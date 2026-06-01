Columbia Distributing Announces Strategic Investment in Hayden Beverage to Expand Pacific Northwest Platform

The investment expands their Pacific Northwest beverage platform across Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington

WILSONVILLE, Ore., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Distributing has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire a stake in Hayden Beverage Company, a family-owned beverage distributor based in Idaho.

The partnership joins two established distributors with aligned supplier relationships, complementary portfolios, and a shared focus on execution, customers, and local markets.

With long histories in the Pacific Northwest and many common suppliers, Columbia and Hayden have built a strong working relationship, including Hayden's purchase of Scout Distribution-Idaho in 2025.

As part of the proposed transaction, the Hayden ownership group will also take an indirect ownership interest in Columbia, aligning long-term priorities and supporting continued regional growth.

The investment follows a series of strategic moves by both companies. In addition to acquiring 3 wine distributors over the past two years, on May 8, Hayden completed the purchase of RNDC's equity interest in their Idaho joint venture. Columbia announced a separate agreement involving the acquisition of certain RNDC wine and spirits supplier rights in Oregon and Washington, along with related assets in Alaska. Together, these actions further build a scaled, leading total beverage platform across the Pacific Northwest.

There will be no immediate changes to day-to-day operations. Both companies will continue to operate under existing leadership, banners, and licenses, maintaining their local market focus. The partnership will create no lay-offs or employer changes.

"We've always worked well with Columbia, sharing information, solving problems, and pushing each other. It feels like we are finally making an informal partnership a formal one," said Dodds Hayden, Owner/Chairman of Hayden Beverage. "Our mission is to be the best executing distributor in the Northwest, and Columbia has always been our benchmark. This partnership combines a ton of expertise, capability, and strong cultures."

"This is an exciting step for Columbia, Hayden, and our shared vision for total beverage distribution in the Pacific Northwest," said Chris Steffanci, President and CEO of Columbia Distributing. "Hayden has built an exceptional business in Idaho with strong supplier relationships, a talented team, and a proven commitment to execution. Together, we are strengthening a true regional platform while maintaining the local relationships that drive long-term success."

About Columbia Distributing

Since 1935, Columbia Distributing has helped build some of the best-known brands in the beverage business. Today, Columbia's 2,800 teammates serve more than 24,000 retail customers across Oregon and Washington, covering nearly 170,000 square miles. With the planned expansion into Alaska, Columbia will add approximately 1,125 accounts and extend its reach to more than 835,000 square miles across three states. Columbia's success is based on a deep-rooted tradition of delivering quality products, timely service and a genuine concern for customers' needs. This is achieved by providing ongoing, sustainable opportunities and growth for its teammates, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities. For more information, visit www.coldist.com.

About Hayden Beverage

Hayden Beverage, founded by John Hayden in 1970 and purchased by Dodds Hayden in 2006, is the leading Idaho-based beverage distributor. Built on a multi-division model that brings specialized expertise across categories, channels, and markets, the company serves customers statewide with a portfolio spanning wine, beer, cider, non-alcoholic beverages, and other emerging categories. For more information, visit www.haydenbeverage.com.

Contact: Steve Gibbs, [email protected], 206-920-6799

SOURCE Columbia Distributing