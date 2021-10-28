Columbia Banking System Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Notable Items for Third Quarter 2021

Quarterly net income of $53.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.74

Total loans, net of PPP loans, increased $183.2 million , or 8% annualized 1

Strong loan production of $366.2 million

Deposits increased $608.0 million , or 16% annualized

Net interest margin of 3.17%, an increase of 1 basis point from the linked quarter

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to 0.13%

Loan balances subject to deferral declined 20% from June 30, 2021

Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "us") and Columbia Bank (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: COLB), said today upon the release of Columbia's third quarter 2021 earnings, "Third quarter performance was very good on all fronts. Our bankers worked hard to serve our clients, which directly translated into robust balance sheet growth, improved credit quality, expanding pipelines, stable noninterest income and well-controlled expenses."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2021 were $18.60 billion, an increase of $589.0 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $9.52 billion, down $171.7 million from June 30, 2021 as loan originations of $366.2 million were offset by loan payments. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased from $691.9 million at June 30, 2021 to $337.0 million at September 30, 2021. The remaining PPP loans balance consisted of $53.8 million from the first round in 2020 and $283.2 million from the second round in 2021. Debt securities in total were $6.91 billion, an increase of $692.3 million from $6.21 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase was mostly a result of purchases during the quarter partially offset by principal paydowns. Total deposits at September 30, 2021 were $15.95 billion, an increase of $608.0 million from June 30, 2021 largely due to an increase in demand and other noninterest-bearing deposits. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from June 30, 2021 with 50% noninterest-bearing and 50% interest-bearing.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We won new business during the quarter expanding both loans and deposits, with non-PPP loan and total deposit annualized growth of 8% and 16%, respectively. This success can be attributed to our bankers commitment and client-centered approach of understanding the goals of each client and the nuances of the markets where they operate."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $132.5 million, an increase of $7.1 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $7.8 million from the prior-year period. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher loan interest income, which was impacted by substantial PPP loan forgiveness and payoffs, and an increase in interest income from securities mainly due to higher average balances. The increase in net interest income from the prior year period was mainly due to an increase in interest income for securities, which was due to higher average balances. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

Columbia recorded no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a net provision recovery of $5.5 million for the linked quarter and a net provision of $7.4 million for the comparable quarter in 2020.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "We are very pleased that credit quality remained stable in spite of the COVID-19 Delta variant and other disruptions in the economy. All of our credit metrics improved, which offset any additional provision requirements from loan growth during the quarter. While we remain watchful of the impact of inflation, labor shortages and supply chain disruption on our clients' revenue streams, we are confident in the resiliency and strength of the overall loan portfolio."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $24.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.2 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $1.5 million from the third quarter of 2020. The increase compared to the linked quarter was due to a $750 thousand gain related to the sale of our health savings accounts to a third party recorded to other noninterest income as well as higher loan revenue. The increase in noninterest income during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020 was a result of the previously stated sale of health savings accounts as well as higher card revenue and financial services revenue partially offset by a decrease in mortgage banking due to a decrease in the mortgage pipeline and total volume of funded loans.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $90.0 million, an increase of $5.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to a increases in legal and professional fees, compensation and employee benefits expense and data processing and software. The increase in legal and professional fees is primarily due to acquisition-related professional services associated with our acquisition of Merchants Bank of Commerce. Total acquisition-related expenses for the quarter were $2.2 million. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was mostly attributable to higher labor costs in the second quarter of 2021 related to the origination of PPP loans. Such labor costs, rather than recognized in the period incurred, are capitalized and amortized as a reduction to interest income over the life of the loan.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased $4.9 million, mostly attributable to increases in legal and professional fees and data processing and software expense. The increase in legal and professional fees is due to the acquisition-related professional services associated with our acquisition of Merchants Bank of Commerce.

The provision for unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:

Net Interest Margin





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

























(in thousands) Provision for unfunded loan commitments

$ 500



$ 200



$ 800



$ 2,200



$ 4,600













































Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.17%, an increase of 1 basis point from the linked quarter and a decrease of 30 basis points from the prior-year period. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was due to an increase in loan yields, which was impacted by substantial PPP loan forgiveness and payoffs, partially offset by lower yields on securities. The average cost of total deposits for both the third and linked quarter of 2021 was 4 basis points. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the prior-year period was driven by lower average rates on securities and a higher ratio of taxable securities to our overall interest-earning assets, which was partially offset by higher loan yields, impacted by substantial PPP loan forgiveness and payoffs. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)2 was 3.16% for the third quarter of 2021, which increased 1 basis point from the linked quarter and decreased 30 basis points compared to the prior-year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the linked quarter and the decrease compared to the prior-year period were due to the items noted in the preceding paragraph.

