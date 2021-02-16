Columbus Citizens Foundation's Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Scholarship - Created For Graduate Students In Medical And Public Health Fields - Now Accepting Applicants

Columbus Citizens Foundation awards approximately $2 million annually in multi-year elementary, high school and college scholarships to academically qualified Italian American students with demonstrated financial need. Since the program began in 1984, CCF has awarded $30 million in scholarship support to thousands of students. Building on this legacy, CCF has now created the Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Scholarship for students who intend to study medicine with a focus on epidemiology or public health. The scholarship will provide each student $25,000 per year, for four years, at the medical college or university of his or her choice.

CCF Executive Director, Lisa Ackerman, noted: "We are thrilled to be adding this scholarship to our existing program. The qualities of empathy, understanding and perseverance that Dr. Fauci has exemplified throughout his career, will all be prerequisites for potential candidates. Applicants can apply from February 16 until April 1. A steering committee of medical professionals will help us evaluate all applications and ensure that a deserving student is selected."

Columbus Citizens Foundation is best known for organizing the biggest Columbus Day Parade in the world in a massive annual celebration of our shared Italian heritage and culture. Dr. Fauci was previously named as a Columbus Celebration Honoree in 1988, for his ground-breaking work on curbing the AIDS epidemic worldwide.

To learn more on the application process for the Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Scholarship, please visit: www.columbuscitizensfd.org.

MORE ABOUT COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION

Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian-American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade.

