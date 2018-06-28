Columbia Improvement District Automates Efficiency With McCrometer's FPI Mag Flow Meter

HEMET, Calif., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McCrometer's FPI Mag® meter was installed by Mark Maynard and his team at Columbia Improvement District in Oregon on September 2017. During the retrofit project, the Columbia Improvement District (CID) installed several FPI Mag meters, which offer accuracy and hot tap installation for efficient water flow measurement.

CID General Manager Mark Maynard has led an initiative to automate and improve efficiency throughout their system. The installation of McCrometer's FPI Mag meters has been a critical component towards that effort. "After a lot of research and talking to people I knew with a background in flow meters, the best choice was to go with the FPI Mag," stated Mark Maynard. "Not only was the project installed on time but the installation support team made the process seamless."

The FPI Mag Meter Benefits Farmers and Irrigation Districts by:

Offering a single-piece design which is powerful for irrigation districts that are looking for accurate flow measurement without the issues of debris or clogging.

Enabling forward-flow only or bi-directional measurement for line sizes up to 138 inches.

Providing low overall costs, simple installation and a robust construction made of heavy-duty 316 stainless steel.

Meeting or exceeding exacting industry standards of 0.5 percent accuracy with NVLAP-approved, NIST-traceable flow labs.

Leveraging a multi-electrode design and unique operating principles to deliver accuracy that is unmatched by other insertion meters and rivals the performance of full-bore mag meters.

Dick McDougall, regional sales manager for McCrometer, explained, "Growers and water users will receive a real, true flow reading. That means they will be paying for what they are really using." He further described the FPI Mag meters as a magnetic flow meter with coils and electrodes inside a probe that can be inserted perpendicularly into a pipe's flow.

The FPI Mag is designed for easy hot tap installation, which allows the meter to be installed without interrupting service, de-watering lines, cutting pipe, welding flanges or inconveniencing customers. It is available in AC and DC power, battery or solar-powered options for forward flow sensors that enables installation in remote applications without access to power. Additionally, the Smart Output option allows the FPI Mag to connect to AMI / AMR systems through an encoded digital output. The FPI Mag electronics are certified by CSA to UL 61010-1 and CSA C22.2 No. 61010-1-04 and ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management system. It is also approved for NSF-61 and NSF-372.

McCrometer's advanced flow measurement solutions solve complex challenges in agricultural irrigation, municipal and industrial water & wastewater, oil & gas, process control, power generation and institutional facilities. McCrometer high-performance products and systems are found in thousands of installations worldwide, proudly exceeding many of the world's most demanding industrial, safety and quality standards. Visit them on the web at www.mccrometer.com.