The following table highlights the yield on our PPP loans for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020





















Paycheck Protection Program loans

(dollars in thousands)



Interest income

$ 11,155



$ 7,075



$ 5,263



$ 27,327



$ 9,853

Average balance

$ 495,879



$ 831,660



$ 948,034



$ 719,071



$ 533,702

Yield

8.92 %

3.41 %

2.21 %

5.08 %

2.47 %

Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Despite the continued pressure from the low-rate environment, our strong earning asset growth, supported by core deposit inflows, supports a solid outlook for net interest income. Moreover, as interest rates move toward more normal levels, we expect our margin to quickly benefit from new production and the repricing of existing loans."

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2021, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.13% compared to 0.14% at June 30, 2021. Total nonperforming assets increased $155 thousand from the linked quarter, primarily due to increases in commercial business and one-to-four family residential nonaccrual loans, partially offset by a decrease in agriculture nonaccrual loans.

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:





September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

















(in thousands) Nonaccrual loans:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate

$ 2,871



$ 3,019



$ 7,712

Commercial business

12,105



10,745



13,222

Agriculture

7,706



9,034



11,614

Construction

—



—



217

Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate

1,491



1,179



2,001

Other consumer

3



44



40

Total nonaccrual loans

24,176



24,021



34,806

OREO and other personal property owned

381



381



553

Total nonperforming assets

$ 24,557



$ 24,402



$ 35,359



Nonperforming assets to total loans were 0.25% at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

























(in thousands) Beginning balance

$ 142,988



$ 148,294



$ 151,546



$ 149,140



$ 83,968

Impact of adopting ASC 326

—



—



—



—



1,632

Charge-offs:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

—



(316)



—



(316)



(101)

Commercial business

(1,183)



(971)



(3,164)



(5,493)



(10,290)

Agriculture

—



(122)



(1,269)



(122)



(5,995)

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

—



(146)



(16)



(146)



(26)

Other consumer

(296)



(385)



(133)



(808)



(599)

Total charge-offs

(1,479)



(1,940)



(4,582)



(6,885)



(17,011)

Recoveries:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

518



16



65



570



92

Commercial business

328



874



1,124



4,416



2,795

Agriculture

6



5



27



23



69

Construction

8



521



11



575



688

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

203



503



1,301



757



2,005

Other consumer

213



215



76



489



330

Total recoveries

1,276



2,134



2,604



6,830



5,979

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(203)



194



(1,978)



(55)



(11,032)

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

—



(5,500)



7,400



(6,300)



82,400

Ending balance

$ 142,785



$ 142,988



$ 156,968



$ 142,785



$ 156,968



The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.50% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.48% at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans3 was 1.55% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.59% at June 30, 2021.

Loan Deferrals

The following table shows the loan balances subject to deferral for the periods indicated:





September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

















(in thousands) Loan balances subject to deferral

$ 32,796



$ 40,747



$ 146,725





























Organizational Update

On October 12, 2021, Columbia Banking System, Inc. and Umpqua Holdings Corporation jointly announced a definitive agreement to combine, creating the second largest regionally focused bank by market share on the West Coast with assets exceeding $50 billion. This partnership creates a broad network of more than 300 locations across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California and Nevada under the Umpqua brand with wealth management services and products offered under the Columbia brand. The name of our parent company will remain Columbia Banking System, Inc. and our stock will continue to be traded under the "COLB" symbol.

This announcement follows Columbia's first expansion into the California market with the completion of its acquisition of Bank of Commerce, Holdings ("Bank of Commerce"), the parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce on October 1, 2021.

Mr. Stein commented, "We are delighted to welcome Merchant's clients and employees to the Columbia Bank family. Furthermore, we are excited to announce the partnership between Columbia and Umpqua, which will position us as the preferred bank for businesses and families across the West. Both transactions are consistent with our community bank values and our unwavering commitment to our team members, clients and communities."

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may join the live-streamed event by using the site: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8vfuseb

The conference call can also be accessed on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET) by calling 833-301-1160; Conference ID password: 9970936.

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, October 29, 2021 using the link below: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8vfuseb

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power4 in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks," marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com .

1

Total loans, net of PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for a reconciliation of total loans to total loans, net of PPP loans.





2

Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.





3

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.





