Columbia Business School Launches New Open Online Course Exploring The Business Of Entertainment

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported by Morgan Stanley and Bloomberg Media, Columbia Business School today announced a pioneering new online course, The Business of Entertainment. The unique collaboration brings together leaders in the fields of entertainment, media, and finance to provide participants with an unparalleled multi-pronged view of the global entertainment industry, a field that generates more than $703 billion annually . Participants can pre-register for the course today by visiting columbia.business/boe.

The Business of Entertainment will walk participants through the lifecycle of entertainment products, including development, production, distribution and finance, as well as explore the key decisions and business mechanics of the industry including regulation, M&A, strategy and risk management. The online course will feature appearances from accomplished industry leaders currently working to bring to life some of the world's most dynamic entertainment products, content, and experiences across TV, film, music, live production, and sports. A full list of guest lecturers appears below. Participants completing the three-part course will receive a certificate from Columbia Business School.

The new program is being produced by Columbia Business School, along with Peter Price, CEO of Premiere Previews and Robert Friedman, CEO of Bungalow Media + Entertainment and a member of Columbia Business School's Board of Overseers. The curriculum has been developed by Professor Miklos Sarvary, the Carson Family Business Professor of Business and Co-Director of the Media and Technology program at Columbia Business School. The course will be promoted on Bloomberg Media properties and supported by Morgan Stanley.

"The Business of Entertainment course arrives at an intense moment of both disruption and opportunity for the entertainment industry, which makes this a unique moment to learn more about this multibillion-dollar industry," said Pierre Yared, the MUTB Professor of International Business and Vice Dean for Executive Education at Columbia Business School. "Columbia is excited to partner with such renowned leaders in the media, finance and entertainment arenas to deliver a rich and engaging educational experience, one that will benefit from the Business School's longstanding connections to New York City and unrivaled history of uniting cutting-edge theory with the practice of global business."

"There's never been a more exciting time to provide an online quality learning opportunity that combines the practical experience of industry leaders with the caliber of teaching from an institution like Columbia Business School. This, combined with the dramatic changes in the entertainment business, will result in an unparalleled and timely experience," said Mr. Friedman, CEO of Bungalow Media + Entertainment.

"Columbia Business School's Business of Entertainment certificate program is an innovative solution that provides both experienced and emerging corporate talent in the field of entertainment the access and education they need to remain competitive and to help advance their careers," said Sandra Richards, Head of Global Sports and Entertainment at Morgan Stanley. "Morgan Stanley's Global Sports and Entertainment business remains an unwavering advocate for education as a means of both economic and personal empowerment, and we're proud to engage with Columbia for this exciting new venture."

In an effort to encourage increased diversity in the entertainment industry, Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management Diversity and Inclusion group will be providing complimentary access to qualifying recipients through their network of external D&I partners.

The Business of Entertainment launches Monday, November 30, 2020 and will be delivered virtually through a series of highly produced online lectures, produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment. The course will comprise 20 hours of learning and cost $850. Participants who complete the course will receive a certificate from Columbia Business School. Interested parties may pre-register for the course today by visiting columbia.business/boe.

EXECUTIVE GUEST LECTURERS INCLUDE:

Bob Bakish - President & CEO, ViacomCBS

- President & CEO, ViacomCBS Peter Blacker - EVP, Revenue Strategy and Innovation, NBC/Universal Telemundo Enterprises

- EVP, Revenue Strategy and Innovation, NBC/Universal Telemundo Enterprises Marc Chamlin - Chair, Television, Loeb & Loeb

- Chair, Television, Loeb & Loeb Sean Cohan - Chief Growth Officer & President, International, Nielson

- Chief Growth Officer & President, International, Nielson Charlie Collier - CEO, FOX Entertainment

- CEO, FOX Entertainment Kathleen Finch - Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer, Discovery

- Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer, Discovery Jason Flom - Founder & CEO, Lava Records

- Founder & CEO, Lava Records Robert Friedman - CEO, Bungalow Media + Entertainment / Former Co-Chair, New Line Cinema/President, Television

- CEO, Bungalow Media + Entertainment / Former Co-Chair, New Line Cinema/President, Television Mark Greenberg - Media Entrepreneur and Former CEO, EPIX

- Media Entrepreneur and Former CEO, EPIX Jamie Hector - Actor

- Actor Anne Kennedy McGuire - Partner, Loeb & Loeb

- Partner, Loeb & Loeb Shahid Khan - Managing Partner, Meridian Advisory Group

- Managing Partner, Meridian Advisory Group Gary Knell - Chairman, National Geographic Partners

- Chairman, National Geographic Partners Kay Koplovitz - Chairman, Springboard Enterprises; Founder, USA Network and Syfy Channel

- Chairman, Springboard Enterprises; Founder, Network and Syfy Channel John Loeffler - EVP, BMG, Head of the New York BMG label

- EVP, BMG, Head of the New York BMG label Jeff Sagansky - Producer and Media Investor; Former Studio and Network Executive

- Producer and Media Investor; Former Studio and Network Executive Lisa Shalett - Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management, Morgan Stanley

- Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management, Morgan Stanley Marshall Sonenshine - Chairman, Sonenshine Partners

- Chairman, Sonenshine Partners Blair Underwood - Actor, Producer

- Actor, Producer Barry Weissler - Theatrical Producer

The Business of Entertainment online course represents the first in a series of online and interactive programs from Columbia Business School designed to provide unique insights into the growing global sectors for individuals, corporate teams, and professionals.

Pre-register today to reserve your spot for The Business of Entertainment online course by visiting columbia.business/boe.

