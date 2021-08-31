Columbia University and Millennium Health Join Forces to Combat Overdoses in New York

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Health, a leader in delivering clinical drug testing services to health care providers, has entered into an agreement with Columbia University to provide valuable, real-time drug use trends data through our Emerging Threat Intelligence (ETI) ProgramTM to aid their efforts with the HEALing Communities Study (HCS) in New York.

HCS was launched by the National Institutes of Health and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to investigate how tools for preventing and treating opioid misuse and opioid use disorder (OUD) are most effective at the local level. This multi-site study is partnering with 67 communities across four states that have been highly affected by the opioid crisis. The goal of the study is to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths by 40 percent over the course of three years. Findings will establish best practices for integrating prevention and treatment strategies that can be replicated by communities nationwide.

"To assist researchers at Columbia University in their HCS efforts, we've expanded our capacity to provide granular, real-time insights at the county level, thus empowering them with current information on New York drug use trends, including the 16 HCS communities within the state," said Eric Dawson, Pharm.D., Vice President, Clinical Affairs, Millennium Health.

"Millennium Health's ETI Report will help the community coalitions in HCS to use data to inform their implementation strategies to reduce overdose deaths," says University Professor, Nabila El-Bassel, Ph.D., Director, Social Intervention Group, Columbia University and Principal Investigator for the New York research site of HCS.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