4

Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com , including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets;

the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges;

the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates;

risks related to the proposed merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation (" Umpqua ") including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with Umpqua or unexpected delays related to the merger or either party's inability to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction, (iii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction with Umpqua that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iv) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (v) cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (vi) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vii) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the announcement of the proposed merger, (viii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected, and (ix) shareholder litigation that could prevent or delay the closing of the proposed merger or otherwise negatively impact the Company's business and operations;

") including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with or unexpected delays related to the merger or either party's inability to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction, (iii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction with that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iv) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (v) cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (vi) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vii) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the announcement of the proposed merger, (viii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected, and (ix) shareholder litigation that could prevent or delay the closing of the proposed merger or otherwise negatively impact the Company's business and operations; the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions (including the recent acquisition of Bank of Commerce Holdings ("Bank of Commerce Holdings")) and infrastructure may not be realized;

the ability to successfully integrate Bank of Commerce, or to integrate future acquired entities;

interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources;

the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR;

results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations;

changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;

changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect;

changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies;

increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services;

continued consolidation in the Northwest financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital;

our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft;

any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems;

inability to keep pace with technological changes;

our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk;

failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;

the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks;

our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital;

natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events;

the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets;

changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and

the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Columbia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, which are on file with the SEC and available on Columbia's website, www.columbiabank.com, under the heading "Financial Information" and in other documents Columbia files with the SEC, and in Umpqua's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, which are on file with the SEC and available on Umpqua's investor relations website, www.umpquabank.com, under the heading "Financials," and in other documents Umpqua files with the SEC.

We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Columbia nor Umpqua assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the proposed transaction (the "Transaction"), Columbia will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a Joint Proxy Statement of Umpqua and Columbia and a Prospectus of Columbia, as well as other relevant documents concerning the Transaction. Certain matters in respect of the Transaction involving Umpqua and Columbia will be submitted to Umpqua's and Columbia's shareholders for their consideration. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE TRANSACTION WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Umpqua and Columbia, without charge, at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the joint proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Attention: Andrew Ognall, One SW Columbia Street, Suite 1200, Portland, OR 97204, 503-727-4100 or to Columbia Banking System, Inc., Attention: Investor Relations, P. O. Box 2156, MS 3100, Tacoma, WA 98401-2156, 253-471-4065.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

Umpqua, Columbia, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Umpqua and Columbia in connection with the Transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding Umpqua's directors and executive officers is available in Umpqua's definitive proxy statement relating to its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021, and other documents filed by Umpqua with the SEC. Information regarding Columbia's directors and executive officers is available in Columbia's definitive proxy statement relating to its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 12, 2021, and other documents filed by Columbia with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Transaction. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Clint Stein,

Aaron James Deer,

President and

Executive Vice President and

Chief Executive Officer

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

















Unaudited











September 30,

June 30,

December 31,













2021

2021

2020





































(in thousands) ASSETS







Cash and due from banks









$ 193,715



$ 218,649



$ 218,899

Interest-earning deposits with banks









703,760



612,883



434,867

Total cash and cash equivalents







897,475



831,532



653,766

Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $4,773,742, $4,103,196 and $4,997,529, respectively)

4,831,919



4,190,066



5,210,134

Debt securities held to maturity at amortized cost (fair value of $2,071,051, $2,032,980 and $—, respectively)

2,075,158



2,024,715



—

Equity securities











13,425



13,425



13,425

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost









10,280



10,280



10,280

Loans held for sale











11,355



13,179



26,481

Loans, net of unearned income











9,521,385



9,693,116



9,427,660

Less: Allowance for credit losses









142,785



142,988



149,140

Loans, net











9,378,600



9,550,128



9,278,520

Interest receivable











52,886



52,347



54,831

Premises and equipment, net











157,488



158,827



162,059

Other real estate owned











381



381



553

Goodwill











765,842



765,842



765,842

Other intangible assets, net











21,123



22,958



26,734

Other assets











386,530



379,797



382,154

Total assets











$ 18,602,462



$ 18,013,477



$ 16,584,779

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing











$ 7,971,680



$ 7,703,325



$ 6,913,214

Interest-bearing











7,981,719



7,642,107



6,956,648

Total deposits











15,953,399



15,345,432



13,869,862

FHLB advances











7,372



7,386



7,414

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









40,040



70,994



73,859

Subordinated debentures











35,000



35,000



35,092

Other liabilities











243,384



221,419



250,945

Total liabilities











16,279,195



15,680,231



14,237,172

Commitments and contingent liabilities





















Shareholders' equity:























September 30,

June 30,

December 31,













2021

2021

2020





































(in thousands)











Preferred stock (no par value)



















Authorized shares 2,000



2,000



2,000













Common stock (no par value)



















Authorized shares 115,000



115,000



115,000













Issued 73,944



73,926



73,782



1,670,076



1,664,953



1,660,998

Outstanding 71,760



71,742



71,598













Retained earnings











651,308



642,018



575,248

Accumulated other comprehensive income







72,717



97,109



182,195

Treasury stock at cost 2,184



2,184



2,184



(70,834)



(70,834)



(70,834)

