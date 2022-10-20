Columbia Banking System Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Notable Items for Third Quarter 2022

Record quarterly net income of $64.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.83 , which included a $0.03 per share reduction stemming from merger-related expenses

Net interest margin of 3.47%, an increase of 31 basis points from the linked quarter

Loan production of $598.1 million

Totals loans increased 13% annualized to $11.69 billion

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to historic low of 0.07%

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia", "we" or "us"), the parent company of Columbia Bank (the "Bank"), released earnings for the third quarter of $64.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.83. Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer said today upon the release of Columbia's earnings, "Record quarterly revenue and earnings were the result of our bankers remaining laser focused on our clients as they worked to expand their businesses and investments." He continued, "By anticipating changes within our markets and continuously working to scale our operations, we were successful in meeting our clients' needs and in growing market share."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $20.41 billion, a decrease of $159.0 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $11.69 billion, up $369.9 million from June 30, 2022, mainly attributable to loan originations of $598.1 million partially offset by loan payments. Debt securities in total were $6.78 billion, a decrease of $491.7 million from $7.27 billion at June 30, 2022 substantially driven by fair value movement related to the available-for-sale portfolio. Total deposits at September 30, 2022 were $17.94 billion, a decrease of $15.6 million from June 30, 2022. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from June 30, 2022 with 50% noninterest-bearing and 50% interest-bearing.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Columbia's value proposition continues to be well-received by existing and new clients." He continued, "Our bankers' steadfast focus on anticipating and meeting our customers' needs drove robust loan growth during the quarter and maintained our low-cost deposit funding base."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $162.5 million, an increase of $15.0 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $30.0 million from the prior-year period. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher loan interest income as a result of increased average rates and higher average balances. This was partially offset by lower interest income from securities due to decreased average balances and increased deposit interest expense driven by average rates on public fund deposits. The increase in net interest income from the prior-year period was mainly due to an increase in interest income from loans and securities, which was a result of higher average balances, partially related to the Bank of Commerce Holdings acquisition. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

Columbia recorded a $5.3 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a $2.1 million provision for the linked quarter and no provision for the comparable quarter in 2021. The provision for credit losses was mainly due to loan growth, but also was impacted by a less favorable economic forecast.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, stated, "Strong loan growth resulted in modest provision expense during the quarter. We remain vigilant for economic challenges, which to date have been mitigated by strong credit quality metrics across the portfolio."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $26.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.6 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $2.7 million from the third quarter of 2021. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to a $3.7 million gain from the sale-leaseback of owned real estate. The gain was partially offset by decreased loan revenue, principally as a result of lower mortgage banking revenue and loan-related fees. Overall mortgage production declined as a result of the higher rate environment. The increase in noninterest income during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 was mainly due to the previously noted sale-leaseback gain partially offset by decreased mortgage banking revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $101.4 million, an increase of $6.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total merger-related expenses for the quarter were $3.2 million, which compares to the linked quarter of $3.9 million. The largest contributor to the increase in noninterest expense was related to compensation and employee benefits driven by higher incentive expense. In addition, there was increased net loan expense and data processing and software expense during the quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased $11.4 million, mostly attributable to an increase in compensation and employee benefits. This increase was primarily due to our acquisition of Bank of Commerce Holdings in the fourth quarter of 2021. Increased merger-related expenses also contributed to the increase from the prior-year period.

The provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

























(in thousands) Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded

loan commitments

$ (500)

$ —

$ 500

$ —

$ 2,200

Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.47%, an increase of 31 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 30 basis points from the prior-year period. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter and prior-year period was predominantly driven by higher average loan rates and a stronger earning assets mix. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 10 basis points compared to 5 basis points for the linked quarter. The increase was predominantly related to higher rates associated with public funds deposits. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)[1] was 3.50% for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 27 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 34 basis points from the prior-year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter and the prior-year period were both due to higher average loan rates and a stronger earning assets mix.

Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our margin widened significantly during the quarter from the impact of rising market rates on strong loan production, existing loans coming off their floors and an improvement in the funding mix with half of our deposit base in noninterest-bearing accounts." He continued, "Our industry-leading deposit mix makes for a low deposit beta and should support further margin expansion."

