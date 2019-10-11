Columbia Sussex acquires three new properties in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Sussex, whose companies have owned and operated two of the largest hotels in downtown Anchorage for more than a decade, has acquired three new properties in Alaska's largest city.

With 1,341 rooms now in its inventory, the purchase makes Columbia Sussex the largest full-service, year-round hotel operator in the state.

The new midtown properties include:

Hilton Garden Inn, 4555 Union Square Drive, 125 rooms, built in 2001

Hampton Inn, 4301 Credit Union Drive, 101 rooms, built in 1997

Homewood Suites, 101 W. 48th Ave., 122 rooms, built in 2003

They join the 20-story Marriott Anchorage Downtown and 21-story Hilton Anchorage, which Columbia Sussex has operated for more than a decade. The Hilton just underwent an extensive, multi-million-dollar renovation and the Marriott is on schedule for a similar one this winter.

"Anchorage has been a good business target for Columbia Sussex and this acquisition increases our ability to cater to smaller groups, sports teams and businesses interested in a convenient, midtown location," said Joseph Yung, Vice President of Development for Columbia Sussex. "It also gives us more flexibility to take care of our visitors during the busy summer months, particularly the growing number who arrive via cruise ships."

Columbia Sussex purchased the hotels from the Blackstone Group, a global hotel investment services firm.

The three new properties all feature indoor pools, fitness centers with hot tubs, 24-hour business centers, meeting space and rooms that have been recently renovated. They will continue to operate under their current name with their current employees.

About Columbia Sussex

Columbia Sussex is one of the nation's largest privately-owned hotel companies. Based in Crestview Hills, Kentucky , the company is owned by the Yung family. William J. Yung III is President and founder. Columbia Sussex owns and operates hotels across the United States, from Alaska to California, Texas to Massachusetts and New Jersey.

The company currently operates 49 hotels under five different major brands, including Marriott Hotels, JW Marriott, Renaissance, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Double Tree and Hyatt Regency. Additionally, the company operates full-service resorts such the Boulders Resort Golf & Spa in Carefree, Arizona; Phoenix Marriott Tempe at The Buttes in Tempe, Arizona; Le Merigot JW Marriott in Santa Monica, California; Westin Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, Georgia; and Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center in Denver, Colorado.