Total shareholders' equity











2,323,267



2,333,246



2,347,607

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$ 18,602,462



$ 18,013,477



$ 16,584,779



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020





















Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts) Loans

$ 105,168



$ 99,712



$ 105,739



$ 305,195



$ 318,601

Taxable securities

26,374



24,750



19,102



73,940



58,533

Tax-exempt securities

2,714



2,826



2,340



8,299



6,899

Deposits in banks

284



159



203



595



480

Total interest income

134,540



127,447



127,384



388,029



384,513

Interest Expense



















Deposits

1,468



1,426



2,005



4,379



7,741

FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings

73



72



166



217



6,191

Subordinated debentures

435



468



468



1,371



1,404

Other borrowings

24



19



19



66



178

Total interest expense

2,000



1,985



2,658



6,033



15,514

Net Interest Income

132,540



125,462



124,726



381,996



368,999

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

—



(5,500)



7,400



(6,300)



82,400

Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses

132,540



130,962



117,326



388,296



286,599

Noninterest Income



















Deposit account and treasury management fees

6,893



6,701



6,658



19,952



20,538

Card revenue

4,889



4,773



3,834



13,395



10,431

Financial services and trust revenue

4,250



4,245



3,253



11,876



9,481

Loan revenue

5,184



4,514



6,645



17,067



16,842

Bank owned life insurance

1,585



1,635



1,585



4,780



4,799

Investment securities gains, net

—



314



—



314



16,674

Other

1,157



548



497



2,470



2,173

Total noninterest income

23,958



22,730



22,472



69,854



80,938

Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

54,679



53,450



55,133



159,865



156,018

Occupancy

9,695



9,038



8,734



27,739



26,743

Data processing and software (1)

8,515



7,402



7,095



24,368



22,175

Legal and professional fees

4,894



3,264



3,000



10,973



8,585

Amortization of intangibles

1,835



1,852



2,193



5,611



6,713

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

1,583



1,490



1,559



4,332



3,427

Advertising and promotion

678



588



680



2,026



2,822

Regulatory premiums

1,214



1,112



826



3,431



1,894

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

4



111



(160)



52



(348)

Other (1)

6,910



5,809



6,055



19,285



22,190

Total noninterest expense

90,007



84,116



85,115



257,682



250,219

Income before income taxes

66,491



69,576



54,683



200,468



117,318

Provision for income taxes

13,474



14,537



9,949



40,559



21,374

Net Income

$ 53,017



$ 55,039



$ 44,734



$ 159,909



$ 95,944

Earnings per common share



















Basic

$ 0.75



$ 0.77



$ 0.63



$ 2.25



$ 1.35

Diluted

$ 0.74



$ 0.77



$ 0.63



$ 2.24



$ 1.35

Dividends declared per common share - regular (2)

$ 0.58



$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 1.14



$ 0.84

Dividends declared per common share - special

—



—



—



—



0.22

Dividends declared per common share - total

$ 0.58



$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 1.14



$ 1.06























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

71,036



70,987



70,726



70,965



70,870

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding

71,186



71,164



70,762



71,155



70,906















(1) Prior periods adjusted to conform to current period presentation.



(2) Dividends declared per common share - regular for the three months ended September 30, 2021 includes both the July 29, 2021 declaration of $0.28 and the September 30, 2021 declaration of $0.30.

FINANCIAL STATISTICS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020





















Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 132,540



$ 125,462



$ 124,726



$ 381,996



$ 368,999

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ —



$ (5,500)



$ 7,400



$ (6,300)



$ 82,400

Noninterest income

$ 23,958



$ 22,730



$ 22,472



$ 69,854



$ 80,938

Noninterest expense

$ 90,007



$ 84,116



$ 85,115



$ 257,682



$ 250,219

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$ 2,192



$ 510



$ —



$ 2,702



$ —

Net income

$ 53,017



$ 55,039



$ 44,734



$ 159,909



$ 95,944

Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.75



$ 0.77



$ 0.63



$ 2.25



$ 1.35

Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.74



$ 0.77



$ 0.63



$ 2.24



$ 1.35

Book value

$ 32.38



$ 32.52



$ 32.14



$ 32.38



$ 32.14

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 21.41



$ 21.53



$ 21.05



$ 21.41



$ 21.05

Averages



















Total assets

$ 18,330,109



$ 17,670,480



$ 15,965,485



$ 17,636,026



$ 15,039,925

Interest-earning assets

$ 16,820,771



$ 16,176,328



$ 14,492,435



$ 16,143,956



$ 13,549,356

Loans

$ 9,526,052



$ 9,664,169



$ 9,744,336



$ 9,592,178



$ 9,370,101

Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 6,545,134



$ 5,914,838



$ 3,948,041



$ 5,901,575



$ 3,720,268

Deposits

$ 15,642,250



$ 15,059,406



$ 13,318,485



$ 14,976,661



$ 12,058,376

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 7,821,949



$ 7,530,372



$ 6,527,695



$ 7,493,773



$ 5,984,658

Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 7,920,146



$ 7,618,629



$ 6,659,119



$ 7,587,989



$ 6,516,874

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 7,820,301



$ 7,529,034



$ 6,790,790



$ 7,482,888



$ 6,073,718

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,364,149



$ 2,312,779



$ 2,293,771



$ 2,341,238



$ 2,247,228

Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.16 %

1.25 %

1.12 %

1.21 %

0.85 % Return on average common equity

8.97 %

9.52 %

7.80 %

9.11 %

5.69 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)