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2022, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.07% compared to 0.08% at June 30, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $3.5 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial business and agriculture nonaccrual loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:





September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

















(in thousands) Nonaccrual loans:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate

$ 3,431

$ 2,675

$ 1,872 Commercial business

7,181

9,947

13,321 Agriculture

2,179

3,216

5,396 Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate

602

1,140

2,433 Other consumer

92

20

19 Total nonaccrual loans

13,485

16,998

23,041 OREO and other personal property owned

—

33

381 Total nonperforming assets

$ 13,485

$ 17,031

$ 23,422

Nonperforming assets to total loans were 0.12% and 0.15% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

























(in thousands) Beginning balance

$ 149,935

$ 146,949

$ 142,988

$ 155,578

$ 149,140 Charge-offs:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

—

(299)

—

(299)

(316) Commercial business

(296)

(91)

(1,183)

(2,019)

(5,493) Agriculture

(706)

(1)

—

(730)

(122) Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

—

(3)

—

(3)

(146) Other consumer

(430)

(242)

(296)

(918)

(808) Total charge-offs

(1,432)

(636)

(1,479)

(3,969)

(6,885) Recoveries:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

11

147

518

172

570 Commercial business

482

797

328

1,570

4,416 Agriculture

98

24

6

247

23 Construction

9

136

8

153

575 Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

331

291

203

916

757 Other consumer

187

127

213

654

489 Total recoveries

1,118

1,522

1,276

3,712

6,830 Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(314)

886

(203)

(257)

(55) Provision (recapture) for credit losses

5,250

2,100

—

(450)

(6,300) Ending balance

$ 154,871

$ 149,935

$ 142,785

$ 154,871

$ 142,785

The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.32% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans[2] was 1.33% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

Organizational Update

Umpqua Merger

Integration planning related to the combination with Umpqua Holdings Corporation, which shareholders of both companies overwhelmingly approved in January, continues to move forward despite the extensive regulatory approval process currently overshadowing new merger and acquisition activity in the banking industry. "Once regulatory approval is received, we anticipate the deal to close very quickly due to the comprehensive preparation of our cross-company integration teams," said Clint Stein. He continued, "I am confident that the new company will build on our existing momentum and immediately impact banking throughout the west."

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may register for the call to receive dial-in details and their own unique PIN using the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI26835c8ea6ae478a8e843bce051b5372

Alternatively, the webcast can be joined by using the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9a98d8yh

A replay of the webcast will be accessible beginning Friday, October 21, 2022 using the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9a98d8yh

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 11 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com , including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets;

the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges;

the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates;

continued increases in inflation, and the risk that information may differ, possibly materially, from expectations, and actions taken by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in response to inflation and their potential impact on economic conditions including the possibility of a recession;

risks related to the proposed merger with Umpqua including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with Umpqua or unexpected delays related to the merger or either party's inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction, (iii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction with Umpqua that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iv) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (v) cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (vi) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vii) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the proposed merger, (viii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected, and (ix) shareholder litigation that may prevent or delay the closing of the proposed merger or otherwise negatively impact the Company's business and operations;

including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with or unexpected delays related to the merger or either party's inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction, (iii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction with that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iv) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (v) cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (vi) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vii) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the proposed merger, (viii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected, and (ix) shareholder litigation that may prevent or delay the closing of the proposed merger or otherwise negatively impact the Company's business and operations; the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions and infrastructure may not be realized;

the ability to successfully integrate future acquired entities;

interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources;

the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR;

results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations;

changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;

changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect;

changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies;

increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services;

continued consolidation in the financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital;

our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft;

any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems;

inability to keep pace with technological changes;

our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk;

failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;

the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks, including the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine ;

invasion of ; our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital;

the risks from climate change and its potential to disrupt our business and adversely impact the operations and creditworthiness of our customers;

natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events;

the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets;

changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and

the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Columbia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Columbia's website, www.columbiabank.com, under the heading "Financial Information" and in other documents Columbia files with the SEC, and in Umpqua's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Umpqua's investor relations website, www.umpquabank.com, under the heading "Financials," and in other documents Umpqua files with the SEC.

We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Columbia nor Umpqua assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.

1 Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin. 2 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.

Contacts: Clint Stein,

Aaron James Deer,

President and

Executive Vice President and

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer









Investor Relations





[email protected]





253-471-4065





(COLB-ER)





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.





















