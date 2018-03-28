Columbus Citizens Foundation Names Bernie Williams As Honoree Of Annual Joe DiMaggio Celebration Award Dinner

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The 2018 Joe DiMaggio Celebration Award Dinner will be held at the Columbus Citizens Foundation Townhouse this year on Thursday, May 10th. The 2018 Honoree is MLB sports legend and jazz musician Bernie Williams. Mr. Williams is well-known nationally as a four-time World Series Champion, a five-time All Star centerfield for the New York Yankees, an active jazz musician, and a crusader for arts and music education.
The event will be hosted by New York radio and TV personality, Ed Randall. Recent Honorees of this prestigious award include baseball legends Bobby Valentine, Mariano Rivera, and Columbus Citizen Foundation Members Joe Plumeri and Maria Bartiromo.
The award dinner is a fundraiser organized in partnership with CCF's Chairman of the Board, Angelo Vivolo, and Futures in Education, led by CCF Member, Msgr. Jamie Giganteillo.
Net proceeds from the event will help fund a CCF scholarship in the name of Yankees baseball legend and philanthropist, Joe DiMaggio, for whom the award is named. Funds will also be used to benefit the overall mission of Futures in Education.
Msgr. Gigantiello's Futures in Education is a fellow non-profit scholarship organization that provides Catholic education scholarships to deserving students in Brooklyn and Queens, which will receive the remaining portion of the net proceeds.
Tickets may be purchased by the public at the following website: https://futuresineducation.org/events/2018-joe-dimaggio-award-dinner.
For Additional Press Information, Contact:
Jefferson Wilson
jwilson@columbuscitizens.org
(212) 249 9923, ext 242
MORE ABOUT THE COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION
The Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian-American heritage and achievement. The Foundation provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade. For more information, contact jwilson@columbuscitizens.org
MORE ABOUT FUTURES IN EDUCATION
Established in 1989, the mission of Futures in Education is to ensure that the gift of an excellent Catholic education continues to be a viable option for current and future generations of deserving students in Brooklyn and Queens. The median annual household income of our scholarship recipients is $28,000, with 31% of families living at or below the poverty level.
SOURCE Columbus Citizens Foundation
