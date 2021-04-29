Columbia Business School's Prestigious Advanced Management Program Is Now Open For Enrollment in New Blended Format

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The redesigned Advanced Management Program from Columbia Business School Executive Education is now admitting participants into its first cohort, which kicks off classes in Fall 2021. The immersive 22-week program that blends both live online, asynchronous, and in-person modules is designed for senior-level executives to learn from and network with today's top business visionaries. This unique new structure provides participants with the opportunity to have access to the high-quality insight of Columbia's faculty no matter where they reside. Participants will be provided with a valuable opportunity to return to their organizations with the knowledge and skills to mobilize their teams around a shared vision, preparing them for dynamic challenges ahead.

Advanced Management Program participants will have the opportunity to connect with thought leaders, diverse talent, and a vast community of business leaders with hands-on experience. Business professionals with substantial leadership experience and professional success are encouraged to apply. Those interested in applying can visit the program's website .

The program's Faculty Director Paul Ingram, a leadership expert and the Kravis Professor of Business at Columbia Business School, notes that the redesigned Advanced Management Program will provide participants with a unique opportunity to benefit both themselves as well as their organization.

"We redesigned the Advanced Management Program to harness both the immense networking power of New York and the engaging, global nature of interactive online learning modules. Participants will benefit from in-person networking but also engage thoughtfully in the virtual space, just as they will throughout their careers," Ingram said.

According to Lee Bradshaw, chief strategy officer of Noodle, a leading online higher education network that is partnering with Columbia on the redesign, "the redesigned Advanced Management Program leverages the vast resources of Columbia Business School to give participants an experience that will have a significant benefit to their career."

"This program will allow participants to interact with a diverse range of fellow senior executives, providing a unique and unparalleled global learning experience," says Bradshaw. "From having access to Columbia's 360-degree leadership feedback tool to participating in a five-day immersive NYC experience, the Advanced Management Program gives participants a valuable opportunity to improve as professionals."

The redesigned Advanced Management Program builds off an existing program that has garnered a strong reputation for decades.

"It is a journey which I would recommend to anyone who wants to be challenged to succeed professionally and personally," says Carla Koffel, former Advanced Management Program participant and country director of the American Bar Association Rule of Law Institute.

About Columbia Business School:

Columbia Business School is the only world-class, Ivy League business school that delivers a learning experience where academic excellence meets with real-time exposure to the pulse of global business. The School's transformative curriculum bridges academic theory with unparalleled exposure to real-world business practice, equipping students with an entrepreneurial mindset that allows them to recognize, capture, and create opportunity in any business environment. The thought leadership of the School's faculty and staff, combined with the accomplishments of its distinguished alumni and position in the center of global business, means that the School's efforts have an immediate, measurable impact on the forces shaping business every day. To learn more about Columbia Business School's position at the very center of business, please visit gsb.columbia.edu.

About Noodle:

Noodle, a certified B-corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January, 2019, Noodle has launched almost as many online degree programs with elite US universities as have all of our competitors combined. Our network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. For more information, visit noodlepartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @NoodleEducation.

