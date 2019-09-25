Columbia Tech Expands Large Scale Capital Equipment Integration Capabilities with New Facility in Westborough, MA

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Tech, the capital equipment contract manufacturing subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, has expanded its large scale integration capabilities with the addition of a new facility in Westborough, Massachusetts.

The new location has been added to accommodate the manufacturing growth of Columbia Tech's large scale capital equipment customers in the semiconductor, MOCVD and industrial automation industries. With more than 70,000 square feet, the new facility at 10 Otis Street allows for higher volume production and more efficient manufacturing of large, complex systems. It features high bay areas, multiple loading docks and drive-in bays.

"Expanding into this facility increases our overall product development and manufacturing footprint by approximately 20%," said Chris Coghlin, President and CEO of Coghlin Companies. "The versatility of our manufacturing space is what gives us the flexibility and scalability to commercialize new large scale products in the most efficient manner possible with deep client collaboration."

The new location has been optimized for large scale system integration and supports the unique needs and flexible requirements of capital equipment innovators. With the opening of its doors, the new site has already created more than 30 additional job opportunities, as well as bolsters Columbia Tech's manufacturing and integration capabilities.

ABOUT COLUMBIA TECH

Columbia Tech provides product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services through its Time to Market Services™ business model. Columbia Tech works with innovators in the 3D printing, life sciences, robotics, energy innovation, semiconductor, LED, data storage, homeland security, and defense industries. Columbia Tech is a subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., a fourth-generation, privately held, concept-to-commercialization company. Visit www.ColumbiaTech.com to learn more!

