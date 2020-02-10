Columbia Basin Hemp Begins Producing CBD Oils at its Hemp Processing and Extraction Facility in Washington State

QUINCY, Wash., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Basin Hemp has begun producing cannabidiol (CBD) oils at its new state-of-the-art processing and extraction facility in central Washington near its farm(s).

Columbia Basin Hemp is now making a variety of highly purified CBD oils available for sale to wholesalers and retailers for use in their CBD lines, including CBD Full Spectrum Oil, CBD Broad Spectrum Oil, CBD Distillate and CBD Isolate.

Columbia Basin Hemp CBD Oils CBD Oils in Glass Containers

Our CBD oils have a highly consistent pure and natural quality with a honey-gold appearance. Full Spectrum CBD oil uses the full hemp plant, including all terpenes and other compounds, while CBD Distillates and Isolates are the purest forms of CBD.

Our CBD oils are quality-tested at our modern facility and contain high total cannabinoids and are under 0.3% THC to meet US federal regulations.

Through our advanced extraction and quality control process, our CBD oils are rigorously inspected and checked on a regular basis. We include testing documents and certificates of analysis with all shipments.

Columbia Basin Hemp uses an advanced ethanol extraction method to create cannabinoids that are pure and highly concentrated. Ethanol is considered by many experts to be the best CBD oil extraction method. It involves introducing the solvent ethanol to the hemp plant in order to extract the cannabinoids. Unlike other extraction methods, ethanol extraction can produce CBD oil with up to 99 percent purity.

Columbia Basin Hemp's processing and extraction facility is currently able to produce several hundred lbs. of Full Spectrum CBD Oil, Broad Spectrum CBD Oil, and CBD Distillate per week.

Furthermore, our processing and extraction facility is available to provide hemp tolling services (into various CBD oils) for other farmers or producers.

For more information about Columbia Basin Hemp and our CBD oils and distillates and our hemp tolling services, please contact Mitchell Karstetter at 233986@email4pr.com or 509-761-9438.

About Columbia Basin Hemp

Columbia Basin Hemp is a family-owned-and-operated producer of premium quality hemp plants and CBD oils, and is part of diversified family farming operation which grows a variety of irrigated crops in north Central Washington.

Columbia Basin Hemp grows its hemp (and other crops) in the fertile Columbia Valley near the Cascade Mountains in central Washington State, with pure Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers. The rich volcanic soil (combined with efficient irrigation practices) and near perfect climate conditions along the east slopes of the Cascade's provide the optimum mix of essential nutrients and water for growing some of the highest quality hemp in the world.

Because Columbia Basin Hemp grows and processes its own hemp, we are able to provide a fully traceable consistent supply of the finest quality CBD oil(s) to our customers at a competitive price.