Unaudited











September 30,

June 30,

December 31,













2022

2022

2021





































(in thousands) ASSETS







Cash and due from banks











$ 263,551

$ 239,868

$ 153,414 Interest-earning deposits with banks











54,124

174,328

671,300 Total cash and cash equivalents









317,675

414,196

824,714 Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $5,447,566,

$5,647,523 and $5,898,041, respectively)

4,700,821

5,122,568

5,910,999 Debt securities held to maturity at amortized cost (fair value of $1,747,282, $1,912,526

and $2,122,606, respectively)

2,079,285

2,149,255

2,148,327 Equity securities











13,425

13,425

13,425 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost









10,560

10,280

10,280 Loans held for sale











1,251

3,718

9,774 Loans, net of unearned income











11,692,261

11,322,387

10,641,937 Less: Allowance for credit losses









154,871

149,935

155,578 Loans, net











11,537,390

11,172,452

10,486,359 Interest receivable











61,652

57,155

56,019 Premises and equipment, net











161,853

168,586

172,144 Other real estate owned











—

33

381 Goodwill











823,172

823,172

823,172 Other intangible assets, net











27,921

30,140

34,647 Other assets











670,364

599,410

455,092 Total assets











$ 20,405,369

$ 20,564,390

$ 20,945,333 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing











$ 8,911,267

$ 8,741,488

$ 8,856,714 Interest-bearing











9,030,058

9,215,438

9,153,401 Total deposits











17,941,325

17,956,926

18,010,115 FHLB advances











14,322

7,331

7,359 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









48,733

70,349

86,013 Subordinated debentures











10,000

10,000

10,000 Junior subordinated debentures











10,310

10,310

10,310 Other liabilities











265,198

266,256

232,794 Total liabilities











18,289,888

18,321,172

18,356,591 Commitments and contingent liabilities











Shareholders' equity:























September 30,

June 30,

December 31,













2022

2022

2021





































(in thousands)











Preferred stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 2,000

2,000

2,000











Common stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 115,000

115,000

115,000











Issued 80,831

80,805

80,695

1,940,385

1,935,180

1,930,187 Outstanding 78,647

78,621

78,511











Retained earnings











804,774

763,487

694,227 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(558,844)

(384,615)

35,162 Treasury stock at cost 2,184

2,184

2,184

(70,834)

(70,834)

(70,834) Total shareholders' equity











2,115,481

2,243,218

2,588,742 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$ 20,405,369

$ 20,564,390

$ 20,945,333

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts) Loans

$ 130,908

$ 111,049

$ 105,168

$ 349,060

$ 305,195 Taxable securities

31,987

34,622

26,374

103,771

73,940 Tax-exempt securities

3,662

3,755

2,714

11,142

8,299 Deposits in banks

1,191

887

284

2,373

595 Total interest income

167,748

150,313

134,540

466,346

388,029 Interest Expense



















Deposits

4,446

2,464

1,468

8,706

4,379 FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")

borrowings

109

73

73

253

217 Subordinated debentures

220

172

435

536

1,371 Other borrowings

481

153

24

708

66 Total interest expense

5,256

2,862

2,000

10,203

6,033 Net Interest Income

162,492

147,451

132,540

456,143

381,996 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

5,250

2,100

—

(450)

(6,300) Net interest income after provision (recapture) for

credit losses

157,242

145,351

132,540

456,593

388,296 Noninterest Income



















Deposit account and treasury management fees

8,181

8,212

6,893

23,506

19,952 Card revenue

4,988

5,031

4,889

14,986

13,395 Financial services and trust revenue

4,292

4,192

4,250

13,116

11,876 Loan revenue

2,853

3,881

5,184

9,927

17,067 Bank owned life insurance

1,939

2,024

1,585

5,751

4,780 Investment securities gains, net

—

—

—

—

314 Other

4,374

1,666

1,157

8,527

2,470 Total noninterest income

26,627

25,006

23,958

75,813

69,854 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

60,744

57,386

54,679

181,209

159,865 Occupancy

10,469

9,632

9,695

31,110

27,739 Data processing and software

10,548

9,185

8,515

30,057

24,368 Legal and professional fees

4,022

5,182

4,894

15,739

10,973 Amortization of intangibles

2,219

2,219

1,835

6,726

5,611 Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

1,771

1,584

1,583

4,944

4,332 Advertising and promotion

830

1,208

678

2,764

2,026 Regulatory premiums

1,782

1,461

1,214

4,779

3,431 Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate

owned

(4)

