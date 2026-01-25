Columbia University Names Jennifer L. Mnookin as Next President

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia University's Board of Trustees has appointed Jennifer L. Mnookin, a nationally recognized legal scholar who serves as the Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, to be the next president of Columbia University, effective July 1, 2026.

The appointment concludes an extensive national search led by a committee of trustees and faculty, who sought input from students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other members of the Columbia community.

Jennifer Mnookin

"Jennifer will be an exceptional leader for Columbia's future," said David J. Greenwald and Jeh C. Johnson, Co-Chairs of the Columbia University Board of Trustees. "She is a distinguished scholar who now leads a complex institution with clarity and vision. She understands the essential role that higher education and research play in advancing knowledge, serving the public good, and addressing our most pressing challenges. She is also a keen listener who builds consensus and does not shy away from making difficult decisions when necessary. As president, she will lead Columbia forward with strength and a firm commitment to the University's cherished values," they added.

"I am honored and thrilled to join Columbia University at this important moment," Mnookin said. "Columbia is defined by rigorous scholarship, a deep commitment to open inquiry, world-class patient care, and an inseparable and enduring connection to New York City, the greatest city in the world. I look forward to working closely with faculty, students, and staff, and with both our local and global community of alumni and friends, to advance the University's critically important mission and to ensure that its teaching and research continue to contribute meaningfully to society."

As Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Mnookin, 58, leads a flagship public research campus serving more than 50,000 students across 13 schools and colleges with more than 25,000 faculty and staff, including a medical school and an affiliated health system. Her tenure has included significant investments in faculty hiring and research infrastructure, the launch of major cross-campus initiatives on artificial intelligence and interdisciplinary research, and sustained leadership through an uncertain federal funding environment. She has also advanced initiatives to greatly expand access and increase affordability for students.

Mnookin's steady, energetic, and effective leadership at UW–Madison strengthened academic and support systems to advance student success and academic excellence. Through constructive engagement with the UW-Madison's broad set of stakeholders, her leadership also contributed to increased enrollment, strong research growth, and record levels of philanthropic support for the institution.

"Jennifer is an outstanding leader whose scholarship and leadership set her apart," said Claire Shipman, Acting President of Columbia University. "She brings an inclusive and mission-driven approach to leadership and has demonstrated an ability to move from vision to execution while earning trust across diverse communities. These are qualities that position her well to guide Columbia in the many years ahead. I'm thrilled for our institution."

Prior to her appointment at UW–Madison, Mnookin served for seven years as Dean of UCLA School of Law, following nearly two decades on the UCLA and UVA Law faculties, that included multiple senior academic leadership roles. As dean, she strengthened the law school's academic profile, expanded interdisciplinary centers, led major fundraising efforts, and earned recognition for her commitment to teaching excellence.

"From the outset of this process, we sought a leader with both intellectual depth and demonstrated leadership," said Andrew Barth and Jonathan Lavine, Co-Chairs of the Presidential Search Committee. "Jennifer's record as a scholar and university leader reflects a deep understanding of how research universities function—how they must continuously evolve in an everchanging world to enable the pursuit of new knowledge while remaining true to their academic mission and institutional values."

"We express the University's deep gratitude to Acting President Claire Shipman for her steady leadership during a period of transition and for her unyielding service to Columbia," said David J. Greenwald and Jeh C. Johnson. "She led the University through an exceedingly difficult time with grace and fortitude; her stable leadership has positioned us well for this next chapter. We look ahead with confidence and excitement as Jennifer assumes the presidency."

As one of the nation's leading and most-cited scholars in the field of legal evidence, Mnookin's academic work focuses on evidence, science, and the law, with particular attention to wrongful convictions, forensic evidence, and visual evidence. She is an elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences whose scholarship reflects a sustained commitment to ensuring that rigorous research informs public decision-making and serves the broader public good.

Mnookin received her AB from Harvard University, her JD from Yale Law School, and a PhD in history and social study of science and technology from MIT. She and her husband, political scientist Joshua Foa Dienstag, have two children.

