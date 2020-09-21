Columbia VA Health Care System Director & CEO David Omura Wins Drive to Zero Harm Leadership Award for Forging a Culture of Safety

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) announced that Dr. David Omura is the winner of the 2020 Drive to Zero Harm Leadership Award, a recognition given to the South Carolina healthcare leader who demonstrates extraordinary commitment to creating a culture of high reliability to eliminate harm from all facets of care.

As Director and CEO of Columbia VA Health Care System, Dr. Omura has consistently embraced and demonstrated his commitment to creating a sustainable culture of safety and trust since his appointment in March of 2017. Of his many initiatives, the 100% employee participation in face-to-face Patient Safety Stop the Line training, his implementation of the Red Coat Ambassador concierge program and that all service lines participation in Process Improvement Team projects stand out in their culture-building excellence. The VA has won 6 SCHA Certified Zero Harm Awards since his appointment, and the facility also won the 2020 National VA Patient Experience Cultural Innovation award for highlighting a culture of excellence and promoting Zero harm values. The Red Coat Ambassador concierge program received recognition as a Gold Standard Program by the National Veteran Experience Office.

The Columbia VA's success is such that they were one of only four VA facilities nationwide to serve as a regional resource in providing Roche COVID-19 PCR testing to VA facilities and state veteran home residents and staff. And with over 27,000 tests to date, their average turnaround time of 1.14 days leads all VA facilities. They have also been recognized by VA National Emergency Management for their one-stop patient COVID-19 screening process and use of telehealth technology during the pandemic.

"Dr. Omura and the Columbia VA have demonstrated a true commitment to creating a culture of safety and high reliability in their facility," says Karen Reynolds, Executive Director of Innovation at SCHA. "Their ability to thrive and persevere during the course of this extraordinary year is a testament to the culture they have built."

About the South Carolina Hospital Association

SCHA is a private, not-for-profit organization founded in 1921 to serve as the collective voice of South Carolina's hospital community. Today it represents approximately 100 member hospitals and health systems and 500 personal members. We work with our member hospitals and other partners to create a healthier future for our communities through advocacy, innovation, and collaboration. Together, we are leading South Carolina to a better state of health. Learn more about SCHA at www.scha.org.

Media Contact: Schipp Ames

Title: Vice President, Communications, Education & Member Services

Phone: 803.744.3543

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE South Carolina Hospital Association

Related Links

http://www.scha.org