116

4

122

52 Other

9,065

7,406

6,910

24,428

19,285 Total noninterest expense

101,446

95,379

90,007

301,878

257,682 Income before income taxes

82,423

74,978

66,491

230,528

200,468 Provision for income taxes

17,481

16,170

13,474

49,256

40,559 Net Income

$ 64,942

$ 58,808

$ 53,017

$ 181,272

$ 159,909 Earnings per common share



















Basic

$ 0.83

$ 0.75

$ 0.75

$ 2.32

$ 2.25 Diluted

$ 0.83

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 2.32

$ 2.24 Dividends declared per common share (1)

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 0.58

$ 0.90

$ 1.14





















Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

78,100

78,049

71,036

78,027

70,965 Weighted average number of diluted common shares

outstanding

78,233

78,114

71,186

78,142

71,155

__________ (1) Dividend declared per common share - regular for the three months ended September 30, 2021 includes both the July 29, 2021 declaration of $0.28 and the September 30, 2021 declaration of $0.30.

FINANCIAL STATISTICS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 162,492

$ 147,451

$ 132,540

$ 456,143

$ 381,996 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ 5,250

$ 2,100

$ —

$ (450)

$ (6,300) Noninterest income

$ 26,627

$ 25,006

$ 23,958

$ 75,813

$ 69,854 Noninterest expense

$ 101,446

$ 95,379

$ 90,007

$ 301,878

$ 257,682 Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$ 3,246

$ 3,901

$ 2,192

$ 14,204

$ 2,702 Net income

$ 64,942

$ 58,808

$ 53,017

$ 181,272

$ 159,909 Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.83

$ 0.75

$ 0.75

$ 2.32

$ 2.25 Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.83

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 2.32

$ 2.24 Book value

$ 26.90

$ 28.53

$ 32.38

$ 26.90

$ 32.38 Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 16.08

$ 17.68

$ 21.41

$ 16.08

$ 21.41 Averages



















Total assets

$ 20,698,252

$ 20,770,202

$ 18,330,109

$ 20,807,097

$ 17,636,026 Interest-earning assets

$ 18,864,445

$ 18,975,517

$ 16,820,771

$ 19,034,062

$ 16,143,956 Loans

$ 11,513,653

$ 10,989,493

$ 9,526,052

$ 11,059,237

$ 9,592,178 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB

stock

$ 7,130,114

$ 7,491,299

$ 6,545,134

$ 7,540,782

$ 5,901,575 Deposits

$ 18,075,358

$ 18,157,075

$ 15,642,250

$ 18,110,019

$ 14,976,661 Interest-bearing deposits

$ 9,196,381

$ 9,335,004

$ 7,821,949

$ 9,310,388

$ 7,493,773 Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 9,292,615

$ 9,414,361

$ 7,920,146

$ 9,400,108

$ 7,587,989 Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 8,878,977

$ 8,822,071

$ 7,820,301

$ 8,799,631

$ 7,482,888 Shareholders' equity

$ 2,271,012

$ 2,298,611

$ 2,364,149

$ 2,367,365

$ 2,341,238 Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.26 %

1.13 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.21 % Return on average common equity

11.44 %

10.23 %

8.97 %

10.21 %

9.11 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)

18.81 %

16.78 %

13.82 %

16.45 %

14.13 % Average equity to average assets

10.97 %

11.07 %

12.90 %

11.38 %

13.28 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

10.37 %

10.91 %

12.49 %

10.37 %

12.49 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

6.47 %

7.05 %

8.62 %

6.47 %

8.62 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.47 %

3.16 %

3.17 %

3.25 %

3.21 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)

52.84 %

54.48 %

56.67 %

55.90 %

56.16 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

50.73 %

50.38 %

54.44 %

52.12 %

54.84 % Noninterest expense ratio

1.96 %

1.84 %

1.96 %

1.93 %

1.95 % Core noninterest expense ratio (1)

1.90 %

1.76 %

1.92 %

1.84 %

1.93 %

























September 30,

June 30,

December 31,







Period-end

2022

2022

2021







Total assets

$ 20,405,369

$ 20,564,390

$ 20,945,333







Loans, net of unearned income

$ 11,692,261

$ 11,322,387

$ 10,641,937







Allowance for credit losses

$ 154,871

$ 149,935

$ 155,578







Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB

stock

$ 6,804,091

$ 7,295,528

$ 8,083,031







Deposits

$ 17,941,325

$ 17,956,926

$ 18,010,115







Shareholders' equity

$ 2,115,481

$ 2,243,218

$ 2,588,742







Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 13,485

$ 16,998

$ 23,041







Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property

owned ("OPPO")

