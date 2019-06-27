Columbia Gas customers to see refunds in July or August bills

CHESTER, Va., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Gas of Virginia, a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), residential natural gas customers will receive a one-time refund in their July or August bills as a result of the final order issued this month by the Virginia State Corporation Commission in Columbia's 2018 base rate case.

The average residential customer refund is approximately $23, based on customer usage. The refund reflects the difference between Columbia's new base rates approved by the Commission and interim rates that took effect, subject to refund, on January 31, 2019.

Going forward, customers will see their average seasonal monthly bills increase slightly (by an average of $1.99 per month or approximately 2.7 percent) when compared with rates that were in effect prior to January 31, 2019. The new base rates include costs associated with natural gas delivery, distribution and customer service – including significant investments that Columbia Gas is making to enhance system safety, reliability and customer service.

The Commission's final order also addresses customer savings associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. As a result, customers will also see a monthly credit in their bills beginning in August 2019 until July 2020.

Base rates represent about 60 percent of a typical customer's total bill. The remaining 40 percent of the bill consists of natural gas costs, which are directly passed through to customers on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Columbia Gas encourages customers to enroll in free programs which can help manage their energy bills, including:

Budget Payment Plan - Allows customers to spread energy costs evenly throughout the year

WarmWise energy efficiency and conservation program (www.warmwiseva.com)

Paperless Billing - Saves energy and natural resources required to produce paper bills.

Customers with questions regarding rates and/or refunds may call 1-800-543-8911 or visit columbiagasva.com for more information. Customers can also follow Columbia Gas on Facebook (ColumbiaGasVa), Twitter (@ColumbiaGasVa) and Instagram (columbiagasva).

About Columbia Gas of Virginia

Columbia Gas of Virginia delivers safe, reliable and clean natural gas to more than 270,000 customers in portions of Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, suburban Richmond, Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, Lynchburg region and Western Virginia. With headquarters in Chesterfield County, the company is one of the seven energy distribution companies of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) serving approximately 4 million natural gas and electric customers. Always call 811 before you dig and Dig with CARE.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,100 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

Forward-Looking Statements

