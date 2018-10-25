Columbia Banking System Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results, Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Cash Dividend

News provided by

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

09:00 ET

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  • Record quarterly net income of $46.4 million; diluted earnings per share of $0.63, which included $0.02 per share negative impact from acquisition-related expenses
  • Net interest margin of 4.41%, up 12 basis points from linked quarter
  • Third quarter loan production of $408.9 million
  • Nonperforming assets to period end assets ratio decreased to 0.52%
  • Special cash dividend of $0.14 in addition to regular quarterly dividend

Hadley Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System and Columbia Bank (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), said today upon the release of Columbia's third quarter 2018 earnings, "We had a very successful quarter in generating a record level of loan production while continuing to work down nonperforming assets, as evidenced by the 9 basis point reduction compared to the prior quarter." Mr. Robbins continued, "I am also pleased with the 12 basis point increase in our net interest margin, which was favorably impacted by higher loan and securities rates and a more favorable deposit mix driven by an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2018 were $12.96 billion, an increase of $328.0 million from June 30, 2018. Loans were $8.51 billion, up $60.2 million from June 30, 2018 as loan originations of $408.9 million were partially offset by payments and lower line utilization. Debt securities available for sale were $2.92 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $274.9 million, or 10% from $2.65 billion at June 30, 2018. Total deposits at September 30, 2018 were $10.60 billion, an increase of $220.0 million from June 30, 2018. Core deposits comprised 95% of total deposits and were $10.08 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $196.0 million from June 30, 2018. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 0.12%, an increase of 2 basis points from the second quarter of 2018.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 was $122.8 million, an increase of $6.1 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $33.9 million from the prior year period. The increase from the linked quarter was due to a combination of higher rates on earning assets and higher volumes of loans and taxable securities. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to income from earning assets acquired in the Pacific Continental acquisition, which closed on November 1, 2017, as well as higher rates on earning assets. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" table.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $21.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $2.7 million from the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease was principally due to lower card revenue as we became subject to the interchange fee cap imposed under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act as of July 1, 2018. Compared to the third quarter of 2017, noninterest income decreased by $16.0 million. The decrease was due to the $14.0 million one-time gain on the sale of our merchant card services portfolio in the prior year period as well as a decrease in card revenue during the current quarter as previously described. Also contributing to the decrease in noninterest income compared to the prior year period was our change to net presentation of interchange revenue pursuant to the adoption of new revenue recognition accounting guidance on January 1, 2018. Specifically, $1.3 million of payment card network expenses that would have historically been presented in other noninterest expense are now presented in card revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2018 was $82.8 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from the second quarter of 2018. After removing the effect of acquisition-related expenses of $1.1 million, noninterest expense for the current quarter was essentially flat from the linked quarter on the same basis as higher legal and professional fees and compensation and employee benefits were offset by lower occupancy and OREO expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2017, noninterest expense increased by $15.3 million. This increase was primarily driven by higher compensation and employee benefits and higher amortization of intangible assets, both resulting from our November 1, 2017 acquisition of Pacific Continental.

Provision for Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 19.7%, compared to 19.3% and 31.0% for the linked and prior year periods, respectively. The decrease from the prior year period was principally attributable to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017, which lowered the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%. The prior year period's effective tax rate reflected the then-enacted 35% corporate tax rate reduced by favorable tax attributes of certain earning assets and discrete tax benefits from share-based compensation.

Our effective tax rate remains below the statutory tax rate due to tax-exempt income from municipal securities, bank owned life insurance and certain loan receivables.

Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the third quarter of 2018 was 4.41%, an increase of 12 basis points from the linked quarter and 21 basis points from the prior year period. Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1) was 4.38% for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 11 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 23 basis points from the prior year period. All increases were due to higher rates on interest-earning assets, which more than offset the modest increase in rates on interest-bearing liabilities from the comparative periods.