—

33

381







Total nonperforming assets

$ 13,485

$ 17,031

$ 23,422





























Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.12 %

0.15 %

0.22 %







Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.11 %







Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.32 %

1.32 %

1.46 %







Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (for the three months ended)

$ 314

$ (886)

$ 923









__________ (1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. (2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021





















Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 162,492

$ 147,451

$ 146,200

$ 145,523

$ 132,540 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ 5,250

$ 2,100

$ (7,800)

$ 11,100

$ — Noninterest income

$ 26,627

$ 25,006

$ 24,180

$ 24,240

$ 23,958 Noninterest expense

$ 101,446

$ 95,379

$ 105,053

$ 102,622

$ 90,007 Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$ 3,246

$ 3,901

$ 7,057

$ 11,812

$ 2,192 Net income

$ 64,942

$ 58,808

$ 57,522

$ 42,911

$ 53,017 Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.83

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.55

$ 0.75 Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.83

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.55

$ 0.74 Book value

$ 26.90

$ 28.53

$ 30.02

$ 32.97

$ 32.38 Averages



















Total assets

$ 20,698,252

$ 20,770,202

$ 20,955,666

$ 20,857,983

$ 18,330,109 Interest-earning assets

$ 18,864,445

$ 18,975,517

$ 19,266,644

$ 19,186,398

$ 16,820,771 Loans

$ 11,513,653

$ 10,989,493

$ 10,665,242

$ 10,545,172

$ 9,526,052 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and

FHLB stock

$ 7,130,114

$ 7,491,299

$ 8,010,607

$ 7,693,659

$ 6,545,134 Deposits

$ 18,075,358

$ 18,157,075

$ 18,097,872

$ 17,935,311

$ 15,642,250 Interest-bearing deposits

$ 9,196,381

$ 9,335,004

$ 9,402,040

$ 9,147,184

$ 7,821,949 Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 9,292,615

$ 9,414,361

$ 9,495,579

$ 9,255,214

$ 7,920,146 Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 8,878,977

$ 8,822,071

$ 8,695,832

$ 8,788,127

$ 7,820,301 Shareholders' equity

$ 2,271,012

$ 2,298,611

$ 2,535,376

$ 2,584,110

$ 2,364,149 Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.26 %

1.13 %

1.10 %

0.82 %

1.16 % Return on average common equity

11.44 %

10.23 %

9.08 %

6.64 %

8.97 % Average equity to average assets

10.97 %

11.07 %

12.10 %

12.39 %

12.90 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

10.37 %

10.91 %

11.26 %

12.36 %

12.49 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.47 %

3.16 %

3.12 %

3.05 %

3.17 % Period-end



















Total assets

$ 20,405,369

$ 20,564,390

$ 20,963,958

$ 20,945,333

$ 18,602,462 Loans, net of unearned income

$ 11,692,261

$ 11,322,387

$ 10,759,684

$ 10,641,937

$ 9,521,385 Allowance for credit losses

$ 154,871

$ 149,935

$ 146,949

$ 155,578

$ 142,785 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and

FHLB stock

$ 6,804,091

$ 7,295,528

$ 7,753,513

$ 8,083,031

$ 6,930,782 Deposits

$ 17,941,325

$ 17,956,926

$ 18,299,213

$ 18,010,115

$ 15,953,399 Shareholders' equity

$ 2,115,481

$ 2,243,218

$ 2,360,779

$ 2,588,742

$ 2,323,267 Goodwill

$ 823,172

$ 823,172

$ 823,172

$ 823,172

$ 765,842 Other intangible assets, net

$ 27,921

$ 30,140

$ 32,359

$ 34,647

$ 21,123 Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 13,485

$ 16,998

$ 17,441

$ 23,041

$ 24,176 OREO and OPPO

—

33

381

381

381 Total nonperforming assets

$ 13,485

$ 17,031

$ 17,822

$ 23,422

$ 24,557





















Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.12 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.22 %

0.25 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.13 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.32 %

1.32 %

1.37 %

1.46 %

1.50 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 314

$ (886)

$ 829

$ 923

$ 203

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021





















Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

$ 5,375,051

$ 5,251,100

$ 5,047,472

$ 4,981,263

$ 4,088,484 Commercial business

3,783,696

3,646,956

3,492,307

3,423,268

3,436,351 Agriculture

903,260

853,099

765,319

795,715

815,985 Construction

512,308

482,211

409,242

384,755

326,569 Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

1,071,222

1,042,190

1,003,157

1,013,908

823,877 Other consumer

46,724

46,831

42,187

43,028

30,119 Total loans

11,692,261

11,322,387

10,759,684

10,641,937

9,521,385 Less: Allowance for credit losses

(154,871)