13.82 %

14.84 %

12.41 %

14.13 %

9.31 % Average equity to average assets

12.90 %

13.09 %

14.37 %

13.28 %

14.94 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

12.49 %

12.95 %

14.18 %

12.49 %

14.18 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.62 %

8.97 %

9.76 %

8.62 %

9.76 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.17 %

3.16 %

3.47 %

3.21 %

3.69 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)

56.67 %

55.86 %

56.95 %

56.16 %

54.78 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

54.44 %

54.80 %

56.33 %

54.84 %

56.16 % Noninterest expense ratio

1.96 %

1.90 %

2.13 %

1.95 %

2.22 % Core noninterest expense ratio (1)

1.92 %

1.89 %

2.13 %

1.93 %

2.22 %

























September 30,

June 30,

December 31,







Period-end

2021

2021

2020







Total assets

$ 18,602,462



$ 18,013,477



$ 16,584,779









Loans, net of unearned income

$ 9,521,385



$ 9,693,116



$ 9,427,660









Allowance for credit losses

$ 142,785



$ 142,988



$ 149,140









Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 6,930,782



$ 6,238,486



$ 5,233,839









Deposits

$ 15,953,399



$ 15,345,432



$ 13,869,862









Shareholders' equity

$ 2,323,267



$ 2,333,246



$ 2,347,607









Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 24,176



$ 24,021



$ 34,806









Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")

381



381



553









Total nonperforming assets

$ 24,557



$ 24,402



$ 35,359































Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.37 %







Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.21 %







Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.58 %







Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (for the three months ended)

$ 203



$ (194)



$ 3,128























(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.



(2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020





















Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 132,540



$ 125,462



$ 123,994



$ 131,112



$ 124,726

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ —



$ (5,500)



$ (800)



$ (4,700)



$ 7,400

Noninterest income

$ 23,958



$ 22,730



$ 23,166



$ 23,562



$ 22,472

Noninterest expense

$ 90,007



$ 84,116



$ 83,559



$ 84,300



$ 85,115

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$ 2,192



$ 510



$ —



$ —



$ —

Net income

$ 53,017



$ 55,039



$ 51,853



$ 58,300



$ 44,734

Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.75



$ 0.77



$ 0.73



$ 0.82



$ 0.63

Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.74



$ 0.77



$ 0.73



$ 0.82



$ 0.63

Book value

$ 32.38



$ 32.52



$ 31.71



$ 32.79



$ 32.14

Averages



















Total assets

$ 18,330,109



$ 17,670,480



$ 16,891,682



$ 16,477,246



$ 15,965,485

Interest-earning assets

$ 16,820,771



$ 16,176,328



$ 15,419,371



$ 15,010,392



$ 14,492,435

Loans

$ 9,526,052



$ 9,664,169



$ 9,586,984



$ 9,533,655



$ 9,744,336

Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 6,545,134



$ 5,914,838



$ 5,230,304



$ 4,765,158



$ 3,948,041

Deposits

$ 15,642,250



$ 15,059,406



$ 14,212,616



$ 13,864,027



$ 13,318,485

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 7,821,949



$ 7,530,372



$ 7,121,300



$ 6,873,405



$ 6,527,695

Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 7,920,146



$ 7,618,629



$ 7,217,471



$ 6,954,287



$ 6,659,119

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 7,820,301



$ 7,529,034



$ 7,091,316



$ 6,990,622



$ 6,790,790

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,364,149



$ 2,312,779



$ 2,346,593



$ 2,311,070



$ 2,293,771

Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.16 %

1.25 %

1.23 %

1.42 %

1.12 % Return on average common equity

8.97 %

9.52 %

8.84 %

10.09 %

7.80 % Average equity to average assets

12.90 %

13.09 %

13.89 %

14.03 %

14.37 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

12.49 %

12.95 %

13.12 %

14.16 %

14.18 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.17 %

3.16 %

3.31 %

3.52 %

3.47 % Period-end



















Total assets

$ 18,602,462



$ 18,013,477



$ 17,335,116



$ 16,584,779



$ 16,233,424

Loans, net of unearned income

$ 9,521,385



$ 9,693,116



$ 9,676,318



$ 9,427,660



$ 9,688,947

Allowance for credit losses

$ 142,785



$ 142,988



$ 148,294



$ 149,140



$ 156,968

Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 6,930,782



$ 6,238,486



$ 5,519,995



$ 5,233,839



$ 4,305,425

Deposits

$ 15,953,399



$ 15,345,432



$ 14,767,466



$ 13,869,862



$ 13,600,260

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,323,267



$ 2,333,246



$ 2,275,063



$ 2,347,607



$ 2,301,981

Goodwill

$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842

Other intangible assets, net

$ 21,123



$ 22,958



$ 24,810



$ 26,734



$ 28,745

Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 24,176



$ 24,021



$ 33,581



$ 34,806



$ 47,231

OREO and OPPO

381



381



521



553



623

Total nonperforming assets

$ 24,557



$ 24,402



$ 34,102



$ 35,359



$ 47,854























Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.35 %

0.37 %

0.49 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.29 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.53 %