The following table shows the impact to interest income resulting from income accretion on acquired loan portfolios as well as the net interest margin and operating net interest margin:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

(dollars in thousands)

Incremental accretion income due to:

FDIC purchased credit impaired loans

$

585

$

326

$

329

$

265

$

972

$

1,240

$

3,842

Other acquired loans

2,643

2,690

3,370

2,482

1,903

8,703

6,207

Incremental accretion income

$

3,228

$

3,016

$

3,699

$

2,747

$

2,875

$

9,943

$

10,049

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.41

%

4.29

%

4.22

%

4.20

%

4.20

%

4.31

%

4.17

%

Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

4.38

%

4.27

%

4.18

%

4.25

%

4.15

%

4.27

%

4.11

%

__________

(1) Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2018, nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.52% compared to 0.61% at June 30, 2018. Total nonperforming assets decreased $8.8 million from the linked quarter due to a $9.2 million decrease in nonaccrual loans, partially offset by an increase in other real estate owned.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "This past quarter was very strong from a credit perspective as we enjoyed net recoveries, declines in nonperforming assets and recorded a modest provision as well. While we are pleased with these results, we do not believe they are indicative of the long run credit profile of our loan portfolio. As such, we would expect to see them move towards the norm in future quarters."

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

(in thousands)

Nonaccrual loans:

Commercial business

$

45,753

$

52,036

$

45,460

Real estate:

One-to-four family residential

501

976

785

Commercial and multifamily residential

11,012

11,118

13,941

Total real estate

11,513

12,094

14,726

Real estate construction:

One-to-four family residential

318

389

1,854

Total real estate construction

318

389

1,854

Consumer

2,748

4,985

4,149

Total nonaccrual loans

60,332

69,504

66,189

Other real estate owned and other personal property owned

7,415

7,080

13,298

Total nonperforming assets

$

67,747

$

76,584

$

79,487

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for loan and lease losses:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

September 30,
2017

September 30,
2018

September 30,
2017

(in thousands)

Beginning balance, loans excluding PCI loans

$

75,368

$

74,162

$

64,923

$

68,739

$

59,528

Beginning balance, PCI loans

4,782

5,665

8,061

6,907

10,515

Beginning balance

80,150

79,827

72,984

75,646

70,043

Charge-offs:

Commercial business

(606)

(5,775)

(1,362)

(8,858)

(6,089)

One-to-four family residential real estate

(460)

Commercial and multifamily residential real estate

(223)

One-to-four family residential real estate construction

(14)

Consumer

(277)

(232)

(263)

(773)

(1,156)

Purchased credit impaired

(1,208)

(1,235)

(1,633)

(3,786)

(5,372)

Total charge-offs

(2,091)

(7,242)

(3,258)

(13,640)

(13,091)

Recoveries:

Commercial business

547

1,543

688

2,892

3,997

One-to-four family residential real estate

21

196

40

389

380

Commercial and multifamily residential real estate

213

640

58

1,012

263

One-to-four family residential real estate construction

583

14

20

616

107

Consumer

266

270

343

796

876

Purchased credit impaired

945

927

1,389

3,096

3,737

Total recoveries

2,575

3,590

2,538

8,801

9,360

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

484

(3,652)

(720)

(4,839)

(3,731)

Provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses, loans excluding PCI loans

3,655

4,550

(175)

15,180

6,840

Recapture for loan and lease losses, PCI loans

(502)

(575)

(473)

(2,200)

(1,536)

Provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses

3,153

3,975

(648)

12,980

5,304

Ending balance, loans excluding PCI loans

79,770

75,368

64,272

79,770

64,272

Ending balance, PCI loans

4,017

4,782

7,344

4,017

7,344

Ending balance

$

83,787

$

80,150

$

71,616

$

83,787

$

71,616

The allowance for loan losses to period end loans was 0.98% at September 30, 2018 compared to 0.95% at June 30, 2018. For the third quarter of 2018, Columbia recorded a net provision for loan and lease losses of $3.2 million compared to a net provision of $4.0 million for the linked quarter and a net recapture of $648 thousand for the comparable quarter last year. The net provision for loan and lease losses recorded during the current quarter consisted of $3.7 million of provision expense for loans, excluding PCI loans and a recapture of $502 thousand for PCI loans.