(149,935)

(146,949)

(155,578)

(142,785) Total loans, net

$ 11,537,390

$ 11,172,452

$ 10,612,735

$ 10,486,359

$ 9,378,600 Loans held for sale

$ 1,251

$ 3,718

$ 4,271

$ 9,774

$ 11,355



























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

45.9 %

46.4 %

46.9 %

46.8 %

42.9 % Commercial business

32.4 %

32.2 %

32.5 %

32.2 %

36.1 % Agriculture

7.7 %

7.5 %

7.1 %

7.5 %

8.6 % Construction

4.4 %

4.3 %

3.8 %

3.6 %

3.4 % Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

9.2 %

9.2 %

9.3 %

9.5 %

8.7 % Other consumer

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.3 % Total loans

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021





















Deposit Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Demand and other noninterest-bearing

$ 8,911,267

$ 8,741,488

$ 8,790,138

$ 8,856,714

$ 7,971,680 Money market

3,355,705

3,402,555

3,501,723

3,525,299

3,076,833 Interest-bearing demand

2,047,169

2,104,118

2,103,053

1,999,407

1,646,816 Savings

1,657,799

1,646,363

1,637,451

1,617,546

1,416,376 Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of

deposit

701,741

737,297

775,048

779,146

740,281 Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

221,087

232,063

239,863

249,120

190,402 Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

127,229

138,945

145,372

160,490

108,483 Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi

Network Deposits

22,730

29,178

32,608

35,611

26,835 Brokered certificates of deposit

—

—

—

—

5,000 Reciprocal money market accounts

896,414

924,552

1,073,405

786,046

770,693 Subtotal

17,941,141

17,956,559

18,298,661

18,009,379

15,953,399 Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition

accounting

184

367

552

736

— Total deposits

$ 17,941,325

$ 17,956,926

$ 18,299,213

$ 18,010,115

$ 15,953,399





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, Deposit Composition - Percentages

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 Demand and other noninterest-bearing

49.8 %

48.7 %

48.1 %

49.1 %

50.0 % Money market

18.7 %

18.9 %

19.1 %

19.6 %

19.3 % Interest-bearing demand

11.4 %

11.7 %

11.5 %

11.1 %

10.3 % Savings

9.2 %

9.2 %

8.9 %

9.0 %

8.9 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of

deposit

3.9 %

4.1 %

4.2 %

4.3 %

4.6 % Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

1.2 %

1.3 %

1.3 %

1.4 %

1.2 % Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

0.7 %

0.8 %

0.8 %

0.9 %

0.7 % Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi

Network Deposits

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 % Reciprocal money market accounts

5.0 %

5.1 %

5.9 %

4.4 %

4.8 % Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 11,513,653

$ 132,302

4.56 %

$ 9,526,052

$ 106,345

4.43 % Taxable securities

6,419,977

31,987

1.98 %

5,929,321

26,374

1.76 % Tax exempt securities (2)

710,137

4,635

2.59 %

615,813

3,436

2.21 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

220,678

1,191

2.14 %

749,585

284

0.15 % Total interest-earning assets

18,864,445

170,115

3.58 %

16,820,771

136,439

3.22 % Other earning assets

306,200









245,907







Noninterest-earning assets

1,527,607









1,263,431







Total assets

$ 20,698,252









$ 18,330,109







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 4,342,054

$ 1,378

0.13 %

$ 3,790,201

$ 741

0.08 % Interest-bearing demand

2,085,124

419

0.08 %

1,581,598

298

0.07 % Savings accounts

1,658,078

82

0.02 %

1,391,221

54

0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than

certificates of deposit

724,502

2,410

1.32 %

729,382

232

0.13 % Certificates of deposit

386,623

157

0.16 %

329,547

143

0.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits

9,196,381

4,446

0.19 %

7,821,949

1,468

0.07 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

11,512

109

3.76 %

7,382

73

3.92 % Subordinated debentures

10,000

220

8.73 %

35,000

435

4.93 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

74,722

481

2.55 %

55,815

24

0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,292,615

5,256

0.22 %

7,920,146

2,000

0.10 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,878,977









7,820,301







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

255,648









225,513







Shareholders' equity

2,271,012









2,364,149







Total liabilities & shareholders'

equity

$ 20,698,252









$ 18,330,109







Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 164,859









$ 134,439



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.47 %









3.17 %

__________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.1 million and $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $871 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $884 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.4 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $973 thousand and $722 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 11,513,653

