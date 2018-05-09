Columbia College Partners with Ed Map to Offer Students Free Textbooks and eTexts

NELSONVILLE, Ohio, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia College, a private non-profit college headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has announced a new partnership with Ed Map, Inc. to serve as the official etext and book provider for the college's Adult Higher Education and Online Education divisions.

Innovation, affordability, and access are key to Columbia College's vision and values. Ed Map will provide an all-inclusive digital access program to ensure affordable content for all students on or before the first day of classes.

For more than 160 years, Columbia College has demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring student access to quality and engaging higher education. What started as the first women's college west of the Mississippi River has grown to become a network of more than 35 nationwide locations and an online program that, in total, serve more than 20,000 students annually.

The college offers all students access to an affordable, individualized and quality education. Starting this fall, the college will be offering its new and current online and adult students free textbooks and eTexts and will charge no fees as part of its new TruitionSM initiative. The partnership with Ed Map will ensure students have their course materials on or before day one of their classes.

Dr. Piyusha Singh, vice president of Online Education and interim provost at Columbia College understands first-hand the importance of student access.

"We knew our course materials strategy needed improvement," said Dr. Singh. "Students were either paying a high price at the college bookstore, turning elsewhere to the open market or choosing not to buy at all."

That dilemma put students and the institution at risk.

"Innovation, affordability and access are key to Columbia College's vision and values. Ed Map is excited to be their partner. We look forward to providing support and expertise as they implement an inclusive access course materials strategy focused on student success," said Ed Map President Kerry Pigman.

"We wanted to bring course materials back into the teaching and learning environment, rather than having it be something our students needed to worry about," said Singh. "Our TruitionSM initiative will help alleviate those concerns, offering free etexts and books to our students as part of an affordable tuition rate."

Today, students expect personalized, engaging and adaptive learning content at their fingertips at a price they can afford. Together, Columbia College and Ed Map are meeting these demands.

"Using our OPENVUE® platform, All-In-Model (AIM)®, and support services, we will provide an all-inclusive digital access program to ensure affordable content for all Columbia College students on or before the first day of classes." said Kerry

About Ed Map

Ed Map is a content strategy and logistics company. Through its people and technology, Ed Map enhances the discovery, management, and access to quality and engaging course materials. Helping institutions lower the cost of education and improve outcomes with CURATE by Ed Map™, OPENVUE®, and the All In Model (AIM)®. For more information, please visit http://www.edmap.com/.

About Columbia College

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 165 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. With more than 30 locations across the country, students may enroll in day, evening or online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College educates more than 20,000 students each year and has more than 86,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit ccis.edu.

Media contact:

Mark Christensen

194672@email4pr.com

888-553-3627

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-college-partners-with-ed-map-to-offer-students-free-textbooks-and-etexts-300645251.html

SOURCE Ed Map

Related Links

http://edmap.com