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.26 per common share and a special cash dividend of $0.14 per common share on November 21, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2018.

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the third quarter 2018 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may join the live-streamed event by using the site:

https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc~102518

The conference call can also be accessed on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET) by calling 866-904-0737; Conference ID: 1467307.

A replay of the call can be accessed beginning Friday, October 26, 2018 using the site:

https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc~102518

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the 12th consecutive year, the bank was named in 2018 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces." Columbia ranked 11th on the 2018 Forbes list of best banks.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com, including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:  (1) local, national and international economic conditions may be less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on Columbia than expected and adversely affect Columbia's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new branches may be lower than expected; (4) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions may be greater than expected; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions may increase significantly; and (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes may adversely affect the businesses in which Columbia is engaged. We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. The factors noted above and the risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings should be considered when reading any forward-looking statements in this release.

Contacts:

Hadley S. Robbins,

President and

Chief Executive Officer

Gregory A. Sigrist,

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com

253-305-1921

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2018

2018

2017

(in thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

220,706

$

224,370

$

244,615

Interest-earning deposits with banks

21,456

39,169

97,918

Total cash and cash equivalents

242,162

263,539

342,533

Debt securities available for sale at fair value

2,921,114

2,646,208

2,737,751

Equity securities at fair value

4,901

4,963

5,080

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost

16,640

13,960

10,440

Loans held for sale

5,275

6,773

5,766

Loans, net of unearned income

8,514,317

8,454,107

8,358,657

Less: allowance for loan and lease losses

83,787

80,150

75,646

Loans, net

8,430,530

8,373,957

8,283,011

Interest receivable

48,476

43,105

40,881

Premises and equipment, net

169,681

168,315

169,490

Other real estate owned

7,331

7,080

13,298

Goodwill

765,842

765,842

765,842

Other intangible assets, net

48,827

51,897

58,173

Other assets

295,817

282,947

284,621

Total assets

$

12,956,596

$

12,628,586

$

12,716,886

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

5,250,222

$

4,953,993

$

5,081,901

Interest-bearing

5,353,735

5,430,011

5,450,184

Total deposits

10,603,957

10,384,004

10,532,085

FHLB advances

166,536

99,549

11,579

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

62,197

46,229

79,059

Subordinated debentures

35,508

35,555

35,647

Junior subordinated debentures

8,248

Other liabilities

107,003

98,368

100,346

Total liabilities

10,975,201

10,663,705

10,766,964

Commitments and contingent liabilities

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2018

2018

2017

(in thousands)

Common stock (no par value)

Authorized shares

115,000

115,000

115,000

Issued and outstanding

73,260

73,245

73,020

1,640,140

1,636,903

1,634,705

Retained earnings

411,264

383,899

337,442

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(70,009)

(55,921)

(22,225)

Total shareholders' equity

1,981,395

1,964,881

1,949,922

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,956,596

$

12,628,586

$

12,716,886

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Interest Income

(in thousands except per share)

Loans

$

109,748

$

105,412

$

78,641

$

318,187

$

228,340

Taxable securities

14,654

11,923

8,718

39,285

29,172

Tax-exempt securities

3,069

3,063

2,718

9,196

8,125

Deposits in banks

104

151

226

600

268

Total interest income

127,575

120,549

90,303

367,268

265,905

Interest Expense

Deposits

3,193

2,572

1,083

8,274

2,778

FHLB advances

966

815

163

2,351

979

Subordinated debentures

468

468

1,404

Other borrowings

152

20

128

288

383

Total interest expense

4,779

3,875

1,374

12,317

4,140

Net Interest Income

122,796

116,674

88,929

354,951

261,765

Provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses

3,153

3,975

(648)

