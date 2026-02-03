Columbus becomes one of two global partners to achieve Akeneo's highest partner status

Highlights Columbus's role in helping companies scale product data strategies globally

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus is proud to announce that it has achieved Diamond Solution Partner status, the highest level in Akeneo's global partner program. Only two partners worldwide have received this recognition.

This milestone reflects Columbus's strong track record of helping businesses improve how they manage and use product information to grow faster, work smarter, and deliver better customer experiences.

"Columbus brings an exceptional maturity of business understanding and digital expertise to the Akeneo global ecosystem," says Tobias Schlotter , VP Channel at Akeneo. "They consistently deliver strong results for customers, which makes them truly deserving of Diamond status."

Columbus works closely with companies in manufacturing, retail and distribution, supporting complex processes, product ranges, multiple brands, and international markets.

"Reaching Diamond Partnership status with Akeneo is both an honor and an exciting next chapter for Columbus. This recognition underscores our shared commitment to innovation and customer value. As a Diamond Partner, we see tremendous opportunities to expand our joint capabilities, deliver even greater value to clients, and strengthen collaboration across the US and UK markets," says Chris Mean, CEO of Columbus in the UK & US.

The recognition also highlights Columbus's focus on innovation and future-ready solutions. By connecting Akeneo with platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 and modern commerce technologies, Columbus helps businesses build flexible digital foundations that support online growth, marketplace expansion, and smarter product experiences.

"Product data is no longer just an internal system; it's a key driver of business growth," adds Samuel Sapire , VP Digital Commerce, Columbus, Sweden. "Together with Akeneo, we help our customers turn complex product information into a competitive advantage."

Columbus has a fast-growing Product Information Management (PIM) practice that supports companies in managing and activating product information across e-commerce, marketplaces, and omnichannel environments. With Diamond Partner status, Columbus strengthens its position as a trusted global partner for companies seeking to modernize their product data, accelerate digital commerce, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more, trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com

About Columbus

Columbus is a consultancy that brings business and tech together, delivering digital value through human intelligence to enable customers to innovate and grow. With more than 1,500 employees, we guide our customers through their digital transformation and deliver lasting value within the food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, and life sciences industries. We advise, implement, and manage business-critical solutions within Cloud Services, ERP, Data & AI, Digital Commerce, Business Process Automation, Enterprise Information Management, Cybersecurity and more. With headquarters in Denmark and a global presence, we ensure local delivery of our services on a global scale.

Media Contact

Shelby Pezold

PANBlast for Columbus Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Columbus