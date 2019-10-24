Columbia Banking System Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results, and Quarterly Cash Dividend

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Quarterly net income of $50.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 , inclusive of a $4.7 million gain, net of tax, from the sale-leaseback of owned real estate

Net loans increased $109.4 million , or 5.1% on an annualized basis from loan production of $383.0 million

Nonperforming assets to period end assets ratio improved for the seventh consecutive quarter to 0.27%

Repurchased 676 thousand shares of common stock during the quarter

Regular cash dividend declared of $0.28 per share

Hadley Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System and Columbia Bank (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), said today upon the release of Columbia's third quarter 2019 earnings, "Third quarter results reflected our focus on executing on our fundamentals. We responsibly built loan totals, increased deposits, and improved our credit quality metrics. Operating expenses were well controlled and meaningful progress was made in moving a number of digital initiatives to completion. Net income for the quarter was one of our strongest at $50.7 million and is a tribute to the dedication and hard work of the Columbia Bank team."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2019 were $13.76 billion, an increase of $667.0 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $8.76 billion, up $109.4 million, or 5.1% annualized, from June 30, 2019 as a result of loan originations of $383.0 million and increased seasonal line utilization partially offset by payments. Securities available for sale were $3.37 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $503.2 million from $2.86 billion at June 30, 2019. Total deposits at September 30, 2019 were $10.86 billion, an increase of $644.1 million from June 30, 2019. Deposit mix remained fairly consistent from June 30, 2019 with 49% noninterest-bearing and 51% interest-bearing. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 26 basis points, an increase of 6 basis points from the second quarter of 2019, which was impacted by the increase in public funds. For additional information regarding this calculation, see the "Net Interest Margin" section.

Greg Sigrist, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We selectively increased public funds by approximately $300 million in the third quarter as an alternative funding source, with a corresponding increase in our investment securities, as we expanded our interest rate risk strategy to partially mitigate the impact of further interest rate cuts. Although this did increase our cost of deposits by 6 basis points, our relationship deposit franchise is well intact and continues to benefit from having nearly half of our deposits in noninterest-bearing accounts."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $122.5 million, a decrease of $2.7 million and $346 thousand from the linked quarter and the prior year period, respectively. After taking into consideration the $4.9 million of interest recoveries on nonaccrual loans received in the second quarter of 2019, net interest income was $2.2 million higher than the second quarter of 2019. This increase was due to lower Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") interest expense and higher interest income on interest earning assets due to higher average volumes, partially offset by higher deposit interest expense due to higher average balances and rates on interest-bearing public funds, excluding certificates of deposit. Net interest income compared to the prior year period was relatively unchanged. The increase in interest income from higher average balances of interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2019 was offset by higher interest expense from higher average balances of FHLB advances and interest-bearing public funds, excluding certificates of deposit. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $28.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $2.4 million and $7.0 million from the second quarter of 2019 and the prior year period, respectively. The linked quarter increase was principally due to a $5.9 million gain from the sale-leaseback of owned real estate during the third quarter of 2019. This gain was partially offset by $3.0 million in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") benefits and a $667 thousand gain on disposal of loans realized during the second quarter of 2019. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to the previously noted sale-leaseback gain in the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $87.1 million, an increase of $348 thousand and $4.2 million from the linked quarter and the prior year period, respectively. The increase in noninterest expense was a result of higher salaries, other compensation and incentive plan expenses, which were partially offset by lower provision for off-balance sheet reserves during the quarter. After removing acquisition-related expenses of $1.1 million from the third quarter of 2018, year over year noninterest expense increased $5.3 million, or 7%. This increase was primarily driven by higher compensation and employee benefits expense, which was partially offset by a decrease in regulatory premium expenses. The Bank's Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") deposit insurance expense was reduced due to the utilization of a portion of our FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit.

Net Interest Margin

Beginning January 2019, our net interest margin was calculated using the actual number of days on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the third quarter of 2019 was 4.14%, a decrease of 26 basis points and 23 basis points from the linked quarter and prior year period, respectively. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was driven by the previously noted $4.9 million, or 17 basis points, of loan interest recoveries received in the second quarter of 2019. The remainder of the decline was largely driven by the net impact of the approximately $300 million increase in securities and public funds as part of the expanded interest rate risk strategy. Additionally, a benefit from deposit inflows was largely offset by lower yields on loans and investments. Further, the decline related to the interest rate environment was offset by changes in the mix and volume of interest-earning assets as well as lower levels of FHLB advances. Compared to the prior year period, the decreased net interest margin (tax equivalent) was driven by higher rates on our deposits and borrowings as well as lower accretion income on acquired loans as reflected in the table below.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)(2) was 4.12% for the third quarter of 2019, which decreased 26 and 22 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the prior year period, respectively. The decreases in the operating net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter were due to the items previously noted in the preceding paragraph, except for the lower accretion income, which is not included in the operating net interest margin.

