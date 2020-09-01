Columbus City Schools Adopts Curriculum Associates' Ready® Classroom Mathematics to Drive Student Achievement in Math

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus City Schools in Columbus, Ohio has adopted Curriculum Associates' Ready Classroom Mathematics to support students' growth and achievement in mathematics. The rigorous, standards-aligned core curriculum, which emphasizes modeling and discourse, will be implemented with all of the District's 25,000-plus students in Grades K–5 starting in fall 2020. The District will additionally continue its use of Curriculum Associates' online i-Ready® program to support both mathematics and reading instruction across all of K–8.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that students are learning and developing proficiency," said Dr. Talisa Dixon, superintendent/CEO at Columbus City Schools . "This new curriculum will provide rich, robust, high-quality instruction for all students to reach mastery and have deep meaningful learning experiences online and eventually in the classroom."

Ready Classroom Mathematics helps teachers deliver discourse-based instruction while empowering students to think mathematically and discuss mathematical ideas. Its printed and online resources work cohesively to support the teaching and learning process. The program uses multiple-day lessons and instructional routines to help students understand important mathematical concepts, make connections between multiple mathematical strategies, and deepen their conceptual understanding by leading the majority of the classroom discussion. There are also frequent opportunities for practice and assessment to ensure that students understand concepts and to help teachers make instructional decisions.

"We chose Ready Classroom Mathematics because of its level of rigor, it promotes student discourse, and it includes digital manipulatives that students can utilize remotely," said Leslie Kelly, director of elementary curriculum at Columbus City Schools. "Plus, we had already been using i-Ready for the last two years, and what stands out about Curriculum Associates is their level of customer service. They have really taken the time to understand our needs and they work continually to meet those needs. We are looking forward to continuing this partnership as we implement Ready Classroom."

The District will be using Ready Classroom Mathematics' print and digital components to deliver lessons remotely. Because the District uses i-Ready Diagnostic, student data will automatically feed into Ready Classroom Mathematics to help teachers personalize instruction based on students' levels of understanding. Students will receive Student Worktexts at the beginning of the school year and teachers are currently being trained on using the program.

The program also includes a variety of professional learning resources that are built into the beginning of every unit and embedded within every lesson. It also offers professional guidance to support English Learners, including language differentiation strategies that provide scaffolds for the five WIDA language proficiency levels and ideas for community and cultural responsiveness that can be incorporated during the lesson.

"When combined with i-Ready, Ready Classroom Mathematics provides a blended math curriculum that engages students in the learning process as they build strong mathematic habits," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We look forward to supporting Columbus City Schools with these high-quality programs and meeting the needs of both educators and students as part of our continued partnership with the District."

To learn more about Ready Classroom Mathematics, visit ReadyClassroomMathematics.com/LearnMore.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

SOURCE Curriculum Associates

Related Links

https://www.curriculumassociates.com