1.58 %

1.62 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 203



$ (194)



$ 46



$ 3,128



$ 1,978



LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020





















Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

$ 4,088,484



$ 4,101,071



$ 4,081,915



$ 4,062,313



$ 4,027,035

Commercial business

3,436,351



3,738,288



3,792,813



3,597,968



3,836,009

Agriculture

815,985



797,580



751,800



779,627



850,290

Construction

326,569



300,303



282,534



268,663



273,176

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

823,877



724,151



735,314



683,570



665,432

Other consumer

30,119



31,723



31,942



35,519



37,005

Total loans

9,521,385



9,693,116



9,676,318



9,427,660



9,688,947

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(142,785)



(142,988)



(148,294)



(149,140)



(156,968)

Total loans, net

$ 9,378,600



$ 9,550,128



$ 9,528,024



$ 9,278,520



$ 9,531,979

Loans held for sale

$ 11,355



$ 13,179



$ 26,176



$ 26,481



$ 24,407





























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

42.9 %

42.3 %

42.2 %

43.0 %

41.5 % Commercial business

36.1 %

38.6 %

39.2 %

38.2 %

39.6 % Agriculture

8.6 %

8.2 %

7.8 %

8.3 %

8.8 % Construction

3.4 %

3.1 %

2.9 %

2.8 %

2.8 % Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

8.7 %

7.5 %

7.6 %

7.3 %

6.9 % Other consumer

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.4 %

0.4 % Total loans

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020





















Deposit Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Demand and other noninterest-bearing

$ 7,971,680



$ 7,703,325



$ 7,424,472



$ 6,913,214



$ 6,897,054

Money market

3,076,833



2,950,063



2,913,689



2,780,922



2,708,949

Interest-bearing demand

1,646,816



1,525,360



1,512,808



1,433,083



1,322,618

Savings

1,416,376



1,388,241



1,282,151



1,169,721



1,109,155

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

740,281



720,553



662,461



656,273



635,980

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

190,402



193,080



198,568



201,805



204,578

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

108,483



105,393



107,421



108,935



105,041

Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits

26,835



24,409



25,929



23,105



22,609

Brokered certificates of deposit

5,000



5,000



5,000



5,000



5,000

Reciprocal money market accounts

770,693



730,008



634,967



577,804



589,276

Total deposits

$ 15,953,399



$ 15,345,432



$ 14,767,466



$ 13,869,862



$ 13,600,260







September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, Deposit Composition - Percentages

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 Demand and other noninterest-bearing

50.0 %

50.2 %

50.4 %

49.8 %

50.7 % Money market

19.3 %

19.2 %

19.7 %

20.1 %

19.9 % Interest-bearing demand

10.3 %

9.9 %

10.2 %

10.3 %

9.7 % Savings

8.9 %

9.0 %

8.7 %

8.4 %

8.2 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

4.6 %

4.7 %

4.5 %

4.7 %

4.7 % Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

1.2 %

1.3 %

1.3 %

1.5 %

1.5 % Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

0.7 %

0.7 %

0.7 %

0.8 %

0.8 % Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 % Reciprocal money market accounts

4.8 %

4.8 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

4.3 % Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,526,052



$ 106,345



4.43 %

$ 9,744,336



$ 106,945



4.37 % Taxable securities

5,929,321



26,374



1.76 %

3,511,690



19,102



2.16 % Tax exempt securities (2)

615,813



3,436



2.21 %

436,351



2,962



2.70 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

749,585



284



0.15 %

800,058



203



0.10 % Total interest-earning assets

16,820,771



136,439



3.22 %

14,492,435



129,212



3.55 % Other earning assets

245,907











235,735









Noninterest-earning assets

1,263,431











1,237,315









Total assets

$ 18,330,109











$ 15,965,485









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 3,790,201



$ 741



0.08 %

$ 3,200,407



$ 947



0.12 % Interest-bearing demand

1,581,598



298



0.07 %

1,296,076



337



0.10 % Savings accounts

1,391,221



54



0.02 %

1,072,472



36



0.01 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

729,382



232



0.13 %

621,786



397



0.25 % Certificates of deposit

329,547



143



0.17 %

336,954



288



0.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits

7,821,949



1,468



0.07 %

6,527,695



2,005



0.12 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,382



73



3.92 %

54,173



166



1.22 % Subordinated debentures

35,000



435



4.93 %

35,161



468



5.30 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

55,815



24



0.17 %

42,090



19



0.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,920,146



2,000



0.10 %

6,659,119



2,658



0.16 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

7,820,301











6,790,790









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

225,513











221,805









Shareholders' equity

2,364,149











2,293,771









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 18,330,109











$ 15,965,485









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 134,439











$ 126,554





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.17 %









3.47 %













(1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $11.3 million and $5.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion income on acquired loans was $884 thousand and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



