Columbus-Based OFFOR Health Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Exec as New CEO

Healthcare Innovation Expert Shawn Nason to lead next phase of growth and partnerships

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OFFOR Health, a company that improves access to care for the most underserved and vulnerable patients, announces the appointment of Shawn Nason as CEO.

Nason, who replaces CEO Saket Agrawal, brings more than 25 years of experience in executive management, customer service and healthcare innovation to his role as CEO, including direct experience improving healthcare access and outcomes in rural communities.

Shawn Nason, new CEO of OFFOR Health

"We are committed to providing exceptional service and care that helps our providers focus on what matters most, patient care," stated medical director and board member Navin Goyal, MD. "Under Shawn's leadership, we look forward to strengthening our partnerships and changing the world of health care."

Nason previously served as chief experience and transformation officer for Healthways. He also led member experience and strategic innovation at Humana and was Xavier University's chief innovation officer. As founder of MOFI, an experience design firm that works with national healthcare organizations like Quest, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Walmart to improve employee experience and patient outcomes while increasing revenue.

"OFFOR Health has been taking care of children and adults in underserved communities for years. I'm excited about our future and our mission to shatter the traditional healthcare model to deliver quality care in more communities where people are underserved and underinsured and that our insurance companies and investors support and will continue to support in the future," says Shawn Nason, CEO of OFFOR Health.

About OFFOR Health, Inc .

OFFOR Health, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a healthcare company innovating healthcare and changing where and how care is delivered. OFFOR Health is committed to providing accessible and affordable healthcare in underserved communities.

Contact: Natalie Hastings

Limelight PR

[email protected]

513-376-2728

SOURCE OFFOR Health