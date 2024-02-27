Columbia Banking System to Present at Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences on March 5-6, 2024

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia"Nasdaq: COLB) President and CEO Clint Stein is scheduled to present at the Raymond James & Associates 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET. Mr. Stein is also scheduled to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 4:40 p.m. ET.

An audiocast and replay of each event, which may contain forward-looking statements, will be available in the "News & Market Data – Event Calendar" section of our investor relations website at www.columbiabankingsystem.com. An investor presentation is expected to be available prior to the events and can be accessed in the "News & Market Data – Presentations" section of Columbia's website.

About Columbia

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Umpqua Bank.