The following table shows the impact to interest income resulting from income accretion on acquired loan portfolios as well as the net interest margin and operating net interest margin:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2019

2018



(dollars in thousands) Incremental accretion income due to:



























Purchased credit impaired loans

$ 113



$ 579



$ 288



$ 395



$ 585



$ 980



$ 1,240

Other acquired loans

1,959



2,084



1,747



2,218



2,643



5,790



8,703

Incremental accretion income

$ 2,072



$ 2,663



$ 2,035



$ 2,613



$ 3,228



$ 6,770



$ 9,943































Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

4.14 %

4.40 %

4.32 %

4.36 %

4.37 %

4.28 %

4.32 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2)

4.12 %

4.38 %

4.33 %

4.34 %

4.34 %

4.28 %

4.29 %

__________ (1) Beginning January 2019, net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) were calculated using the actual number of days on an actual/actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the period. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis. (2) Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2019, nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.27% compared to 0.31% at June 30, 2019. Total nonperforming assets decreased $2.5 million from the linked quarter due to a decrease in both nonaccrual loans and OREO.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "Our credit metrics continue to perform better than our peer group average. This is reflective of the commitment our bankers have to our risk disciplines as well as the diligent efforts of our special assets team. The quarter benefited from $1.8 million in net recoveries which allowed us to keep our credit cost to a minimum."

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:





September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018



(in thousands) Nonaccrual loans:











Commercial business

$ 24,408



$ 23,997



$ 35,513

Real estate:











One-to-four family residential

574



860



1,158

Commercial and multifamily residential

10,083



11,843



14,904

Total real estate

10,657



12,703



16,062

Real estate construction:











One-to-four family residential

—



—



318

Consumer

1,956



2,338



2,949

Total nonaccrual loans

37,021



39,038



54,842

OREO and other personal property owned

625



1,118



6,049

Total nonperforming assets

$ 37,646



$ 40,156



$ 60,891



The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for loan and lease losses:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018



(in thousands) Beginning balance, loans excluding PCI loans

$ 77,248



$ 80,029



$ 75,368



$ 79,758



$ 68,739

Beginning balance, PCI loans

3,269



3,245



4,782



3,611



6,907

Beginning balance

80,517



83,274



80,150



83,369



75,646

Charge-offs:



















Commercial business

(2,365)



(4,118)



(606)



(7,732)



(8,858)

One-to-four family residential real estate

—



—



—



(2)



—

Commercial and multifamily residential real estate

—



—



—



—



(223)

One-to-four family residential real estate construction

—



—



—



(170)



—

Consumer

(285)



(354)



(277)



(1,117)



(773)

Purchased credit impaired

(722)



(815)



(1,208)



(2,626)



(3,786)

Total charge-offs

(3,372)



(5,287)



(2,091)



(11,647)



(13,640)

Recoveries:



















Commercial business

358



547



547



1,385



2,892

One-to-four family residential real estate

65



20



21



102



389

Commercial and multifamily residential real estate

184



33



213



248



1,012

One-to-four family residential real estate construction

2,471



661



583



3,192



616

Commercial and multifamily residential real estate construction

—



1



—



1



—

Consumer

326



178



266



742



796

Purchased credit impaired

1,812



872



945



3,389



3,096

Total recoveries

5,216



2,312



2,575



9,059



8,801

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

1,844



(2,975)



484



(2,588)



(4,839)

Provision for loan and lease losses, excluding PCI loans

1,600



251



3,655



3,195



15,180

Recapture of loan and lease losses, PCI loans

(1,301)



(33)



(502)



(1,316)



(2,200)