(2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $722 thousand and $622 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,526,052



$ 106,345



4.43 %

$ 9,664,169



$ 100,908



4.19 % Taxable securities

5,929,321



26,374



1.76 %

5,291,380



24,750



1.88 % Tax exempt securities (2)

615,813



3,436



2.21 %

623,458



3,577



2.30 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

749,585



284



0.15 %

597,321



159



0.11 % Total interest-earning assets

16,820,771



136,439



3.22 %

16,176,328



129,394



3.21 % Other earning assets

245,907











244,181









Noninterest-earning assets

1,263,431











1,249,971









Total assets

$ 18,330,109











$ 17,670,480









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 3,790,201



$ 741



0.08 %

$ 3,632,383



$ 692



0.08 % Interest-bearing demand

1,581,598



298



0.07 %

1,546,247



286



0.07 % Savings accounts

1,391,221



54



0.02 %

1,318,837



45



0.01 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

729,382



232



0.13 %

702,967



245



0.14 % Certificates of deposit

329,547



143



0.17 %

329,938



158



0.19 % Total interest-bearing deposits

7,821,949



1,468



0.07 %

7,530,372



1,426



0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,382



73



3.92 %

7,395



72



3.91 % Subordinated debentures

35,000



435



4.93 %

35,030



468



5.36 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

55,815



24



0.17 %

45,832



19



0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,920,146



2,000



0.10 %

7,618,629



1,985



0.10 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

7,820,301











7,529,034









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

225,513











210,038









Shareholders' equity

2,364,149











2,312,779









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 18,330,109











$ 17,670,480









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 134,439











$ 127,409





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.17 %









3.16 %











(1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $11.3 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The incremental accretion income on acquired loans was $884 thousand and $856 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.



(2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $722 thousand and $751 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,592,178



$ 308,730



4.30 %

$ 9,370,101



$ 322,347



4.60 % Taxable securities

5,286,406



73,940



1.87 %

3,304,295



58,533



2.37 % Tax exempt securities (2)

615,169



10,505



2.28 %

415,973



8,733



2.80 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

650,203



595



0.12 %

458,987



480



0.14 % Total interest-earning assets

16,143,956



$ 393,770



3.26 %

13,549,356



$ 390,093



3.85 % Other earning assets

244,269











234,044









Noninterest-earning assets

1,247,801











1,256,525









Total assets

$ 17,636,026











$ 15,039,925









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 3,625,688



$ 2,132



0.08 %

$ 2,925,672



$ 3,649



0.17 % Interest-bearing demand

1,526,312



849



0.07 %

1,211,958



1,160



0.13 % Savings accounts

1,311,118



139



0.01 %

982,507



117



0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

698,745



753



0.14 %

512,548



1,693



0.44 % Certificates of deposit

331,910



506



0.20 %

351,973



1,122



0.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits

7,493,773



4,379



0.08 %

5,984,658



7,741



0.17 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,395



217



3.92 %

455,303



6,191



1.82 % Subordinated debentures

35,034



1,371



5.23 %

35,207



1,404



5.33 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

51,787



66



0.17 %

41,706



178



0.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,587,989



$ 6,033



0.11 %

6,516,874



$ 15,514



0.32 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

7,482,888











6,073,718









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

223,911











202,105









Shareholders' equity

2,341,238











2,247,228









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 17,636,026











$ 15,039,925









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 387,737











$ 374,579





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.21 %









3.69 %











(1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $26.0 million and $12.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $2.8 million and $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



(2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $3.5 million and $3.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $2.2 million and $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020





















Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 134,439



$ 127,409



$ 126,554



$ 387,737



$ 374,579

Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):



















Incremental accretion income on acquired loans

(884)



(856)



(1,665)



(2,795)



(4,831)

Premium amortization on acquired securities

422



532



701



1,474



2,803

Interest reversals on nonaccrual loans (2)

—



—



393



—



1,854

Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 133,977



$ 127,085



$ 125,983



$ 386,416



$ 374,405























Average interest earning assets

$ 16,820,771



$ 16,176,328



$ 14,492,435



$ 16,143,956



$ 13,549,356

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.17 %

3.16 %

3.47 %

3.21 %

3.69 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.16 %

3.15 %

3.46 %

3.20 %

3.69 %





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020





















Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 90,007



$ 84,116



$ 85,115



$ 257,682



$ 250,219

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:



















