Columbus Capital Lending Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Miami, Florida, Columbus Capital Lending recently announced a charitable initiative supporting a myriad of causes. During the month of October, the company "went pink" for Breast Cancer awareness.

"We know Breast Cancer affects so many. We are pleased to support the cause through our collaboration with the Susan G. Komen Foundation as well as the Doral Police Department," stated Rolando Benitez, COO.

Logo events

The senior management department of Columbus Capital Lending partnered up with Susan G. Komen Foundation for a fundraising event held at Chico Malo located at Doral City Place. The event which included many from the business community, was a collaboration with the Women's Council of Realtors, RESF.com, and Only in Dade Cares. Guests also including media, TV personalities and bloggers, wore pink in support of those who lost their battle as well as survivors. Those in attendance walked a pink carpet and were part of an initiative reminding that early detection and awareness is key.

In addition to their successful "Happy Hour" fundraising event, the company also partnered with Doral Police Department for several events, including a Car Wash and Softball Tournament to raise funds for breast cancer. Staff from each of the company's offices participated.

The Columbus Capital Family recognized the importance of community and cause-related marketing efforts. With pleasure, they will embrace the "season of giving" with various events all over South Florida during the month of November and December. Their efforts will include several food drives in support of Camillus House, and an array of toy drives including one in support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation at the historic Biltmore Hotel, now celebrating a 95th anniversary.

To support, follow via social media including Facebook and Twitter (@ColumbusCapLend) as well as Instagram (@ColumbusCapital) for more details.

Columbus Capital lending continues to set the bar, becoming a national force for sustainable homeownership, reaching out to underserved communities and expanding into other markets.

For more information visit on the web: www.columbuscl.com

Interviews and photographs available by request.

Creativas Group Inc. provides public relations and marketing counsel to national brands, recognized special events and leading non-profit organizations. For more information: www.creativasgroup.com. Follow us on social media @CreativasGroup.

Media Contact:

Liza Santana

[email protected]

786-541-7411

SOURCE Columbus Capital Lending