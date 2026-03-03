Columbia Basin Ice LLC and Oregon Ice LLC Acquire Reddy Ice Assets in the Pacific Northwest

Customers Assured of Seamless Service

KENNEWICK, Wash., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Basin Ice LLC, in partnership with Oregon Ice LLC, today announced the successful acquisition of select manufacturing, distribution, and customer assets formerly operated by Reddy Ice across Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The transaction became effective February 19, 2026, and includes production facilities, transportation equipment, and established customer contracts throughout the region.

The acquisition fulfills requirements established by the U.S. Department of Justice to preserve competition in the packaged ice market following Reddy Ice's acquisition of Arctic Glacier. The transition is designed to strengthen regional service capacity while maintaining fair and competitive market practices.

Existing customers will continue to receive the same dependable delivery schedules and high‑quality products they expect, now supported by expanded local operations and dedicated account support teams. No service interruptions are anticipated as a result of the transition.

Together, Columbia Basin Ice LLC and Oregon Ice LLC now operate the largest packaged ice manufacturing network in the Pacific Northwest, with combined production capacity exceeding three million pounds per day. The expanded footprint enhances seasonal supply reliability, logistics flexibility, and responsiveness to customer demand across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and neighboring markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reddy Ice customers to the Columbia Basin Ice family," said Ryan James, General Manager of Columbia Basin Ice LLC. "Our team remains committed to delivering reliable service and high‑quality products, now with even greater local capacity and support."

"This acquisition reinforces our long‑term commitment to dependable supply and exceptional service," said Dale Hurst, Managing Member of Oregon Ice LLC. "Customers can expect expanded capacity, stronger logistics, and the same hands‑on service approach that has built our reputation across the Pacific Northwest."

About Columbia Basin Ice LLC

Columbia Basin Ice LLC is a Pacific Northwest manufacturer of packaged ice specializing in tube ice, block ice. Based in Kennewick, Washington, the company emphasizes quality, reliability, and responsive local service.

About Oregon Ice LLC

Oregon Ice LLC is a locally owned provider of bagged ice, block ice, and dry ice serving Oregon and Northern California through a growing production and distribution network.

