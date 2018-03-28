Columbus Citizens Foundation Names Bernie Williams As Honoree Of Annual Joe DiMaggio Celebration Award Dinner

The event will be hosted by New York radio and TV personality, Ed Randall. Recent Honorees of this prestigious award include baseball legends Bobby Valentine, Mariano Rivera, and Columbus Citizen Foundation Members Joe Plumeri and Maria Bartiromo.

The award dinner is a fundraiser organized in partnership with CCF's Chairman of the Board, Angelo Vivolo, and Futures in Education, led by CCF Member, Msgr. Jamie Giganteillo.

Net proceeds from the event will help fund a CCF scholarship in the name of Yankees baseball legend and philanthropist, Joe DiMaggio, for whom the award is named. Funds will also be used to benefit the overall mission of Futures in Education.

Msgr. Gigantiello's Futures in Education is a fellow non-profit scholarship organization that provides Catholic education scholarships to deserving students in Brooklyn and Queens, which will receive the remaining portion of the net proceeds.

Tickets may be purchased by the public at the following website: https://futuresineducation.org/events/2018-joe-dimaggio-award-dinner.

MORE ABOUT THE COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION

The Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian-American heritage and achievement. The Foundation provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade. For more information, contact jwilson@columbuscitizens.org

MORE ABOUT FUTURES IN EDUCATION

Established in 1989, the mission of Futures in Education is to ensure that the gift of an excellent Catholic education continues to be a viable option for current and future generations of deserving students in Brooklyn and Queens. The median annual household income of our scholarship recipients is $28,000, with 31% of families living at or below the poverty level.

