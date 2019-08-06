Columbus Area A&W® Restaurants Celebrate National Root Beer Float Day Tuesday, August 6 With Free Floats And Fundraiser For Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
Aug 06, 2019, 08:30 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The A&W/Long John Silver's Restaurants in the cities below will give away free Root Beer floats and collect donations for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) on National Root Beer Float Day, Tuesday, August 6.
Columbus
OH
Whitehall
OH
Marion
OH
From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. these restaurants and other participating A&Ws will serve free, small Root Beer Floats, no purchase necessary. Guests will be encouraged to make a donation to DAV.
Visit www.RootBeerFloatDay.com for more information and to make online donations, or search social media using the hashtag #RootBeerFloatDay.
On June 20, A&W became the first American restaurant chain to turn 100. The first frosty mug of Root Beer was served in Lodi, California at a parade honoring World War I veterans. "A&W has a long history of supporting veterans," said Melanie Dyer, Brand Manager Marketing. "With this being our centennial year, National Root Beer Float Day is extra special."
This is A&W's seventh annual National Root Beer Float Day celebration and the third year it has partnered with DAV. A&W and DAV hope to raise $200,000 for the organization, which serves more than one million veterans annually. Fundraising began in late June. The $150,000 A&W raised for DAV in 2018 provided an estimated $6 million in direct benefits to veterans.
Since 2013, A&W has raised more than $800,000 for veterans groups during National Root Beer Float Day.
About A&W
America's first and oldest restaurant chain, A&W Restaurants ranks #4 on Time Magazine's 2018 list of America's best fast-food chains. It still makes Root Beer fresh in each restaurant from real cane sugar, water and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices and berries that are served in a frosty mug along side burgers, fries, chicken tenders and other All American Food® favorites. There are nearly 1,000 locations worldwide.
About DAV
DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.