12,980

5,304

Net interest income after provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses

119,643

112,699

89,577

341,971

256,461

Noninterest Income

Deposit account and treasury management fees

9,266

8,683

7,685

26,689

22,368

Card revenue

3,714

6,616

6,735

16,143

18,660

Financial services and trust revenue

2,975

3,219

2,645

8,924

8,520

Loan revenue

3,282

3,054

3,154

9,522

9,736

Merchant processing revenue

4,283

Bank owned life insurance

1,402

1,712

1,290

4,540

4,003

Investment securities losses, net

(62)

(33)

(73)

Change in FDIC loss-sharing asset

(447)

Gain on sale of merchant card services portfolio

14,000

14,000

Other

442

441

1,558

2,109

4,938

Total noninterest income

21,019

23,692

37,067

67,854

86,061

Noninterest Expense

Compensation and employee benefits

49,419

48,949

39,983

148,938

119,201

Occupancy

8,321

9,276

8,085

27,718

22,853

Merchant processing expense

2,196

Advertising and promotion

1,472

1,622

969

4,523

2,923

Data processing

4,466

5,221

4,122

14,957

13,071

Legal and professional fees

4,695

4,171

2,880

12,103

9,196

Taxes, licenses and fees

1,562

1,560

1,505

4,547

3,494

Regulatory premiums

904

937

782

2,778

2,299

Net cost of operation of other real estate owned

485

758

271

1,244

422

Amortization of intangibles

3,070

3,088

1,188

9,346

3,786

Other

8,447

9,061

7,752

27,317

25,949

Total noninterest expense

82,841

84,643

67,537

253,471

205,390

Income before income taxes

57,821

51,748

59,107

156,354

137,132

Provision for income taxes

11,406

9,999

18,338

28,220

40,032

Net Income

$

46,415

$

41,749

$

40,769

$

128,134

$

97,100

Earnings per common share

Basic

$

0.63

$

0.57

$

0.70

$

1.75

$

1.67

Diluted

$

0.63

$

0.57

$

0.70

$

1.75

$

1.67

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.22

$

0.74

$

0.66

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

72,427

72,385

57,566

72,370

57,459

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding

72,432

72,390

57,571

72,374

57,465

FINANCIAL STATISTICS

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Net interest income

$

122,796

$

116,674

$

88,929

$

354,951

$

261,765

Provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses

$

3,153

$

3,975

$

(648)

$

12,980

$

5,304

Noninterest income

$

21,019

$

23,692

$

37,067

$

67,854

$

86,061

Noninterest expense

$

82,841

$

84,643

$

67,537

$

253,471

$

205,390

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$

1,081

$

2,822

$

1,171

$

8,168

$

3,558

Net income

$

46,415

$

41,749

$

40,769

$

128,134

$

97,100

Per Common Share

Earnings (basic)

$

0.63

$

0.57

$

0.70

$

1.75

$

1.67

Earnings (diluted)

