Columbia Basin Bioscience Opens Industry's Largest Vertically Integrated, Single-Site CBD Production Facility

HERMISTON, Ore., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Basin Bioscience has opened the industry's largest vertically integrated, single-site cannabidiol production facility designed to provide high-quality oil and isolate at an unprecedented scale.

With harvesting currently underway and a yield of more than 10 million pounds, the company's first production of full spectrum distillate and CBD isolate will be on the market in January.

Columbia Basin Bioscience (CBB) was created to put the full production chain in a single location. From its 2000+-acre farm in Hermiston, Ore., CBB grows its organic industrial hemp, extracts and distills the CBD oil, and produces full spectrum distillate and pure CBD isolate.

"Because we control all aspects of production, from soil to isolate, we are able to guarantee product quality and consistency," said Alan Cleaver, an agronomist, third-generation farmer and CBB's co-founder and president. "Our aim is to set new, higher expectations among CBD customers looking for supply chain partners they can trust."

Added Cleaver: "When our partners tour this facility for the first time, they'll realize what we've built at CBB doesn't exist anywhere else in the world."

The ideal customer is buying large quantities of distillate or isolate for use in a variety of consumer products, including natural healing products, health & beauty products, and nutritional supplements, for nationwide distribution.

"Everything we have done to date has been focused on consistently producing products through our advanced extraction process that have a very high degree of purity and potency," said Shawn Fleming, CBB's co-founder. "We all know that better quality CBD translates into better quality consumer products that deliver powerful benefits to the end user."

In addition to its acreage, CBB's facilities include a 168,000 square foot extraction facility capable of processing well over 50,000 pounds of biomass each day. CBB's 20,000 square foot ISO 3 clean lab space allows CBB to research, test and develop new techniques and applications in the CBD industry.

A single, vertically integrated facility has important advantages:

Purity – A closed loop supply chain and careful land management, along with on-site testing, allows CBB to assure customers that CBB's product is among the purest in the industry.

Consistency – Control over every phase of growth and production ensures a higher degree of consistency, while the proximity between farm and production – plants are dried in the world's largest purpose-built hemp dryers the same day they are harvested – ensures that biomass potency remains high and contaminants are avoided.

Delivery – CBB's single location shortens timelines and eliminates the need to ship biomass to contract processing facilities that, in some cases, are thousands of miles away. This single location also allows for a closed loop chain of custody from seed to sale, ensuring certainty, purity and consistency.

About Columbia Basin Bioscience

Based in Hermiston, Ore., Columbia Basin Bioscience is redefining the standards of quality, transparency and certainty in the CBD industry, all at a scale that is unprecedented. Led by noted farmer and agronomist Alan Cleaver, Columbia Basin Bioscience's facilities consist of over 2,000 acres of organic industrial hemp production and a 168,000 square foot extraction facility capable of processing 50,000 pounds of biomass each day. For more information, www.cbbioscience.com.

