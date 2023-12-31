Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery Notifies of Data Security Incident

News provided by

Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery

31 Dec, 2023, 19:00 ET

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery ("CAPS") determined on December 22, 2023 that a recent data security incident may have impacted information belonging to certain patients.

On September 22, 2023, CAPS identified suspicious activity within its network environment, and promptly took steps to secure the environment and launch an investigation with the support of external cybersecurity experts to learn more about the scope of the incident and any impact to data. Through that investigation, CAPS learned of information suggesting that an unknown actor gained unauthorized access to a limited portion of the CAPS network and potentially acquired certain files; however, there was no evidence of any access to CAPS's Electronic Medical Records system. On December 22, 2023, CAPS determined that certain patient information may have been affected. 

CAPS is informing individuals about this incident and encourages individuals to consider the following Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Personal Information. The potentially affected information may vary by individual, and could include name, Social Security number, driver's license, state, or government identification number, date of birth, financial account information, medical or health information, health care treatment or diagnostic information, health insurance information, and payment for services. CAPS will provide written notification via U.S. mail to the impacted individuals. Taking this matter with extreme caution, CAPS also notified the FBI and Department of Health and Human Services.

CAPS has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9am9pm CT and can be reached at (888) 466-1995. Additional information about recommendations for protecting personal information are available below and by calling (888) 466-1995. 

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO HELP PROTECT PERSONAL INFORMATION

Review Your Account Statements and Notify Law Enforcement of Suspicious Activity: As a precautionary measure, we recommend that you remain vigilant by reviewing your account statements and credit reports closely. If you detect any suspicious activity on an account, you should promptly notify the financial institution or company with which the account is maintained. You also should promptly report any fraudulent activity or any suspected incidence of identity theft to proper law enforcement authorities, your state attorney general, and/or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Copy of Credit Report: You may obtain a free copy of your credit report from each of the three major credit reporting agencies once every 12 months by visiting http://www.annualcreditreport.com/, calling toll-free 1-877-322-8228, or by completing an Annual Credit Report Request Form and mailing it to Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta, GA 30348. You also can contact one of the following three national credit reporting agencies:

Equifax                              

P.O. Box 105851

Atlanta, GA 30348

1 (888) 378-4329

www.equifax.com

Experian                              

P.O. Box 9532

Allen, TX 75013

1-888-397-3742

www.experian.com

TransUnion                    

P.O. Box 1000

Chester, PA 19016

1-800-916-8800

www.transunion.com

Fraud Alert: You may want to consider placing a fraud alert on your credit report. An initial fraud alert is free and will stay on your credit file for at least one year. The alert informs creditors of possible fraudulent activity within your report and requests that the creditor contact you prior to establishing any accounts in your name. To place a fraud alert on your credit report, contact any of the three credit reporting agencies identified above. Additional information is available at http://www.annualcreditreport.com.

Security Freeze: You have the right to put a security freeze on your credit file for up to one year at no cost. This will prevent new credit from being opened in your name without the use of a PIN number that is issued to you when you initiate the freeze. A security freeze is designed to prevent potential creditors from accessing your credit report without your consent. As a result, using a security freeze may interfere with or delay your ability to obtain credit. You must separately place a security freeze on your credit file with each credit reporting agency. In order to place a security freeze, you may be required to provide the consumer reporting agency with information that identifies you including your full name, Social Security number, date of birth, current and previous addresses, a copy of your state-issued identification card, and a recent utility bill, bank statement or insurance statement.

Additional Free Resources: You can obtain information from the consumer reporting agencies, the FTC, or from your respective state Attorney General about fraud alerts, security freezes, and steps you can take toward preventing identity theft. You may report suspected identity theft to local law enforcement, including to the FTC or to the Attorney General in your state.

 Federal Trade Commission         

 600 Pennsylvania Ave, NW

 Washington, DC 20580

 consumer.ftc.gov, and

 www.ftc.gov/idtheft

 1-877-438-4338

 Maryland Attorney General       

 200 St. Paul Place

 Baltimore, MD 21202

 oag.state.md.us

 1-888-743-0023

 

 New York Attorney General

 Bureau of Internet and Technology Resources

 28 Liberty Street

 New York, NY 10005

 1-212-416-8433

 

North Carolina Attorney General

9001 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699

ncdoj.gov

1-877-566-7226

Rhode Island Attorney General

150 South Main Street

Providence, RI 02903

http://www.riag.ri.gov

1-401-274-4400

Washington D.C. Attorney General

441 4th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20001

oag.dc.gov

1-202-727-3400

You also have certain rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA): These rights include to know what is in your file; to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information; to have consumer reporting agencies correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; as well as other rights. For more information about the FCRA, and your rights pursuant to the FCRA, please visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/pdf-0096-fair-credit-reporting-act.pdf

SOURCE Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.