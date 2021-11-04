Columbia Green Technologies selects DuPont™ Styrofoam™ Brand Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Aligned with Sustainability Vision

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned with their sustainability vision, Columbia Green Technologies today announced their selection of DuPont™ Styrofoam™ Brand XPS Insulation as a component in their green infrastructure solutions.

Columbia Green's green roofs play a significant role in helping cities with aging infrastructure realize their long-term resiliency goals. Columbia Green's mission is to provide cost-effective green roof solutions to mitigate flooding, reduce the heat island effect, capture carbon emissions, and reduce energy through lower cooling costs and help developers meet WELL and LEED standards. Columbia Green's products are made in the USA, meet LEED V4 standards and are Living Building Challenge 'Declare' label approved.

DuPont's Performance Building Solutions business has committed to an aggressive 75 percent reduction in GHG emissions from its operations by 2030, compared to 2019 figures. The commitment includes the introduction of reduced-embodied carbon products through product innovation, including reformulating products across its Styrofoam™ Brand XPS Insulation portfolio as well as its line of Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam. The insulation product reformulations contribute to DuPont's "Acting on Climate" goal to reduce GHG emissions from the company's overall operations by 30 percent by 2030 relative to 2019 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Columbia Green Technologies selected DuPont™ Styrofoam™ Brand XPS to enhance the high performance and resilience of their green roof systems for the designer, contractor, and developer community addressing a variety of issues for cities and building owners in alignment with United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal 13, which targets "Strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters". With storms increasing and the astronomical cost of flooding, cities and building owners are looking for solutions to help manage stormwater run-off. Green roofs are a nature-based solution that helps reduce stormwater run-off, lower energy consumption through the reduction of cooling costs, reduce the heat island effect, and create healthy spaces for people to work, live and play. Styrofoam™ Brand XPS insulation does not absorb water nor support mold growth, making it an ideal insulation for green roofs, which help achieve higher, more durable energy-efficiency levels for buildings.

Columbia Green has successfully completed over 2,500+ green roof installations Coast to Coast. These solutions will not only help cities achieve resiliency goals but also help building owners increase asset values by reducing upfront and long-term costs associated with stormwater management mandates, reducing operating costs and the ability to satisfy consumer demand for rooftop parks and plaza decks.

Styrofoam™ Brand XPS has an 80-year history as a sustainable building product, insulating to address thermal, moisture, air, and vapor performance requirements through its rigid foam board technology. The closed-cell structure is the design choice for buildings that withstand the elements and the test of time. Installed in millions of buildings worldwide, Styrofoam™ Brand XPS delivers billions of dollars in energy savings annually.

Styrofoam™ Brand XPS Insulation features and benefits include:

A zero-ozone depletion formula

Certified 20% pre-consumer recycled content through UL Environment

Low VOC compliance (California Title 24 standard)

Can be reused during re-roof to support circular economy efforts

High, long-term R-value (R-5 per inch)

Manufactured with safer-by-design BluEdge™ polymeric flame retardant

100% of the electricity used to make Styrofoam™ comes from renewable energy sources*

The first joint installation is in the 'Water Street Tampa' development, a 56-acre mixed-use waterfront neighborhood in Tampa, Florida. This development is the first neighborhood in the world to achieve the WELL Design and Operations designation under the WELL Community Standard.

About Columbia Green Technologies

Columbia Green Technologies is a leader in the green roof market industry. Columbia Green offers the most innovative green roof, amenity deck and blue roof systems in the market from the roof, down the wall and to the ground. In addition to our various green roof systems, we are a complete amenity deck provider offering pavers, pedestals, and foam. Also, our products are now helping create PARKS above structure.

Our green roofs solve a variety of problems associated with aging infrastructure and urbanization by bringing nature back into the urban landscape. Our products help designers and developers achieve nature-based designs in buildings and neighborhoods which improves wellness and helps building owners and their investors improve asset value. Our comprehensive solutions help save time and money from bidding to shipping to long-term maintenance. We are committed to not only successful installs but also to the long-term success of our projects. The green revolution is here and the time to act is now.

* DuPont purchased Renewable Energy Credits to offset electricity usage since 2016 for select brands. Starting in 2020, they offset their full in-house manufacturing electricity usage for brands in North America.

DuPont™ and Styrofoam™ are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Contact: Ariana Donaville, [email protected]

SOURCE Columbia Green Technologies