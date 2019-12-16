Columbia Basin Hemp to Start Production of CBD Oil in Washington State

QUINCY, Wash., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Basin Hemp is starting production of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil at its new extraction and processing facility in central Washington.

Columbia Basin Hemp is located in the Columbia Basin of Washington State, and is a family-owned-and-operated producer of premium quality Hemp plants and CBD oil, and is part of diversified family farming operation which grows a variety of irrigated crops in north Central Washington.

Columbia Basin Hemp Farm(s) in central Washington

We (Columbia Basin Hemp) grow our Hemp and other crops in the fertile Columbia Valley near the Cascade Mountains in central Washington State, with pure Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers. The rich volcanic soil (combined with efficient irrigation practices) and near perfect climate conditions along the east slopes of the Cascade's provide the optimum mix of essential nutrients and water for growing some of the highest quality Hemp in the world.

As a result, our Hemp crops and CBD oils have a highly consistent pure and natural quality. Through our modern extraction and quality control process, our CBD oils are rigorously inspected and checked on a regular basis.

Because Columbia Basin Hemp grows and processes its own Hemp, we are able to provide a consistent supply of the finest quality CBD oil to our customers at a competitive price.

In particular, our highly purified full-spectrum CBD distillate oils are extracted at our facility in central Washington near our farms. Additionally, our CBD oils have a honey-gold appearance and contain 80% to 90% total cannabinoids, and are under 0.3% THC to meet federal regulations in the United States. We include testing documents with all shipments.

For more information about Columbia Basin Hemp and our CBD oils, please contact Mitchell Karstetter at 231157@email4pr.com or 509-761-9438.

SOURCE Columbia Basin Hemp, LLC.