Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind Celebrates 120 Years of Helping Individuals Who Are Blind With Celebrate the Light Virtual Event

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind (CLB) will mark 120 years serving people in the Washington, D.C., region who are blind or visually impaired with Celebrate the Light, a Virtual Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, October 28, at 6:00 p.m. ET on ZOOM. The virtual event, being held in place of CLB's annual gala, will celebrate the organization's history, recognize the abilities of remarkable people who are blind, and provide entertainment for all ages.

"We are so grateful and honored to celebrate 120 years of outstanding service to our community," said CLB President and CEO Tony Cancelosi. "I am proud of the work and dedication that our team extends."

The keynote speaker for the evening will be Sue Downes, president and CEO of MyEyeDr. "For many years, MyEyeDr. has closely collaborated with Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind for the purposes of reaching and serving the community of people with vision loss," Downes said. "This cause is important to me, and I am honored to serve as the chair and keynote speaker for CLB's first-ever virtual Anniversary Celebration."

Along with other distinguished speakers, Celebrate the Light will feature a performance by famed teenage jazz pianist and composer, José André Montaño. Montaño, who is blind, has performed around the world at festivals and concert halls including The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Celebrate the Light will also feature 2020 Lamplighter Award recipient Shawn Callaway, a program specialist with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (AIDD). Callaway also serves on the national board of directors for National Federation of the Blind and co-hosts the "Open Our Eyes" radio program, which focuses on inclusion of people with disabilities in our society. The annual Lamplighter Award honors individuals who are blind or visually impaired who have achieved successes while overcoming challenges.

"I am honored to receive the Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind Lamplighter Award," said Callaway. "My ultimate mission is to bring awareness about the capabilities of blind people and to inform society that as blind people we are capable of being self-sufficient, independent, educated, and employed. I urge everyone to support organizations like the Columbia Lighthouse, so that blind people can fulfill their dreams of being independent."

The Celebrate the Light Virtual Anniversary Celebration is a free event. To register or make a donation in support of CLB's assistive technology training programs, visit https://donate.clb.org/campaigns/15793-2020-celebrate-the-light-virtual-anniversary-event?ref=1&uid=482297.

For pre-event requests or questions regarding registration or contributions to Celebrate the Light, contact Jocelyn Hunter at [email protected].

About Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind

Founded in 1900, Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind (CLB) is the only organization of its kind to provide life-changing skills and services to clients who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind members of the greater Washington region. Through vision-health screenings, a mobile eye care unit, independent living skills training, community support groups for youth and adults, career counseling and job placement, CLB enables clients to reclaim personal and professional independence by learning to navigate mobility and employment challenges that arise from vision loss. CLB manages 11 government contracts, employing blind members of greater D.C. and has served Washington D.C.'s blind and visually impaired community with life-changing resources for 120 years. For additional information, visit www.clb.org. CLB is an associated nonprofit agency of National Industries for the Blind (NIB). NIB and its network of associated nonprofit agencies are the nation's largest employer of people who are blind through the manufacture and provision of SKILCRAFT® and other products and services of the AbilityOne® Program.

