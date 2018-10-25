Columbia Banking System Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results, Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Cash Dividend

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Record quarterly net income of $46.4 million ; diluted earnings per share of $0.63 , which included $0.02 per share negative impact from acquisition-related expenses

Net interest margin of 4.41%, up 12 basis points from linked quarter

Third quarter loan production of $408.9 million

Nonperforming assets to period end assets ratio decreased to 0.52%

Special cash dividend of $0.14 in addition to regular quarterly dividend

Hadley Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System and Columbia Bank (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), said today upon the release of Columbia's third quarter 2018 earnings, "We had a very successful quarter in generating a record level of loan production while continuing to work down nonperforming assets, as evidenced by the 9 basis point reduction compared to the prior quarter." Mr. Robbins continued, "I am also pleased with the 12 basis point increase in our net interest margin, which was favorably impacted by higher loan and securities rates and a more favorable deposit mix driven by an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2018 were $12.96 billion, an increase of $328.0 million from June 30, 2018. Loans were $8.51 billion, up $60.2 million from June 30, 2018 as loan originations of $408.9 million were partially offset by payments and lower line utilization. Debt securities available for sale were $2.92 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $274.9 million, or 10% from $2.65 billion at June 30, 2018. Total deposits at September 30, 2018 were $10.60 billion, an increase of $220.0 million from June 30, 2018. Core deposits comprised 95% of total deposits and were $10.08 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $196.0 million from June 30, 2018. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 0.12%, an increase of 2 basis points from the second quarter of 2018.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 was $122.8 million, an increase of $6.1 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $33.9 million from the prior year period. The increase from the linked quarter was due to a combination of higher rates on earning assets and higher volumes of loans and taxable securities. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to income from earning assets acquired in the Pacific Continental acquisition, which closed on November 1, 2017, as well as higher rates on earning assets. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" table.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $21.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $2.7 million from the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease was principally due to lower card revenue as we became subject to the interchange fee cap imposed under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act as of July 1, 2018. Compared to the third quarter of 2017, noninterest income decreased by $16.0 million. The decrease was due to the $14.0 million one-time gain on the sale of our merchant card services portfolio in the prior year period as well as a decrease in card revenue during the current quarter as previously described. Also contributing to the decrease in noninterest income compared to the prior year period was our change to net presentation of interchange revenue pursuant to the adoption of new revenue recognition accounting guidance on January 1, 2018. Specifically, $1.3 million of payment card network expenses that would have historically been presented in other noninterest expense are now presented in card revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2018 was $82.8 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from the second quarter of 2018. After removing the effect of acquisition-related expenses of $1.1 million, noninterest expense for the current quarter was essentially flat from the linked quarter on the same basis as higher legal and professional fees and compensation and employee benefits were offset by lower occupancy and OREO expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2017, noninterest expense increased by $15.3 million. This increase was primarily driven by higher compensation and employee benefits and higher amortization of intangible assets, both resulting from our November 1, 2017 acquisition of Pacific Continental.

Provision for Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 19.7%, compared to 19.3% and 31.0% for the linked and prior year periods, respectively. The decrease from the prior year period was principally attributable to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017, which lowered the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%. The prior year period's effective tax rate reflected the then-enacted 35% corporate tax rate reduced by favorable tax attributes of certain earning assets and discrete tax benefits from share-based compensation.

Our effective tax rate remains below the statutory tax rate due to tax-exempt income from municipal securities, bank owned life insurance and certain loan receivables.

Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the third quarter of 2018 was 4.41%, an increase of 12 basis points from the linked quarter and 21 basis points from the prior year period. Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1) was 4.38% for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 11 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 23 basis points from the prior year period. All increases were due to higher rates on interest-earning assets, which more than offset the modest increase in rates on interest-bearing liabilities from the comparative periods.

The following table shows the impact to interest income resulting from income accretion on acquired loan portfolios as well as the net interest margin and operating net interest margin:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 (dollars in thousands) Incremental accretion income due to: FDIC purchased credit impaired loans $ 585 $ 326 $ 329 $ 265 $ 972 $ 1,240 $ 3,842 Other acquired loans 2,643 2,690 3,370 2,482 1,903 8,703 6,207 Incremental accretion income $ 3,228 $ 3,016 $ 3,699 $ 2,747 $ 2,875 $ 9,943 $ 10,049 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.41 % 4.29 % 4.22 % 4.20 % 4.20 % 4.31 % 4.17 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 4.38 % 4.27 % 4.18 % 4.25 % 4.15 % 4.27 % 4.11 %

__________ (1) Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2018, nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.52% compared to 0.61% at June 30, 2018. Total nonperforming assets decreased $8.8 million from the linked quarter due to a $9.2 million decrease in nonaccrual loans, partially offset by an increase in other real estate owned.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "This past quarter was very strong from a credit perspective as we enjoyed net recoveries, declines in nonperforming assets and recorded a modest provision as well. While we are pleased with these results, we do not believe they are indicative of the long run credit profile of our loan portfolio. As such, we would expect to see them move towards the norm in future quarters."

