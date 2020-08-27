Columbia Engineering Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Offer the Columbia Artificial Intelligence Program

NEW YORK and LANHAM, Md., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) and Columbia Engineering today announced an expanded partnership to deliver the Columbia Artificial Intelligence Program, a rigorous online executive curriculum designed to advance the next generation of technology leaders. Participants will learn the skills necessary to build, lead, and manage AI teams and projects, drive AI strategy and adoption across organizations, and contribute meaningfully to policy and regulations of AI technologies.

"The field of Artificial Intelligence has seen extraordinary advances in recent years. As organizations across all industries accelerate their AI efforts, they are increasingly seeking skilled leaders that have a strong grasp of the complexity, capacity, and potentially profound impact of AI," said Columbia Engineering Dean Mary C. Boyce. "We're excited to expand our partnership with 2U to bring Columbia Engineering's high-quality AI curriculum to life in an engaging and interactive online learning environment for a new community of professional learners. Artificial Intelligence touches every aspect of Engineering at Columbia, and our faculty are uniquely positioned to educate leaders who will bring humans and machines together to create unforeseen value for their organizations."

Organizations today are prioritizing AI and machine learning projects to improve product and customer experience, support decision making, and drive operational efficiency. The Columbia Artificial Intelligence Program will explore the practical aspects of AI and machine learning through the study of cutting-edge research and hands-on application. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of current and future applications across sectors and industries, as well as learn the skills and context to lead strategic and tactical AI projects. Previous coding experience and a strong understanding of mathematical foundations is required.

"Our growing partnership with Columbia Engineering to deliver innovative, career-oriented education in cutting-edge technical fields like Artificial Intelligence is a powerful example of 2U's leadership in working with universities to bring relevant and high-quality online learning to working professionals," said 2U President of Global Partnerships Andrew Hermalyn.

Professor Soulaymane Kachani, Vice Provost for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation at Columbia University, said, "We're experiencing a transformative moment in higher education, with innovative, high-quality online offerings moving to the forefront. This cutting-edge AI program taught by Columbia Engineering's outstanding research faculty is a step change in what digital education can bring to learners around the globe."

The program will feature live online classes in an intimate seminar-style setting as well as engaging, interactive course content created by Columbia Engineering faculty and delivered through the 2U platform. Learners will also participate in an in-person immersion and hackathon at the Columbia University campus in New York City. Tentative courses will include: AI Strategy, Opportunities & Teams; Machine Learning & Algorithms; Robotics & Vision; Deep Learning & Neural Networks; Data Privacy, Security, & Policy; and Natural Language Processing & Speech. The Columbia Artificial Intelligence Program can be completed in 9 months full-time or 18 months part-time. The first cohort of students is expected to begin classes in 2021.

Columbia Engineering has partnered with 2U, Inc. brand Trilogy Education since 2018 to expand its impact through a range of technical boot camps in fields including full stack web development, data analytics, cybersecurity, UX/UI, digital marketing, and fintech. The Columbia Engineering Boot Camps have reached over 500 learners to date, with graduates currently employed at companies including IBM, Bank of America, PepsiCo and American Express. The Columbia Artificial Intelligence Program is the first online professional program Columbia offers in partnership with 2U.

About Columbia Engineering

Columbia Engineering, based in New York City, is one of the top engineering schools in the U.S. and one of the oldest in the nation. Also known as The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, the School expands knowledge and advances technology through the pioneering research of its more than 220 faculty, while educating undergraduate and graduate students in a collaborative environment to become leaders informed by a firm foundation in engineering. The School's faculty are at the center of the University's cross-disciplinary research, contributing to the Data Science Institute, Earth Institute, Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute, Precision Medicine Initiative, and the Columbia Nano Initiative. Guided by its strategic vision, "Columbia Engineering for Humanity," the School aims to translate ideas into innovations that foster a sustainable, healthy, secure, connected, and creative humanity.

For more information about the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science at Columbia University, visit: www.engineering.columbia.edu .

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU )

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 435 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 245,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