$

0.63

$

0.57

$

0.70

$

1.75

$

1.67

Book value

$

27.05

$

26.83

$

22.76

$

27.05

$

22.76

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$

15.93

$

15.66

$

15.96

$

15.93

$

15.96

Averages

Total assets

$

12,805,131

$

12,529,540

$

9,695,005

$

12,646,678

$

9,589,469

Interest-earning assets

$

11,326,629

$

11,052,807

$

8,750,561

$

11,168,143

$

8,641,706

Loans

$

8,456,632

$

8,389,230

$

6,441,537

$

8,398,596

$

6,322,629

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$

2,849,495

$

2,628,292

$

2,236,235

$

2,720,625

$

2,287,329

Deposits

$

10,478,800

$

10,264,822

$

8,187,337

$

10,359,896

$

8,036,805

Interest-bearing deposits

$

5,376,300

$

5,390,869

$

4,200,580

$

5,390,859

$

4,147,740

Interest-bearing liabilities

$

5,620,997

$

5,611,055

$

4,285,936

$

5,619,943

$

4,305,686

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

5,102,500

$

4,873,953

$

3,986,757

$

4,969,037

$

3,889,065

Shareholders' equity

$

1,983,317

$

1,954,552

$

1,323,794

$

1,962,506

$

1,293,898

Financial Ratios

Return on average assets

1.45

%

1.33

%

1.68

%

1.35

%

1.35

%

Return on average common equity

9.36

%

8.54

%

12.32

%

8.71

%

10.01

%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.74

%

15.57

%

17.93

%

15.80

%

14.83

%

Average equity to average assets

15.49

%

15.60

%

13.65

%

15.52

%

13.49

%

Shareholders equity to total assets

15.29

%

15.56

%

13.54

%

15.29

%

13.54

%

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

9.61

%

9.71

%

9.89

%

9.61

%

9.89

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.41

%

4.29

%

4.20

%

4.31

%

4.17

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)

56.67

%

59.29

%

52.09

%

58.97

%

57.26

%

Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

54.83

%

56.02

%

56.47

%

56.13

%

57.58

%

Noninterest expense ratio

2.59

%

2.70

%

2.79

%

2.67

%

2.86

%

Core noninterest expense ratio (1)

2.55

%

2.61

%

2.73

%

2.59

%

2.77

%

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

Period end

2018

2018

2017

Total assets

$

12,956,596

$

12,628,586

$

12,716,886

Loans, net of unearned income

$

8,514,317

$

8,454,107

$

8,358,657

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

83,787

$

80,150

$

75,646

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$

2,942,655

$

2,665,131

$

2,753,271

Deposits

$

10,603,957

$

10,384,004

$

10,532,085

Core deposits

$

10,084,687

$

9,888,696

$

10,039,557

Shareholders' equity

$

1,981,395

$

1,964,881

$

1,949,922

Nonperforming assets

Nonaccrual loans

$

60,332

$

69,504

$

66,189

Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")

7,415

7,080

13,298

Total nonperforming assets

$

67,747

$

76,584

$

79,487

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.71

%

0.82

%

0.79

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.52

%

0.61

%

0.63

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

0.98

%

0.95

%

0.91

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (3)

$

(484)

$

3,652

$

(703)

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

(2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.

(3) For the three months ended.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share)

Net interest income

$

122,796

$

116,674

$

115,481

$

106,224

$

88,929

Provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses

$

3,153

$

3,975

$

5,852

$

3,327

$

(648)

Noninterest income

$

21,019

$

23,692

$

23,143

$

23,581

$

37,067

Noninterest expense

$

82,841

$

84,643

$

85,987

$

85,627

$

67,537

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$

1,081

$

2,822

$

4,265

$

13,638

$

1,171

Net income

$

46,415

$

41,749

$

39,970

$

15,728

$

40,769

Per Common Share

Earnings (basic)

$

0.63

$

0.57

$

0.55

$

0.23

$

0.70

Earnings (diluted)

