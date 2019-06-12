Columbia's Newest Luxury Senior-Living Community Welcomes Its First Residents

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has announced the grand opening of Columbia, South Carolina's newest state-of-the-art active independent senior-living community: Discovery Village At Sandhill. "Charter Members" began moving in on Monday, June 10, and are the very first to call the luxury community home.

Apartment Home Model

Residences consist of 187 new construction apartment homes, each one offering modern, full-size kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quality wood cabinetry, elegant lighting fixtures and spacious, walk-in closets. A variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans are available, with most residences offering outdoor vistas from a private patio or balcony.

Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living, said, "Discovery Village At Sandhill's luxury apartment homes are the largest in the marketplace and fulfill a significant and growing need in the Columbia market. Today's seniors want a different kind of living option and by packaging the new residences with resort-style amenities and our award-winning lifestyle programs, we've created an active independent senior-living experience that's unlike any other in the area."

Discovery Village At Sandhill residents will enjoy exclusive access to the Grande Clubhouse offering multiple Sensations gourmet dining options with table service, a multi-functional activities and crafts center, Discovery Silver Cinema movie theater, professional beauty salon & spa with barber shop, state-of-the-art FitCamp℠ health and fitness center with personalized training, an indoor heated pool with retractable doors and much more.

Luxurious amenities and conveniences including weekly housekeeping, chauffeured transportation and an in-house concierge help define the care-free, all-inclusive lifestyle. Special pricing and benefits including the financial security of a three-year rent lock are being offered to early lessees.

Discovery Village At Sandhill is situated adjacent to shopping, dining and recreation at 440 Town Center Place in Columbia, South Carolina. Arrive Architecture Group and M.B. Kahn Construction Co. Inc. partnered with Discovery Senior Living for the design and construction of the community.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 9,500 existing homes and homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

https://www.discoveryvillages.com/senior-living/sc/columbia/discovery-village-at-sandhill/

803-814-3409

About Arrive Architecture Group

Arrive Architecture Group is a firm specializing in multi-housing residences for individuals, families and seniors. It is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

About M.B. Kahn Construction Co. Inc.

Since 1927, M. B. Kahn Construction Co. Inc. has remained a distinguished leader among full-service builders. The company is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

CONTACT:

Keani Aabel

Marketing Coordinator

239.301.5329

kaabel@discoverymgt.com

