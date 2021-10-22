Columbia Record Platinum Recording Artist Beatking and DFD Music Release New Single "Ooo Baby"

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On a dark and rainy night in Atlanta, Ga, Davis Chris and Mr Foster were working on a new record. A record that would pay homage to a legend they looked up to and respected in the music industry. They also thought of who would be a perfect fit for the record. So the duo decided to reach out to Alexis Branch who killed the vocals and Beatking for a verse to add a twist to the record. Beatking responded back instantly stating that he liked the record but was on the road towards Atlanta and wanted to record the verse when he got to Atlanta. So at 3am in the midst of the rain storm they all linked up at Plugged In Studios Atlanta where Beatking wrote and recorded his verse in less than ten minutes giving the record that instant gratification it needed to be completed. Ooo Baby was then mixed and mastered by Davis Chris and finalized for release. Davis Chris & Mr Foster also cleared the interpolation with Downtown Music Publishing.

Collaboration is nothing new for Davis Chris and Shane Foster for they have worked with a lot of mainstream artists such as Iggy Azela, Yo Gotti, Duke Deuce and over 200 independent Artist too so teaming up with Platinum Recording Artist Beatking and Alexis Branch, for a remake of the classic top ten Billboard charting hit, "Sweet Lady" from Tyrese seemed inevitable.

Davis Chris and Shane Foster are Multi-Genre Billboard Charting Artists and Producers that make up DFD MUSIC based out of Atlanta GA. DFD MUSIC is an independent in-house production/ marketing company composed of Combat Military Veterans. They have moved over 12k units in different genres and charted 8 records on Billboard in multi genres (Gospel, Blues, World, Latin) and in three different languages. Music written and produced by the duo has been featured on Radio, Television and Film. The duo has their own Spotify Editorial playlist and also landed music on seven other Official Spotify Editorial Playlists.

The Original "Sweet Lady" reached number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number 9 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, becoming Tyrese's highest-charting single at the time. This record is reminiscent of the classic R&B record and has a new, current, upbeat twist just in time for fans around the world to enjoy.