Provision for loan and lease losses

299



218



3,153



1,879



12,980

Ending balance, loans excluding PCI loans

79,602



77,248



79,770



79,602



79,770

Ending balance, PCI loans

3,058



3,269



4,017



3,058



4,017

Ending balance

$ 82,660



$ 80,517



$ 83,787



$ 82,660



$ 83,787



The allowance for loan and lease losses to period end loans was 0.94% at September 30, 2019 compared to 0.93% at June 30, 2019. For the third quarter of 2019, Columbia recorded a net provision for loan and lease losses of $299 thousand compared to a net provision of $218 thousand for the linked quarter and a net provision of $3.2 million for the comparable quarter last year. The net provision for loan and lease losses recorded during the third quarter of 2019 consisted of $1.6 million of provision expense for loans, excluding PCI loans, and a provision recapture of $1.3 million for PCI loans.

Organizational Update

During the quarter, the Company announced the upcoming retirement of Mr. Robbins and its related succession planning activities. Mr. Robbins stated, "I am proud to pass the torch to Clint who has a 14 year proven track record of success in helping grow Columbia Bank to where we are today. The various roles that Clint has held while at Columbia Bank have prepared him well for this next phase of his career. He is very well respected among our investors, community leaders and employees."

During the first nine months of 2019, the Bank received the following accolades:

Hadley Robbins was named to the inaugural Power 100 list of the most influential leaders in the region by the Puget Sound Business Journal;

was named to the inaugural Power 100 list of the most influential leaders in the region by the Selected as one of the Top Corporate Philanthropists for 2019 by the Portland Business Journal ;

; Received an Extraordinary Banking Award for 2019 by the Institute of Extraordinary Banking ;

; Named to the list of Top Workplaces in 2018 by Portland's Oregonian ;

; Honored as one of Oregon's Most Admired Companies in 2018 by the Portland Business Journal ;

Most Admired Companies in 2018 by the ; For the 13th consecutive year, named as one of Washington's Best Workplaces by Puget Sound Business Journal;

Best Workplaces by Winner of the 2018 Corporate Citizenship Award for midsize companies in Washington state from the Puget Sound Business Journal;

from the Selected as Best Bank and Best Large Business in The Best of South Sound reader's choice poll for 2019 by So uth Sound Magazine;

Received the Corporate Award of the Year for work with Small Business Association Loans to minority owned businesses from the Or egon Association of Minority Entrepreneurs;

Selected as one of the Best Banks in the Best of The Mid-Valley, in the annual reader's poll by the Salem Statesman Journal;

Columbia Bank's Board of Directors was awarded the Governance Award for their service to the Bank and the community by Seattle Business Magazine ;

; Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Idaho by Populus Marketing Research ;

by ; Awarded the 2018 National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion for outstanding work to improve lives in Washington communities from The State of Washington Secretary of State's Office; and

communities from and Selected as one of America's Best Banks of 2019 among the nation's 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts by Forbes.

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.28 per common share on November 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2019.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the 13th consecutive year, the bank was named in 2019 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces." For the 8th consecutive year, Columbia was included in the 2019 Forbes America's Best Banks list.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com , include the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) local, national and international economic conditions may be less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on Columbia than expected and adversely affect Columbia's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new branches may be lower than expected; (4) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions may be greater than expected; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions may increase significantly; (6) failure to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures may adversely affect our business; (7) reliance on and cost of technology may increase; and (8) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes may adversely affect the businesses in which Columbia is engaged. We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. The factors noted above and the risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings should be considered when reading any forward-looking statements in this release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.





















Unaudited











September 30,

June 30,

December 31,













2019

2019

2018













(in thousands) ASSETS



Cash and due from banks











$ 278,461



$ 224,327



$ 260,180

Interest-earning deposits with banks











20,144



34,332



17,407

Total cash and cash equivalents











298,605



258,659



277,587

Debt securities available for sale at fair value









3,367,572



2,864,418



3,167,448

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost









29,680



29,800



25,960

Loans held for sale











15,036



12,189



3,849

Loans, net of unearned income











8,756,355



8,646,990



8,391,511

Less: allowance for loan and lease losses









82,660



80,517



83,369

Loans, net











8,673,695



8,566,473



8,308,142

Interest receivable











48,503



46,878



45,323

Premises and equipment, net











165,431



167,295



168,788

Other real estate owned











625



1,118



6,019

Goodwill











765,842



765,842



765,842

Other intangible assets, net











37,908



40,540



45,937

Other assets











354,863



337,596



280,250

Total assets











$ 13,757,760



$ 13,090,808



$ 13,095,145

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing











$ 5,320,435



$ 5,082,219



$ 5,227,216

Interest-bearing











5,535,281



5,129,380



5,230,910

Total deposits











10,855,716



10,211,599



10,458,126

FHLB advances











492,482



495,496



399,523

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









24,489



50,226



61,094

Subordinated debentures











35,323



35,370



35,462

Other liabilities











188,173



164,479



107,291

Total liabilities











11,596,183



10,957,170



11,061,496

Commitments and contingent liabilities























September 30,

June 30,

December 31,













2019

2019

2018













(in thousands)











