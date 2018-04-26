Columbus Citizens Foundation Congratulates Mike Pompeo, First Italian-American to Serve as Secretary of State

Prior to his service in politics, Mr. Pompeo founded Thayer Aerospace, where he served as CEO for more than a decade. He later became President of Sentry International, an oilfield equipment manufacturing, distribution, and service company.

In January 2017, he was confirmed as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, following his nomination by President Trump. Previously, he was the member of the United States House of Representatives for Kansas's 4th congressional district (2011–17). He also served as a proud member of the Italian American Congressional Delegation.

Marian Pardo, President of the Columbus Citizens Foundation, offered this comment on Pompeo's confirmation; "When Italian-Americans break new barriers in the political landscape, it is a huge source of pride for the entire Italian-American community. For the thousands of young Italian-Americans the Columbus Citizens Foundation supports through educational scholarships, this confirmation is a reflection of the promises that America holds for us all. We congratulate Secretary of State Pompeo on his many achievements, and know he will work tirelessly in service of all Americans and strive to do the best for our great country."

ABOUT THE COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION

The Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian-American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929. For more information, contact jwilson@columbuscitizens.org

