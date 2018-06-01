Columbia Journalism Review Debuts New Ad Campaign in The New York Times to Combat 'Fake News'

The campaign, which debuted in today's New York Times as well as the Spring/Summer 2018 print issue of CJR, features a series of black-and-white images of people reading what appear to be a traditional daily newspaper, but upon closer inspection of the header, are in fact 'news' stories from a host of radically unsubstantiated sources, including: Some Guy's Blog, Retweets From Strangers, and Dad's Facebook Posts.

The ads appear in CJR's latest edition, The Jobs Issue, which hit newsstands this week and includes contributions from Ana Marie Cox, Atossa Araxia Abrahamian, Steven Greenhouse and others. The campaign was created by agency partner TBWA\Chiat\Day New York.

"During the past year or so, the credibility of the press has come under fire due to the dubious practices of outlets that are pushing biased agendas," said Jexy Holman and Nuno Teixeira, associate creative directors, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York. "We wanted to fight back on behalf of real journalism, by creating a campaign that highlights the dangers of taking these "fake news" sources at face value, and underlines the importance of diligent, accurate reporting in the public sphere."

Started in 1961, the Columbia Journalism Review is published by the Columbia Journalism School and is the world leader in press criticism and reporting. In addition to its print magazine, which was a finalist this year for a National Magazine Award, CJR also publishes on the web at www.cjr.org, as well as a daily email newsletter and a weekly podcast. It provides fast-turn analysis and deep reporting on the tech companies and social media platforms that are shaping the media landscape; covers state and local journalism through its United States Project; and publishes in-depth academic research in partnership with the Columbia Journalism School's Tow Center For Digital Journalism.

About TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York is part of TBWA\Worldwide, a top-ten ranked global advertising agency collective that uses Disruption® methodologies to develop business-changing ideas for brands. TBWA has 11,300 employees across 305 offices in 98 countries and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab and TBWA\WorldHealth. TBWA's global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Michelin, Nissan, Pernod Ricard, Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore Airlines, and Sotheby's.

About Columbia Journalism School

For more than a century, the school has been preparing journalists in programs that stress academic rigor, ethics, journalistic inquiry and professional practice. Founded with a gift from Joseph Pulitzer, the school opened its doors in 1912 and offers Master of Science, Master of Arts, Master of Science in Data Journalism, a joint Master of Science degree in Computer Science and Journalism, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Communications. It houses the Columbia Journalism Review, the Brown Institute for Media Innovation, the Tow Center for Digital Journalism, The Ira A. Lipman Center for Journalism and Civil and Human Rights and the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma. The school also administers many of the leading journalism awards, including the Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Awards, the Maria Moors Cabot Prizes, the John Chancellor Award, the John B. Oakes Award for Distinguished Environmental Journalism, Dart Awards for Excellence in Coverage of Trauma, Paul Tobenkin Memorial Award, and the Mike Berger Awards. journalism.columbia.edu