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:

September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (in thousands) Nonaccrual loans: Commercial business $ 45,753 $ 52,036 $ 45,460 Real estate: One-to-four family residential 501 976 785 Commercial and multifamily residential 11,012 11,118 13,941 Total real estate 11,513 12,094 14,726 Real estate construction: One-to-four family residential 318 389 1,854 Total real estate construction 318 389 1,854 Consumer 2,748 4,985 4,149 Total nonaccrual loans 60,332 69,504 66,189 Other real estate owned and other personal property owned 7,415 7,080 13,298 Total nonperforming assets $ 67,747 $ 76,584 $ 79,487

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for loan and lease losses:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 (in thousands) Beginning balance, loans excluding PCI loans $ 75,368 $ 74,162 $ 64,923 $ 68,739 $ 59,528 Beginning balance, PCI loans 4,782 5,665 8,061 6,907 10,515 Beginning balance 80,150 79,827 72,984 75,646 70,043 Charge-offs: Commercial business (606) (5,775) (1,362) (8,858) (6,089) One-to-four family residential real estate — — — — (460) Commercial and multifamily residential real estate — — — (223) — One-to-four family residential real estate construction — — — — (14) Consumer (277) (232) (263) (773) (1,156) Purchased credit impaired (1,208) (1,235) (1,633) (3,786) (5,372) Total charge-offs (2,091) (7,242) (3,258) (13,640) (13,091) Recoveries: Commercial business 547 1,543 688 2,892 3,997 One-to-four family residential real estate 21 196 40 389 380 Commercial and multifamily residential real estate 213 640 58 1,012 263 One-to-four family residential real estate construction 583 14 20 616 107 Consumer 266 270 343 796 876 Purchased credit impaired 945 927 1,389 3,096 3,737 Total recoveries 2,575 3,590 2,538 8,801 9,360 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 484 (3,652) (720) (4,839) (3,731) Provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses, loans excluding PCI loans 3,655 4,550 (175) 15,180 6,840 Recapture for loan and lease losses, PCI loans (502) (575) (473) (2,200) (1,536) Provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses 3,153 3,975 (648) 12,980 5,304 Ending balance, loans excluding PCI loans 79,770 75,368 64,272 79,770 64,272 Ending balance, PCI loans 4,017 4,782 7,344 4,017 7,344 Ending balance $ 83,787 $ 80,150 $ 71,616 $ 83,787 $ 71,616

The allowance for loan losses to period end loans was 0.98% at September 30, 2018 compared to 0.95% at June 30, 2018. For the third quarter of 2018, Columbia recorded a net provision for loan and lease losses of $3.2 million compared to a net provision of $4.0 million for the linked quarter and a net recapture of $648 thousand for the comparable quarter last year. The net provision for loan and lease losses recorded during the current quarter consisted of $3.7 million of provision expense for loans, excluding PCI loans and a recapture of $502 thousand for PCI loans.

