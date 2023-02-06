Columbia River Partners Announces Investment in Business Solutions Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia River Partners ("CRP") is proud to announce its investment in Business Solution Partners ("BSP"), a software development firm and certified Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Partner with a focus on financial automation. Servicing a dynamic global portfolio across an array of verticals, BSP has SaaS implementation and customization expertise with ERP, CRM, E-Commerce, Fintech and Martech solutions for scaling organizations. In addition to their core NetSuite practice, BSP maintains strong partnerships with Workday, HubSpot, Avalara, Bill.com, Divvy, FloQast and dozens of other full-stack SaaS solutions.

Headquartered in New York, Business Solution Partners will remain under the helm of Chief Executive Officer David Smooha. "Throughout this process, Columbia River Partners has demonstrated their expertise and deep understanding of the external, internal and—most importantly—the technological drivers that shape our organization and those we serve," said BSP's CEO David Smooha, CPA. "CRP's focus on and familiarity with technology, in particular their interest in NetSuite, is what stood out for us."

Entering this partnership, BSP is excited to commit further resources to their proprietary verticalized solutions and high-value technology bundles for which the firm is known, as well as the opportunity to bring comprehensive technology solutions to new audiences in untapped markets.

Nathan Chandrasekaran and Pooneet Goel, Partners at Columbia River Partners added, "Through David's leadership and dedication, BSP has grown into a leading player in the NetSuite ecosystem, plus adding new partners such as HubSpot and Adaptive. We look forward to partnering with BSP management to grow the business organically and through acquisitions."

Capital to support the transaction was provided by Centerfield Capital Partners and Everside Capital Partners. BSP was represented in this transaction by RoseBiz and Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt LLP. CRP was represented by Holland & Knight LLP. Centerfield Capital Partners and Everside Capital Partners were represented by Ice Miller LLP.

About Business Solution Partners

Since 1992, Business Solution Partners has provided IT services to the middle-market with a strong focus on financial systems implementation. A 25-year veteran of the SaaS Cloud Ecosystem, BSP specializes in the Oracle NetSuite ERP Platform as a Certified Solution Provider Partner. In addition to NetSuite, BSP represents a wide array of cloud software solutions across the ERP, CRM, e-Commerce, Fintech and Martech ecosystems. Clients enjoy personalized consulting leading to business process optimization when taking advantage BSP's four primary service areas: Implementation, Custom Development, Software Training, and SaaS Support.

For more information, please visit www.bspny.com.

About Columbia River Partners

Columbia River Partners is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the industrials, business services, and IT services sectors. Columbia River's experienced team of investors and executives seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Columbia River Partners is based in Seattle and San Francisco.

For more information, please visit www.columbiariverpartners.com.

About Centerfield Capital Partners

Founded in 1998 and located in Indianapolis, Centerfield is a national provider of junior capital to lower middle market companies. Centerfield invests alongside equity sponsors, independent sponsors, business owners, and management teams who seek debt and equity financing to transform businesses and create value. The firm provides tailored financing solutions to effect leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and growth. Centerfield has invested in 100+ companies across a variety of industry sectors and is currently investing from its fifth fund totaling $400 million. For more information, please visit www.centerfieldcapital.com.

About Everside Capital Partners

Everside, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), is a New York based, independently owned asset management firm focused exclusively on the U.S. lower middle market. The firm is led by a team with extensive backgrounds in credit, direct investing and origination from top global institutions. Everside has a track record of investing in debt and equity in lower middle market companies across the US, generally through partnering with Small Business Investment Companies (SBICs) or directly partnering with lower middle market companies. Everside has closed more than 80 portfolio investments since inception and currently manages over $1 billion in fund commitments across multiple funds. For more information, please visit www.everside.com.

About RoseBiz

With over 30 years of experience, RoseBiz is a boutique sell-side technology M&A advisory firm that focuses specifically on technology service providers. Clients typically belong to one of the major partner ecosystems, including: Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce, NetSuite, Citrix, Sage Intacct, Epicor, Acumatica, IBM and Oracle. Many clients are experienced XaaS providers in both private and public clouds, such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, IBM, and Google Cloud. For more information, please visit www.rosebiz.com.

