bearing deposits

6,037,107



2,094



0.14 %

5,383,203



3,642



0.27 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

407,035



1,796



1.77 %

909,110



4,229



1.87 % Subordinated debentures

35,207



468



5.35 %

35,253



468



5.34 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

34,663



23



0.27 %

48,365



136



1.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,514,012



4,381



0.27 %

6,375,931



8,475



0.53 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

6,183,308











5,239,176









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

196,819











187,474









Shareholders' equity

2,254,349











2,193,051









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 15,148,488











$ 13,995,632









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 123,692











$ 124,333





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.64 %









4.00 %





(1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $5.1 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $1.7 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $600 thousand and $612 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.



































































AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES















Columbia Banking System, Inc.















Unaudited



























Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,180,927



$ 215,402



4.72 %

$ 8,504,781



$ 227,699



5.40 % Taxable securities

3,199,458



39,431



2.48 %

2,571,692



33,333



2.61 % Tax exempt securities (2)

405,673



5,771



2.86 %

482,812



7,191



3.00 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

286,577



277



0.19 %

25,016



295



2.38 % Total interest-earning assets

13,072,635



$ 260,881



4.01 %

11,584,301



$ 268,518



4.67 % Other earning assets

233,190











232,678









Noninterest-earning assets

1,266,235











1,255,381









Total assets

$ 14,572,060











$ 13,072,360









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts (3)

$ 2,786,794



$ 2,702



0.19 %

$ 2,562,742



$ 5,481



0.43 % Interest-bearing demand (3)

1,169,436



823



0.14 %

1,070,715



792



0.15 % Savings accounts (3)

937,030



81



0.02 %

893,913



86



0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit (4)

457,328



1,296



0.57 %

268,105



1,953



1.47 % Certificates of deposit

359,567



834



0.47 %

405,018



1,162



0.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits

5,710,155



5,736



0.20 %

5,200,493



9,474



0.37 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

658,072



6,025



1.84 %

551,018



7,393



2.71 % Subordinated debentures

35,230



936



5.34 %

35,415



936



5.33 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

41,514



159



0.77 %

35,375



369



2.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,444,971



$ 12,856



0.40 %

5,822,301



$ 18,172



0.63 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

5,711,242











5,027,966









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

192,147











151,457









Shareholders' equity

2,223,700











2,070,636









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 14,572,060











$ 13,072,360









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 248,025











$ 250,346





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.82 %









4.36 %





(1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $7.5 million and $4.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $3.2 million and $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $2.5 million and $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.2 million and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (3) Beginning July 2019, interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit, are presented separately in this table. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for them. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 123,692



$ 124,333



$ 127,236



$ 248,025



$ 250,346

Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):



















Incremental accretion income on acquired loans (2)

(1,675)



(1,491)



(2,663)



(3,166)



(4,698)

Premium amortization on acquired securities

975



1,127



1,651



2,102



3,430

Interest reversals on nonaccrual loans

673



788



662



1,461



1,288

Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 123,665



$ 124,757



$ 126,886



$ 248,422



$ 250,366

Average interest earning assets

$ 13,657,719



$ 12,487,550



$ 11,606,727



$ 13,072,635



$ 11,584,301

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.64 %

4.00 %

4.40 %

3.82 %

4.36 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.64 %

4.02 %

4.38 %

3.82 %

4.36 %

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 80,833



$ 84,271



$ 86,728



$ 165,104



$ 171,428

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:



















Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO

200



(4)



705



196



591

Loss on asset disposals

(220)



(4)



—



(224)



—

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

(1,244)



(624)



(1,411)



(1,868)



(3,287)

Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 79,569



$ 83,639



$ 86,022



$ 163,208



$ 168,732























Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 123,692



$ 124,333



$ 127,236



$ 248,025



$ 250,346

Noninterest income

37,259



21,207



25,648



58,466



47,344

Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment

430



424



424



854



828

Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)

$ 161,381



$ 145,964



$ 153,308



$ 307,345



$ 298,518























Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 123,665



$ 124,757



$ 126,886



$ 248,422



$ 250,366

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):



















Investment securities loss (gain), net

(16,425)



(249)



(285)



(16,674)



(2,132)

Gain on asset disposals

(26)



(21)



—



(47)



—

Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)

21,238



21,361



25,787



42,599



46,040

Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)

$ 144,903



$ 146,118



$ 152,673



$ 291,021



$ 296,406

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)

50.09 %

57.73 %

56.57 %

53.72 %

57.43 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B)

54.91 %

57.24 %

56.34 %

56.08 %

56.93 %





(1) Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $1.8 million, $1.9 million, and $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively, and $3.8 million and $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Beginning January 2020, incremental accretion income on purchased credit impaired loans is no longer presented separate from incremental accretion income on other acquired loans. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

(in thousands) Income before income taxes

$ 44,777



$ 17,858



$ 63,818



$ 62,635



$ 120,474

Provision for credit losses

33,500



41,500



218



75,000



1,580

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 78,277



$ 59,358



$ 64,036



$ 137,635



$ 122,054



The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for them. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio:





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019 Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$ 2,276,755



$ 2,213,602



$ 2,133,638

Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:











Goodwill

(765,842)



(765,842)



(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(30,938)



(33,148)



(40,540)

Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$ 1,479,975



$ 1,414,612



$ 1,327,256

Total assets (denominator A)

$ 15,920,944



$ 14,038,503



$ 13,090,808

Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:











Goodwill

(765,842)



(765,842)



(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(30,938)



(33,148)



(40,540)

Tangible assets (denominator B)

$ 15,124,164



$ 13,239,513



$ 12,284,426

Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

14.30 %

15.77 %

16.30 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

9.79 %

10.68 %

10.80 % Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

71,586



71,575



72,924

Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$ 31.80



$ 30.93



$ 29.26

Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$ 20.67



$ 19.76



$ 18.20



Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans:





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)

$ 151,546



$ 122,074



$ 80,517















Total loans, net of unearned income (denominator A)

9,771,898



8,933,321



8,646,990

Less: PPP loans, net of unearned income (0% ACL)

941,373



—



—

Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)

$ 8,830,525



$ 8,933,321



$ 8,646,990















ACL to period-end loans (numerator / denominator A)

1.55 %

1.37 %

0.93 % ACL to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)

1.72 %

1.37 %

0.93 %

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net income (numerator A)

$ 36,582



$ 14,628



$ 51,724



$ 51,210



$ 97,595

Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:



















Amortization of intangibles

2,210



2,310



2,649



4,520



5,397

Tax effect on intangible amortization

(464)



(485)



(556)



(949)



(1,133)

Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)

$ 38,328



$ 16,453



$ 53,817



54,781



$ 101,859

Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$ 2,254,349



$ 2,193,051



$ 2,096,157



2,223,700



$ 2,070,636

Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:



















Average intangibles

(797,855)



(800,079)



(807,678)



(798,967)



(809,020)

Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$ 1,456,494



$ 1,392,972



$ 1,288,479



$ 1,424,733



$ 1,261,616

Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)

6.49 %

2.67 %

9.87 %

4.61 %

9.43 % Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)

10.53 %

4.72 %

16.71 %

7.69 %

16.15 %





(1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

