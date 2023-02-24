Columbia Banking System to Present at Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 8, 2023

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia"NASDAQ: COLB) President and CEO Clint Stein is scheduled to present at the Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

An audiocast and replay of the event, which may contain forward-looking statements, will be available on Columbia's investor relations website at www.columbiabankingsystem.com under the Event Calendar section.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah and Arizona. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2023 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 12 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

