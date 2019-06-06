Columbia Tech Successfully Passes ISO 9001:2015 Audit

WORCESTER, Mass., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Tech, the product development, contract manufacturing and global fulfillment subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, has successfully passed their most recent ISO 9001:2015 audit.

ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard specifying the requirements for Quality Management Systems. This standard is based on a number of quality management principles including strong customer focus, process approach and continuous improvement. Columbia Tech's ISO certification covers all aspects of product realization, from engineering through production and fulfillment.

"The principals of the ISO 9001:2015 standard have been crucial to the success of Columbia Tech's quality systems," stated Scott Cook, Senior Vice President of Corporate Quality and Compliance. "We take pride in our company culture of continuous improvement made possible by our Caring Associates that are dedicated to providing the highest quality services and exceptional customer experiences."

Columbia Tech welcomed a team of independent auditors from Intertek, who conducted an in-depth review of Columbia Tech's internal Quality Management System. The Intertek team confirmed that Columbia Tech is successfully adhering to all internal documented procedures and is fully compliant with the updated ISO 9001:2015 standard. The auditors continue to be impressed with Columbia Tech's thorough Quality Management System and complimented the management team and Caring Associates for their dedication to maintaining high standards.

ABOUT COLUMBIA TECH

Columbia Tech provides product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services through its Time to Market Services™ business model. Columbia Tech works with innovators in the 3D printing, life sciences, robotics, energy innovation, semiconductor, LED, data storage, homeland security, and defense industries. Columbia Tech is a subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., a fourth-generation, privately held, concept-to-commercialization company. Visit www.ColumbiaTech.com to learn more!