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.26 per common share and a special cash dividend of $0.14 per common share on November 21, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2018.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the 12th consecutive year, the bank was named in 2018 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces." Columbia ranked 11th on the 2018 Forbes list of best banks.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com, including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) local, national and international economic conditions may be less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on Columbia than expected and adversely affect Columbia's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new branches may be lower than expected; (4) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions may be greater than expected; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions may increase significantly; and (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes may adversely affect the businesses in which Columbia is engaged. We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. The factors noted above and the risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings should be considered when reading any forward-looking statements in this release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Columbia Banking System, Inc. Unaudited September 30, June 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 (in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 220,706 $ 224,370 $ 244,615 Interest-earning deposits with banks 21,456 39,169 97,918 Total cash and cash equivalents 242,162 263,539 342,533 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 2,921,114 2,646,208 2,737,751 Equity securities at fair value 4,901 4,963 5,080 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost 16,640 13,960 10,440 Loans held for sale 5,275 6,773 5,766 Loans, net of unearned income 8,514,317 8,454,107 8,358,657 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses 83,787 80,150 75,646 Loans, net 8,430,530 8,373,957 8,283,011 Interest receivable 48,476 43,105 40,881 Premises and equipment, net 169,681 168,315 169,490 Other real estate owned 7,331 7,080 13,298 Goodwill 765,842 765,842 765,842 Other intangible assets, net 48,827 51,897 58,173 Other assets 295,817 282,947 284,621 Total assets $ 12,956,596 $ 12,628,586 $ 12,716,886 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 5,250,222 $ 4,953,993 $ 5,081,901 Interest-bearing 5,353,735 5,430,011 5,450,184 Total deposits 10,603,957 10,384,004 10,532,085 FHLB advances 166,536 99,549 11,579 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 62,197 46,229 79,059 Subordinated debentures 35,508 35,555 35,647 Junior subordinated debentures — — 8,248 Other liabilities 107,003 98,368 100,346 Total liabilities 10,975,201 10,663,705 10,766,964 Commitments and contingent liabilities September 30, June 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 (in thousands) Common stock (no par value) Authorized shares 115,000 115,000 115,000 Issued and outstanding 73,260 73,245 73,020 1,640,140 1,636,903 1,634,705 Retained earnings 411,264 383,899 337,442 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (70,009) (55,921) (22,225) Total shareholders' equity 1,981,395 1,964,881 1,949,922 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,956,596 $ 12,628,586 $ 12,716,886

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Columbia Banking System, Inc. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Unaudited September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest Income (in thousands except per share) Loans $ 109,748 $ 105,412 $ 78,641 $ 318,187 $ 228,340 Taxable securities 14,654 11,923 8,718 39,285 29,172 Tax-exempt securities 3,069 3,063 2,718 9,196 8,125 Deposits in banks 104 151 226 600 268 Total interest income 127,575 120,549 90,303 367,268 265,905 Interest Expense Deposits 3,193 2,572 1,083 8,274 2,778 FHLB advances 966 815 163 2,351 979 Subordinated debentures 468 468 — 1,404 — Other borrowings 152 20 128 288 383 Total interest expense 4,779 3,875 1,374 12,317 4,140 Net Interest Income 122,796 116,674 88,929 354,951 261,765 Provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses 3,153 3,975 (648) 12,980 5,304 Net interest income after provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses 119,643 112,699 89,577 341,971 256,461 Noninterest Income Deposit account and treasury management fees 9,266 8,683 7,685 26,689 22,368 Card revenue 3,714 6,616 6,735 16,143 18,660 Financial services and trust revenue 2,975 3,219 2,645 8,924 8,520 Loan revenue 3,282 3,054 3,154 9,522 9,736 Merchant processing revenue — — — — 4,283 Bank owned life insurance 1,402 1,712 1,290 4,540 4,003 Investment securities losses, net (62) (33) — (73) — Change in FDIC loss-sharing asset — — — — (447) Gain on sale of merchant card services portfolio — — 14,000 — 14,000 Other 442 441 1,558 2,109 4,938 Total noninterest income 21,019 23,692 37,067 67,854 86,061 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 49,419 48,949 39,983 148,938 119,201 Occupancy 8,321 9,276 8,085 27,718 22,853 Merchant processing expense — — — — 2,196 Advertising and promotion 1,472 1,622 969 4,523 2,923 Data processing 4,466 5,221 4,122 14,957 13,071 Legal and professional fees 4,695 4,171 2,880 12,103 9,196 Taxes, licenses and fees 1,562 1,560 1,505 4,547 3,494 Regulatory premiums 904 937 782 2,778 2,299 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 485 758 271 1,244 422 Amortization of intangibles 3,070 3,088 1,188 9,346 3,786 Other 8,447 9,061 7,752 27,317 25,949 Total noninterest expense 82,841 84,643 67,537 253,471 205,390 Income before income taxes 57,821 51,748 59,107 156,354 137,132 Provision for income taxes 11,406 9,999 18,338 28,220 40,032 Net Income $ 46,415 $ 41,749 $ 40,769 $ 128,134 $ 97,100 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 0.70 $ 1.75 $ 1.67 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 0.70 $ 1.75 $ 1.67 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.74 $ 0.66 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 72,427 72,385 57,566 72,370 57,459 Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 72,432 72,390 57,571 72,374 57,465

