Columbia River Gorge's Go-To Lodge Unveils Its Highest Treehouses To Date

STEVENSON, Wash., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the success of its first four treehouses, the Columbia River Gorge's iconic Skamania Lodge will unveil two new treehouses in September that will provide guests the opportunity to relive the nostalgic, child-like experience of sleeping among the trees.

"Our first four treehouses have been incredibly popular with our guests—90% occupied during summer months—the decision to add these additional treehouses made perfect sense," said Skamania Lodge General Manager Ken Daugherty.

Couples, families and groups alike, will find the new treehouses, named Candy Flower and Shooting Star, elevated a bit higher—40 feet in the air—than the previous iterations, and have an extra sleeping area complete with a queen bed in a spacious nook that overlooks the breathtaking Gorge and the historic Skamania Lodge. The nook is a unique and imaginative experience featuring a tent-like drape that offers privacy and playfulness.

The treehouses' interiors are well-appointed with hints of Native American patterns, nature-inspired artwork with whimsical accents to bring out the kid in one and all, and include an indoor see-through fireplace that provides a peek-a-boo lookout to the beautiful, outdoor deck and stunning views of the gorge and lush forest.

Each treehouse also features its own private outdoor fire pit where guests can tell campfire stories, and roast marshmallows from the resort's thoughtfully curated s'mores kits.

With 175 forested acres, Skamania has outdoor adventures that showcase the area's natural wonders and encourage fitness. Guests can soar through the Douglas Firs as part of the Canopy Zip Line Tour featuring seven zip lines and three sky bridges. Challenging and thrilling, the exciting Aerial Park offers 19 platforms, over 22 elements, and a climbing feature. For those guests who like to dial up the danger, ax throwing, the newest adventure, provides that pulse-raising, yet safe thrill. For fitness enthusiasts, the recently refurbished Gorge Loop Fitness Trail, a moderate-to-challenging mile loop with five stations featuring TimberForm fitness clusters and 17 activities, is perfect for the novice and expert alike. The resort includes an onsite immersion in nature with four miles of hiking and nature trails, bikes for guest use, as well as outdoor tennis, basketball, and volleyball. Not to be forgotten are the miles of additional hiking trails nearby the resort, including the renowned Pacific Crest Trail, made internationally famous in Reese Witherspoon's film, Wild.

The two new treehouses are Skamania Lodge's third pair of treehouses, which will debut at the beginning of September. The first pair opened in the summer of 2016, the second pair in the winter of 2017.

The treehouses are located down the hill from the historic 254-guest room lodge, which is set on 175 densely forested acres overlooking the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, just 45 minutes from Portland, Oregon.

The treehouse experience allows for a broader range of options to those seeking to sleep among the trees: overnight stays provide seclusion but still give guests all-access to lodge amenities, including cuisine from Skamania Lodge Chef Matt Hale and the Cascade Dining Room and River Rock Lounge, which focus on locally sourced ingredients, as well as a Columbia River Gorge-focused beer and wine program. Guests can select that hard-to-find gem of a savory red from nearby AniChe Cellars, or enjoy a refreshing brew from local Gorge standout Backwoods Brewing.

Besides its awe-inspiring beauty, the destination is also adventurously combining both on-property and off-property recreation. Explore the area by hiking to the stunning Falls Creek Falls, a staff favorite, or visit a Stevenson favorite craft brewery, Walking Man, a nearby cidery or a local distillery to sample craft offerings.

Treehouse guests can focus on relaxation by lounging in an Adirondack chair on the resort's breathtaking patio, taking in the view highlighted by Wind and Dog Mountains. Wind Mountain, a volcanic cinder cone, hosts a fun but challenging trail to hike, while Dog Mountain is the unofficial favorite Gorge trail with its abundance of wildflowers and amazing views.

About Skamania Lodge

Located 45 miles east of Portland, Ore., in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, Skamania Lodge is an all-season, 175-acre mountain resort and conference center. The property is also home to 45 recreational options, including Waterleaf Spa, with an indoor swimming pool, hot tubs and a fitness center, an 18-hole championship golf course, and the Cascade Dining Room and River Rock restaurants. The Cascadian-style lodge is situated in a Pacific Northwest playground with hiking, biking and Sternwheeler river cruises in the summer; skiing and snowshoeing in the winter; and golfing, fishing and whitewater rafting year-round. The property has also won numerous awards, including: National Choice Award by Smart Meetings magazine; Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator; and the Gold Tier Green Star award from the International Association of Conference Centers (IACC). For more information, visit www.skamania.com. Like us on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

About BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company.

BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, is a leader in the development, management, and marketing of independent, soft branded, and experiential hard branded resorts, hotels, and conference centers. In addition to the company's award-winning full service Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, its lifestyle and luxury Gemstone Collection, and its industry-leading Benchmark Conference Center division, etc.venues is a leading provider of contemporary city centre venues for meetings, signature events, and conferences. BENCHMARK's combined portfolio features more than 80 unique projects across three continents. The company is passionately committed to delivering personal, inspiring, and memory-making experiences, driving total revenue and profitability, and cultivating an award winning, "Be The Difference" culture for all its employees. BENCHMARK, is based in The Woodlands (Houston), Texas, with offices in London, England; Miami, Florida; Park City, Utah; Scottsdale, Arizona; New Brunswick, New Jersey; Seattle, Washington; and Tokyo, Japan. www.benchmarkglobalhospitality.com To become a fan on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/BenchmarkResortsandHotels, www.facebook.com/GemstoneHotelCollection. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BenchmarkHotels, www.twitter.com/GemstoneHotels , on Instagram at www.instagram.com/benchmarkresortsandhotels, www.instagram.com/gemstonehotels, and on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/benchmarkhotels/gemstone-hotels. At LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/company/benchmark-a-global-hospitality-company/