$ 132,302

4.56 %

$ 10,989,493

$ 112,142

4.09 % Taxable securities

6,419,977

31,987

1.98 %

6,761,383

34,622

2.05 % Tax exempt securities (2)

710,137

4,635

2.59 %

729,916

4,753

2.61 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

220,678

1,191

2.14 %

494,725

887

0.72 % Total interest-earning assets

18,864,445

170,115

3.58 %

18,975,517

152,404

3.22 % Other earning assets

306,200









305,775







Noninterest-earning assets

1,527,607









1,488,910







Total assets

$ 20,698,252









$ 20,770,202







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 4,342,054

$ 1,378

0.13 %

$ 4,406,022

$ 1,000

0.09 % Interest-bearing demand

2,085,124

419

0.08 %

2,123,005

411

0.08 % Savings accounts

1,658,078

82

0.02 %

1,638,334

78

0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than

certificates of deposit

724,502

2,410

1.32 %

756,528

923

0.49 % Certificates of deposit

386,623

157

0.16 %

411,115

52

0.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits

9,196,381

4,446

0.19 %

9,335,004

2,464

0.11 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

11,512

109

3.76 %

7,340

73

3.99 % Subordinated debentures

10,000

220

8.73 %

10,000

172

6.90 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing

liabilities

74,722

481

2.55 %

62,017

153

0.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,292,615

5,256

0.22 %

9,414,361

2,862

0.12 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,878,977









8,822,071







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

255,648









235,159







Shareholders' equity

2,271,012









2,298,611







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 20,698,252









$ 20,770,202







Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 164,859









$ 149,542



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.47 %









3.16 %

__________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.1 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $871 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net incremental amortization of $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.4 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $973 thousand and $998 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 11,059,237

$ 352,625

4.26 %

$ 9,592,178

$ 308,730

4.30 % Taxable securities

6,796,812

103,771

2.04 %

5,286,406

73,940

1.87 % Tax exempt securities (2)

743,970

14,103

2.53 %

615,169

10,505

2.28 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

434,043

2,373

0.73 %

650,203

595

0.12 % Total interest-earning assets

19,034,062

$ 472,872

3.32 %

16,143,956

$ 393,770

3.26 % Other earning assets

304,959









244,269







Noninterest-earning assets

1,468,076









1,247,801







Total assets

$ 20,807,097









$ 17,636,026







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 4,425,567

$ 3,338

0.10 %

$ 3,625,688

$ 2,132

0.08 % Interest-bearing demand

2,077,850

1,204

0.08 %

1,526,312

849

0.07 % Savings accounts

1,643,021

237

0.02 %

1,311,118

139

0.01 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than

certificates of deposit

752,473

3,621

0.64 %

698,745

753

0.14 % Certificates of deposit

411,477

306

0.10 %

331,910

506

0.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits

9,310,388

8,706

0.13 %

7,493,773

4,379

0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

8,751

253

3.87 %

7,395

217

3.92 % Subordinated debentures

10,000

536

7.17 %

35,034

1,371

5.23 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing

liabilities

70,969

708

1.33 %

51,787

66

0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,400,108

$ 10,203

0.15 %

7,587,989

$ 6,033

0.11 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,799,631









7,482,888







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

239,993









223,911







Shareholders' equity

2,367,365









2,341,238







Total liabilities & shareholders'

equity

$ 20,807,097









$ 17,636,026







Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 462,669









$ 387,737



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.25 %









3.21 %

__________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $9.1 million and $26.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $3.6 million and $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $3.0 million and $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 164,859

$ 149,542

$ 134,439

$ 462,669

$ 387,737 Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):



















Premium amortization (discount accretion) on acquired loans

871

2,053

(884)

3,274

(2,795) Premium amortization on acquired securities

877

1,132

422

3,040

1,474 Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 166,607

$ 152,727

$ 133,977

$ 468,983

$ 386,416





















Average interest earning assets

$ 18,864,445

$ 18,975,517

$ 16,820,771

$ 19,034,062

$ 16,143,956 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.47 %

3.16 %

3.17 %

3.25 %

3.21 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.50 %

3.23 %

3.16 %

3.29 %

3.20 %





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 101,446

$ 95,379

$ 90,007

$ 301,878

$ 257,682 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:



















Merger-related expenses

(3,246)

(3,901)

(2,192)

(14,204)

(2,702) Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO

4

(116)

(4)

