Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Names WOW! Internet, Cable and Phone as Top Workplace for Second Year in a Row

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW) is pleased to announce the company has been named a 2019 Top Workplace by Columbus C.E.O. Magazine for the second year in a row. A third party survey of WOW! employees fueled the company's jump in ranking to 14th, up from 29th in 2018.

"We couldn't be happier to be included in the list of top workplaces in Columbus again this year," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We made substantial investments in our WOW! employees including introducing new initiatives focused on training, professional development, increased compensation and other programs aimed at improving retention over the last year. Being recognized by our employees for these efforts is a tremendous honor, and we will continue working diligently to provide them with the tools and support they need to be successful and engaged."

Employee satisfaction and growth is a top priority for WOW! and the company made significant investments in employee-focused initiatives like career training and development, improved wages and benefits, and recognition programs. WOW! also regularly surveys it employees to measure the success and impact of these kinds of programs. Similar to the improved Top Workplace ranking, WOW!'s internal surveys showed a dramatic increase in its employee net promoter score (eNPS) from December 2017 to December 2018.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey , CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

The list of top ranking companies in Columbus is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC , and measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

WOW! will be recognized as a top workplace by Columbus C.E.O. Magazine at a private event this month and is featured in the publication's May issue on stands now.

For more information on WOW!, bundles and pricing, and services offered, please visit wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.wowway.com