FINANCIAL STATISTICS Columbia Banking System, Inc. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Unaudited September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Earnings (dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 122,796 $ 116,674 $ 88,929 $ 354,951 $ 261,765 Provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses $ 3,153 $ 3,975 $ (648) $ 12,980 $ 5,304 Noninterest income $ 21,019 $ 23,692 $ 37,067 $ 67,854 $ 86,061 Noninterest expense $ 82,841 $ 84,643 $ 67,537 $ 253,471 $ 205,390 Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense) $ 1,081 $ 2,822 $ 1,171 $ 8,168 $ 3,558 Net income $ 46,415 $ 41,749 $ 40,769 $ 128,134 $ 97,100 Per Common Share Earnings (basic) $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 0.70 $ 1.75 $ 1.67 Earnings (diluted) $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 0.70 $ 1.75 $ 1.67 Book value $ 27.05 $ 26.83 $ 22.76 $ 27.05 $ 22.76 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 15.93 $ 15.66 $ 15.96 $ 15.93 $ 15.96 Averages Total assets $ 12,805,131 $ 12,529,540 $ 9,695,005 $ 12,646,678 $ 9,589,469 Interest-earning assets $ 11,326,629 $ 11,052,807 $ 8,750,561 $ 11,168,143 $ 8,641,706 Loans $ 8,456,632 $ 8,389,230 $ 6,441,537 $ 8,398,596 $ 6,322,629 Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock $ 2,849,495 $ 2,628,292 $ 2,236,235 $ 2,720,625 $ 2,287,329 Deposits $ 10,478,800 $ 10,264,822 $ 8,187,337 $ 10,359,896 $ 8,036,805 Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,376,300 $ 5,390,869 $ 4,200,580 $ 5,390,859 $ 4,147,740 Interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,620,997 $ 5,611,055 $ 4,285,936 $ 5,619,943 $ 4,305,686 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,102,500 $ 4,873,953 $ 3,986,757 $ 4,969,037 $ 3,889,065 Shareholders' equity $ 1,983,317 $ 1,954,552 $ 1,323,794 $ 1,962,506 $ 1,293,898 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.45 % 1.33 % 1.68 % 1.35 % 1.35 % Return on average common equity 9.36 % 8.54 % 12.32 % 8.71 % 10.01 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.74 % 15.57 % 17.93 % 15.80 % 14.83 % Average equity to average assets 15.49 % 15.60 % 13.65 % 15.52 % 13.49 % Shareholders equity to total assets 15.29 % 15.56 % 13.54 % 15.29 % 13.54 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 9.61 % 9.71 % 9.89 % 9.61 % 9.89 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.41 % 4.29 % 4.20 % 4.31 % 4.17 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2) 56.67 % 59.29 % 52.09 % 58.97 % 57.26 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1) 54.83 % 56.02 % 56.47 % 56.13 % 57.58 % Noninterest expense ratio 2.59 % 2.70 % 2.79 % 2.67 % 2.86 % Core noninterest expense ratio (1) 2.55 % 2.61 % 2.73 % 2.59 % 2.77 % September 30, June 30, December 31, Period end 2018 2018 2017 Total assets $ 12,956,596 $ 12,628,586 $ 12,716,886 Loans, net of unearned income $ 8,514,317 $ 8,454,107 $ 8,358,657 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 83,787 $ 80,150 $ 75,646 Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock $ 2,942,655 $ 2,665,131 $ 2,753,271 Deposits $ 10,603,957 $ 10,384,004 $ 10,532,085 Core deposits $ 10,084,687 $ 9,888,696 $ 10,039,557 Shareholders' equity $ 1,981,395 $ 1,964,881 $ 1,949,922 Nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 60,332 $ 69,504 $ 66,189 Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO") 7,415 7,080 13,298 Total nonperforming assets $ 67,747 $ 76,584 $ 79,487 Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.71 % 0.82 % 0.79 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets 0.52 % 0.61 % 0.63 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 0.98 % 0.95 % 0.91 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (3) $ (484) $ 3,652 $ (703)