(122)

(42) Loss on asset disposals

(13)

(11)

(11)

(53)

(19) B&O taxes

(1,771)

(1,584)

(1,583)

(4,944)

(4,332) Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 96,420

$ 89,767

$ 86,217

$ 282,555

$ 250,587





















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 164,859

$ 149,542

$ 134,439

$ 462,669

$ 387,737 Noninterest income

26,627

25,006

23,958

75,813

69,854 Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment

516

538

422

1,529

1,271 Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)

$ 192,002

$ 175,086

$ 158,819

$ 540,011

$ 458,862





















Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 166,607

$ 152,727

$ 133,977

$ 468,983

$ 386,416 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax

equivalent):



















Investment securities gain, net

—

—

—

—

(314) Gain on asset disposals

(3,696)

(97)

—

(4,207)

(287) Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)

23,447

25,447

24,380

73,135

70,524 Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)

$ 190,054

$ 178,174

$ 158,357

$ 542,118

$ 456,940 Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)

52.84 %

54.48 %

56.67 %

55.90 %

56.16 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator

B/denominator B)

50.73 %

50.38 %

54.44 %

52.12 %

54.84 %

__________ (1) Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $2.4 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $6.5 million and $5.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 101,446

$ 95,379

$ 90,007

$ 301,878

$ 257,682 Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:



















Merger-related expenses

(3,246)

(3,901)

(2,192)

(14,204)

(2,702) Core noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 98,200

$ 91,478

$ 87,815

$ 287,674

$ 254,980





















Average assets (denominator)

$ 20,698,252

$ 20,770,202

$ 18,330,109

$ 20,807,097

$ 17,636,026 Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)

1.96 %

1.84 %

1.96 %

1.93 %

1.95 % Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator)

1.90 %

1.76 %

1.92 %

1.84 %

1.93 %

__________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

(in thousands) Income before income taxes

$ 82,423

$ 74,978

$ 66,491

$ 230,528

$ 200,468 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

5,250

2,100

—

(450)

(6,300) Provision (recapture) for unfunded commitments

(500)

—

500

—

2,200 B&O taxes

1,771

1,584

1,583

4,944

4,332 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 88,944

$ 78,662

$ 68,574

$ 235,022

$ 200,700

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio:





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021













Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP

reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$ 2,115,481

$ 2,243,218

$ 2,323,267 Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:











Goodwill

(823,172)

(823,172)

(765,842) Other intangible assets, net

(27,921)

(30,140)

(21,123) Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$ 1,264,388

$ 1,389,906

$ 1,536,302













Total assets (denominator A)

$ 20,405,369

$ 20,564,390

$ 18,602,462 Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:











Goodwill

(823,172)

(823,172)

(765,842) Other intangible assets, net

(27,921)

(30,140)

(21,123) Tangible assets (denominator B)

$ 19,554,276

$ 19,711,078

$ 17,815,497













Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

10.37 %

10.91 %

12.49 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

6.47 %

7.05 %

8.62 % Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

78,647

78,621

71,760 Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$ 26.90

$ 28.53

$ 32.38 Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$ 16.08

$ 17.68

$ 21.41

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company, as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans:





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021













Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)

$ 154,871

$ 149,935

$ 142,785













Total loans (denominator A)

11,692,261

11,322,387

9,521,385 Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)

15,378

32,395

337,025 Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)

$ 11,676,883

$ 11,289,992

$ 9,184,360













ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)

1.32 %

1.32 %

1.50 % ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.55 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP

reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net income (numerator A)

$ 64,942

$ 58,808

$ 53,017

$ 181,272

$ 159,909 Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to

common shareholders:



















Amortization of intangibles

2,219

2,219

1,835

6,726

5,611 Tax effect on intangible amortization

(466)

(466)

(385)

(1,413)

(1,178) Tangible income applicable to common shareholders

(numerator B)

$ 66,695

$ 60,561

$ 54,467

186,585

$ 164,342





















Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$ 2,271,012

$ 2,298,611

$ 2,364,149

2,367,365

$ 2,341,238 Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:



















Average intangibles

(852,468)

(854,743)

(788,173)

(854,731)

(789,954) Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$ 1,418,544

$ 1,443,868

$ 1,575,976

$ 1,512,634

$ 1,551,284





















Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator

A) (1)

11.44 %

10.23 %

8.97 %

10.21 %

9.11 % Return on average tangible common equity (numerator

B/denominator B) (2)

18.81 %

16.78 %

13.82 %

16.45 %

14.13 %

____________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.