Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind to Host "Lighting the Way" Gala with Special Guest Chris Downey

On Tuesday evening, October 29, Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind (CLB) is hosting its 2nd annual "Lighting the Way" Gala at the Embassy of France. The event will raise support for CLB's programs and services of people of all ages living in the Washington, DC Region who are blind or visually impaired.

CLB's President and CEO, Tony Cancelosi remarked, "We are honored to showcase the abilities of people with vision loss as we work together to raise support for the critical services and programs needed to further independence for people with vision loss."

As we celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month, we are honored to host this special evening that will recognize the achievements of many talented people with vision loss.

Chris Downey, our keynote speaker, a San Francisco-based architect who suddenly went blind, said, "Through my experience with sight loss, I've learned how to be a better and more valued architect than I could ever have been had I not lost my sight. Contrary to the common perception of disability as loss, I've found that the positive tenacity and creativity required of disability surprisingly delivers more unique and intrinsic ability in life and on the job than could ever have been lost. Too often, it's our inability to see past the surface of disability to reveal the surprising ability hidden beyond the casual gaze."

Other distinguished awardees include National Industries for the Blind, José André Montaño, Aaron Golub, Libra Robinson, and Rita Bolden.

About Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind (CLB)

Founded in 1900, Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind is the only organization of its kind to provide life-changing skills and services to clients who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind members of the greater Washington region. Through vision-health screenings, a mobile eye care unit, independent living skills training, community support groups for youth and adults, career counseling and job placement, CLB enables clients to reclaim personal and professional independence by learning to navigate mobility and employment challenges that arise from vision loss. CLB manages 11 government contracts, employing blind members of greater D.C. and has served Washington DC's blind and visually impaired community with life-changing resources for 119 years. For additional information, visit www.clb.org

