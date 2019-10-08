Columbus Citizens Foundation Announces 2019 Columbus Day Parade Line-Up And Performers For Largest Celebration Of Italian-American Culture

The Parade will run north up Fifth Avenue, from 47th to 72nd Streets from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM. The 2019 Honorees Giovanni Colavita, CEO & President of Colavita, and Cosimo, Gerardo, and Giuseppe Bruno, renowned New York restaurateurs will also help kick off the event. In addition, television's Rosanna Scotto – host of Fox 5's "Good Day New York" – will receive the Columbus Foundation's 2019 Humanitarian Award. All five of these celebrated individuals will join Massimo Ferragamo at the front of the many groups, floats and marching bands.

The Columbus Citizens Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the celebration of Italian heritage and the creation of opportunities for younger Italian Americans, organizes the Columbus Day Parade in New York City.

The 75th Columbus Day Parade is broadcast live on WABC-TV from 12 PM to 3 PM. ABC reporter Ken Rosato; renowned media personality Maria Bartiromo and actor and radio host Joe Piscopo will host the broadcast, serving as Masters of Ceremonies for the largest Columbus Day Parade held in the United States. Viewers on Fifth Avenue and watching on WABC-TV can expect to see over 100 marching groups, 24 parade floats, 35 vehicles and over 20 marching bands.

Marian Pardo, President of the Columbus Citizens Foundation, said of this year's event: "We hope that New Yorkers of all backgrounds will join us in celebrating the Italian-American culture and our community's many accomplishments. While celebrating our achievements, we recognize the courage and accomplishments of all the immigrant communities that make our city and our country such a wonder. Our Grand Marshal, our Honorees and so many of those marching in the Parade – they all reflect the magic that can happen when Italian passion and American opportunity collide."

There will be a wide variety of red carpet performances (on Fifth Avenue between 68th and 69th streets) including: Carnegie Hall performer Anthony Nunziata; world-renowned classical tenor Alfio; Broadway performer Francesca Cappeta and her "Caravan of Angels;" and "The Italian Fairy" Simona Rodano, who will provide family fun for viewers. The red carpet will also feature a special performance by cast members from Disney's Broadway show "Aladdin" – Clinton Greenspan and Arielle Jacobs will be singing the classic song "A Whole New World" from that hit musical. Kicking off the red carpet performances will be West Point Academy's Military Band, performing "The Flag Still Flies High."

The impact of Italy will be felt throughout the parade, as the Grand Marshal and Honorees travel up Fifth Avenue in Maserati vehicles. The Parade will also include Italian delegations from Bergamo, Sicily, Genoa and Milan, as well as a number of visiting Italian dignitaries.

The Columbus Day Parade is the culmination of a series of events to celebrate Columbus Day including: a black-tie Gala held at the New York Hilton on Saturday, October 12 and a ceremonial wreath-laying held in conjunction with the National Council of Columbian Associations in New York on Sunday, October 13 in Columbus Circle.

