Columbus-area landscaping company adds robotic mowers to fleet

Environmental Management, Inc. has deployed RC Mowers' Autonomous Mowing Robots™ to meet growing labor shortages

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Management, Inc. (EMI), one of the largest, individually-owned landscaping companies in central Ohio, has recently begun deploying its new line of Autonomous Mowing Robots™ (AMRs), developed and produced by RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of American-made robotic mowers.

Environmental Management, Inc. in Columbus, Ohio, is an early adopter of the new RC Mowers' Autonomous Mowing Robots(tm) and believes this technology will help during labor shortages.

"The future of mowing is here, and we're proud to be one of the early adopters of the AMRs," said EMI President Mark Wehinger. "This new technology is revolutionary as we look for solutions to offset the labor shortage. This allows us to scale our business with less labor, and it enables our high-value talent the opportunity to do more high-value work."

The AMRs are the latest development from RC Mowers. The company announced the new technology last fall and began delivery of the state-of-the-art autonomous mowers in May. EMI is one of the first landscaping companies to purchase AMRs.

"We're thrilled to have EMI on board to showcase this revolutionary product in the central Ohio region," said Michael Brandt, CEO of RC Mowers. "EMI is a visionary in the lawn and landscaping industry. Their decision to use the AMRs will inspire other landscaping businesses to consider and implement this new technology."

Brandt added that RC Mowers provides comprehensive training to its AMR customers so that their landscaping teams can safely and effectively deploy the mowers. The AMRs come with significant safety controls since they are often used on public property in the presence of the general public.

The AMRs were developed by RC Mowers' team of heavy-hitters from the military, aviation and robotics industries. They are equipped with anti-collision, object detection and security systems and will only operate in autonomous mode when they are deployed inside an authorized mowing plan boundary.

"The great thing about these mowers is that one operator can generate the same revenue as a crew of three," Brandt said. "This not only reduces a landscaping company's reliance on labor, it enhances their profitability in a safe and reliable manner."

Wehinger said his crews are excited about the potential of the AMRs.

"It might be interesting to see a self-driving mower at work, but we envision that this will soon become something that is commonplace," Wehinger said. "We can't wait to put them to work for our clients."

The American-made AMRs are distributed through RC Mowers' established dealer network throughout the United States, Canada and Australia. They join RC Mowers' existing line of remote-operated robotic mowers.

For more information about EMI, please visit https://www.landscapepros.com/.

About EMI

When Mark Wehinger and Gary Clark started Environmental Management, Inc. (EMI) in 1992, they only had two employees and 20 customer accounts. By the end of the first year, EMI had generated a revenue base of $350,000 and 31 clients. Since that time, EMI has grown to achieve an average annual revenue of more than $33 million and a full-time staff of 125 employees. It is one of the largest individually-owned landscaping companies in central Ohio. EMI has earned the prestigious National Landscape Industry Accredited Company designation, and currently employs some of the most certified landscape technicians and managers. For more information, please visit https://www.landscapepros.com/.

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, closely-held RC Mowers manufactures autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers that solve the biggest challenges and improve opportunities for profitability and growth for landscaping contractors, public works departments, city, county, state and federal parks systems and roads departments, and more. All of RC Mowers' robotic mowers are designed and manufactured in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. They are redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

