Columbia Men's Health Offers GAINSWave® in South Carolina

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Ronnie Hargrave, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Columbia Men's Health is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 4531 Hardscrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229.

Columbia Men's Health is an established provider of physical medicine and medical treatment for men's sexual health issues in Columbia, SC. We provide safe and comfortable procedures for men to optimize sexual performance and reverse the effects of Erectile Dysfunction. Good communication and a positive doctor-patient relationship are very important to us. Our physicians' give you time to fully discuss your concerns and any medical issues that may be at the root of your sexual health matter. Our services are completely confidential and you will be treated with the respect you deserve!



Dr. Ronald Hargrave, MD is a Family, Emergency, and Physical Medicine provider with over 20 years of practice in medicine. A graduate of UNC School of Medicine in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and a U.S. Army Retired Medical Provider, Dr. Hargrave has logged countless hours successfully evaluating and treating men with health issues. Dr. Hargrave has honed his focus on men's sexual health issues because he knows every male patient deserves to have their sexual health looked at in relationship to their overall health and well-being. Dr. Hargrave and Columbia Men's Health look forward to assisting you in attaining optimal health and wellness!



For More Information Contact:

Alexandra Schapiro

Marketing Account Manager

alexandra@gainswave.com

305-918-1886

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-mens-health-offers-gainswave-in-south-carolina-300649969.html

SOURCE GAINSWave

Related Links

https://gainswave.com

