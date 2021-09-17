Columbus Capital Launches New Community Impact Campaign and Retains PR Firm

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus Capital Lending has been established since 2012, with its main headquarters being in a city that is a beacon for innovation, Miami, Florida. Like many companies residing in a city of consistent development, Columbus Capital is proud and excited to announce the launch of a new charitable initiative, as well as a micro-local strategic communications effort.

The senior management department of Columbus Capital Lending felt that as a company, a specific focus needed to be implemented to aid those affected by the COVID pandemic in the South Florida community. With both pride and humility, Columbus Capital will launch the "CCL Gives Back" campaign. The company (which has always been involved in local charitable efforts) will now support twelve non-profit organizations.

Rolando Benitez, COO stated: "I have always felt a need to help those less fortunate in my local community and have done so with much anonymity. However, with the massive hardships faced due to Covid-19, we hope to bring awareness to various causes and organizations that need support. I am pleased with my team's enthusiasm and commitment to initiate this movement and carry it to fruition."

Benitez and the Columbus Capital Family have carefully curated an array of charitable organizations they will be supporting starting in October 2021 with the Susan G. Komen Foundation. They will be announcing efforts via social media and can be followed Facebook, Twitter (@ColumbusCapLend) and Instagram (@ColumbusCapital) for more details.

In addition to the company's effort to help various non-for-profit organizations, they have enlisted a public relations firm to assist in their communications outreach. Collaborating with Columbus Capital Lending's in-house team, the firm will aid in casting a wider net as it relates to educating, supporting, and strengthening our social fabric on sustainable homeownership.

Columbus Capital lending has aggressively sought to become a national force for sustainable homeownership, reaching out to underserved communities and expanding to other markets. They will launch new content and will utilize additional resources to further amplify their outreach from their current nine locations in efforts to better educate and inform the community.

"We believe in the power of homeownership and the proven safety, stability, wealth and improved quality of life it has created for families and neighborhoods. We're committed to promoting and protecting sustainable homeownership. We couldn't be more excited to use all the technology available, to educate and inform our local communities." ~ Rolando Benitez

For more information visit on the web: www.columbuscl.com