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. (2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis. (3) For the three months ended.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS Columbia Banking System, Inc. Three Months Ended Unaudited September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Earnings (dollars in thousands except per share) Net interest income $ 122,796 $ 116,674 $ 115,481 $ 106,224 $ 88,929 Provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses $ 3,153 $ 3,975 $ 5,852 $ 3,327 $ (648) Noninterest income $ 21,019 $ 23,692 $ 23,143 $ 23,581 $ 37,067 Noninterest expense $ 82,841 $ 84,643 $ 85,987 $ 85,627 $ 67,537 Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense) $ 1,081 $ 2,822 $ 4,265 $ 13,638 $ 1,171 Net income $ 46,415 $ 41,749 $ 39,970 $ 15,728 $ 40,769 Per Common Share Earnings (basic) $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.23 $ 0.70 Earnings (diluted) $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.23 $ 0.70 Book value $ 27.05 $ 26.83 $ 26.60 $ 26.70 $ 22.76 Averages Total assets $ 12,805,131 $ 12,529,540 $ 12,603,144 $ 11,751,049 $ 9,695,005 Interest-earning assets $ 11,326,629 $ 11,052,807 $ 11,122,753 $ 10,453,097 $ 8,750,561 Loans $ 8,456,632 $ 8,389,230 $ 8,348,740 $ 7,749,420 $ 6,441,537 Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock $ 2,849,495 $ 2,628,292 $ 2,682,250 $ 2,539,321 $ 2,236,235 Deposits $ 10,478,800 $ 10,264,822 $ 10,334,480 $ 9,804,456 $ 8,187,337 Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,376,300 $ 5,390,869 $ 5,405,730 $ 5,033,980 $ 4,200,580 Interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,620,997 $ 5,611,055 $ 5,627,853 $ 5,127,100 $ 4,285,936 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,102,500 $ 4,873,953 $ 4,928,750 $ 4,770,476 $ 3,986,757 Shareholders' equity $ 1,983,317 $ 1,954,552 $ 1,949,275 $ 1,754,745 $ 1,323,794 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.45 % 1.33 % 1.27 % 0.54 % 1.68 % Return on average common equity 9.36 % 8.54 % 8.20 % 3.59 % 12.32 % Average equity to average assets 15.49 % 15.60 % 15.47 % 14.93 % 13.65 % Shareholders' equity to total assets 15.29 % 15.56 % 15.55 % 15.33 % 13.54 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.41 % 4.29 % 4.22 % 4.20 % 4.20 % Period end Total assets $ 12,956,596 $ 12,628,586 $ 12,530,636 $ 12,716,886 $ 9,814,578 Loans, net of unearned income $ 8,514,317 $ 8,454,107 $ 8,339,631 $ 8,358,657 $ 6,512,006 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 83,787 $ 80,150 $ 79,827 $ 75,646 $ 71,616 Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock $ 2,942,655 $ 2,665,131 $ 2,640,685 $ 2,753,271 $ 2,218,113 Deposits $ 10,603,957 $ 10,384,004 $ 10,395,523 $ 10,532,085 $ 8,341,717 Core deposits $ 10,084,687 $ 9,888,696 $ 9,897,185 $ 10,039,557 $ 7,999,499 Shareholders' equity $ 1,981,395 $ 1,964,881 $ 1,947,923 $ 1,949,922 $ 1,328,428 Goodwill $ 765,842 $ 765,842 $ 765,842 $ 765,842 $ 382,762 Other intangible assets, net $ 48,827 $ 51,897 $ 54,985 $ 58,173 $ 13,845 Nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 60,332 $ 69,504 $ 78,464 $ 66,189 $ 40,317 OREO and OPPO 7,415 7,080 11,507 13,298 3,682 Total nonperforming assets $ 67,747 $ 76,584 $ 89,971 $ 79,487 $ 43,999 Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.71 % 0.82 % 0.94 % 0.79 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets 0.52 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.63 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 0.98 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.91 % 1.10 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (484) $ 3,652 $ 1,671 $ (703) $ 720

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Columbia Banking System, Inc. Unaudited September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars (dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 3,554,147 $ 3,538,492 $ 3,402,162 $ 3,377,324 $ 2,735,206 Real estate: One-to-four family residential 232,924 180,522 182,302 188,396 176,487 Commercial and multifamily residential 3,786,615 3,758,207 3,776,709 3,825,739 2,825,794 Total real estate 4,019,539 3,938,729 3,959,011 4,014,135 3,002,281 Real estate construction: One-to-four family residential 211,629 206,181 208,441 200,518 145,419 Commercial and multifamily residential 349,328 387,951 385,339 371,931 213,939 Total real estate construction 560,957 594,132 593,780 572,449 359,358 Consumer 327,863 326,402 323,631 334,190 323,913 Purchased credit impaired 95,936 101,782 109,299 112,670 120,477 Subtotal loans 8,558,442 8,499,537 8,387,883 8,410,768 6,541,235 Less: Net unearned income (44,125) (45,430) (48,252) (52,111) (29,229) Loans, net of unearned income 8,514,317 8,454,107 8,339,631 8,358,657 6,512,006 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (83,787) (80,150) (79,827) (75,646) (71,616) Total loans, net 8,430,530 8,373,957 8,259,804 8,283,011 6,440,390 Loans held for sale $ 5,275 $ 6,773 $ 4,312 $ 5,766 $ 7,802