$

0.63

$

0.57

$

0.55

$

0.23

$

0.70

Book value

$

27.05

$

26.83

$

26.60

$

26.70

$

22.76

Averages

Total assets

$

12,805,131

$

12,529,540

$

12,603,144

$

11,751,049

$

9,695,005

Interest-earning assets

$

11,326,629

$

11,052,807

$

11,122,753

$

10,453,097

$

8,750,561

Loans

$

8,456,632

$

8,389,230

$

8,348,740

$

7,749,420

$

6,441,537

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$

2,849,495

$

2,628,292

$

2,682,250

$

2,539,321

$

2,236,235

Deposits

$

10,478,800

$

10,264,822

$

10,334,480

$

9,804,456

$

8,187,337

Interest-bearing deposits

$

5,376,300

$

5,390,869

$

5,405,730

$

5,033,980

$

4,200,580

Interest-bearing liabilities

$

5,620,997

$

5,611,055

$

5,627,853

$

5,127,100

$

4,285,936

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

5,102,500

$

4,873,953

$

4,928,750

$

4,770,476

$

3,986,757

Shareholders' equity

$

1,983,317

$

1,954,552

$

1,949,275

$

1,754,745

$

1,323,794

Financial Ratios

Return on average assets

1.45

%

1.33

%

1.27

%

0.54

%

1.68

%

Return on average common equity

9.36

%

8.54

%

8.20

%

3.59

%

12.32

%

Average equity to average assets

15.49

%

15.60

%

15.47

%

14.93

%

13.65

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

15.29

%

15.56

%

15.55

%

15.33

%

13.54

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.41

%

4.29

%

4.22

%

4.20

%

4.20

%

Period end

Total assets

$

12,956,596

$

12,628,586

$

12,530,636

$

12,716,886

$

9,814,578

Loans, net of unearned income

$

8,514,317

$

8,454,107

$

8,339,631

$

8,358,657

$

6,512,006

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

83,787

$

80,150

$

79,827

$

75,646

$

71,616

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock

$

2,942,655

$

2,665,131

$

2,640,685

$

2,753,271

$

2,218,113

Deposits

$

10,603,957

$

10,384,004

$

10,395,523

$

10,532,085

$

8,341,717

Core deposits

$

10,084,687

$

9,888,696

$

9,897,185

$

10,039,557

$

7,999,499

Shareholders' equity

$

1,981,395

$

1,964,881

$

1,947,923

$

1,949,922

$

1,328,428

Goodwill

$

765,842

$

765,842

$

765,842

$

765,842

$

382,762

Other intangible assets, net

$

48,827

$

51,897

$

54,985

$

58,173

$

13,845

Nonperforming assets

Nonaccrual loans

$

60,332

$

69,504

$

78,464

$

66,189

$

40,317

OREO and OPPO

7,415

7,080

11,507

13,298

3,682

Total nonperforming assets

$

67,747

$

76,584

$

89,971

$

79,487

$

43,999

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.71

%

0.82

%

0.94

%

0.79

%

0.62

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.52

%

0.61

%

0.72

%

0.63

%

0.45

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

0.98

%

0.95

%

0.96

%

0.91

%

1.10

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(484)

$

3,652

$

1,671

$

(703)

$

720

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands)

Commercial business

$

3,554,147

$

3,538,492

$

3,402,162

$

3,377,324

$

2,735,206

Real estate:

One-to-four family residential

232,924

180,522

182,302

188,396

176,487

Commercial and multifamily residential

3,786,615

3,758,207

3,776,709

3,825,739

2,825,794

Total real estate

4,019,539

3,938,729

3,959,011

4,014,135

3,002,281

Real estate construction:

One-to-four family residential

211,629

206,181

208,441

200,518

145,419

Commercial and multifamily residential

349,328

387,951

385,339

371,931

213,939

Total real estate construction

560,957

594,132

593,780

572,449

359,358

Consumer

327,863

326,402

323,631

334,190

323,913

Purchased credit impaired

95,936

101,782

109,299

112,670

120,477

Subtotal loans

8,558,442

8,499,537

8,387,883

8,410,768

6,541,235

Less:  Net unearned income

(44,125)

(45,430)

(48,252)

(52,111)

(29,229)

Loans, net of unearned income

8,514,317

8,454,107

8,339,631

8,358,657

6,512,006

Less:  Allowance for loan and lease losses

(83,787)

(80,150)

(79,827)

(75,646)

(71,616)

Total loans, net

8,430,530

8,373,957

8,259,804

8,283,011

6,440,390

Loans held for sale

$

5,275

$

6,773

$

4,312

$

5,766

$

7,802

September 30,