Preferred stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 2,000



2,000



2,000













Common stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 115,000



115,000



115,000













Issued 73,588



73,548



73,249



1,648,335



1,648,335



1,642,246

Outstanding 72,288



72,924



73,249













Retained earnings











493,738



463,429



426,708

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









64,884



47,150



(35,305)

Treasury stock at cost 1,300



624



—



(45,380)



(21,863)



—

Total shareholders' equity











2,161,577



2,133,638



2,033,649

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$ 13,757,760



$ 13,090,808



$ 13,095,145



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts) Loans

$ 112,656



$ 116,585



$ 109,748



$ 337,657



$ 318,187

Taxable securities

16,457



15,918



14,654



49,790



39,285

Tax-exempt securities

2,556



2,712



3,069



8,237



9,196

Deposits in banks

864



207



104



1,159



600

Total interest income

132,533



135,422



127,575



396,843



367,268

Interest Expense



















Deposits

6,863



4,976



3,193



16,337



8,274

FHLB advances

2,569



4,708



966



9,962



2,351

Subordinated debentures

468



468



468



1,404



1,404

Other borrowings

183



154



152



552



288

Total interest expense

10,083



10,306



4,779



28,255



12,317

Net Interest Income

122,450



125,116



122,796



368,588



354,951

Provision for loan and lease losses

299



218



3,153



1,879



12,980

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

122,151



124,898



119,643



366,709



341,971

Noninterest Income



















Deposit account and treasury management fees

9,015



9,035



9,266



27,030



26,689

Card revenue

4,006



3,763



3,714



11,431



16,143

Financial services and trust revenue

3,226



3,425



2,975



9,608



8,924

Loan revenue

3,855



3,596



3,282



9,840



9,522

Bank owned life insurance

1,528



1,597



1,402



4,644



4,540

Investment securities gains (losses), net

—



285



(62)



2,132



(73)

Other

6,400



3,947



442



10,689



2,109

Total noninterest income

28,030



25,648



21,019



75,374



67,854

Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

54,459



52,015



49,419



158,559



148,938

Occupancy

8,645



8,712



8,321



26,166



27,718

Data processing

5,102



4,601



4,466



14,372



14,957

Legal and professional fees

5,683



6,554



4,695



16,810



12,103

Amortization of intangibles

2,632



2,649



3,070



8,029



9,346

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes (1)

1,325



1,411



1,478



4,612



4,254

Advertising and promotion

1,752



870



1,472



3,596



4,523

Regulatory premiums

(38)



956



904



1,902



2,778

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

(90)



(705)



485



(682)



1,244

Other (1)

7,606



9,665



8,531



25,140



27,610

Total noninterest expense

87,076



86,728



82,841



258,504



253,471

Income before income taxes

63,105



63,818



57,821



183,579



156,354

Provision for income taxes

12,378



12,094



11,406



35,257



28,220

Net Income

$ 50,727



$ 51,724



$ 46,415



$ 148,322



$ 128,134

Earnings per common share



















Basic

$ 0.70



$ 0.71



$ 0.63



$ 2.04



$ 1.75

Diluted

$ 0.70



$ 0.71



$ 0.63



$ 2.04



$ 1.75

Dividends declared per common share - regular

$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.26



$ 0.84



$ 0.74

Dividends declared per common share - special

—



0.14



—



0.28



—

Dividends declared per common share - total

$ 0.28



$ 0.42



$ 0.26



$ 1.12



$ 0.74

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

71,803



72,451



72,427



72,256



72,370

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding

71,803



72,451



72,432



72,257



72,374



__________ (1) Beginning the first quarter of 2019, B&O taxes were reported separately from other taxes, licenses and fees, which are now reported under "other noninterest expense." Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.