Acquisition-related expenses

(2,192)



(510)



—



(2,702)



—

Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO

(4)



(111)



160



(42)



356

Loss on asset disposals

(11)



(2)



—



(19)



(224)

B&O taxes

(1,583)



(1,490)



(1,559)



(4,332)



(3,427)

Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 86,217



$ 82,003



$ 83,716



$ 250,587



$ 246,924























Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 134,439



$ 127,409



$ 126,554



$ 387,737



$ 374,579

Noninterest income

23,958



22,730



22,472



69,854



80,938

Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment

422



434



422



1,271



1,276

Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)

$ 158,819



$ 150,573



$ 149,448



$ 458,862



$ 456,793























Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 133,977



$ 127,085



$ 125,983



$ 386,416



$ 374,405

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):



















Investment securities gain, net

—



(314)



—



(314)



(16,674)

Gain on asset disposals

—



(287)



(247)



(287)



(294)

Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)

24,380



22,563



22,647



70,524



65,246

Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)

$ 158,357



$ 149,648



$ 148,630



$ 456,940



$ 439,651

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)

56.67 %

55.86 %

56.95 %

56.16 %

54.78 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B)

54.44 %

54.80 %

56.33 %

54.84 %

56.16 %











(1) Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $1.9 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $5.7 million and $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



(2) Beginning January 2021, interest reversals on nonaccrual loans is no longer a component of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020





















Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 90,007



$ 84,116



$ 85,115



$ 257,682



$ 250,219

Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:



















Acquisition-related expenses

(2,192)



(510)



—



(2,702)



—

Core noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 87,815



$ 83,606



$ 85,115



$ 254,980



$ 250,219























Average assets (denominator)

$ 18,330,109



$ 17,670,480



$ 15,965,485



$ 17,636,026



$ 15,039,925

Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)

1.96 %

1.90 %

2.13 %

1.95 %

2.22 % Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator)

1.92 %

1.89 %

2.13 %

1.93 %

2.22 %











(1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized.



(2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020





















Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

(in thousands) Income before income taxes

$ 66,491



$ 69,576



$ 54,683



$ 200,468



$ 117,318

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

—



(5,500)



7,400



(6,300)



82,400

Provision for unfunded commitments (1)

500



200



800



2,200



4,600

B&O taxes (1)

1,583



1,490



1,559



4,332



3,427

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 68,574



$ 65,766



$ 64,442



$ 200,700



$ 207,745













(1) Beginning the second quarter of 2021, provision for unfunded commitments and B&O taxes are components of this non-GAAP measure. Prior periods have been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio:





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020













Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$ 2,323,267



$ 2,333,246



$ 2,301,981

Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:











Goodwill

(765,842)



(765,842)



(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(21,123)



(22,958)



(28,745)

Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$ 1,536,302



$ 1,544,446



$ 1,507,394















Total assets (denominator A)

$ 18,602,462



$ 18,013,477



$ 16,233,424

Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:











Goodwill

(765,842)



(765,842)



(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(21,123)



(22,958)



(28,745)

Tangible assets (denominator B)

$ 17,815,497



$ 17,224,677



$ 15,438,837















Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

12.49 %

12.95 %

14.18 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

8.62 %

8.97 %

9.76 % Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

71,760



71,742



71,613

Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$ 32.38



$ 32.52



$ 32.14

Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$ 21.41



$ 21.53



$ 21.05



Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company, as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans:





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020 Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)

$ 142,785



$ 142,988



$ 156,968















Total loans (denominator A)

9,521,385



9,693,116



9,688,947

Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)

337,025



691,949



953,244

Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)

$ 9,184,360



$ 9,001,167



$ 8,735,703















ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.62 % ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)

1.55 %

1.59 %

1.80 %

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020





















Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net income (numerator A)

$ 53,017



$ 55,039



$ 44,734



$ 159,909



$ 95,944

Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:



















Amortization of intangibles

1,835



1,852



2,193



5,611



6,713

Tax effect on intangible amortization

(385)



(389)



(461)



(1,178)



(1,410)

Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)

$ 54,467



$ 56,502



$ 46,466



164,342



$ 101,247























Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$ 2,364,149



$ 2,312,779



$ 2,293,771



2,341,238



$ 2,247,228

Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:



















Average intangibles

(788,173)



(790,015)



(795,650)



(789,954)



(797,853)

Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$ 1,575,976



$ 1,522,764



$ 1,498,121



$ 1,551,284



$ 1,449,375























Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)

8.97 %

9.52 %

7.80 %

9.11 %

5.69 % Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)

13.82 %

14.84 %

12.41 %

14.13 %

9.31 %











(1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized.



(2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

